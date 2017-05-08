California Resources Corporation's Q1: A Review

Often as value investors, we'll take calculated risks and invest in companies that are downtrodden and toiling amidst uncertainty. Often there's some leverage involved in the company's capital structure which explains in part the market's skepticism about a potential turnaround, and such is the case with California Resources Corporation (NYSEMKT:CRC).

Let's be frank, this is a highly levered E&P company spun off at exactly the wrong time, right at the beginning of one of the most severe oil downcycles. Yet for all of its faults, we believe there's a path forward and set forth an investment thesis in our first article.

Since then the company has reported Q1 earnings and apparently the market liked what it saw, as the stock promptly increased +22% in a single day, in a week where oil (WTI) fell below $45/barrel. What surprised the market was CRC's results. Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by over $100M and EPS "beat" by $0.24. All perfectly wonderful if you care about such things. More importantly for us, cash flow from operations was a healthier $133M and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and including changes in capital accruals) tallied $100M. The company also sold assets for $33M.

Our Take

When we look at CRC's Q1, we're largely focused on debt and the bank covenants that govern the debt. Thus, the two items we focused on for the quarter were adjusted EBITDAX and the FOFL credit line. In our prior article we said this,

In the end, we think the bears who fixate on the overall debt load may miss the finer point about CRC's debt profile (i.e., it's not the amount of debt, but the tenor and cadence of when the debt comes due that's important)."

Thus, for equity holders to "stay in the game," it's of utmost importance that CRC allocate any free cash flow wisely to manage its debt profile. The asset sale coupled with the free cash flow and contributions from noncontrolling interests (cash from the newly signed joint ventures) were largely used to reduce debt. In Q1, CRC reduced its first-out first lien credit line ("FOFL") by $121M and bought back $28M of unsecured 2020 notes for $24M. Let's review the impact.

Credit Line

The FOFL credit line has a few financial performance covenants, which are fairly common for credit lines. For highly levered companies, the banks look for added protection and can force a technical default if you fall below certain financial thresholds set out in the agreements. For the FOFL, one metric is the FOFL Leverage Ratio, which states that the ratio of CRC's FOFL debt to trailing 4 quarter EBITDAX may not exceed 3.5 to 1 for Q1 and Q2. This ratio, however, drops to 3.25 to 1 in Q3 and Q4, and by the beginning of the end of Q1 2018, the ratio falls to 2.25 to 1 under the latest amendment to the FOFL credit agreement.

This is the financial covenant that's of the most immediate concern as Q2 to Q4 earnings for 2017 will begin factoring into this ratio. This is why CRC's pay down of FOFL debt by $121M in the first quarter makes sense to us because reducing FOFL debt from $1.5B to approximately $1.38B means CRC would "need" an adjusted EBITDAX of approximately $608M (i.e., $1.38B divided by 2.25) vs. $665M to satisfy this covenant. Based on our estimate for 2017 and a preliminary conservative assumption for Q1 2018, we believe CRC should clear this hurdle. Nevertheless, this is something to monitor going forward as commodity prices, operating expenses and capital allocation will play large roles in the ebb and flow of this calculation.

(In case you were wondering, in last year's oil rout CRC generated an adjusted EBITDAX of approximately $616M, but production was slightly higher at 140K boe/d and oil and gas prices averaged $42/barrel and $2.28/Mcf, respectively).

2020 Notes

CRC also repurchased $28 million in aggregate principal amount of our 2020 5% notes for $24 million, resulting in a $4 million pre-tax gain, net of related expenses. CRC has introduced a concept called Value Creation Index ("VCI") in its operations and it essentially is the NPV rate of return of cash flows over investments.

For our purposes, we've calculated an approximately 27% rate of return for this repurchase (i.e., given the discount to face value on the date of reacquisition plus the NPV of the future interest saved) and agree that it was also a prudent use of cash.

Ultimately, a combination of higher commodity prices coupled with lower per boe expenses allowed CRC to generate a solid quarter. As we move forward into the remainder of 2017 and into Q1 2018, we'll be paying increasing attention to CRC's cash generating abilities and leverage ratios. Q2 may pose a challenge as commodity prices have weakened of late and OPEC's May 25th meeting may create some volatility. For now, we'll just watch and wait. What we need is time, time to wait for oil prices to recover and time for CRC's balance sheet to heal, but at least for the first quarter of 2017 we're off to a fine start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.