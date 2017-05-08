Blackstone Group Remains A High Yield Hold

Long Term Positives for Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) at a Macro Level

As the below distribution analysis shows, BX does not get credit from the market for long term sustainability of its business model, perhaps because of the strong association between Blackstone and its founder, Stephen Schwarzman, which comes with an expiration date. But Blackstone has developed into an investment giant with a powerful multinational brand and culture which represent and sustain institutional excellence; BX hires the best people, and so its superiority in execution is uninterrupted over the long term, a la Goldman Sachs. As Schwarzman pointed out to Bloomberg, it is harder to get a job at Blackstone than it is to get into to Harvard. Jonathan Gray has already been handpicked and trained as the CEO in waiting, ensuring a sense of security and confidence in investors far into the future, backed up by investments with BX which are now being locked in for longer (fee-generating) periods of time.

Furthermore, BX has a quality Warren Buffett champions, and Schwarzman has reminded investors about, size. BX dwarfs its competitors in terms of market cap, and has the most money to chase the best deals. As BX continues to produce a longer and bigger investment track record, capital will continue to flow to the firm in a self-perpetuating cycle of profit generation.

Of particular note is the long term sustainability of the real estate group headed by Jonathan Gray. BX is a market leader in real estate, a stable asset class that provides fee opportunities for BX, and on the principal side, stable growth from a growing population. The tangibility of real estate means it will always be a desirable instrument of diversification for both long and short term investors. BX's debt funds in real estate should also be strong performers that will leave BX looking smart in a time of inflated asset prices due to the low interest rate environment.

In terms of its other businesses, BX has demonstrated an aptitude in corporate private equity, and their 81 portfolio companies should allow for good exits as the economy improves (See Michael's, Hilton). BX was also late to join the fray in energy, forming a partnership with Sanchez in the Eagle Ford. Oil prices were still a falling knife when other private equity firms started buying, and it looks like BX got in at the bottom from an equity standpoint. Only time will tell, but BX's debt platform as it relates to energy (where they were not late to join the fray) is poised to do well over the long run, no matter what happens to oil prices. After a rough couple of years, a rebound may come for the BAAM segment, where BX invests in hedge funds; if we do not see growth while interest rates rise, and we get a declining market, I would expect outperformance from active managers.

BX is well suited to take advantage of opportunities in the middle of economic turmoil, and also to reap rewards during the good times. They are themselves, highly diversified.

Closer Examination of Returns for BX Shareholders

I was initially attracted to BX for its sizable distributions, which are similar to dividends except that a portion of the distribution receives preferential tax treatment as a return of capital. Almost all famous investors factor a company's dividend into the expected return and value of a stock, and so investors following their blueprints should find the structure of BX and other MLPs highly desirable, as they seek to return as much cash to the shareholder as possible.

BX historical dividends show that, over 38 Quarters (9.5 Years) they have returned $13.24/Share, or a 4.60% annualized dividend yield based on the $30.28 closing price on 5/5/2017. Note also that this relatively short timeframe is likely negatively skewed due to their IPO in the midst of the financial crisis

Looking at BX in terms of its dividend yield is conservative, as it is giving no value to the current preferential tax structure investors in private equity MLP's currently receive; a large (varying) portion of the distribution is taxed at the lower capital gains tax rate, known as the qualified portion, and the remainder is taxed at ordinary income tax rates, the same rate at which dividends from other publicly traded equities are taxed.

Conclusion and the Impact of Carried Interest

Politicians on both sides of the aisle, and in particular President Trump, have advocated for a change to the way private equity firms and managers are taxed, brought to light through outrage over the 2 and 20 fee structure. Changes to the tax treatment of carried interest will hurt investors, not just managers; as this research by the Civic Research Institute outlines on pg. 5, if BX is no longer structured as a PTP (Publicly Traded Partnership) investors go from keeping 76.6% of long term profits to 49.53%.

If we haircut the historical distributions by 35.3% ((76.6%-49.53%) / 76.6%), which is conservative because not all of the distributions receive the qualified tax treatment, then the historical yield would still be 3%. In a world where capital is starving for yield that few places outside of private equity firms can offer, I see the growth prospects for BX and its competitors as strong, even if they are no longer afforded their current favorable tax structure.

BX has been growing its AUM at a rapid pace in recent years, and since realizations of long term income lag behind inflows of capital, investors have yet to reap these substantial rewards. While politicians have been zeroing in on carried interest, things tend to move very slowly in Washington, and so any of the aforementioned growth in performance fees off of recent capital inflows, or any of those performance fee realizations being returned to shareholders prior to changes to the tax structure, represents a margin of safety.

All of this is to say nothing of the fact that the powerful subset of leaders at the top of private equity are fighting tooth and nail against the increased taxation of carried interest; it is hard not to view Schwarzman's chairing of the President's Strategic and Policy Forum as good news. Until the enactment of a tax restructuring necessitates very close monitoring of management behavior and decisions, I remain very bullish for the long term.