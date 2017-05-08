Frontier Communications: Now What?

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) continued to slump last week as a new capital allocation strategy was not well received by the market. The prior mention of a reverse split had already placed investors on edge leading to my cautious investment thesis.

The stock closed the week at $1.46. My previous thesis suggested an updated plan might provide an entry point down at the Goldman Sachs target of $1.50. Now the question is whether any of the new data points alters the thesis.

Back with the Q4 report, Frontier spooked the market with the discussion surrounding a potential reverse split that is typically a very negative event. Such a move further fueled speculation of a dividend cut despite no support for needing such a move other than to pay down debt.

Along with the Q1 report, the telecom made the following adjustments to the capital return plan, leverage ratio and share counts:

Quarterly dividend was cut from $0.105 to $0.04.

Target leverage ratio of 3.5x by year-end 2021.

Board recommends a 1-for-15 reverse split.

In a world of algorithm and headline trading, a dividend cut and a reverse split are probably two of the top reasons for selling or even shorting a stock, while reducing the leverage ratio is actually a potentially bullish signal.

Most investors owned Frontier for the dividend so naturally any cut has huge negative implications for those shareholders. The new dividend yield is 9.1%, but a typical yield investor won't like a stock that cut the dividend.

The reverse spit still needs shareholder approval, but the implementation would make this a $22 stock. A much more reasonable level for a dividend payer than what looks like a penny stock trading below $2.

Neither of the above moves are meaningful other than traditional market mindsets. Naturally, healthy companies don't need to even consider these moves, but making a move to reduce leverage is actually smart.

This exact scenario is playing out for Frontier. The company will save $300 million in cash annually that will increase to $400 million next year. The savings will add up to $1.9 billion by 2021.

Frontier will use this saved cash from the dividend to reduce debt. Reducing the leverage ratio will make the stock more appealing and less risky in the long run.

Where the proof is in the pudding for this move is the actual Q1 results and the full-year guidance. In this case, Frontier maintained free cash flow targets of at least $800 million after generating $909 million over the trailing 12 months.

The key investor takeaway is that the dividend cut was mostly made to reduce leverage. The market doesn't like a cut regardless of the reason. The huge decline in the stock price makes Frontier interesting down below $1.50 and trading at only 2x FCF.