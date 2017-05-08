Update On South32

These assets do not appear to be available, and the company is going after mining juniors.

Back in August of 2016, I wrote an article about South32. At the time the US ADR (OTCPK:SOUHY) was $7 a share. When I wrote the article it was the largest position in my active portfolio. The stock ran up to 11 and is now around 10. I have taken a fair bit off, but still like the name. Recently there has been a big change in my expectations for the company, so I thought I would write a follow up article.

South32 was spun off from BHP during the worst of the commodities depression. It consists of the assets BHP considered to be non-core. This list is long for a mid-cap miner, including:

Aluminum, Alumina, Manganese, Coal (both thermal and metallurgical), zinc, silver, nickel and several others.

Whew! This wide panoply of products makes it somewhat difficult to evaluate, and made me feel it was under analyzed and owned.

The key financial fact of South32 is that it has an extremely strong balance sheet. As of Dec 31, its cash flow from operations was running at $1.4 billion a year ($2.60 a share). It has $1.9 billion of cash on hand, or $859 million net of all debt.

So what is S32 going to do with that financial power? Management seems to feel that the prospects of investing internally are not good. Some properties are receiving capex, but it's pretty much a drop in the bucket. One of its largest mines, Cannington in Australia, only has six or seven years left. S32 has a plan to extend its life, but management has questioned the financial viability of the plan. In fact, CEO Kerr seems to use every chance he gets to reiterate that it will have a "disciplined" approach to investment.

One investment strategy I and others had hoped for was picking off the assets of other, less financially sound miners. The biggest prize here would have been the purchase of 40% of the South African/Australian manganese joint venture with Anglo American. Now that Anglo is doing better, it sees no need to have a fire sale, and S32 does not want to pay retail.

S32 also had a deal to buy a met coal mine from Peabody Australia this year. However, the Australian government anti-trust agency demanded concessions that S32 would not agree to. Nothing there either. And at this point, Peabody is probably in good enough shape to not need to sell. The same is true for the industry generally.

So what to do? It appears that S32 is changing to a more conventional mining strategy: investing in capital-hungry mining juniors to develop promising projects. This week it took a 15% stake in Arizona Mining(AZ.CA) which is developing a zinc + other metals project south of Tucson. S32's management feels that this project is the new mining discovery of the century and has a 42% IRR!

The analyst community is not terribly enthused about the investment. One AZ.CZ analyst noted that this 15% block effectively ruins any chance of a higher takeover of the company. Another noted that the price was a 30% premium to market value. Another wondered that if this is such a good prospect, why only 15%? All seem to agree on the good economics of the project though.

In my opinion, these issues are short term. True, AZ.CA holders may not get a quick windfall, but if the project is as good as they say, it will lead to long run profits. It is also possible that there's a lot more ore here than known so far. This could be the opening of a new mining territory. So it's possible that this could be an eventual home run. Also, this investment only gets AZ.CA through the permitting stage; a lot more capital will be needed to fully develop it. SOUHY has preferential access to any future equity offerings.

The commodity depression has wrecked havoc on many juniors, so it stands to reason that there might be some good value here. New mines around the world will always be needed for new demand and to replace older ones. I think S32's new strategy, although less dramatic than buying at a fire sale, makes sense. Although I am disappointed that S32 was not able to score any "quick kills", I plan to keep my somewhat reduced position.

One more thing. I know the dividend hounds on SA are going to be asking, "why not increase the dividend?" There is some arcana in the Australian tax laws that make that impractical for awhile (It's about "unfranked" and don't ask.). The company is buying back stock, and that may be increased. But to my mind it's the new investment that is the most exciting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOUHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.