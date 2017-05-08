Ply Gem Holdings (PGEM) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PGEM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 08, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Analysts

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

This call is being hosted by Mr. Gary Robinette, Ply Gem's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Shawn Poe, Ply Gem's Chief Financial Officer.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, operator. Good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone who has dialed in to today's conference call and those of you viewing our webcast. This morning, we issued a press release for our first quarter 2017 results. The press release, as well as a slideshow presentation for today's call, are available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at ir.plygem.com.

I would like to remind everyone that any forward-looking statements we make on today's call in our prepared remarks and in the associated question-and-answer session are based on the company's current plans and expectations, and they involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results to be materially different than those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For further information, I'd like to refer you to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During today's webcast, in addition to discussing results that are calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, we will refer to Ply Gem's adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in our earnings press release, which was issued this morning. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is important to investors' understanding of our business.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Gary Robinette, Ply Gem's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Gary?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Shawn, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining in today's call. I will start with the highlights of our first quarter results, and then turn the call over to Shawn who will discuss our financial results in more detail.

As noted, our press release issued this morning, we delivered a strong first quarter in which both of our business segments contributed to our financial results. We experienced higher sales for the quarter due to favorable market conditions including favorable weather in our core markets of the Midwest and Northeast and favorable average selling prices and product mix for our Windows and Doors segment.

Overall, we achieved first quarter sales of $430 million, which demonstrated a growth of 5.2% despite one less shipping day versus last year, which negatively impacted our sales by $6.2 million.

Overall, our gross profit increased $2.8 million while our gross profit margin for the first quarter of 20.8% compressed 40 basis points from the first quarter of 2016, which was expected.

This contraction was primarily driven by increased commodity costs, primarily PVC resin and aluminum, in our Siding, Fence and Stone segment, partially offset by our 2016 price increase realized in our Window and Doors segment. As a result of inflationary input costs associated with PVC resin, aluminum and glass, we announced selling price increases for 2017 in both segments, which we expect will largely offset these commodity cost headwinds as we move through the year.

As we've said on prior calls, our price increases typically lag commodity inflation by roughly 60 to 90 days. Therefore, we expect to begin realizing these price increases over the remainder of this year.

We achieved our 12th consecutive year-over-year quarterly growth in adjusted EBITDA and expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin by 25 basis points. For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $27.1 million, which represented an incremental growth of 9.5% from the first quarter of 2016, achieving a trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA of $231.4 million.

Overall, I am pleased with the improvements that we've experienced in both of our business segments. And as the housing market recovery progresses into 2017, I see continued improvement in Ply Gem's overall performance.

I will now turn the call over to Shawn Poe, Ply Gem's Chief Financial Officer, to review some of our key financial highlights. Shawn?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Gary. I'll first summarize our first quarter 2017 financial results of our individual segments and conclude with a discussion of our key liquidity measures. First, I would like to remind you that Ply Gem operates under a fiscal calendar. As a result, the first and fourth quarters of each year may not include a comparable number of shipping days.

For the first quarter of 2017, the company had one fewer shipping day than the first quarter of 2016, which impacted our consolidated sales by $6.2 million. In summarizing our results of our business segments, I will start with our Windows and Doors segment. Our Window and Doors sales for the first quarter increased $6.9 million or 3% to $239.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2016, despite having one less shipping day, which negatively impacted our sales by $3.6 million.

The sales growth experienced during the quarter was driven by $12.2 million of increased sales for our U.S. new construction products and $900,000 in our Western Canadian Window business, partially offset by lower sales of our U.S. repair/remodeling windows.

Taking into account the one less shipping day in the first quarter of 2017, our U.S. new construction unit volumes increased 1.8%, while our repair/remodeling unit volume decreased 4.6% relative to the first quarter 2016. The lower unit growth for our window products relative to the overall market is attributable in part to certain geographical regions such as Texas, where our units were lower by 6.4% for the quarter. Despite unit sales being below our expectations, our average selling prices increased 4.3% during the first quarter of 2017, which again demonstrates our commitment to being a price leader while driving profitable growth.

Our Windows and Doors gross margins improved 80 basis points for the first quarter 2016. The gross margin expansion was driven by improved pricing and product mix for our U.S. and Canadian businesses, partially offset by higher raw material cost for glass, aluminum and PVC resin.

SG&A expenses increased slightly during the quarter. However, as a percentage of sales, SG&A expense actually decreased by 30 basis points from 16.6% in the first quarter of 2016 to 16.3% in the first quarter of 2017.

Now I will discuss the quarterly results of our Siding, Fencing and Stone segment. Our Siding sales for the first quarter increased $14.5 million or 8.2% to $190.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily driven by a strong 6.7% organic unit growth demand for products in the U.S. and a 5.3% sales increase in our Canadian Siding business. Our 6.7% unit growth in the U.S. outpaced the 5.5% U.S. market unit growth for the first quarter of 2017 as reported by the Vinyl Siding Institute. The positive demand factors in the U.S. and Canadian markets were partially offset by $2.6 million associated with having one less shipping day in the first quarter 2017 compared to 2016.

Siding, Fencing and Stone gross margins for the first quarter contracted by 210 basis points, which was largely expected, and as we communicated on our fourth quarter earnings call. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by unfavorable aluminum and PVC resin commodity costs. In response to these rising commodity costs, Ply Gem implemented a selling price increase for our vinyl and aluminum products in late 2016 and early 2017 respectively.

As we've said on past calls, our selling price increases typically lag the increases in commodity costs by roughly 90 days. Thus, while we expect our selling price increases to ultimately catch up with the higher commodity costs, we do expect to see some year-over-year margin compression for the next few quarters as our price increases and other cost improvement initiatives catch up with the commodity cost increases, which is consistent with what we said on prior calls.

Finally, in regards to gross margins, I would point out that the sales growth of our metal accessory products have outpaced the broader industry due to our market share gains. While this outsized growth in our metal accessory products has certainly added to our overall profitability, our metal products typically carry lower margins, thus reducing the weighted gross profit margins in our Siding, Fencing and Stone segment.

SG&A expense increased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2016. However, as a percentage of sales, our SG&A expense for the first quarter decreased 30 basis points from 12.8% to 12.5%, demonstrating our ability to gain leverage on higher sales volume.

Now, I will discuss some of our key balance sheet and liquidity metrics. We ended the quarter with $13 million borrowed against our $350 million ABL Facility. Taking into account the amount of cash on hand, Ply Gem's available liquidity was in excess of $227 million.

Obviously, a very favorable and strong liquidity position as we head into the second quarter of 2017. As a result of our strong operating performance during the first quarter of 2017 and the trailing 12 months, we have achieved an LTM-adjusted EBITDA of $231.4 million.

Our debt leverage ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2017 was 4 times, which is almost a full-turn improvement from the first quarter of 2016. We expect further improvement in our debt leverage ratio throughout 2017 with our intent to drive the leverage ratio to 3 times or less, which will be achieved through incremental adjusted EBITDA growth and strong cash flow generation. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $8.4 million or 2% of sales, which was within our full year expected capital expenditure range of 2% to 2.25% of sales.

With that overview of our first quarter results, I will now turn the call back over to Gary to discuss our business outlook, Gary?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Shawn. Ply Gem had a strong first quarter and I'm pleased with the positive momentum that both of our business segments generated to begin the year. However, due to continued raw material commodity cost pressures in PVC resin and aluminum that accelerated throughout the fourth quarter of 2016 and continued into the first quarter of 2017, we announced additional selling price increases for our Siding and Fencing products, which become effective during the second quarter. These price increases are a necessity to offset the higher material costs that we've incurred. And as we move through 2017, we will continue to review our selling price structure within our operating businesses to ensure that we are addressing any meaningful movements in raw materials, freight costs to protect our profit margins while driving top-line growth.

The fundamentals of the U.S. housing market continue to be favorable and our business is well positioned to drive profitable growth, while continuing to expand our cross-selling opportunities through integrating our extensive product categories across our businesses.

In addition to driving profitable growth within our business segments, Ply Gem is committed to improving our debt leverage. As Shawn mentioned earlier, we improved our debt leverage ratio year-over-year by approximately 1 turn as of the first quarter and we expect to be at or near our debt leverage goal of 3 times or less by the end of 2017.

As we move through the remainder of 2017, we continue to expect annual big ticket exterior repair and remodel growth to be approximately 3% to 5% and new construction single-family housing growth to range between 5% and 10%. We expect the growth in new construction to be led by entry-level homes which have been underrepresented thus far in this U.S. housing market recovery.

As builders continue to focus on satisfying the need of the first-time homebuyers, we expect this to play well into Ply Gem's extensive product portfolio and value proposition. With the continued recovery of the housing market, combined with our margin-enhancing initiatives that are intended to offset commodity cost headwinds, we reaffirm our expected 2017 annual adjusted EBITDA range of $250 million to $265 million, which further demonstrates Ply Gem's ability to execute in a recovering housing market and generate meaningful cash flows.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator, who will lead us in the question-and-answer session. Operator?

Our first question comes from Nishu Sood with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you. Thanks for all the details, as always. The performance in the first quarter, you mentioned the positive weather impact in the Midwest and the Northeast. So I imagine that would've affected Siding, in particular. However, you grew faster than the market as well, it sounds like, in the first quarter in Siding. So how should we think about how much weather affected your business? Whether or not there should be any effect on second quarter volumes? I know that can be difficult to parse out, but just trying to get a directional sense for what the lingering effects of that might be.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. So last year was easier because we could tell that how April decelerated in our order file. So April – I'll just give you this. April did not meet our budgets, but were ahead of last year at about a similar pace as the first quarter and our order files are pretty decent. So we didn't calculate it, but we had warm weather, right? So we did see April a little bit pull back from the same rate as February and March. So I don't think it's that big a deal, but I don't think it's – I think our range is still where it is. And probably anything we did gain was offset by the headwinds of the commodity. So that's how we'd looked at it this year.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. So being ahead of the market, I guess what you're saying is that the market overall was also boosted by weather and so your market share gains were against the like-for-like weather-affected market as well? Is that the right way to think of it?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I think – I think that's – yeah, that is fair, Nishu. I think the whole industry would have benefited from the favorable weather, and it was favorable. It just – it probably wasn't to the same extent as Gary said as we saw in 2016, which we quantified at about $15 million last year. I think it did have some favorable impact on March, and we kind of see that in our year-over-year comp for the specific months March versus April, but not to the same extent as last year.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. And Canada, both divisions had up year-over-year Canada sales, I believe, and I think that's the first time we've seen that in a good long while.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

You've been kind of talking about this and you know that we're probably reaching a point at which we might begin to tell, I'm positive that those markets have bottomed out. Are you comfortable? I know it's only one quarter. I think one of your divisions is actually up year-over-year and 4Q as well, but are you comfortable that those markets have bottomed for you and that we could begin to see some growth?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

I think, overall that they have hit bottom, specifically, Western Canada is obviously what – saw much more of the dramatic impact with their economy being more oil-based. And you're right, we are comping up on both East and West. I would say in the East, part of the comp there is driven by market share gains.

We've outperformed the Canadian market. We said, we highlighted the fact that we beat the vinyl siding industry in first quarter in the U.S., but we also did in Canada as well. So that certainly played a role as well.

But overall, I think we have sort of hit a bottom. I just – I think it could take a little bit of time for you – you start to see meaningful improvement. But I still maintain, Nishu, as I've said on prior calls that if you – if the Canadian economy was in a kind of a normal state versus where it's been in the past and the Canadian dollar was closer aligned with the U.S. dollar, our earnings would be – our EBITDA would be $30-plus million higher on an annual basis, which is significant. And that's a Canadian dividend that while I can't tell you exactly when, it is going to come back to the business and Ply Gem will obviously benefit from that when that occurs.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. And final question on Windows gross margins. You hit 20%, which is great to see on a trailing 12-months basis. Putting aside obviously the price versus mix, the inefficiencies in that business from the low volumes, obviously that business benefits a lot from volumes normalizing.

How far off are we on that still? Is it – are we still far off? I know that was the case obviously a few years ago. We mixed in Simonton, so that affects the gross margin profile. Really what I'm asking is how much further can gross margins go as the volumes begin to fill out your capacity in the next couple of years?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. So I think we're still at a – well, its two things. So let me – we're still at a fairly low rate in housing and so we've got a run there. And of course, that consistent intake is what helps you become more productive. And so I think if we have growth in that 5% to 10% a year, that's growth that we can handle with the labor availability. So I think what you could see is that there is going to be some room on both the repair/remodel side of it as well as the new construction.

And as we've always said, we think on a bottom-line basis, that the EBITDA number for the new construction should be in that 10%-11% range and the R&R should be in that higher teen, 15%-16% range, and that's the target we're shooting for and we're progressing well towards that. So there obviously is another 4% or 5% improvement when you add them together.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Nishu.

Your next question comes from Scott Rednor with Zelman & Associates. Your line is open.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Hey, good morning, Gary, good morning, Shawn.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Gary, can you just quickly clarify the April comment? It's up year-over-year consistent with 1Q growth?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Right. So – the month of April itself, in the U.S., Scott, was up a little over 4%, which is up, but we actually were up more in that 6% to 7% in February and March. The year kind of started off slower in January and then sort of accelerated as we went through the first quarter. And that's why we say that we probably did see some modest pull-forward related to the favorable weather, but not to the extent we saw in Q1 of 2016, but still up year-over-year, like I said a little over 4% in the month of April.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Okay. Perfect. Yes, totally understood, just wanted to clarify the order of magnitude. Relative to the guidance, it sounds like there's more inflation in the system, yet you guys exceeded 1Q numbers for us in consensus and you feel – Gary, it sounds like you still feel very confident in that EBITDA outlook for 2017. So what's the incremental positive here relative to when we last heard from you, I guess, two months ago?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, let me say this that there's still commodity headwinds. So very seldom, and it has only happened a couple times since I've been here, we had gone out (24:40) with two price increases in a short period of time. So I think I'm doing the risk side of it first, that I think that to cover that headwind, we've had to go back out. Now I do think that PVC, for example, will now flatten out, so it's going to be crucial that we get the two-thirds or whatever of the price increase that we usually talk about in the back end.

And what's going to happen is – and this is why we're sticking with our same projection of range is that Shawn, I think, mentioned in his opening remarks that it takes about 60 to 90 days to get on the other side of that increase in price. And we think that could take up to 120 days, which kind of pushes everything out a little bit. So we're not being conservative. We're just looking at the – at the beginning of the year, we knew how much price we had coming at us and then you had to go get that out of the market. So we still feel good that we'll be able to do that and be on the right side by the last part of the year.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, and Scott, I would add that – the thing, I guess, I would add to that is keep in mind that Siding is the one area in our business where we do carry inventory and so some of that higher cost PVC is really going to be flowing through during the course of the second quarter and early third quarter. And that's why, as Gary said, we would say by the back half of the year or by the fourth quarter, we'll have started to normalize those margins. But on a full-year basis for our Siding segment, I still feel like there's probably, as I've said for almost a year now, probably a 100 basis points to 150 basis point year-over-year contraction, because we were on the favorable side of both PVC and aluminum for 2015 and 2016 and 2017 will be the flip of that. But nothing new to our business, pretty much what we deal with.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Right. But to take the more positive side of that, what's giving you confidence that even – if you have to go get a second price increase, obviously, you guys feel better about something? Is it demand? Is it productivity?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, demand, obviously, Scott, as you saw in our volume numbers for the first quarter was positive and we expect obviously that to accelerate as we go into season. So we do feel good about that. The vinyl siding industry, as you know, is a very consolidated industry and has acted rationally for a number of years. I don't expect a dramatic break from that, but we've just announced a second price increase. So it's kind of too early to tell on that one. What I would say to you is if that second price increase doesn't hold, it's probably because PVC start doesn't go to the level that the PVC producers are trying to push it to or maybe it actually walks back a little bit sooner. So they tend to kind of stay in some level of balance. Does that make sense?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

And I think on the positive side, Scott, is that we do have some things on the back end that we're working on. Number one, we have announced that we are putting the two Window group, as you know, we got synergies in the past on Simonton and most of that was procurement type synergies. We are putting the two Window groups together. We have a Committee that's doing that and we'll probably have some synergies out of that at the back and we'll play that out as soon as we have it.

We'd like to have it validated before we give anything to the Street and we've got some share that's going to be coming onboard. And again, we'll probably announce that in next quarter. Shawn and I want to make sure we have the exact amount of what will be hitting us. So we've got some good share of things that will be coming towards the middle of the year and end of the year as well.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Great. Thanks, guys.

Your next question comes from Michael Rehaut with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning, its Jason in for Mike.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Hi, Jason.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

First question, just wanted to dig in a little bit more into the repair/remodel windows trends in the U.S. It sounds like pricing overall continues to be solid, but just wanted to understand how you're thinking about the volume declines there and if there are any major drivers to call out (29:17) across the portfolio. And if you could also talk about maybe what you're seeing from a geographical product standpoint, that would be helpful.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Right. So I would say, if – from our perspective is that if you look at all of our R&R units, so I look at Siding, Fencing, Windows, our R&R units for the quarter were up 4%. So that's right in that 3% to 5% that we have given you all. But if you break that down, the repair/remodel units are the majority of our business, which would be Simonton, were negative 3%.

Now that's pretty, Jason, pretty traditional for the first quarter, because you're got a hole in the wall in the winter months. But it's something we have our eye on. And I think, and I've seen some other companies' units and they're flat as well.

I think that big ticket, you are seeing that, I think it's going to be maybe up 1% to 2%, not the 3% to 5% that we have on the overall mix. And I think most of that is driven, energy costs are still fairly low and there's no tax incentive. So I'd see that big-ticket R&R window being a flat to 2% unit driver for the rest of the year.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay, great. And then appreciate all the color with some of the price increases and the moving parts there relative to the higher costs. Just want to understand, as we look at the EBITDA that you might be expecting in 2Q, I think you did about a 10% improvement in EBITDA in 1Q. Just want to understand at a high level how you're thinking about EBITDA improvement in 2Q.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, if you look at it, we're not going to – we don't give quarterly guidance anymore. We're kind of sticking with the annual. But I think the – and we're still early into the second quarter. I think it probably comes down to two factors: how does demand play out really for June because that is a big month for us and what happens with this most recently announced – our price increases, specifically for our Siding segment. I do expect margins in our Siding segment to continue to reflect that contraction through the second quarter and likely the third quarter, but then normalize as we get to the fourth quarter. But – so that's probably the extent of the color.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then just lastly, in Siding, you continue to make nice improvement in market share in, I think in both the U.S. and Canada. I just wanted to see if you could talk a little bit about some of the new product initiatives you've been working on in Siding and how much growth you think that's driven over the last couple quarters?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yes. So I think it's starting to have an impact. For example, we have a new steel siding product that's out that we displayed at the Builders' Show and also some roofing accessories, and I think both of those categories will be – when they're mature, will be in that $20 million to $25 million basis. But we're not – we're just starting to sell those, Jason. And then we also have a vacuum-shaped product coming out. So that's all that's coming out of the Siding group and I think those are share – that's kind of the share I was talking about that will start to hit kind of in the second half of the year.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

And our manufactured stone business, Jason, as I think you know, that's actually the fastest-growing category of exterior cladding, and that business continues to grow for us. Today, it's about a $50 million business, and we think that it will ultimately be – could be a $100 million category. And then additionally, I would point out within our actual Siding products, last year, we introduced a product called SolarDefense which is a proprietary product. It comes in very dark colors, so it kind of is spot on in terms of the trends and that product has really been a homerun in the vinyl siding market.

And then we also have a insulated siding product that has a backer on it, which is a higher price point product and I was pleased to say I was at the manufacturing plant where we make that about a week ago and going through down that line, they were actually getting ready to start a second shift versus just one shift. So I take that as a positive too that the demand for that product, and we'll talk a little bit more about some of those drivers on future calls. But we do have some good things in regard to the product going on.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks.

Our next question comes from Bob Wetenhall with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, you guys are having a nice day. Good start to the week.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Bob. How are you?

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

I'm all right, man, nice sprint. You guys are really kind of delivering on the promise. This is great to see. Because you're having a good start, I've got to ask a hard question and you got these higher costs now for aluminum, some PVC, some resin, some glass. And I was just thinking maybe – I know you reiterated your guidance range for EBITDA of $250 million to $265 million. Looks possible (35:14), like we looked at your balance sheet and you're loading up on inventory a bit. So how do we think about a little bit of cadence? I'm not looking for quarter-to-quarter guidance, but help me think through what you look like as you move through the balance of the year?

You've obviously pre-bought a lot of inventory which is a pretty big increase. And how do we think about how this flows through the P&L as we go through 2Q, recognizing it's early in the back half of the year given the pricing you're talking about?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yes, I'll address the – let me start with the inventory side specifically. You're right, it is up. And it's up – it's about a split, Bob. About half of that increase is actually related to the increased commodity costs.

As I said, the PVC goes up and that is the one category, vinyl siding, where we carry a fair amount of finished goods. So that's going to flow through. So unfortunately that, you know, that is as much about the increasing commodities as it is about an intended build.

What I would say though, to your question, we did build some Window inventory, finished goods inventory this year, which is a little different than what we've done in the past in anticipation of kind of those peak months, Bob, and that we're doing that with the intent of improving our manufacturing efficiencies really in that second and third quarter.

If you remember, and I think we've talked about the last year, specifically in the third quarter, when we saw that – those spike in demand and you're hiring a bunch of new people, that drove some inefficiencies in our U.S. Window business. And we look to recapture those in 2017 and that is part of that inventory build that you referenced.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

And then if you look, if you try to look at the whole year, and I'll come back to – we are going to – we will pick up some more share in the back half of the year. But from the commodity standpoint, Bob, if you look at aluminum year-over-year in the April numbers, it's up 22% cost. If you look at PVC in April, year-over-year, it's somewhere around 18% to 20% cost.

So it is about getting on the other side of that. And so I would say this: If we get – if we can get onto the other side, get the cost or the price increases and achieve what we normally do, then we can be towards the higher end of that range for the year – that the yearly range. If it takes us longer, then we're going to be in the middle. And if we don't get it, we'd be at the low end.

And that's how we'd classify it. And we're out pushing as hard as we can to get those price – the first price increase, everybody went, but everybody, maybe they didn't go. We didn't achieve as much as we wanted and the increase of PVC went up again, so we decided to go out again. And as you know, we always get on the other side. It's just a matter of timing.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Sure. No, that's great clarification. That makes perfect sense. I was trying to understand that, but that clarifies the picture. Talk to me for a second about kind of what's going on between your two separate businesses and the different growth rates. Is there any kind of disconnect between the Siding business growth rate and Windows? Or is Windows just having a lag that self-corrects at some point and then growth reaccelerates when completions move? It just seems like the trends might be out of sync, and I was curious if I'm thinking about that correctly or things go back into a different alignment?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, I think you have to look at the Windows side of both Simonton and Ply Gem Windows. 25% approximately of their sales are in one state and that's Texas, which Texas has been a difficult state the last – about a year now. So that to give you – when 25% of your sales are flat to 3%, that's going to bring that number down.

The other piece on Windows is that we made a decision that there's some low margin business that we're going to walk away from. So you see that share number starting to kick in, but you see our EBITDA number going up and – so that's had an effect. And then the Window Group did have a share win that we all described on the next earnings call that will come in the later part of the year. I just want to make sure that we have the right number. So that's, I think, what you're seeing on Windows, and it's timing, right? Do we lag 90 days, 120 days, it really depends on the labor that their contractor has and in the market.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

And Bob, the only thing I will add to that, kind of that geographical that Gary touched on is that in Siding, that is a made-to-inventory product, so our customers are holding inventory, and we hold inventory in our barn as well. But windows, because it's a made-to-order product, that's essentially flowing through. So there's no -- sometimes you can get a month or a month and half, a little bit of a different signal from one business unit to the other simply because of that inventory buffer that's in our customers' barn.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

So one final question, and that's very good to understand what you're saying. Could you help me out, Shawn, because last year, you voluntarily repaid $150 million of debt?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

We haven't seen anybody talk about the debt repayment plan and then execute to the level that Ply Gem has. What are you going to do with free cash flow? You've got a lot of free cash flow; you're getting your balance sheet in shape. How low do you want to take free cash flow? How do you balance that versus tuck-in M&A opportunity? What's the best way for capital allocation for shareholders to think about what you did? Thanks and good luck guys...

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

I'll let Gary talk about any M&A activity, but I will – but you are right, Bob, on the earnings guidance that we've given, our $250 million to $265 million, Ply Gem has and will, again, generate a lot of free cash flow, you're correct. So that cash flow will largely come in the back half of the year. A lot of it comes specifically in the fourth quarter. We will have some decisions to make there. I would say barring any meaningful M&A activity, you're going to see our leverage go down for sure and we'll have a decision to make on that – on whether we want to continue to – and we may very well pay down debt, but I'll let Gary talk to that in a minute.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, so on the acquisition side, the pipeline is fairly shallow right now. And we probably are not interested in any big deal. But there's really no big deal out there. And we might, and I think this is to the point Shawn was saying, I think you could see us do a bolt-on, a small bolt-on to our adjacent strategy, whether it'd be a stone plant or one of the other adjacent products, but that's not a lot of dollars. So as we get towards our cash generation timeframes, which will be in the fall, we'll have to make a decision and I think if it was today, we would probably pay down some more debt.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it, guys. Thanks and good luck.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks. Megan, we have time for one more call.

Certainly. Our final question comes from Matt McCall with Seaport Global Securities. Your line is open.

Unknown Speaker

Thanks. Good morning, guys. It's actually Rubin (43:19) on for Matt.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Rubin (43:21).

Unknown Speaker

Most of my questions were answered, just have two quick clarifications. So can you – you mentioned that everybody went out with the Siding increase. You didn't quite get as much as you wanted on the first one. Can you tell us how much you did realize? And then on the second one, I don't know if I heard you say this or not, but did others follow you? I know you guys went out first, are you seeing the other manufacturers implement a similar increase in Q2?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, on that – on the first one, we typically realize about two-thirds or more of our selling price increases on Siding and let me say that it does vary from end market to end market. But on the first one we went out with earlier in the year, I would say we realized probably 50% or less on that one, which is below our kind of our historical bogey. And we literally, Rubin (44:26) just announced the second verdict (44:28). So it's...

Unknown Speaker

Okay.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

If you gave me a week or two weeks, I would not be able to give you more color, but obviously we want to – we won't be able to do that until our next public event. But yes, we just went out with that one.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. And then lastly, the – I think you mentioned potentially reviewing selling price structure in Siding. Can you elaborate on what that might mean and what might cause that, I guess, if you're not successful with the second one for some reason, do you have strategic options? Or can you, I guess, just tell us what you meant there?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

I'm not sure if you're referring to maybe a comment that Gary made.

Unknown Speaker

Yes, I think it was Gary, yeah.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

So, no, I think what he's saying is we'll evaluate if others follow. But what I would say and what I said earlier is, if that second price increase were not to stand or, let's say it didn't go through, which we think it will, it would probably be because PVC, the cost of that market weakened. So you tend to get one offsetting against the other. So if PVC doesn't go to the level we think it is, or what it's forecasted to, our cost will be lower, but you wouldn't see as much sell price as well.

So it's a dynamic that is not – it's not new to us. It's one we deal with every year I've ever been in this business. So, as Gary said, we'll normalize it and be on the right side of it. It just may take a couple quarters before you do that. But no, it's long-term, I think that you're looking at a very – still a very disciplined industry. And as the leader in the vinyl siding industry, we certainly will continue to be a disciplined player.

Unknown Speaker

Perfect. Thank you guys.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, thank you, Megan and Shawn, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us this morning. As always, we appreciate your interest and support for Ply Gem, and we look forward to discussing our business with you on the next earnings call. So thank you, again.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

