Transocean: Key Topics Of Q1 Earnings Report

Transocean remains one of the primary survival candidates. However, it will be very volatile along with oil prices.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has recently published its first-quarter report and held its earnings call. I guess that most readers have already had the time to look at the report itself, so I won't be repeating headline numbers here and will discuss the key topics.

Liquidity

Transocean announced that it closed a private offering of $410 million senior secured notes with an annual rate of 5.52% and maturing in 2020. These notes are guaranteed by the indirect subsidiary that owns the Deepwater Conqueror and are secured by a lien on the rig. The company expects that net proceeds of $403 million will be used to finance the construction of the Deepwater Conqueror.

This is not the first time that Transocean uses its newbuild rigs to attract financing. Previously, the company raised $600 million for Deepwater Thalassa and $625 million for Transocean Proteus. As of March 31, 2017, Transocean had $3.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents. Also, Transocean is working on transaction with Borr Drilling (more on this later), which will bring additional cash to the company. In this light, Transocean is not pressed to increase its debt. However, the company chose to do so.

In my understanding, the key factor behind this decision is the ongoing negotiations regarding the prolongation of the company's revolving credit facility. While drillers continue to sound optimistic on the topic of future contracts during earnings calls, banks demand tangible evidence of recovery. So far, the industry news was insufficient to increase confidence among lenders. Therefore, they want to see as much cash in the company as possible. In my view, this is why Transocean has just raised more cash.

Jack-up sale

Transocean confirmed that it was in ongoing negotiations with Borr Drilling to sell its jack-up fleet for $1.35 billion. The company stated that total consideration comprised of approximately $915 million of future newbuild commitments and $400 million of cash, which included approximately $80 million associated with the cash flow from the remaining contract backlog on the operating jack-ups.

As I discussed in my earlier article, the majority of the consideration consists of newbuild commitments. Getting rid of these commitments is the main rationale for the deal. This move increases Transocean's liquidity in the longer-term (the company won't have to pay for newbuild rigs) and is in line with the company's strategy to raise cash as I discussed above in this article.

New contracts

During the earnings call, the company announced a couple of minor contract extensions. What was more important, Transocean stated that it was close to reactivation from warm stack and the signing of a related contract for Deepwater Asgaard with an operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Being built in 2014, Deepwater Asgaard is not the piece of equipment you'd like to hold idle, even in the current market situation. The signing of such a contract would definitely be positive news for Transocean.

Industry outlook

Transocean's management was very positive on the industry outlook and expected more contracts in the near future. The company stated: "If prices continue to hover around $50 per barrel then we would expect to see more contracts materialize over the coming months".

Your author remains more skeptical. While contracts should indeed materialize as oil companies start thinking about their reserves, utilization remains low and dayrates are at the very bottom. I don't expect material improvement in dayrates in the near future. Also, the OPEC/non-OPEC deal has been a failure despite high compliance by the participants of the deal. This fact puts longer-term perspectives of oil price upside under question as the deal will come to an end at some point and additional 1.8 million barrels of oil will appear in the market.

I believe that investors should demand tangible evidence of market improvements. From what we've seen during this earnings season, best drillers are able to win some jobs at undisclosed (in most cases) dayrates. This process likely marks the bottom for the contracting activity but not necessarily the bottom for the industry, as many rigs roll off their contracts without finding a job extension.

Stock performance

Transocean shares continue to slide in a downside channel. In my view, the company's stock will need material upside in oil to return to levels above $12. Leading drillers, including Transocean, may receive more support on current levels as some investors will choose to play oil rebound via offshore drilling stocks. However, this speculative trade will include tight stops which will get filled in case oil dives below $48 for Brent and is able to stay there.

Closing thoughts

I continue to believe that Transocean should have used the window of opportunity offered by OPEC/non-OPEC deal to issue equity. The company raises cash via debt offerings as it has long-term contracts for its newbuilds, but these moves continue to increase the total debt of the company. It looks like the company has raised enough cash and will report on the prolongation of the credit facility this year. Transocean remains one of the primary survival candidates, but its shares will continue to be volatile along with oil prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.