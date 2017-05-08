Macron's Win A Long Term Sell For The Euro

Lack of policy changes in Brussels will doom the Euro in the long run.

The leadership in Brussels is cheering now that Emmanuel Macron has been elected the President of France, handily beating back a challenge from Marine Le Pen in the run-off election yesterday. Initial market reaction to this has been muted. And the likelihood now of a real sell-off in the euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) comes into focus because the aforementioned EU leadership will now double down on failed policy.

Macron's 30-point win is being touted as a complete rejection of populism, in the same way that Mark Rutte's win in the Netherlands over Geert Wilders was. It will be used as a hammer to beat back a recalcitrant Theresa May, Prime Minister of Great Britain, over Brexit negotiations.

The same thing will be done to Italy over its fragile banking system, forcing a replay of 2015's Greek negotiations spear-headed by German Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schauble. Schauble is arguably the most powerful man in the EU at this point. Since the EU is, in effect, run by Germany with France tagging along, Schauble is the key figure here.

And it is telling that last week former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis spoke publicly in the UK's The Guardian about the fulcrum of his failed negotiations with Schauble over restructuring Greece's debt. Varoufakis was speaking in relation to Theresa May and Brexit, but his point bears on future issues brewing within Italy.

"It's yours against mine." That's how Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany's finance minister, put it to me during our first encounter in early 2015 - referring to our respective democratic mandates.

Just because Varoufakis had a democratic mandate to negotiate a better deal for Greece, doesn't mean that the Germans have to respect that. In fact, Schauble's point is that Germany expected him to not negotiate with Greece. After that, it was simply a matter of wearing down Prime Minister Tsipras, sidelining Varoufakis and eventually capitulating to Brussels' every demand for austerity.

Theresa May is walking into the same setup, according to Varoufakis. And Macron's victory by the margin optimal for the EU. in terms of headlines and optics, gives them all the ammunition they feel they need to grind the Brits' attempt to leave on their terms into dust.

The Euro Problem

That said, however, this negotiating tactic is akin to winning the battle but losing the war. Because, by defending the inviolability of the European Union so thoroughly and winning, as in the case of Greece, it provides no impetus for the leadership to change their policies.

They will continue their hostility to democratic challenges to their authority and punish anyone who steps out of line. Since banking and currencies are nothing but a confidence game, this is their perceived winning strategy to a continent-wide sovereign debt situation that is truly unsustainable.

Italy's banking system is teetering with collapse and Brussels will approach debt restructuring there the same way they dealt with Greece and are dealing with Brexit.

The policy will be to kick the can for as long as possible and force wealth extraction out of debtor nations until there is nothing left. If you think I'm over-stating this case please look again at the economic conditions in Greece with an open mind.

Macron will provide exactly the cover from France Germany needs to keep this scheme going. But, the question is will the markets see these draconian tactics as acting out of confidence that it can clean up the mess of decaying sovereign and corporate debt quality or desperation?

Yesterday's result should have been positive for the euro. But it wasn't. After a very brief surge above $1.10 the euro began pulling back towards $1.09. The EU got its desired outcome but the markets would not give it the vote of confidence the EU needed.

Macron's victory was already priced in.

European sovereign bond markets were nonplussed by the result as well. There was almost no move in French bonds or German Bunds.

What did move, however, were the currencies, and U.S. Treasuries which were off two basis points by the European close.

Not just the euro but also the British Pound (NYSEARCA:FXB), Japanese Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) and Canadian Dollar (NYSEARCA:FXC) dropped versus the dollar. The Swiss France (NYSEARCA:FXF) moved back towards parity with the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP).

This initial reaction is a pretty clear 'no-confidence' vote as more traders come to realize how over-valued the euro is, fundamentally. Macron will do nothing to improve conditions in France that don't meet with Germany's approval. And the Germans are resolute in their stance in favor of austerity.

And that means even more deflationary QE from the ECB -- monetizing bad sovereign and corporate debt and punitive interest rates -- which will keep economic conditions in Europe the same.

And that status quo is what brought on the populist uprisings across the continent in the first place. More of the same behavior will not change things. The deep divisions that exist now between the entrenched power in Brussels, rightly fearful of a loss of confidence, and the rest of Europe will only intensify.

Euro-Technical Trash

When one looks at a quarterly chart of the euro you see just how bad the situation is.

The euro broke down in Q4 on Trump's election and a renewed optimism about a stronger dollar. In Q1, the euro did nothing to negate that breakdown signal. And one could argue that the threats posed by Wilders and Le Pen were strong enough that the market took them seriously to keep the euro under wraps.

But, that's not the right read, in my opinion. What is the right read is that this has been a short-covering rally and a reaction to the dollar moving up too far, too fast.

Now, with the threat from Le Pen gone, the market can begin to rationally assess the euro's future. And it doesn't look good. Q2 needs a close above the Q4 2016 high of $1.1302 to change the conversation to medium-term bullish on the euro.

If that doesn't happen, the long-term bearish trend will likely intensify.

Additional disclosure: I own some gold and silver, a few guitars and a lot of goats. Owning gold makes me short the euro, ultimately.