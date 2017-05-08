Advanced Micro Devices Is Overvalued

Source

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has taken a beating after earnings - a result that showcased in line growth but surprisingly poor guidance considering the company's slew of releases expected in 2017. Regardless of why AMD decided to guide so poorly this year, the fact remains that the stock has had an unrealistically high valuation for a long time. And the recent earnings-triggered collapse in the stock price is simply a reality check.

Advanced Micro Devices carries a heavy short interest, and I think what happened can be described as a "reverse short squeeze". Let me explain. Basically, earnings weren't a disaster; they were simply a good exit point after a good multi-year run. However, the stock reacted to earnings as if they were a disaster because a significant amount of unrealistic optimism that was propping up the stock price suddenly disappeared and the heavy short interest caused a sharp dip because short interest can cause volatility in either direction.

AMD Percent of Float Short data by YCharts

Unfortunately, even after the dip, AMD still has an unrealistically high valuation. With projected top line growth of only 12% or so, there is no way the company will be able to drive up its margins through a more profitable sales mix. And as it stands, the company is nowhere near profitability. The stock will probably remain flat or continue to drop for the remainder of the year because it remains overvalued.

Advanced Micro Devices: No Pathway to Profitability

Advanced Micro Devices has two pathways toward becoming profitable, and the company doesn't ever look likely to achieve these goals. First, AMD could increase revenue so dramatically that it is able to generate GAAP profit despite weak margins. For some companies, generating profit despite weak margins is easy to do, but AMD - as a tech firm with a heavy R&D budget - doesn't seem able to do this.

To illustrate, in the first quarter, AMD generated revenues of $984m with a cost of revenue (including D&A of $34m) of $653m. This translates to a gross profit of $331m for the quarter. (33.6% margin). The problem is that R&D alone was $266m for the quarter (83.6% of gross profit) and SG&A was $387m (116.9% of gross profit). The problem with this is that R&D expenditure is a required part of developing competitive products to drive revenue. Further, S&A, while more discretionary, is positively correlated with top line growth.

If AMD wants to grow its revenue it will have to continue investing in R&D - especially if it wants to match the massive budgets of its competitors - but this R&D spending is clearly too high for profitability to even be a possibility in any realistic scenario. This would be an acceptable situation if S&GA was not so hopelessly large. When its call said and done, AMD generates EBIT of negative $56 million and has no realistic way of changing this situation.

Comparative Valuation

Because Advanced Micro Devices is hopelessly unprofitable, it is difficult to compare the company with other stocks in its sector on bottom line metrics like the P/E ratio, the P/E/G ratio or the EV/EBITDA multiple. On the top line, it is also difficult to compare AMD with NVDA, its closest competitor, because the latter has a gross margin of almost double, making their sales multiples wholly incomparable.

I believe a good way to value AMD is on its gross profit. Specifically, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). AMD had a gross profit of $998m (market cap of $10 billion) in the full year of 2016 while NVDA has a gross profit of $4.07 billion (market cap of $62 billion). This translates to a multiple of roughly 10x for AMD and 15.5X for NVDA. That difference sounds reasonable until you note that AMD's gross profit has fallen by over half in a time period when NVDA's doubled.

NVDA Gross Profit (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Advanced Micro Devices' first quarter result were not a disaster, but it was a reality check for the irrationally optimistic market sentiment surrounding the stock. AMD simply has no realistic pathway to profitability in the near term, and the stock remains overvalued - even despite the recent correction in the stock price. Advanced Micro Devices should be shorted or avoided. Nvidia looks like the better value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.