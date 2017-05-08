Caterpillar Acquires Yard Club For Construction Equipment Technology

The deal presents CAT with numerous opportunities to provide software solutions and ultimately Internet of Things capabilities.

Quick Take

Construction equipment giant Caterpillar (CAT) has acquired equipment marketplace Yard Club for an undisclosed amount, according to a report in TechCrunch that confirmed from Yard Club CEO Colin Evran the deal closed last week.

The acquisition stems from an investment CAT made in Yard Club a few years ago and represents a tantalizing window into the company’s plans in equipment management and potentially the Internet of Things.

I view the move as full of possibilities for Caterpillar to differentiate itself in the marketplace, add to its dealer network of offerings and step into the future.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based Yard Club was founded in 2013 by CEO Colin Evran to help construction equipment rental companies and contractors more efficiently manage their equipment.

The company has developed an end-to-end web and mobile system that promises to ‘streamline communication, optimize utilization and remotely’ allow equipment renters and owners to drive higher utilization rates and lower cost of ownership.

Below is a brief demo video about Yard Club’s business:

(Source: BuiltWorlds Voices)

Investors invested at least $1.6 million and included the corporate venture capital arm of Caterpillar, Harrison Metal Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and individual investors.

Acquisition Terms

Neither company disclosed the terms of the sale.

Since Yard Club was founded so recently, in 2013, it is likely the company did not have material revenues, so was essentially a ‘team and technology’ acquisition for Caterpillar.

So, the deal was probably consummated for under $25 million.

Rationale and Commentary

As a strategic investor in Yard Club, Caterpillar also provided access to its network of dealers, which enabled Yard Club to further hone, improve and expand its system.

Yard Club has experimented with different approaches to creating efficiencies in the construction equipment marketplace, including processing rental transactions for a flat fee, taking a commission and providing additional tools for major aspects of fleet management from dispatch, scheduling, and ongoing maintenance.

With Caterpillar bringing Yard Club in-house, it is providing a signal that it intends to step into the digital space by providing customers and network partners with functionality to better manage their fleets.

The acquisition also provides a jumping off point for an IoT, or Internet of Things, set of initiatives.

I expect to see Caterpillar build on the Yard Club deal as a way to enable precise, moment-by-moment tracking of equipment location and operation.

Whether it moves into IoT application directly from Yard Club or uses the knowledge, it hopes to gain from the deal to acquire other capabilities isn’t known at this time.

But, connecting equipment to information systems is something that Caterpillar should become an expert in, as the costs of doing so are dropping dramatically, and the benefits of precise, total knowledge of these costly pieces of equipment are so great.

In my view, the potential upside to Caterpillar from this early investment and now acquisition far exceeds the likely paltry sum paid for Yard Club, regarding differentiation, dealer network offerings, and customer lock-in.

