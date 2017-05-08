Facebook To Lead The Way In Augmented Reality

Augmented reality looks more than just a fad as Facebook moves forward in building the first AR-focused platform.

(FB) is set to be much more than just a social media company. During the recent F8 event, one of the biggest focuses was on augmented reality and the future of AR. Mark Zuckerberg noted that we are still in the very early stages of AR, and suggested that this new market is set to explode.

Since its origin, everyone knows Facebook as a place to interact and catch up with friends. We are slowly approaching the mature stage of Facebook as a social media platform, and are still in the early stages of Facebook as a business.

This company has much more to offer than just being a smart way to sell advertising. They already do a respectable job at that. Revenues jumping from 17,948 in 2015 to 27,638 in 2016 (in millions). Over 50% growth in revenue.

The growth potential in AR/VR products is set to be impressive, it is easy to see that in the future AR will be used in everyday life, as Facebook show at F8.

Looking back in just a few years’ time from now, we will see Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Glass as a very primitive product.

“The analogy that I always use is the first smartphones came out in 2003, right, the BlackBerry and Palm Treo, and it took 10 years to get to 1 billion units. And, I mean, I don't know if there was something that folks could have done to make that happen fast, but I think that was pretty good. And, I mean, if we can be on a similar trajectory of anywhere near 10 years for VR and AR, then I would feel very good about that, and I feel like we're making the right bets now to plant the seeds for that. But I would ask for the patience of the investor community in doing that because we're going to invest a lot in this, and it's not going to return or be really profitable for us for quite a while.” - Mark Zuckerberg FB Q416

Facebook shareholders should be fully behind the change that the company will undergo in the next 5-10 years, shifting from a social media giant to a tech conglomerate.

It is only natural for companies of this size to evolve, acquire and grow segments of new business. Look how Google aimed to be much more than a search engine. They changed the company name to Alphabet to show the company is changing, and to show they are more than just a search tool.

If you have listened to Facebook’s quarterly calls over the years, you can tell how different they are today from what they were back in the early years. Not much on Facebook has changed. If you think about it from a user’s point of view. Facebook (as a social media platform) has grown organically.

Is AR just a fad?

The 2016 Pokémon Go craze disappeared within weeks. Although it came and went, it really showed that people do like to interact with AR, and Pokémon Go if you think about it, is a very basic AR, even by today’s low standards.

Zuckerberg suggested that they see the future of AR differently over at Facebook. He likened today’s technology in AR to primitive tools.

They showed Facebook’s 10-year road map; this shows how the company is evolving and changing. As you can see above, growth in AR/VR is forecast to be impressive over the next few years.

“Think about how many of the things you use that don’t actually need to be physical, you want to play a board game? You snap your fingers, and here’s the board game, you want to watch TV? You don’t need a physical hardware TV, you buy a one-dollar app ‘TV’ and put it on the wall.” - Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg spoke about how AR products do not have to be wearable (as previously assumed). In fact, we all have a product that can interact with AR now, and it is in our pockets.

Snapchat: Primitive AR

Face filters are the latest AR craze. Some would argue made popular by Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP). Facebook’s move to target this has been aggressive.

People still seem to choose Snapchat over the Messenger app; most are unaware of this Facebook function in Messenger (judging by the lack of use).

Messenger has a Snapchat-esque feature built-in, all the basic effects are currently there, it is only when developers get full access to this, the market of AR will truly open.

They say at F8, there are no current platforms sold specifically for AR, and they are on the path to making the first augmented reality platform. This could be a potential advertising goldmine for the company, with advertisers willing to pay a premium over traditional online advertisements.

This is just the first step in major AR. Facebook introduced the simultaneous localization and mapping feature (SLAM). With this, they can create anything you want in AR. Using objects in daily life, adding text and multiple functions in the app, all while appearing in AR, all this will be on your phone. Advertisers can take advantage of this and offer a more fun way to connect with potential and existing customers.

VR

Facebook has already taken the VR plunge by buying Oculus, and hardware sales look to gain momentum heading into 2020, according to BI intelligence.

During 2017, Facebook is looking to draw in nearly to $1.6 billion from hardware. Oculus to draw an expected $459 million in software and game sales combined.

It is expected that 2019 will be the most promising year for growth in this field. In 2019, hardware sales estimate for Oculus will be expected to be close to $5 billion. That would be roughly 10 million headsets sold, research from BI Intelligence shows.

“Everyone in the industry feels that AR technologies are going to reshape the consumer experience for nearly everything, and we’ve seen some indications of that happening already. But the Facebook AR platform could supercharge that thesis with rocket fuel.” - Andrew Kemendo, VentureBeat.

Q1-17 Highlights

Daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.28 billion on average for March 2017, an increase of 18% year over year.

Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 1.94 billion as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 17% year over year.

Mobile advertising revenue – Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 85% of advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2017, up from approximately 82% of advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2017 were $1.27 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $32.31 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Headcount – Headcount was 18,770 as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 38% year over year.

From Facebook Q1 2017.

Conclusion

The future of AR is set to be big. Facebook is positioning the company in a way that will make them the dominant AR platform, AR will transform the real world into a semi-digital world.

Everything from games to fashion will be hosted in AR. Although a desirable wearable AR product is not available (or not to everyone at a reasonable price), Facebook is going all in with the mobile AR market.

