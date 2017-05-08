Lotus Bakeries - Capitalizing On The Healthy Snack Market

High growth stemming from the international sales of Lotus Biscoff (especially in the USA) and the rollout of healthy snacks in European countries.

Lotus Bakeries (OTC:LOTBY, OTC:LTSSF) sells a product many readers might be familiar with (The Lotus Biscoff), but few will ever have looked at the company as a potential investment. Understanding the business and its financials is simple. Figuring out whether or not this company is a good investment all depends on how well you think their products will sell.

While there are 2 OTC tickers in the U.S., the company is traded in Belgium under the ticker LOTB BB.

So let's start with a short introduction to their products:

Lotus Biscoff is a caramelized biscuit. It is the signature product the company has produced since 1932. Lotus Biscoff is short for "Biscuit with Coffee". It is the traditional biscuit that the Dutch and Belgians serve with their coffee.

Source: Company Website

I guess to sell the biscuit internationally some marketing genius came up with the term Biscoff. However, different cultures have different traditions and I believe it has been difficult to convince the American to change his coffee-to-go with donut tradition and have him sit down with a cup of coffee and a biscuit. Fortunately for Lotus Bakeries, Americans love everything with sugar and have found different reasons to consume Lotus Biscoff, in part because the Biscoff spread allows them to add some sweetness to their sandwich. The U.S. was the largest market for Lotus Biscoff in 2016 and the product's prospects in the U.S. are a major part of the growth story.

If you don't think more Americans will consume Lotus biscuits, don't invest!

Various other products:

Peijnenburg. Gingerbread, made since 1883. 60% market share in the Netherlands Snelle Jelle - Gingerbread, made since 2002 Annas (ginger and cinnamon biscuits, made in Sweden since 1929)

Source: Company Website

'Natural snacking'. In 2015 Lotus Bakeries expanded into the healthy snacking space through the acquisition of:

67.2% of Natural Balance Food (NBF) for 97.4m EUR. This U.K. based company sells all-natural bars made with cashew nuts and dates under the brand names Nakd and Trek. Trek is the high protein bar that is still slightly less ubiquitous in stores.

Source: Company Website

100% of Urban Fresh Foods (UFF) for 53.808m EUR, a U.K. based company that sells pure fruit snack for children under the brand names BEAR and Urban Fruit. They are fairly expensive snacks that kids love because it contains a lot of sugar, and parents love because they get their kids to eat fruit. (Quick note: I am also invested in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and expect to sell those kids insulin at a later stage in life).

Source: Company Website

Both companies had a dominant market share in the U.K., but with Lots Bakeries' better distribution reach is expanding extremely rapidly in other European countries. For 2016, Nakd was only rolled out in the Netherlands. Belgium, Germany and the United States are planned for 2017.

Unfortunately the company doesn't break out the earnings from its natural snacking business. However, in the case of Natural Balance Food we can approximate it since NBF is the only partially owned subsidiary (that is not 100% accurate since Lotus Bakeries Ibérica is 95% owned) and the company reported 1.21m EUR in Net Profit Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests. That is the profit derived on the 32.8% of NBF that Lotus doesn't own. Putting it differently, it made 2.5m EUR Net Profit (~4% of total profit) on the 67.2% it does own.

If Urban Fresh Foods earns about the same, profitability derived from the fastest growing Natural Snacking segment is still <10%.

Taking the math a little further. Assuming the NOPAT margin on NBF is a similar 12.8% (the company's overall NOPAT Margin), a retail margin of 50% and average sales price of 75 cents per bar, the company currently sells ~76m bars per year, on a population in the Netherlands and the U.K. of 82m people.

Capex

The company reinvests a decent amount of their profit back into the business: 16.1m in 2015 (Net Profit was 45.6m) and 37.5m EUR in 2016 (Net Profit was 62.4m EUR). Most of this Capex goes into expanding production capacity. In particular:

Expansion of the main production facility in Lembeke, Belgium, where the Lotus Biscoff gets made.

Building a new manufacturing plant in the U.S. (North Carolina) to satisfy growing local demand. This is the first time that Lotus Biscoff will be made outside of Belgium. Construction should start during 2017 and production should start in 2019.

Rebuilding a waffle production facility at Courcelles, Belgium, which was destroyed in 2015 by a fire.

Furthermore, acquisitions, including the above mentioned purchases in the healthy snacking space, but also the 18.5m EUR acquisition in 2015 of a Korean distributor seem great ways to spend your cash. Quite often the company can leverage its distribution network to sell a very local product (NBF and UFF) in different markets.

The company doesn't provide any guidance, but a lot can be derived from how they spend their money. The company expects to sell higher volumes, especially in the U.S. As long as growth remains high and the company scores ROE ratios > 20% I am happy for them to reinvest their earnings and keep the dividend (0.87%) low.

Financials

The below table is a quick summary of the most important financials. Organic growth has been in excess of 10%. Despite some recent acquisitions the company is conservatively financed at 1.0x Net Debt EBITDA. A TTM P/E of 30x is not low, but compared to other consumer staples (Nestle 28x, Danone 23x, Kraft 26x, Unilever 26x) that show much lower growth but are simply expensive because of their earnings stability, I happily pay this 10%-20% premium for the much higher growth potential.

Source: Company annual reports, own processing of data

Growth will have to come from:

Further international sales of Lotus Biscoff, especially in the U.S.

Rollout of the natural snacking brands in other countries where Lotus Bakeries has a presence.

In H1 2016, organic growth of the company was 14%. Growth of the natural snacking sector was "well over 25%".

However, for FY2016 most of the organic YoY growth was made in H1. H2 2016 results were rather disappointing for which the company blamed the exchange rate movement caused by the Brexit vote. 20% of Revenue is derived in the U.K., meaning the ~15% depreciation in the GBPEUR exchange rate has an impact of about 3% on revenue. The natural snacking segment is even heavier tilted to the U.K.

Source: Company annual reports, own processing of data

Management at European companies usually come at lower costs to the shareholders than in the U.S. For 2016 the CEO paid himself around 1.3m EUR.

56% of the shares is owned by Stichting Administratiekantoor van Aandelen Lotus Bakeries. In other words, the free float is limited and hostile takeovers are impossible. There has been no incident that tells me that management doesn't work in the best interest of minority shareholders.

The poor liquidity (200-300 shares traded per day @ 2300 EUR / share) makes it impossible for many institutional investors to invest. The company is therefore underfollowed, despite its market cap of almost 2b EUR.

The GBPEUR effect is expected to carry over into H1 2017 and after 2 years of heavy growth, my expectations for this reporting period are low. However, this is the kind of company that could be the cornerstone of a conservative investment portfolio. Any sell-off is a reason for me to further build my position.

