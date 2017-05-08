Nike To Bottom At $54?

Wall Street has been unfairly taking aim at this stock with disdain of late. There is plenty going on behind the scenes to increase gross margins going forward.

When analyzing an investment, before I get into the technicals the fundamentals really have to stack up. Nike (NYSE:NKE) is a company I have been watching closely since it announced its third-quarter earnings back in March. The stock is down almost 7% since March 20th, and the stock closed below the critical $54 level last Friday (May 8th). Nevertheless, when you really dig into the company's Q3 numbers, it is plain to see that Nike is investing in its future. So I don't believe the present gross margin contraction trend will persist over the long term.

Gross profit came in at $3.75 billion on top of revenues of $8.432 billion. This gave a gross margin print of 44.4%, which is well behind the 46.2% number reported in full-year 2016. On top of this, top-line guidance was slightly below analyst's expectations. The gross margin percentage is expected to remain weak in the near term due to elevated near-term investment. However, let's look at Nike's positives, which are still pretty plentiful, in my opinion.

Despite sentiment turning pessimistic toward the stock over the past few months, Nike still increased its revenues by almost 5% in the last quarter, its operating income by almost 12% and its earnings per share by almost 24%. The company has four times as much equity on its balance sheet than debt and currently is trading with an earnings multiple of 22.5, which is a full 3.5 points below the company's five year average. Usually we see meaningful declines in stocks when companies report declining earnings or revenues on a rolling-year basis, but Nike doesn't fit into that subset.

In fact, earnings per share on a 12-month average growth rate came in at 16.8%, which is well above the 10-year average for this company (12.6%). So, basically, analysts believe that earnings will slow down to the 12% level and top-line growth will also come under pressure. The question therefore is whether or not the company's investment undertakings will be able to improve growth rates going forward. I believe they will.

First of all, the company's continued momentum outside North America should illustrate to investors the potential in these markets. I live in Europe and athletics continues to grow among the youth. Furthermore, Nike is definitely at the forefront of technology in the athletics arena. We really saw this recently at the Nike marathon event where Eliud Kipchoge narrowly missed out on breaking the two-hour marathon barrier. However, this milestone will eventually be broken and you can bet that Nike will do very well from a marketing standpoint when it does happen.

The company's proven brand, strong balance sheet and elevated marketing budget should ensure margins return to over 46%. Its diversification across athletic training, running, basketball and sportswear illustrate that it is not at risk in this sector to the extent of some of its competitors. Bears will point to disposable income thresholds, but I feel as if Nike's superior development capabilities of its products will ensure it remain the go-to brand in many of the segments it operates in.

Sentiment in the stock is the lowest it has been in a year, which means a contrarian play could be in the cards. Furthermore, the stock's momentum indicators are also now trading in oversold territory. Finally, implied volatility is really low at present. Volatility is one of the few metrics in the financial markets that is mean reverting. What does this mean? Well, one could buy a call or call spread and an increase in volatility alone would move the prices of the option premiums up. Buying options carry more risk though due to the time element they incorporate over stocks. Which ever way long exposure is drafted here, I see Nike finding a bottom soon enough and rising at least to test its March highs in the not too distant future.

To sum up, Nike is trading right at its 200-day moving average. Technicals are oversold, sentiment is too pessimistic and I do not believe the fundamentals are impaired. I see a nice upturn here.

