5 Things I Learned At Berkshire Hathaway's Annual General Meeting

The experience was absolutely terrific and I encourage those yet to attend to do so!

I was fortunate enough to attend Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual general meeting on Saturday in Omaha. Having been for the first time last year, this was my second trip to go down and hear Warren and Charlie share their wisdom.

While Buffett and Munger spoke to dozens of topics and offered tons of advice pertaining to investing, life and much more, I've tried my best to summarize the most important information into five major ideas below. Let's get started.

On Apple, Airlines and Other New Investments…

Buffett admitted that they got the IBM (NYSE:IBM) trade wrong and that his knowledge in tech is still limited. He stated that he sees Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a consumer goods company and hopes to go 1 for 2 (IBM wrong, Apple right) when all is said and done.

When asked about Berkshire's recent investment in airlines, Buffett expressed that the trade had no correlation to railroads or any of BRK's other holdings. Buffett continuously mentioned how he had strong confidence that revenue per passenger mile will increase in upcoming years and that the economics of the industry are now more favorable.

On Moats, Competitors and Investing Advice

When Warren and Charlie were asked about what characteristics they seek in new investments, their answers were unsurprisingly similar and what we would expect to hear. Buffett spoke to companies with sustainable competitive advantages and trusted managers that would fit well with Berkshire's culture.

Munger was asked about his favorite investment and mentioned See's Candies. Him and Buffett reiterated the pricing power, brand and other strong characteristics that See's holds. They also mentioned how in Berkshire's original days they looked for weaker businesses they could buy for pennies and turn around. Munger spoke to how this process was much harder and produced far less favorable results.

Both Buffett and Munger also highlighted the "capital-light" business characteristics that See's benefits from. They went on to add how in the 20th century, many of the largest companies were capital-intense (Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), General Motors (NYSE:GM), etc.) and in today's world it's the opposite. Specifically, Buffett mentioned that today's five largest companies - Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), are capital-light businesses that all focus on information and innovation. Finally, Buffett mentioned that the best business you can own is one that achieves "infinite returns on required capital".

On Amazon and Jeff Bezos

Both Buffett and Munger had the highest of praise for Jeff Bezos and what he's built Amazon into. Particularly, they were amazed with Amazon's ability to dominate in two separate industries (retail and cloud), and having done so starting from scratch.

Buffett went on to say that if you had a silver bullet to shoot at anyone to remove them from your competition, a lot of people would aim it at Jeff. Munger added on to say that "he's a different species".

Buffett mentioned that Berkshire was "too dumb to buy in" and that they didn't even consider the cloud as part of Amazon's business until recently. He also spoke to Bezos' ability to execute and how he knew Bezos was brilliant but never this much. He finished off by saying "We've missed a lot of things and we'll keep on missing things".

When asked about retail in specific, Buffett commented that "Anyone who doesn't think online is changing retail could not be more wrong". Munger added "It would certainly be unpleasant if we were in the department store business". While Buffett didn't speak to the Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) sale, at one point he did mention "Wal-Mart came along with something new and now Amazon's come along with something that's changed the way we shop".

On Autonomous Driving, ETFs and The Future

Buffett was asked about his holdings in GEICO and BNSF with regards to autonomous driving and other new technologies disrupting these industries. He stated that while these are threats (autonomous driving lowering insurance needs and the potential for self-driving trucks to replace trains) they are a long way off. He added that "If they make the world safer, it will be a good thing, but not for insurers".

Buffett spoke to ETFs and his bet that the S&P index would outperform hedge fund managers - which seems all but sure to go in Buffett's favor. He had the highest of praise for Jack Bogle, founder of Vanguard, and reiterated his recommendation for the average investors to invest in index funds.

And Finally, On Berkshire, Culture and Everything Else

When asked about Berkshire's value to its holdings and the rest of the world, Buffett spoke to the hands-off leadership approach Berkshire fosters. Buffett went on to comment that by allowing managers to have full autonomy in their business operations it can create substantial value.

Speaking of autonomy, Buffett was also asked about the Wells Fargo (NYSE:WF) scandal from last year. Buffett mentioned the importance of finding managers you can trust as "the reputation of Berkshire is in your hands". He went on to add that with the 367,000 employees Berkshire has through its investments there will always be people doing something wrong, but it's up to those in charge to fix it. Munger went on to add that "An ounce of prevention is worth much more than a pound of cure".

Building on the idea of culture, Buffett was asked multiple times about 3G Capital and the difference in managing styles between Berkshire and 3G. Buffett commented that Berkshire tries to create productivity by adding more workers while 3G does so by cutting employees. Buffett went on to mention that 3G's executive team will probably never hold positions on Berkshire's board or as CEO of Berkshire.

Questions also came regarding to Berkshire's possible successor, the company's large cash position and Berkshire's notable all-stars in Ajit, Ted and Todd. When discussing Berkshire's potential successor, Buffett iterated how it will most likely be someone with lots of experience who will embrace the qualities Berkshire was built on. Warren and Charlie mentioned that while the cash position is large, they'll address it as a concern if it reaches $150 billion. Lastly, the two had the highest of praise for Ajit and Ted/Todd. Buffett shared how Ajit's created billions of dollars for Berkshire out of thin air and that Ted and Todd are "first-class human beings".

Building on that final point, I was amazed how many times Warren and Charlie spoke so highly of others and never once mentioned their individual successes. Both exemplified the traits of honesty, integrity, character and especially humility - expressing how everyone makes mistakes but it's important to always learn them from. As stated by Warren himself, "If we had not kept learning, you wouldn't have come here today".

To anyone interested in attending Berkshire's AGM in future years, I would highly recommend doing so. Having the opportunity to hear from two of the best minds in the industry, sitting alongside thousands of other passionate investors is an experience like none other. The event is truly amazing from start to finish.

Please feel free to comment and leave your thoughts - as a young investor, I am always looking for ways to continue learning out here! If you enjoyed this article's content please shoot me a follow - I plan on writing more articles in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.