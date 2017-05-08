WM Morrison Supermarkets' (MRWSF) CEO David Potts on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. (OTCPK:MRWSF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

David Potts - CEO

Trevor Strain - CFO

Analysts

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Gwynn - Exane

David McCarthy - HSBC

Rob Joyce - Goldman Sachs

Nick Coulter - Citi

Kiranjot Grewal - Bank of America

Dan Ekstein - UBS

Bruno Monteyne - Bernstein

Niamh McSherry - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Morrisons Q1 Trading Update Analyst Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Potts. Please go ahead, sir.

David Potts

Well, good morning, everyone. And first of all, thank you for bearing with us while we load everyone on to this call. Obviously, it’s a popular home game. And you'll have seen this morning's announcement. I’ll make some opening remarks and then Trevor will spend a few moments talking through the components of like for like. We’ll be then ready to answer your questions.

It's been a busy quarter of course with Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter all falling into the period we're reporting today. Group like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks through the 30 of April was 3.4% positive. This includes a contribution from retail, up 3% and 0.4% from wholesale. Overall, total sales including fuel were up 5.8%. The team have again worked hard to build on the good momentum achieved last year. We served over 0.5 million more customers a week in quarter one versus last year. That’s up 4.6% as more customers buy more from Morrisons as we continue to make improvements across the whole shopping trade.

The new ordering system now across more of the range continued to help improve availability and reduce waste and stock levels, and it’s reduced in admin, for colleagues, allowing them to spend more time serving customers best. And Qs were shorter, especially at busier times. So customer satisfaction levels again improved. As you’ll have seen in the announcement, there was some inflation during the period. We can’t control some of the external foreign exchange pressures, but we’re working hard on providing the best possible prices for customers.

We remain focused on our Morrisons price list which you’ll recall means being as competitive as we can on the products that our customers most want to buy. And with another wave of price fringe announced just this week, we're continuing on that journey. We also continue to broaden and improve our range of customers increasingly, finding more products they want to buy at Morrisons. For example, our best slow cooked lamb shanks with Rioja red wine sauce sold 40,000 units over Easter and our best Easter egg sold double the equivalence of last year.

Nutmeg, our increasingly popular brand continues to grow. It’s recently expanded its reach into the broader baby and child category with the important products such as nappies, wipes, toiletries, bottles and feeding accessories all coming under Nutmeg. Nutmeg women’s wear was launched on time and is now in 52 stores. Initial sales are strong and there's now a Nutmeg product in every 20 buckets in those stores with the full women's wear range.

We also launched our new healthy eating brand called Eat Smart. The meals are high in protein, fiber and balance with healthier cards [indiscernible] starting at just GBP1. Initial feedback is good and the volumes mean let’s do more in this important area. All of this wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and hard work of our colleagues and in this colleague led turnaround, it’s vital to reward our people well to reflect their contribution towards better and better customer service. We’ve recently introduced a new minimum retail pay level of GBP8.50 per hour, up from GBP6.83 just 13 months ago and GBP8.20 this time last year, both well ahead of the National Living Wage. We are of course pleased with this quarterly performance. I’d like to thank the entire team of food makers and shopkeepers for a good start to the New Year and for the part every single colleague is playing to build a broader and stronger Morrisons.

Thank you. And now over to Trevor to talk through some of the detail of the like-for-like.

Trevor Strain

Thanks, David and good morning, everyone. As we flagged at the interims last September and explained at the prelims in March, from today, we’re reporting group like-for-like, which includes wholesale. And I’ll just take a moment to explain that. Sales to third parties via our manufacturing business were previously included in other within total sales rather than as part of our reported like-for-like and only reported at half and full year. Given our opportunity to grow wholesale in a capital light way, as I set out in March, we’re now including these sales and those from new wholesale initiatives such as Amazon, Rontec and, in time for the Safeway brand, in our headline group like-for-like. We consider this to be the best measure of the underlying progress of Morrisons as foodmaker and shopkeeper.

As you’ve seen in release, we’re still reporting like-for-like as before, including supermarkets and essentially fulfilled morrisons.com. And we now are like-for-like. We will continue to share the contribution from centrally-fulfilled morrisons.com sales as a separate number. So we're simply trying to give you more disclosure on top of what we gave previously and we've given you the pro forma numbers for last year to help with your models.

Looking at the detail, wholesale contributed 0.4% to group like-for-like for Q1, same as Q4 last year. It’s very early days for Amazon and the Morrisons Daily format with Rontec. And as you know, we plan to launch the Safeway brand later this year. But the contribution from this new growth is so far quite small. To remind you of the types of components for the rest of wholesale, we supply meat, fish and some other products via our manufacturing business to various retailers and third-parties.

We also buy whole crops, for example, British root vegetables direct from farmers, which enables us to better utilize the products, both for ourselves and in selling on to third-parties. By its nature, this part of the wholesale business is a degree of seasonality and may be subject to some market forces, so it could have more pronounced peaks and troughs than our core supermarkets business. Overall though, we expect the wholesale component of life-for-like to grow once the Amazon, Morrisons Daily and Safeway initiatives begin to develop. We also continue to pursue other potential wholesale opportunities.

Operator, back to you for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Edouard Aubin from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Edouard Aubin

Yeah. Good morning, guys. Just one question from me. Alcohol is clearly an important category for you. You’re over-indexing in that category. Can you please tell us if the growth of the category was materially above or below your total growth during the quarter?

Trevor Strain

Hi, Edouard. I think you’re right. You’re right. Alcohol has been an important category for Morrisons and I think if you look back over the last couple of years, we've changed how we present the wine category. We’ve improved all of our wine ranges. We've won the international wine retailer award the last couple of years. We’ve grown significantly in craft and in local beers. And I think we've been quite competitive in terms of promotional activity. There's a bit of noise about that promotional activity, but if it’s in your base, you can’t expect to talk about it growing too much if you’ve been doing it for a few years already.

And I think if I may stand back and look at that category, big picture, I think it’s an important category where like many other improvements that we’ve delivered in the last couple of years is one where we’ve really listened to customers, improved the range of what we sell and we're more competitive in how we go to market. In terms of breaking out category, like-for-likes and highest and lowest and all that, I don’t really want us to get into that.

Edouard Aubin

Great. But without giving any figures, I mean it would be fair to assume that the growth exceeded your total growth?

Trevor Strain

Well, I don’t even want to get into that higher or lower. I don’t see it as a disproportionate driver of our growth. But it’s somewhere where we’ve listened to customers improved and provided an offer that resonates with customers. You shouldn’t read into that though as higher or lower or I’m agreeing with your assumption. Maybe I just don’t want to get drawn on commenting on individual category like-for-like.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Andrew Gwynn from Exane. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Gwynn

I don’t know why, but we seemed to have joined quite late into your sort of prepared remarks. So I am just wondering if you could characterize the market conditions at present. Also, there is a lot of noise around sort of pass-through cost inflation and so forth. And then as you go into the split, obviously if you take us through a very helpful split of like-for-like number of transactions and like-for-like items for Best, the gap there seems to be widening. I mean, it’s overall sort of cash obviously matters, but just wondering if you could comment on that trend and what we should read into it if indeed anything?

Trevor Strain

Well, second one first. I think in terms of items, I think the first thing I’d say is that the like-for-like is more important. I don't think we are concerned about items at the basket in the context of like-for-like volumes being up, customer transactions being up and sales being up, which I think is the key point. Just to give you a bit more color though, I think there’s probably three or four key drivers that are sort of impacting that item’s number. Therefore, I just sort of flush those out at the moment. I think one driver would be couponing. So as we’ve come off couponing over the last couple of years in a gradual phase where it lowered the level of couponing, you obviously get less basket building.

I think and that impacts items. The second area I’d probably draw your eye to be would be around new categories like Food To Go, where our sales are up over 50% and that fits right in the sweet spot even in selling more things people want to buy. And again that obviously comes with a smaller basket, but the sales are up there incrementally to what we’ve seen before and I think that’s also affected that trend also, third factor really which is coming through from a market trend and [indiscernible] customer behavior. I think standing right back, we’re focused on selling more things that people want to buy and remember those new areas we’ve talked about over the last 12 to 18 months, whether it be Best, Nutmeg, Free From, Food To Go are all accretives to the mix whether that be the sales mix or the margin mix.

In terms of the wider market, I think we feel we’ve traded well throughout the quarter. We’ve got Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter, all in the quarter. That followed it; last week was outside of the quarter, but both years. I think there is obviously a bit of a timing impact as Easter moves out back in towards the back end of the quarter. But I think our improvements across service, across competitiveness and with being consistent through the quarter, as David said, we feel we’ve done a good job around the key events and that’s what’s helped us deliver that footfall count, which is about 0.5 million transactions a week up I guess across the quarter on average. I think that’s how we kind of see our performance in the context of the market.

Andrew Gwynn

Sorry. The question was more about the market [indiscernible] cost inflation and so forth. What are you observing at the moment? Is there any risk for the industry or yourselves, some of that cost inflation isn’t working its way through?

Trevor Strain

We obviously watch what our competitors do. We obsess about our own customers and delivering our own priorities in the context of still being in the fixed base of the turnaround. There is an inflation, but in the context of like-for-like, sales volumes up, transactions up. There is probably a number of different drivers in that inflation. I guess, the biggest is obviously around FX. You’ve got some specific commodity factors and also some specific markets like salmon, I guess where you’ve got a bit of a change year-on-year.

I think what’s more important is that we acknowledge the strengths we have, relatively small in home and leisure, general merchandise, very popular clothing business, but again small -- large vertical integration, vertical integrated length to the business and we bring those strengths to bear and deliver on our commitment to continue to become relatively more competitive. We made progress on that this quarter, and in fact, in this week and delivering the Morrisons price list as David mentioned earlier and we’ll continue to work on that in the quarters and months ahead as we strive to become more popular, serve more customers and grow volumes.

Operator

We will now take our next question from David McCarthy from HSBC. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Dave McCarthy

Simple question and it's about the marker overall. The discounters seem to be having a resurgence. A few months ago, we saw via their release and moved into like-for-like declines, but they seem to becoming right back now and we’re seeing good performance from them. So two aspects of that. One, is that impacting you at all and are you having to react in any way to more aggressive pricing? And so why do you think they have the bouncing back in this way?

Trevor Strain

I don’t think we’ve really changed our priorities with regard to being more competitive, serving customers better with the right thing, investments, to defend against openings. And there may have been a pickup in openings in what for us would be say quarter one. And so from my end of the telescope, it genuinely feels like business as usual. We're on the road to recovering Morrisons competitiveness and relevance and we would treat each competitor regardless of their origins to -- with respect to what they can deliver, what we can learn from them, but we will be very, very focused on improving the shopping trip for our own customers and the work and lives of our own colleagues and you’d have to say [indiscernible] new transactions year-on-year is the good start. I think we’re up, the start is important to confirm that we are in fix as we turn around this company, but I think it’s a good start and we’ll keep doing the right things, keep following on the side of customers, regardless of providing circumstances.

Dave McCarthy

Okay. Thanks very much. And yes, it’s a very good start. So well done.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Rob Joyce from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Rob Joyce

Good morning, guys. Couple from me. Firstly just on -- actually sort of a broader market question I guess, are you seeing any evidence of trade down within your business and any differences geographically within that? And then the second one is just on your confirmation of expectations for the year. Is this the kind of like-for-like you need to produce for the next three quarters to perform in line with the market expectations or is there an embedded decline or increase from here? Thanks very much.

Trevor Strain

Thanks, Rob. I think on the trading, the more customers are buying, I think we said at the prelims, we’ve seen a slight shift towards home brand. Clearly, if there is some inflation, customers are counting and they to some extent, extend to that budget. They then adjust their sort of mix of spend. I don’t know that some inflation so to speak would trigger that kind of behavior so far, however, I think in our case, it’s possible, as in so many things actually, and many fortuitously, Morrisons may not be able to de-characterize in a tidy way, because as you know, our own brand mid-tier is going through a renaissance program, 42% done where we notch up quality, notch down price and substantially improve its presentation in how it fits, how it looks, how people feel about it.

And also broadening its relevance in which categories it has some presence. I think if you add to that, that’s which is kind of up-tier and it wouldn’t be a surprise really. It would be surprising actually to hear the way around if we haven’t seen that slight shift. Geographics I think is a good question. I think again, our goal, our mission, our vision is to improve the shopping trip across the nation for Morrisons consumers, both digitally and physically. I think in the recovery of the company, it’s to some extent a rising tide can raise all boats. If you’ve got a bit more stock on the shelves, it’s kind of helpful in Weybridge as well as it is in Weston-super-Mare. So if you’ve got a few more tools open in action, it’s as helpful to customers as it is if you’ve got a few more tills open in Bradford. So I think in our case, we haven’t really seen a shift in that regard. So it’s June –

David Potts

Yeah. Just in terms of context around expectations, I think that standing back and we think primarily through the lens of delivering a turnaround to this company and executing through the fixed stage of that turnaround, which is going to require us to deliver around priorities around shopping trips, specifically around competitiveness and service. And we don’t guide like-for-like, but there is a lot of moving parts in that picture, not leased. And the rate of self-help and how we deliver it, not least the level of like-for-like performance and the pace of our improvements around competitiveness and service. So all of those things are in that mix, not just like-for-like, but we look at it around through the context of delivering an improving shopping trip we can reach out quarter-on-quarter hopefully and into year-on-year. And so and that’s the background really to the comment and the statement around our expectations being unchanged.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Nick Coulter from Citi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Nick Coulter

Good morning. Two quick ones from me please. I think you said that you placed your own label in 40% of categories. Can you talk about the volume uplift you’re seeing in those categories please? And then you’ve also referenced a number of positive impacts within the offer, Free To Go, Free From, Nutmeg. Are you able to give a sense of which of those is kind of the key driver or the biggest drivers of the mix? I think you called out Free To Go was up 50%, but [indiscernible] also seems to imply that non-food is going quite well too. And then lastly could you quantify or give an indication of the level of couponing or formations in the offer year-over-year? Thank you.

David Potts

Thank you, Nick. Couponing is less year-on-year and the mix of couponing is changing a little bit to a more broader based targeting as a result of the More cards that we launched as a loyalty card. I think it was last year. So interestingly one of the reasons the items in the basket is down, is as Trevor has said earlier, that we’re not really stretching consumer spending in those higher baskets. I think with regard to the 42%, that is a number of items that we have currently given for want of a better word, any makeover too, with regard to own brand.

And so if you look on things like fruit and vegetables and dairy products, they are now all branded as Morrisons market stream. And as I say, we’re looking through quality benchmarks as we go through that process and looking at our pricing competitiveness. So I think that’s a wonderful program for colleagues to get involved to it. It’s a program that’s bang on consumer’s requirements to have great value for money and good quality from this company. And so I’m very much looking forward to leading the 58% still to do, which we will complete by the end of this financial year. I think kind of –

Nick Coulter

Are you seeing a volume uplift, I’m very sorry, just the question, are you seeing a volume uplift on those?

David Potts

With regard to that part of your question to do with volume uplift, clearly, if we take that activity on something that’s very much on trend such as Free From and Food To Go and in our case, we weren’t really in those markets. So yes, we are seeing significant volume uplift in those categories and there are a few more. I don’t really look at it that way though because in the end we are looking to improve our performance continually on the key parts of the shopping trip that customers most value from Morrisons. I think the other opportunity that company has I think is to be more relevant to more people and then in items such as Nutmeg, which I think you did call out. Clearly if you can come to your local Morrison Supermarket, and easily and quickly buy baby items and children items if that’s part of what you buy, then now we do provide those. So I think we are gradually becoming more things to more people, we are becoming more relevant and half a million more new customer transactions each week this quarter and 3% like-for-like at a retail level says that we may well be on the right track.

Nick Coulter

And just on the back to the level of couponing operations, are you able to quantify at all, obviously you said it’s less year-over-year, but just an essence of that journey you’re able to indicatively give at any levels of where you come and where you’re going to?

Trevor Strain

In line with the sector really, it’s not something we really break out. Directionally, I’d say it was significantly down on both the one and a two year basis.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Kiranjot Grewal from Bank of America. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Kiranjot Grewal

Just two questions, one on volumes, could you offer a bit more color on your comment that volumes were positive perhaps comment on whether you’re seeing any shift in the way people are shopping with you and so the progression of margin as well. And secondly, could you offer a bit more color on the competitive environment. I mean you've been doing pretty well versus some of your peers. So perhaps if you could offer color on exactly which parts of your range you're beating on, and perhaps if there was discounted in the regions you are operating in, what they're doing there as well. Thank you.

Trevor Strain

Fine. In terms of volumes, I think the way to think about it is, first in our fuel business, which is obviously an area where there's a little bit of inflation, has been around since the summer. And we continue to grow volumes in that category that’s very important to customers particularly those customers on a budget. Volumes in the rest of business are up in the supermarkets business. When I look at the retail business in and around and include dotcom as that continues to grow as we stood up [indiscernible] Supermarkets and dotcom combined continued to grow. And obviously at group level as well we get a further volume benefit when include the growth in wholesale that we continue to see quarter-on-quarter. And a key driver of that is obviously through that transactions number.

And I think really that's the bridge into the second part of your question which is it is always competitive. We expect to be very competitive, but our focus really is as David described earlier to, obsess about our customers to listen very, very hard for them, but try and respond quickly wherever we can in delivering those improvements in the shopping trip particularly around competitiveness and service right across the country. And that’s something we’ve made good progress on in this quarter, good progress on in the last 18 months, an area where as we remain in fix, there's still a lot of opportunities for us to address and continue to improve in the quarters ahead.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Dan Ekstein from UBS. Please go ahead.

Dan Ekstein

I have a question on your vertical integration and manufacturing business, if you listen to food manufacturers, they will generally say that they absorb portions of inflation and hold on to deflation. It seems to be the dynamic, given you’re a big manufacturer, I wonder if you could talk about whether that does leave you at a disadvantage or alternatively whether you can offset that through increased flexibility in terms of your manufacturing processes, sourcing, the range you produce et cetera. And if so, could you give some specific examples? Thanks

Trevor Strain

There are some David may add on to these, I think manufacturing is great opportunity for Morrison, for customers and ultimately as well for our shareholders. And you do obviously incur some inbound inflation a bit quicker. But you have to look at that in around the company and the position we're in as a fresh free business and a value retailer. We have to be good at dealing with that and we're blessed really, we have the scale of self help opportunity that’s still ahead of us both in terms of our guest. In the middle of the P&L, right across the company and also in terms of the catch opportunity, coming out seven years and negative volumes are all there for us to go out. And so if we can be – continuing to be increasingly competitive in fresh foods and dry volumes that’s an opportunity for us. And sometimes you get inflationary spike, so last Thursday when I'm out on the salmon line having a look at Aberdeen news, the volume impact of the inflation due to the kind of disease in Chile and Norway.

I’m watching the team actually benefit and improve the business as they’re dealing with the volume impacts that come off the back of the inflation you see in that product line because actually when you have a relentless focus on improvement and you get a bit of a headwind on volume on that particular line at this particular time, the opportunities it gives to improve productivity wasted effort will stand the business in very good stead. When that inflation passes through and we’re in more of a normal market whenever that comes back around. In the meantime, in the round, across the shopping trip, across the range, across everything that we offer to our customers we have to be very competitive and some of the key part of that evidence was salmon price in the Easter. So that sort of hope that give you a bit feel for how we think about it philosophically and a bit of an example.

David Potts

Thank you, Trevor, the only thing I would add slightly a stand back comments I suppose couple of years into the job. I think we said after a while that we’d have a good look at manufacturing, we thought it was part of the solutions for the future of the company rather than the [indiscernible]. And more and more I genuinely as we make progress on this journey to make Morrison a place people like to go shopping. The idea that we’ve got a bit more control of our food production is really, really important for a food and a shop keeper like Morrison. And I think we're just putting a blueberry line in this year, packaging our own blueberries, Easter was terrific for us because we had any three from five vegetables all British, it wasn’t spot the past, look in the bag; it was a good bag of parsnips.

Customers really took into the whole deal. An we’ve established William Morrison growers around spuds and potatoes. So, we’ve direct buying relationships with hundreds or I think potato growers. And we grade and pack them, so our own spuds, so I genuinely think it's bang on trend with requirement of our consumers across Britain to have outstanding value for money, good quality authentication, well merchandised, well served both digitally and physically. So I’m a big supporter of them.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Bruno Monteyne from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Bruno Monteyne

Few questions from me, if I just look at the last exhibit, it shows minus 6.9% like-for-like items per basket and plus 4.6 in transactions, wouldn’t that imply about minus 2% like-for-like volumes per store, or what am I missing? The second one is, if you look at yours sales like-for-like into the lower numbers. I think it implies a combination of mix and inflation of about 4.8%, if my number right and if there are sort of what's the biggest one in there, inflation or the mix? And the third thing is, looking at the pattern of transaction you seem to have more of these smaller basket less of the couponing, I'm all right how do you say earlier that this margin accretive but this kind of new products people buying the smaller baskets where they only go sandwich and the like are basically margin enhancing for your business? Thank you very much.

David Potts

Thanks Bruno, you might as well remind me on the first one, [indiscernible]. In terms of the point about them being accretive is the point I was making [indiscernible]. One of the areas where we’ve tried to improve the company over the last couple of years is being availability, availability in the classic sense as you stock it on the shelf or not, and availability if you sell things I want to buy. And those items or those categories really, I’ve pulled out, four or five of them or all accretive it terms of both sounds and margin mix. In terms of the mix and the contribution, there is obviously as we said in the statement and earlier on, you’ve got some inflation contributing and also a mix impact.

And I think it's important that we explain as an extra variable on mix over and above what I just talk about, which I think it comes back to how you trade really. And you’ll know as well as anyone and if you run five weeks of promotions on single cans of baked beans or things like single muller yogurts or you run weeks of promotions where you're selling multipacks. Your scan volume you can get a bit out of shape. And in terms of understanding and following through that sort of linear and normal match. And we’ve got a bit more trading impact from bigger packs, so it’s not quite in this particular quarter year-on-year. And so that’s probably the other variable. So that's in the answer really to your sort of first and second questions.

Bruno Monteyne

On the first one, the point was did you have like-for-like items to basket of minus 6.9%, but you have more transactions of plus 4.6%, it still leaves you at minus 2.3% less like-for-like volumes in the store, so combining transactions of basket size. If I just add up those two numbers they would suggest negative volume like for like, what am I missing in this calculation?

David Potts

That's exactly that point, so it's the other variable around the multi-pack promotions again singles which is actually quite a big variable I think and we hope so. When we calculate items per basket, if I say one can of beans, that’s what I think, if I say you’ve want four pack can of beans that’s also one item.

Bruno Monteyne

But the volume number you quoted press release is being up that would be adjusting for that, is that what you’re suggesting because that would mean that you counting cans of beans whatever the pack says is, am I understanding that rightly?

David Potts

In the round, we actually talk about volume in the context of deprival and really which we think is the best volume for us given the opportunity we've got is, so a broader range across more categories and that will include mix and average item for us. Just to help to you over the flows of that scan volume really.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Niamh McSherry from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Niamh McSherry

Just a quick one in terms of your price position versus the discounters today, the growth that we're seeing a lot of the kind of new areas, Food To Go and Nutmeg et cetera. Is that a sign that you’re happy with your relative price position versus the discounters that that's not a big focus for you right now or isn't actually the case where there are things other than price that are important to grow the business.

David Potts

I think it's the case that price is very important. And we do operate in the sort of value segments of the market. And in the end, our only job is to provide the food and drink and associated items customers want to buy at prices they can afford from the local supermarket. S o when people go shopping these are the things they do buy. Clearly, which that on a few occasions now that one of our priorities is to become more competitive and that does include price, it does include value for money around quality and provenance in these things, food safety. Price is very important, we talk a little bit about Morrison’s prices because we feel we're a bit more in touch with our own customers and how they feel in and what they value from Morrisons in terms of this pricing. But in the recovery of the company, the journey on price I think is exactly that it is a journey. We’re looking forward to keep taking steps towards it.

Niamh McSherry

So you’d still be planning on improving your relative price position versus the discounters?

David Potts

Well to the extent that competitive pressures would allow I think I can I would say again that our intention to recover the company is to become increasing the competitor in the market, whoever is in the market. The judges of that of course will be customers and half a million new customer transactions per week in the first quarter of this financial year and 3% like-for-like, confirms that people are voting with the feet. We’re not forcing people into Morrisons.

Niamh McSherry

No, I mean it’s such a good result that arguably you don't have a problem with your ultimate price position that’s why I’m asking. Why would you want to…

David Potts

Price is a journey for this company and I think falls to the business to become increasingly competitive. And the competitiveness of course includes how people feel intuitively about the shopping trip customers have a feel and about home life and quality of items and trust the brand. But massively, massively important is pricing and so our intention is for this company to increasingly competitive where that competitiveness includes price.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue at this time, I would now like to turn the call back to Mr. David Potts for any additional or closing remarks.

David Potts

Thank you operator, look first of all thank you of course for everyone to joining the call today, and I’m a bit conscious that it was tricky to get in. And so I what I thought I would do for those who may have missed it, I thought I would repeat my opening remarking, I understand the vast majority heard Trevor’s remarks that came [Technical Difficulty] so our intention is not to repeat those. If anybody particularly wanted to hear Trevor’s I'm sure that [indiscernible] [00:42:51] provider those. This is basically what I said, I said everyone would have seen this morning's announcements and I just made these few remarks. It’s been a busy quarter, with Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter all falling into the period we’re reporting today.

Group like-for-like sales for the 13-weeks to the 30, April were 3.54% positive. This includes a contribution from retail, up 3% and 0.4% from wholesale. Overall, total sales including sales including fuel were up 5.8%. The team have again worked hard to build on the good momentum achieved last year. We served over 0.5 million more customers a week in quarter one versus last year. That’s up 4.6% as more customers buying more from Morrisons as we continue to make improvements across the whole shopping trade. The new ordering system now across more of the range continues to help improve availability and reduce waste and stock levels and it’s reducing admin for colleagues allowing them to spend more time serving customers better. And Qs were shorter, especially at busier times. So customer satisfaction levels again improved. As you’ll have seen in the announcement, there was some inflation during the period. We can’t control some of the external foreign exchange pressures, but we’re working hard on providing the best possible prices for customers.

We remain focused on our Morrisons price list which you’ll recall means being as competitive as we can on the products that our customers most want to buy. And with another wave of Price Crunch announced just this week, we're continuing on that journey. We also continue to broaden and improve our range of customers increasingly finding more products they want to buy at Morrisons. For example, our best slow cooked lamb shanks with Rioja red wine sauce sold 40,000 units over Easter and our best Easter egg sold double the equivalence of last year. Nutmeg, our increasingly popular brand continues to grow. It’s recently broadened its reach into the baby and child category with products such as nappies, wipes, toiletries, bottles and feeding accessories. Nutmeg women’s wear was launched on time and is now in 52 stores.

Initial sales are strong and there's now a Nutmeg product in one in every 20 baskets in those store with the full women's wear range. We also launched our new healthy eating brand called Eat Smart. The meals are high in protein, fiber and balance with healthier carbs and all at great prices starting at just GBP1. Initial feedback is good and the volumes mean let’s do more in this important area. All of this wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and hard work of our colleagues and in this colleague led turnaround, it’s vital to reward our people well to reflect their contribution towards better and better customer service. We’ve recently introduced a new minimum retail pay level of GBP8.50 per hour, up from GBP6.83 just 13 months ago and up from GBP8.20 per hour this time last year, both well ahead of the National Living Wage. We are of course pleased with this quarterly performance. I’d like to thank the entire team of food makers and shopkeepers for a good start to the New Year and for the part every single colleague is playing to build a broader and stronger Morrisons. Okay that’s it and once again thank you very much for joining the call, we appreciate it, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. That will complete today’s conference call, thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.