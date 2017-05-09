Dividend Investing Strategy - A Retiree Case Study (Part 1 Of 2)

There are three overarching ideas that guide my investment policy, and they all focus on one thing: Consistency.

As long-term investors, we need to change our focus from capital-gains-driven investments to dividend-paying securities.

Is your financial advisor creating a retirement portfolio that matches your lifestyle, or is it more of a cookie-cutter one-size-fits-all approach?

Investment Thesis

I am currently working with John and Jane, a married couple who maintain most of their investments with a financial advisor. This advisor currently charges a 1% assets under management (AUM) fee for his services. After I had the chance to review their retirement portfolio, John and Jane (whose names have been altered to protect their privacy) have decided that their current portfolio isn't working for their lifestyle and so it is in their best interest to adopt the plan I have established for them. The benefit of making this switch is a significant reduction in fees, but the main benefit is that it creates a portfolio that more accurately represents John and Jane's needs in retirement.

This case study will consist of two parts:

Part One - Review the core concepts of my investment strategy. I will provide real-world examples for each principle to better illustrate why I focus on them.

Part Two - This article will compare and contrast John and Jane's current portfolio with their new portfolio and discuss why these changes were made. The goal of the second article is to show how we are making John and Jane's portfolio work for them.

The goal of the case study is to deliver a valuable article that helps readers re-think their retirement portfolios. I also hope to create a productive dialog and generate feedback from readers so that I can continue to enhance my ability and thought processes as well.

John and Jane - Background

John is retiring at the end of this year, while his wife Jane plans to continue working for another couple of years and retire close to the age of 62. These individuals have done an excellent job planning for retirement and this is supported by the following details:

They are debt free. They plan to finalize all significant purchases (cars, toys, etc.) prior to retirement. Their home has been almost completely remodeled and they do not expect to make any significant changes in the following years. Their retirement portfolio consists of approximately $1.3 million and is composed of assets in Liquid Cash, Roth IRAs, Traditional IRAs, and Taxable Accounts.

The one difficult part about working with John and Jane is that they do not care about hands-on investing the same way that I do (nor do I expect them to). Like many people their age, these individuals have had to delay retirement because of the Great Recession in 2008. For this reason, both individuals continue to demonstrate concern about the safety of their retirement.

After working with them for several years, they have come to better understand my methods and thought process behind my investing strategy. My goal isn't that they come to understand everything about investing, but that they master their understanding of the strategy we are using to create a consistent income in retirement.

Common Mistakes Made By Investors

Go back to the early days of the "Great Recession" and you will find that potential retirees made a number major mistakes in managing their retirement portfolios. These "mistakes" were built on the presumption that the stock market would continue to climb and that their portfolios' best days were ahead of them. These mistakes can be summed up by the following points:

Retirees with less than 10 years to go were too heavily invested in growth stocks that tumbled when the markets began to tank. These stocks typically paid no dividends or had an excessive dividend that was drastically cut when revenues and profit tumbled. Investors were used to strong capital gains from the bull market of the previous five years. When the market tanked and headed in the other direction, they compounded the magnitude of their error by selling shares that had lost a tremendous amount of value. Ultimately, investors who followed this process "locked in" their losses. When the market began to make a recovery too many investors who had sold were too hesitant to reinvest because of uncertainty. These investors believed that there was still more downside potential and in an effort to protect their capital they remained on the sidelines. As investors sat by on the sidelines, the market experienced one of the most significant long-term rallies possible and ultimately put a "cap" on the upside of their assets as the market recovered.

These three mistakes destroyed a significant amount of wealth because the average person tends to panic when they see their portfolio change too rapidly. During difficult times investors tend to ignore fundamentals and adopt an attitude that is as emotional as the market. It is for this reason that a financial advisor is not only helpful but ultimately necessary to be a voice of reason.

The first point mentioned is actually the responsibility of the financial advisor because they are paid to diversify their clients' investments and act in their best interest. Points two and three were reactions by the investor; an advisor can provide guidance but cannot stop investors from making decisions that contradict their advice.

From these problems I learned that we need to rewire the way we think about retirement. The three ideas that make up the core of my investment strategy help increase wealth but most importantly protect it. The core tenets of my philosophy are as follows:

1. Cash Flow Is King

In the case of John and Jane, they were smart enough to eliminate all of their debts before giving thought to retiring. As a loan officer, I had a number of people who would argue with me about refinancing their home to a higher interest rate when consolidating credit card debt. Too many people get focused on the big ticket items (home, car, etc.) but forget that they are paying 3-4x the amount of interest on unsecured lines of credit (credit cards, term loans).

For this reason, I have always coached clients that it "does not matter how low your interest rate is if your monthly debt payments exceed what you made/can afford." Debt isn't a bad thing as long as it is understood that any payment an individual has is a threat to the free-cash-flow that gives their retirement security.

How Does This Relate To John and Jane?

A focus on dividend paying stocks allows investors to give certainty to their portfolio cash flows. A great example of this can be seen in John's non-retirement General Electric (GE) holdings from when he was employed there. Just recently I convinced him and Jane to start taking these dividend payments instead of reinvesting, and here is the reason why:

John currently owns about 4,000 shares which generate about $3800/year in dividend income.

These funds are held in a taxable account. John and Jane are taxed on these funds regardless of whether they reinvest or take the cash.

These shares have accumulated from a period of employment with GE in the '70s. As a result of this, John and Jane have no intent of selling shares because the capital gains on a taxable account would be significant. Additionally, we all agree that GE is on a much more stable path than they were a decade ago.

Risks of Reinvestment

Here are some of the following risks of reinvesting these dividends instead of taking the funds as cash:

They run the risk of GE's stock collapsing and losing over $100K of assets. GE experiences a downturn and is able to maintain operations, but has to cut the dividend. The opportunity cost of not being able to reinvest in another stock that offers more value, dividend, or capital appreciation.

Risks of Taking Dividends as Cash

Opportunity cost of not being able to reinvest in GE shares that have the potential to continue growing. Any future securities purchased will likely come with a transaction fee.

Which Option Is Right For You?

In John and Jane's case, taking dividends as cash is a no-brainer. As a couple who made saving money a priority, they have built all the capital they need going forward and therefore cash-on-hand makes more sense than continuing to build a position that is almost 10% of invested assets. When you think of the risks, it's best to ask the following questions to help determine what you feel is the best course of action:

Do I have a better use for the funds (AKA, is the stock overvalued and therefore I should diversify and find investments with better long-term value)? Does the company exhibit strong growth and upside potential that makes it a compelling investment?

If 1>2, then taking the funds as cash is the smart choice because it will increase cash on hand for personal or future investment use.

If 1<2 then reinvesting the funds would likely be a smart decision.

2. Stock Prices Don't Matter As Much When You're Invested In Strong Dividend-Paying Companies

Too many people are overly focused on the price of a security when they should be concerned about metrics that actually correlate with the safety level of that security. Many Dividend Aristocrats and Champions are companies that qualify as safety stocks and will continue to produce well-covered dividend yields regardless of share price.

To make my point clear, I am not condoning that someone should overpay for a stock, but investors need to seek out investments with strong cash flows that continue to pay out dividends regardless of market conditions.

In this scenario, I want to look at Coca-Cola (KO) from the perspective of the last 10 years (the start of the great recession). Although KO isn't a sexy stock, it demonstrates all of the qualities that make it consistent and therefore a strong investment to consider. Here are the main reasons investors are fond of KO:

It has paid continually growing dividends for 54 years.

KO is one of the largest companies in the world and its products continue to be consumed even during tough times.

Here is a chart from Dividend.com on KO's dividend increase history since 2007.

Source: Dividend.com - KO

Meanwhile, here is how the stock performed over the same period.

Source: Dividend.com - KO

As you can see, KO made some significant dividend raises and experienced meaningful capital gains to go with it. In this scenario, I want to stress the continued payout of dividends during one of the most stressful economic situations since the Great Depression. For simplicity's sake, I am going to assume 1000 shares purchased at $20/share in 2007 ($20K purchase price).

If we choose to focus on the capital side of KO's stock, we can see that our stomachs would sink as the value of its share price dropped to a low of $15.69K in March of 2009 (which would result in potential capital losses of $4,310 if the investor were to sell).

Instead, I challenge my clients to think of the importance of KO's dividend and how difficult it is to achieve a 54-year history of consistent dividend growth (meaning it's something they don't want to lose). Here is a chart I created that uses dividend.com's information above to quantify KO's dividend performance over the last decade.

If an investor had chosen to receive dividends as cash instead of reinvesting I would expect their cash flows to look like the chart above. In a sense, the person who panicked in this scenario would have lost approximately 20% of their portfolio's value, while the individual who demonstrated patience would have seen significant cash returns with a strong YOC. If we choose to consider the capital gains the total return from a $20K investment would be approximately ($43,690 Capital + $11,640 = $55,330 Total Return by the end of 2017 assuming share prices are comparable to current prices).

What Questions Should We Be Asking?

It is imperative that we stop thinking about short-term and medium-term market corrections and continue to look at the bigger picture. Instead of letting our emotions guide us, we should be asking questions like:

Is KO losing relevance and is there a threat of their company disappearing in the next 1, 2, 5, or 10+ years?

Does KO face any long-term problems that threaten the safety of my dividend?

Will KO be able to continue paying out increasing dividends based on forecasts of existing operations and future opportunities?

Questions like these offer an objective view as to whether we should increase, hold, or liquidate our position. In the case of KO, I would contend that the first two questions do not concern me, but the third bullet point is something I am concerned about because their revenue growth and profitability appear to be stagnating. Ultimately, these questions are productive towards reminding ourselves of the true strength (or weakness) of our investment.

3. Dividends Are Key But Watch Out For Sucker Yields

I can honestly say that this was one of the things I had to learn through trial and error. While I do hold a number of strong high-yield stocks, I have experienced a few significant losses on others where I fell for the promise of a sucker yield. After getting caught up in the hype of a few of these stocks, I learned how to better identify the characteristics of sucker yield in order to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.

Brad Thomas is an author on SA who I have followed for a very long time and he provides one example of a complete definition of what a sucker yield is. In a recent article titled Buyer Beware: Global Net Lease May Be A Sucker Yield he defines the term "sucker yield" as follows,

A “sucker yield” is based on quantifiable high yields, seemingly ridiculous, when the underlying security has a flawed or vulnerable business model. Companies that fall under the “sucker-yield” definition typically have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories with unsafe dividend payouts.

Sucker yields are dangerous because they lure in the most uninformed investors. Investors that fall for these investments are usually trying to compensate for having not saved enough and therefore require a higher yield because their retirement is short on the funds necessary to meet income needs.

Global Net Lease Inc. - An Example Of A Sucker Yield

In the same article on Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL), Brad states several reasons why he considers this stock to be a sucker yield. He says:

The Bottom Line: There are a number of risks to consider before hitting the BUY button: (1) external management, (2) high European exposure, (3) high office exposure, (4) high payout ratio, and (5) high WACC.

In this situation, I completely agree with Brad that GNL demonstrates several warning signs that constitute a sucker yield and therefore is an investment reserved for investors with an extremely high risk tolerance.

Not All High-Yield Stocks Are Sucker Yields

This isn't to say that all high-yield stocks are sucker yields because it could be that the market has labeled them as a high risk due to lack of history or misunderstood financials. The corporate structure of an investment can also impact this significantly because a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) or a Master Limited Partnership (MLP) has different metrics to measure profitability than a standard C-Corporation. Understanding how these operating structures impact the bottom line is, in my opinion, the most effective way to reduce the chances of investing in a sucker yield.

Starwood Property Trust - A Solid High-Yield Investment

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) is one of my favorite investments that I hold in my own portfolio. At first glance, STWD's current yield of 8.63% would appear to be concerning, but if we break down their loan portfolio and sources of income we can see that STWD offers an attractive yield with a higher level of security. Here are a few of the reasons why I believe STWD offers more security:

Maintaining lower loan-to-value (Average under 65% LTV). 91% of loans are tied to LIBOR and it is estimated that a 100 bps increase would raise their annual earnings per share by approximately 5%. Earnings have continued to exceed current payout of $1.96 annually.

I am not proposing that an entire portfolio consists of investments like STWD, but even in John and Jane's circumstance, it can be a great addition to their dividend income portfolio since it will generate outsized returns for a smaller overall investment.

Conclusion

These three concepts aren't meant to cover every facet of an investment portfolio, but I do believe that they establish an incredibly meaningful and strong foundation. In John and Jane's case, we are going to use these principles to create a long-term portfolio that will ease their concerns about retirement.

The second part of this article will compare John and Jane's current portfolio established by their financial advisor with the portfolio I plan to create for them to show why their existing portfolio does not adequately satisfy their retirement needs. Additionally, I will use the points made in this article to show why their new portfolio will be more balanced and able to satisfy their needs in retirement.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful.

If you have any suggestions to improve my articles or if you would like me to perform analysis on a stock please feel free to message me and I will do my best to make it happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinion of my employer.