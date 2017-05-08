Need Growth? Look At Africa

Summary



In May 2000, The Economist’s main story was titled, Hopeless Africa. According to the magazine:

Sierra Leone manifests all the continent's worst characteristics. It is an extreme, but not untypical, example of a state with all the epiphenomena and none of the institutions of government. It has poverty and disease in abundance, and riches too: its diamonds sustain the rebels who terrorize the place.

Thirteen years later, the magazine’s main story was titled, Africa Rising, which stated:

Celebrations are in order on the poorest continent. Never in the half-century since it won independence from the colonial powers has Africa been in such good shape. Its economy is flourishing. Most countries are at peace. Ever fewer children bear arms and record numbers go to school. Mobile phones are as ubiquitous as they are in India and, in the worst-affected countries, HIV infections have fallen by up to three-quarters.

In another issue, the main story was, A hopeful continent, the magazine said this:

A booming economy has made a big difference. Over the past ten years real income per person has increased by more than 30%, whereas in the previous 20 years it shrank by nearly 10%. Africa is the world’s fastest-growing continent just now. Over the next decade its GDP is expected to rise by an average of 6% a year, not least thanks to foreign direct investment. FDI has gone from $15 billion in 2002 to $37 billion in 2006 and $46 billion in 2012.

Introduction

Not much is talked about Africa. In many earnings reports, it is placed in the "others" or "rest of world" category. Yet, Africa is the second-fastest growing continent in the world with an estimated growth of 3.6% in 2017. According to the World Bank, African countries like Ethiopia, Ghana, and Ivory Coast dominate the top ten list of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Africa is a complicated continent to study. First, African countries speak different languages. Second, the countries use different currencies. Third, there is no freedom of movement between countries. This means you need documentation to move from one country to another.

The sub-Saharan part of Africa is made up of 49 countries with a total population of about 960 million people. The map below shows African countries, their estimated population, and the system of governance.

There are uncertainties everywhere you look in the developed world. What will happen once U.K. leaves the Euro? What about Donald Trump and his policies? Even the sharpest investors seem to acknowledge that we are in a difficult situation. In a recent interview, Stan Druckenmiller predicted a bigger crisis than the one in 2008. Bill Gross opined that the U.S. market has ‘priced for too much hope’. Fellow SA contributor, Christopher De Sousa, advised investors to sell everything. With the U.S. financial market at an all-time high, and with Europe fighting for EU survivor, should investors move to Africa?

Is Africa Good for Investment?

The Opportunity

In most measures, Africa trails other continents. However, the continent has made huge strides in the past few years. African governments are working to remove barriers that hampered growth in the past. For instance, East African governments have introduced the East African Community which is made up of 6 countries with an estimated population of 200 million people. The community has reduced the non-tariff barriers, eased movement of people and goods, and is in the process of introducing a unified currency. The same is happening in South, Central, and West Africa. As a result, in terms of FDI, African countries have increased investments in other African countries as shown below.

Africa is one of the richest continents in terms of natural resources. South Africa is the fourth largest exporters of gold. Kenya is the biggest exporter of black tea. Botswana and Congo are some of the biggest diamond exporters while Nigeria and Libya are major crude oil producers. Recently, major resources have been discovered in Africa. Uganda and Kenya have discovered oil. When production starts, the two countries could produce more than 400,000 barrels a day. Other minerals that have been discovered recently include Uranium, Niobium, and natural gas.

The new discoveries, coupled with the regional integration measures are likely to create opportunities for global investors. For instance, in Kenya and Uganda, oil has been discovered in remote areas which will need infrastructure. Uganda is in the process of building a $4 billion pipeline through Tanzania while Kenya will start building its $2.1 billion pipeline next year.

To ease transportation in the region, Kenya and Uganda are building a new standard gauge railway that is estimated to cost almost $10 billion. Most of the funding for the railway line project is from China. Also, the locomotives, contractors, and the train operators are from China. The same trend is happening in many African countries like Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and Angola.

Africa is also behind in energy. According to World Energy Outlook, two-thirds of Africa’s population live without electricity and more than 700 million people use dangerous and inefficient forms of cooking. Powering this population is creating opportunities to global countries, particularly China. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, China is building which will become the biggest hydropower dam in the world. The dam will cost about $14 million. China is building large dams in other areas of Africa too. In Kenya, Alphabet (GOOG) has invested more than $700 million in a wind-power project in the Turkana area. In total, China's trade with Africa is estimated to be worth more than $200 billion.

In short, Africa needs a lot of investments in infrastructure which global investors can take part in. According to the African Development Bank, Sub-Saharan Africa requires about $93 billion in infrastructure investments over the next 10 years. To date, less than half of the money is being provided leaving the continent with $50 billion to fill. Although western countries are currently leading in African investments, China and Asian countries are taking a huge chunk of this business from them.

We face neither East nor West: we face forward… Kwame Nkrumah

China and Asia are the world’s biggest manufacturers. Global companies are attracted to these countries because of the affordable wages. This is changing fast. In China, wages are rising. Since 2011, wages have gone up by more than 60%. According to Euromonitor, the average hourly rates in China are $3.60. African wages remain among the world’s lowest. In most African countries, the minimum wage is less than $100 per month. With many universities and technical institutions in Africa, companies could take advantage of the unemployment rate and the low wages to cut production costs. As I will show below, although African countries are plagued by corruption which affects the ease of doing business, some countries are taking strides to improve the situation.

The challenges

Africa’s challenges are well-known. They include: corruption, terrorism, bureaucracy, and political uncertainties. African countries are working to resolve these issues

According to Transparency International, African countries rank high in terms of corruption. In the list below, there are 36 African countries in the bottom-eighty countries in the global corruption index.

However, there are several African countries that have done well in fighting corruption. They include: Botswana, Mauritius, Rwanda, and Namibia. Incidentally, the same countries rank high in the World Bank’s ease of doing business study. Companies like Hanesbrands (HBI), Ralph Lauren (RL), and L Brands (LB) are already taking advantage of this to invest in the continent.

Terrorism is another challenge, although incidents have declined in the past five years. Political incidents, which often happen after general elections have reduced. In 2013 Kenya, which experienced political violence in 2007, held a peaceful general election. Other countries that have held successful elections recently are: Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, and Nigeria.

How to invest in Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa’s stock markets are not vibrant as those in the developed world. The main stock exchanges in Africa are in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana. It is however possible to invest in African companies through ETFs. Some of African-focused ETFs are: VanEck Vectors Africa Fund (AFK), Dreyfus South African Rand Fund (NYSE:SZR), SPDR S&P Middle East & Africa ETF (GAF), and iShares MSCI south Africa (EZA).

Takeaway

Africa can be compared to Asia 50 years ago. At the time, excitement was about the most vocal and visible countries like Philippines, Sri Lanka, Burma, and Indonesia. They attracted the most investment because of their visibility globally. Behind-the-scenes, countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and South Korea were busy building their economies. Today, the latter are some of the most successful companies in the world. Just as in Asia, Africa will not be a universal success story. I believe that the countries likely to become very successful in future are the least talked about like Botswana, Rwanda, and Mauritius.

