Oracle: A Clear Future Ahead?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) - I have traded Oracle a lot over the last 20-plus years via short-term call and put trades. The thought was to short Oracle again However, this action is being reconsidered based on the new deal with AT&T (NYSE: T). Oracle is almost at an all-time high (even higher than the year 2000 right before the tech bubble). Revenue has stagnated near $37-38B for the last several years. Earnings Per Share (diluted) is nothing special at 2.11 for fiscal year (FY) ended 2015, 2.26 for FY 2014, and 2.42 for FY 2013.

Source: Scoopnext.com

As one will note below, the stock has not moved much (net) 2014-2016 for the buy-and-hold investor.

Source: Fidelity Investments

However, something amazing happened last week - Oracle announced a partnership with AT&T in the cloud space. This should be huge for Oracle. While the stock clearly has priced some of this in already (the stock is up over 18% YTD), I believe that there is more room for Oracle to run in the short term. However, as with most of the market, a pullback should occur and would be healthy.

Trading Idea

For a short-term play, call options for June or July might be of interest. Oracle announces their earnings on June 15, so one might want to trade at the money (price of 45) June calls as close to $1.40 as possible. Resistance is 47.6 and then 48.50.

The Big News

On Thursday, Oracle announced that AT&T will move thousands of its large-scale internal databases containing petabytes (1,024 terabytes) of data to Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS). This is a huge success for Oracle. While the value of the deal was not disclosed, this deal should result in increases in revenue for the long haul for Oracle.

Oracle Cloud Applications is a "complete and fully integrated suite of cloud applications for every function in the enterprise, and is the industry's broadest, deepest, and fastest-growing suite of cloud applications."

This agreement should be good for AT&T as well. Mark Hurd, CEO, Oracle, "The Oracle Cloud will enable AT&T to use Oracle technology more efficiently across every layer of the technology stack. This includes AT&T's massive redeployment of Oracle Databases, which will be provisioned entirely from the Oracle Cloud Platform including our highly cost effective Exadata as a Service." The fact that AT&T trusted Oracle means smaller companies can buy Oracle's services with confidence.

Cloud Revenue Growth

Oracle's 3Q17 results reported total revenues of $9.2 billion. Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) and platform as a service revenues were $1.0 billion, up 73%. Total cloud revenues, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), were $1.2 billion, up 62%. Total Cloud and On-Premise Software Revenues were $7.4 billion, up 4%.

At this growth rate, Oracle will continue to compete (and win) with others in the cloud infrastructure industry such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Per that same earnings release, it was noted that, "Over the last year, we sold more new SaaS and PaaS than Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and we're growing more than 3 times faster," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "If these trends continue, where we are selling more SaaS and PaaS in absolute dollars AND growing dramatically faste. It's just a matter of when we catch and pass Salesforce.com in total cloud revenue."

'Both our SaaS and PaaS businesses are doing great, but I'm even more excited about our second generation IaaS business," said Oracle Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison. "Our new Gen2 IaaS is both faster and lower cost than Amazon Web Services. And now our biggest customers can run their largest and most demanding Oracle database workloads in the Oracle Cloud - something that is absolutely impossible to do in the Amazon Cloud."

Fundamentals

Oracle has a market cap of $187.6B, while their price/earnings (P/E) ratio is 21.70 on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis. P/E for the software industry averages 44.55.

Oracle also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock, reflecting a 27% increase over the previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The current yield of 1.4%.

Oracle has $52B in cash overseas. If the proposed corporate tax rate drops to 15%, it might motivate Oracle, and other companies, to repatriate their large overseas cash stashes.

Their financials are healthy (but also consistent with prior periods) with $59.4B of cash and short-term investments and only $15.8B of current liabilities, their current ratio is 4.18 compared to the industry average of 2.36. Oracle's operating activities are throwing off $13.6B of cash. While their free cash flow is $11.7B which is also consistent with the industry average.

Technicals

Overlaying a tight 10 and 30-day moving average, one will note that the stock is above both averages. Oracle's 52-week high was $46.99. Itis now trading 3% off that level. In addition, the relative strength indicator (RSI) is rising and approaching, what I consider a bullish level. In addition, the RSI is above its moving average signaling that the trend is up. Stock price resistance is 47.6 and then 48.50; 43.50 is current support.

Source: Fidelity Investments