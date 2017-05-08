Cautions On Gold

Introduction

Our view is that gold and silver are money. However, in today's financial system they are traded as paper derivatives. One day, we believe that precious metals will be set free from their paper chains and leap in value. We can't predict the timing of this inevitable monetary reset; therefore, our strategy is to remain long precious metals while occasionally hedging downside risk. We write regular columns on the SPRD Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) which outline our week-ahead views and positioning.

The price of GLD is dependent upon the value of gold in the futures market. The futures market trades more hours than GLD, and at much greater dollar volumes. As a result, we view technical analysis of GLD to be inferior to technical analysis of the COMEX gold futures market.

Summary View

Last week, we suggested that gold was in a consolidation phase, and the price did indeed consolidate, then eventually broke below a key support line. This loss of support makes the technical picture less clear. For better or for worse, we await the French election for price direction for the upcoming week. It is our expectation that the French election - regardless of outcome but in particular coinciding with a Macron victory - may result in a "sell the news" reaction in the currency markets, which may also create a relief rally in precious metals. We are on the sidelines with our gold investments, primarily since both precious metal miners and silver have outpaced gold lower in recent weeks.

Here are the metrics that we follow for gold and silver:

Technical Picture

Gold broke below both one key support trend line as well as the psychological $1,240/oz level last week. We can find solid near-term support at the $1,220 price level to the downside. Upside resistance might be encountered at the former support line at $1,240, as well as the 8 day EMA and 200 day SMA near $1,255.

Pulling back the camera, on a weekly basis the key support levels are the $1,200 level below and the $1,300 level above. I realize that this is a wide range; thus, we like the sidelines here. The weekly uptrend support line is near $1,160. Whereas silver and miners have already fell to their weekly uptrend lines, gold has not. We intend to cover GLD vs miners in a separate article.

Commercial Positioning

Here are the week-to-week summary changes in the Commitment of Traders ("COT") report published each Friday (with Tuesday's data). From Tuesday to Tuesday, the commercial shorts decreased their positioning by 5.2% in the COMEX gold market and 19.6% in the silver market. Hedge funds decreased their long position in gold by 5.7% and reduced their long position in silver by an astonishing 24.0%. Open interest in the gold market was reported to be 656,510 (including both futures contracts and delta-weighted options contracts). This figure is below the trailing 50 week moving average.

We see this data as neutral for gold price for the upcoming week.

Safe Havens and Currencies

As in prior weeks, we have some concern about the divergence between the gold price and 5-year real interest rates. In the past, these price series have moved together, and show some potential downside for gold (graphed inversely).

Finally, some good news. Following the French first round election, the Euro has strengthened considerably, pressuring the U.S. Dollar. As you can see on the chart below, the dollar index (DXY) shows a challenging technical picture. It is trading below its 200 day SMA and also below the key 100 and 99 technical levels. Continuing weakness in the DXY will of course be positive for gold priced in dollars.

Note: all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, PSLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.