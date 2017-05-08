Commodity ETFs - What Are They? Risks, And Weather's Influence On Prices

We have received numerous requests on Seeking Alpha over the years to start a commodity-weather driven newsletter. For now, as an introduction, investors and weather enthusiasts can get a free brochure about commodity ETF's and I will offer everyone some additional FREE information and weather and commodity trading in general over the course of the next 6 months. You can go here.

Commodities have taken it on the chin as we last suggested due to a combination of too big a long position in soft commodities such as cocoa (NYSEARCA:NIB); Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) and Coffee (NYSEARCA:JO), plus improved global weather. Other than the major blizzard that hit Kansas two weeks ago hurting wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) crops; most agricultural commodities have fallen 5-10% the last month and more than 15% since winter, other than cotton (NYSEARCA:BAL). Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:OIL) prices have fallen because the reality is, the U.S. has far too much shale production to short up minor OPEC cut backs in production. It may take some further worries over military intervention in the Middle East or Korea to get this market out of the doldrums.

You can hear my interview on Bloomberg last week predicting a possible bottom in cocoa and all about ag commodities.

SPRING AND SUMMER GLOBAL WEATHER?

For parts of the deep south and Midwest, this is turning out to be one of the wettest springs on record with an active hurricane season. Interestingly (while a bit early), some of the analogs my long range forecast program Climatech is predicting is 1993 and 1983. This is just one study and further research is necessary, but 1993 was the infamous Mississippi floods that affected grain plantings in late May through early July, while 1983 was one of the hottest summers on record stressing grains. If one of these scenarios verify, the both corn (NYSEARCA:CORN) and soybeans (NYSEARCA:SOYB) could have late spring or summer rallies. My program below is basically suggesting "extreme" weather into the summer (quite a contrast between 1993 and 1983). However, right now, the world is still awash in grain.

COMMODITY ETFs/ETNs--What are They?

Commodity ETFs can invest in futures contracts that track the price of a commodity, such as corn, or directly in physical metals, such as gold. These funds invest in a range of commodity markets including agricultural, energy, and metals. Commodity ETFs are occasionally used as a hedge against inflation, used for speculation and, as in the case of our portfolio, used to reduce risk through portfolio diversification between asset groups. A commodity ETF may be designed to focus on a single commodity (i.e. Gold, Oil, or Soybeans), a commodity sector (i.e. Agricultural) or to track the performance of a commodity index, such as the DJ UBS Commodity Index, that includes dozens of individual commodities through a combination of physical storage and derivatives positions. Visit here to view ETFs by Categories or by Asset Class at this site.

An exchange-traded note ((NYSE:ETN)) is a senior, unsecured, unsubordinated debt security issued by an underwriting bank. Similar to other debt securities, ETNs have a maturity date and are backed only by the credit of the issuer. ETNs are designed to provide investors access to the returns of various market benchmarks. A complete list of Commodity ETN's can be found here.

Advantages of Commodity ETF's/ETN's Vs. Commodity Futures

Investors wanting to participate in commodity markets, such as natural gas, gold, crude oil or soybeans, can do so with a commodity ETF/ETN. More diversification and without the risk and volatility associated with a futures contract leverage. With a futures contract, the owner typically buys/sells 100% of a particular commodity, with less than 5-10% of their money down. This makes any sudden price spike or collapse, exponentially more risky than in an ETF/ETN which is deleveraged. Many savvy end users of natural gas use natural gas futures and options to hedge their price risks related to higher prices. Weather conditions are extremely important for determining both short and longer term price direction. Because of the volatility of natural gas future prices, a vigorous basis market has developed in the pricing relationships between Henry Hub and other important natural gas market centers in the continental United States and Canada.

Two of the few weather related "inverse" commodity ETFs is DGAZ and KOLD. It is like an aggressive natural gas short position 2x and 3x, respectively. For example, there has been all of this talk lately of cold spring weather helping demand and that U.S. production is coming down. However, those who would have bought DGAZ a month ago, one of "weak natural gas demand this time of the year" and possibly a cool early summer would have seen a 30% return in DGAZ. It's probably a bit late to short this market at these prices, but weather is certainly not a supportive factor.

