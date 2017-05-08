Cautiously Bullish

There is not too many high-quality REITs trading at bargain valuations today. The broad REIT index is today trading at close to 20 times FFO with blue-chip names such as Realty Income (NYSE:O), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and others achieving even more than that.

In this context, many investor may be tempted to lower their quality requirements and move towards riskier REITs selling at more reasonable valuations. There is nothing wrong with that. In fact, I, myself often invest in average or below average quality REITs such as CBL (NYSE:CBL) or WPG (NYSE:WPG) when good opportunities present itself.

The issue that I however often see here on Seeking Alpha is that many investor underestimate the potential risk involved in such lower quality REITs. I have seen it over and over again. Just because a REIT trades at a below average FFO multiple or higher yield, investors will assume that it must be undervalued; while most often this may be very justified.

In this category of REITs, I would include STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG). It is a REIT that may at first appear undervalued due to its valuation discount relative to peers; but then, once you dig deeper, you quickly realize that this lower valuation may be approximately fair.

I am by no means bearish on STAG. Opposite of that, I recently named it one of my top 3 picks among industrial REITs. I am not urging you to sell your shares, all I am seeking is to make sure you are fully aware of the risk that you are undertaking. STAG is a not a low risk REIT… It is not the Realty Income of industrial assets… It may have more risk than most other REITs and therefore, it is crucial to consider these:

Only 4 Years Remaining on Leases

STAG has a very short weighted average remaining lease maturity. This is in my opinion the most overlooked metric by readers here on Seeking Alpha and perhaps REIT investors in general. Yet, it is one of the most important metrics for private equity real estate investors. When I used to work on the buy-side of a small real estate investment firm, we would always seek to minimize risk by mostly investing in investing in properties with long term leases (10+ years). STAG, on the other hand, is much more aggressive in its approach and also targets properties with lower remaining lease terms. Today, STAG only has 4 years left on its leases; which puts it at an elevated risk of vacancy and loss of cash flow. To put this into perspective, higher quality peers often have at least 6 years remaining. Gramercy (NYSE:GPT) for instance has 7.3 years remaining today.

The management has done a good job so far at retaining tenants and releasing space, but this may not always work out this well. STAG has to constantly deal with fairly significant lease expirations and there is no guarantee that it will always manage to release quickly and at reasonable cost. Releasing and retaining tenants often involve capex, tenant improvements, brokerage fees and concessions. It can be very costly and greatly harm overall returns.

From my experience, any single tenant property with less than 5 years left on the lease is speculative. Think of it this way: if a property owner decides to sell a property with a short lease, it often means that there is high risk that the tenant will vacate. Otherwise, he would prefer to keep it as no buyer will be willing to pay top dollars for a property with a short lease term anyways. Only aggressive and higher risk profile investors are willing to buy and own these properties. STAG is part of them.

On page 21 of STAG's annual report, the management makes the following note:

A significant portion of our properties have leases that expire in the next three years and we may be unable to renew leases, lease vacant space or re-lease space as leases expire. As of December 31, 2016, leases with respect to approximately 44.8% of our total annualized base rental revenue will expire before December 31, 2019.(emphasis added)

A Below Average Quality Portfolio

A short remaining lease term would be less of an issue if the properties were located in Class A locations with tend to have greater demand for space throughout cycles. This is however not the case for STAG.

STAG predominantly targets properties located secondary or tertiary markets which commonly have higher risk profiles. This is because class B locations may often experience higher risk of overbuilding due to the greater availability of land compared to in-fill class A locations that are already built out. As such, the demand and supply environment of class B space may at times be more volatile and retaining tenants may be more difficult.

There is nothing wrong with investing in Class B locations, but one must be aware of the higher risk. Most Seeking Alpha readers seem to assume that STAG is underpriced relative to firms such as Prologis (NYSE:PLD), but ignore that there are very large differences in portfolio quality that justify a lower valuation.

Class B Portfolio with Short Lease Terms Approaching a Downcycle?

Where are we in the real estate cycle today? I have often tried to answer this question and most often failed. So, I am fine with saying that I do not know.

What I know however is that properties located in less desirable locations and with short leases will strongly underperform in a recession. In this sense, today STAG is doing fairly well at dealing with lease maturities, but if tomorrow we went into a recession, it may become much more difficult to retain and find new tenants; especially given that the properties are located in class B markets.

If you believe that a downcycle is approaching, I would suggest you invest in REITs with longer leases that will provide predictable and stable cash flow throughout the cycle. STAG would not be a right fit here as it largely depends on the cycle continuing.

Undervalued? Overvalued? Fairly Valued?

I have covered industrial REITs for a while now and since my initial report, I have been clear on the fact that valuations are on the high side today. Industrial real estate is an attractive asset class and as such, it has attracted lots of capital from investors. Perhaps too much. It has caused cap rates to decline and the FFO multiples of industrial US REITs to expand:

Source: NAREIT

The industrial REIT sector trades today at 19.5 times its expected 2017 FFO with many REITs trading at well over 20 times FFO. In comparison, STAG trades today at about 15-16 times its FFO.

So, the question now is if STAG deserves a valuation closer to its peers or if the discount is fully justified?

It is a difficult question to answer, but it is clear that a discount is warranted. STAG owns properties located in secondary markets which commonly trade at higher than average cap rates due to higher risk. Again, there is nothing wrong with this investment strategy, and in fact, it may even lead to superior risk-adjusted returns over time. But it is clear that a REIT that owns higher cap rate properties will deserve a below average FFO multiple to compensate investors for the higher risk of the underlying assets.

Moreover, I wouldn't buy an industrial property with only 4 years left on the lease without getting a very significant discount compared to a property with longer lease term. In this sense, I would not invest in STAG either if I would not get a material discount to higher quality peers.

On the other hand, I do not feel comfortable investing in Prologis (NYSE: PLD) or Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) either as they are priced for perfection today. So, I would conclude that on an absolute basis, STAG is fairly valued, but on a relative basis it is slightly underpriced. Compared to the above-mentioned names, STAG remains priced more reasonably and therefore, I believe that it may be a better pick today.

Final Thoughts

This article sounds more bearish and I really am. STAG is not a bad pick among industrial pricks. In fact, it might even be one of the best given that the higher quality peers trade at such high valuations.

I would not however expect the FFO multiple gap to close by more than perhaps one or two notch. STAG is a higher risk REIT given its focus on less desirable locations, less qualitative tenants and short lease terms. It very clearly deserves a discount to other REITs and arguing that it is grossly undervalued would be inconsiderate of the risks.

I am cautiously bullish. The expected return seems to match the risk undertaken, but don't fool yourself into thinking that STAG is a very predictable and safe REIT. STAG is no Realty Income.

REITs mentioned in the table: DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE: DCT); Duke Realty Corp ; Eastgroup Properties (NYSE: EGP); First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR); Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT); Monmouth REIT (NYSE: MNR); Prologis ; PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB); Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR); Terreno Realty

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.