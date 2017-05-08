Verizon Or AT&T, Which 5% Dividend Play Is Best?

Since the beginning of the year, both Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) stocks have been under pressure, with AT&T and Verizon both being down 8.5% and 14%, respectively. This continued decrease in share price has consequently pushed up the dividend yields of both of these companies. Now, both AT&T and Verizon are officially yielding 5%. This is a very compelling yield for any longer term investor. The bigger question for longer term investors now is trying to determine which company's stock is the better longer term play.

After lackluster first quarter reports from both AT&T and Verizon, it is hard to easily say that one company is materially better than the other. In reviewing the earnings call transcripts of both companies, the overall message was very similar, with the biggest and most glaring item in both calls being the number of wireless subscriber losses both companies had during the quarter; Verizon reported losing 398,000 customers during the quarter while AT&T reported losing 61,000. Both companies have been feeling the pressure from the many incentives and unlimited data plans that lower-priced rivals like T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S) have been offering. Consequently, to maintain competitiveness, both AT&T and Verizon now offer unlimited data plans which come at a cost to overall margins.

Regardless of the competition, AT&T and Verizon are really the two major names to work with in the wireless space, but when trying to determine which one is the better longer term investment, I think it comes down to three distinct areas of growth for each firm that should be explored.

5G Build-out and Growth

In the world of wireless, 5G is the next generation of wireless, and the battle is on now to see which wireless company will be first to deliver a fully comprehensive 5G network for its customers. Verizon has announced that it plans to launch 11 pre-commercial 5G fixed wireless pilots the next quarter. Verizon is using small cells to optimize this new technology. Verizon has stated that due to its already strong coverage area, it will be the first to move into 5G and expand upon the technology, similar to what it did when 4G was first being rolled out.

Regarding 5G trials, Verizon is leveraging a 28 gigahertz spectrum as part of its agreement with XO from late last year. When Verizon acquired XO late last year, it bought a broad fiber optic network that gave Verizon access to a vast network that already serviced 40 major U.S. markets with over 1.2 million fiber miles. Verizon is leveraging the newly acquired XO as the backbone for its bigger push into the fiber and 5G space.

AT&T, on the other hand, has been involved in some fixed line deployments of its 5G service. In the few tests that AT&T has done in Austin, TX, it has seen speeds that are faster than cable speeds. It is currently working to expand this trial offering to 18 other markets later this year.

It's important to point out that AT&T has announced two different kinds of 5G service. A regular 5G that is comparable to what Verizon is working on and a 5G Evolution network. The 5G Evolution network is not a real 5G network but is instead its own brand of gigabit LTE. Since the acquisition of DirecTV, AT&T has started to get back into the bundling game, and one of the offerings that the company is considering is to replace its old DSL service with 5G and bundle it with DirecTV and its fiber optic service.

From an investor standpoint, I think it is more than likely that Verizon, similar to prior wireless generation rollouts, will be first to offer a 'real' 5G network. Given the synergies that it has achieved with XO and the much larger trial offering that it is piloting, I think it is safe to assume that Verizon will hit the 2018 deadline that was promised with a fully comprehensive roll-out to all major cities, aside from looking at overall progress year-to-date. Verizon's executive team has also committed on several occasions to continuing to be the best wireless provider from both a coverage and speed standpoint. It is apparent that this is a priority for the company. With AT&T trying to further build out its DirecTV offering and finalize its Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition, it has far more irons in the fire which I feel are preventing it from contributing the needed time, energy, money to ensure that it beats Verizon in 5G speed and coverage. Regarding 5G to market availability, my money is on Verizon.

Fiber Optic

Similar to 5G, fiber is the other big thing that both Verizon and AT&T are very quickly ramping up in their service offerings. Verizon just this past month really put its money where its mouth is and spent $1.05 billion to buy optical fiber from Corning (NYSE:GLW) to enable it to further build out its existing fiber optic network. In addition to this deal, the acquisitions that I mentioned above with XO further highlight how serious Verizon is with gaining additional market share in the fiber optic space. Verizon said in its conference call that fiber is a critical component to its longer term network strategy and next generation deployments.

Verizon is also embarking on a large fiber initiative in Boston where it is piloting its future fiber offering. Verizon's commitment to fiber is very real. With its Corning deal, it has committed to building out an industry leading fiber network that will allow it to corner the market in fiber similarly to what it did with its current wireless offering, even if it means it needs to build out the fiber network itself.

AT&T is also embarking on building out a very large fiber optic network. AT&T is deploying fiber to over 12.5 million homes this year. The fundamental difference between AT&T's approach and that of Verizon is that AT&T plans to try and leverage its existing fiber lines and buy access to available dark fiber which it claims is readily available in all major metropolitan areas. AT&T has mentioned that in areas where fiber is not available, it would run its own, but I have not seen any kind of commitment to buying physical optical fiber like Verizon has, so I would be a bit more hesitant to think that AT&T will be as willing to run fiber before first exploring all of its other options first.

Nationwide, AT&T has fiber connections in over 4.6 million locations across 52 major metropolitan areas. By 2019, AT&T plans to reach at least 12.5 million different locations with its fiber network. AT&T currently has the largest fiber optic network in the country and has plans to further expand it. Given the tenure of AT&T and its history with Bell Communications, it has an enormous footprint already in the fiber optic network with its legacy long line business. As it stands now, AT&T has the largest fiber network in the country, larger than any other competitor in the market.

From an investor standpoint, I would put my money on AT&T to be the first to really offer fiber on a grand scale across the country, given its strong legacy footprint and strong jump start into the space already.

Content Offerings

In addition to fiber optic and 5G, content is king these days, and the ability for these providers to create some kind of offering in the content space that allows them to go back to bundling services is where the future is, and for both AT&T and Verizon, in their ability to capture new and retain existing subscribers.

In an effort to gain market share in this space, last year, AT&T bought DirecTV. At first, this seemed to be an over-priced acquisition especially in an era of cord-cutting, but just this last year, AT&T launched DirecTV NOW, its new streaming live TV option that competes with the likes of Sling TV, Hulu, and PlayStation Vue (NYSE:SNE). AT&T has invested a great deal of money into its DirecTV NOW application and although it is too early to tell if the pay-off will be there longer term. The overall synergies that this service offering brings, especially from a bundling standpoint, are huge.

Additionally, AT&T is in the final leg of its Time Warner acquisition, which will give the company access to all of Time Warner's content properties and, most importantly, HBO. Once the Time Warner deal finalizes, AT&T will be in a position to offer DirecTV NOW packages that include free HBO as well as discounts on its fiber offering, so you can fully access and stream all of DirecTV NOW's content. Not to mention it is already offering free streaming of DirecTV NOW if you have AT&T mobile service. I think these types of content bundling that we are now starting to see from AT&T are just the beginning of what is to come.

Verizon, on the other hand, is a bit behind on the fully comprehensive content and streaming front. It is in the middle of finalizing its Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) deal, which will provide it with some content features but nothing at least in its current format that would allow for optimal bundling. Verizon has, and will most likely always have, a superior wireless network, but in order for it to stay competitive, it will need to explore its options when it comes to more robust content offerings.

Verizon CEO McAdams recently commented on CNBC that Verizon would be open in considering a merger with almost anyone, including Disney (NYSE:DIS), Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), or even Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). This comment to most investors had a smell of desperation, but from my perspective, highlighted leadership's awareness that a merger of some kind is very much needed for the company to continue to stay relevant and competitive with AT&T in the future.

From an investor's standpoint, AT&T is best positioned currently to provide a bundled content platform. That said, if Verizon was able to make some kind of strategic acquisition of either of the abovementioned content providers, that could be a major game-changer for the company and would dramatically change the market position of Verizon going forward.

Conclusion

Fifteen to twenty years ago, companies like AT&T and Verizon faced a large paradigm shift as they moved from the landline business to the wireless business. This was a big change in the industry and large investment for both companies. I feel like the industry again is facing another paradigm shift with consumers now demanding an all-encompassing content experience where content can be consumed at any point and time on any device for a fixed price. This shift is going to require the companies of Verizon and AT&T to not only expand their wireless and fiber speeds but to also provide options for customer to consume that content at a fixed customizable price.

I think longer term, both of these companies are going to be great investments, and no matter what happens, both will do well. That being said, I feel like AT&T has already outlined its strategic plan in terms of where it is placing its bets for the future, and I like what it has to offer.

That being said, I also like the flexibility that Verizon has regarding what its content play will ultimately be. The company has demonstrated that it has the best wireless network and has committed to creating a robust and expansive fiber optic network. Like I said above, I think its ultimate partnership choice could be a real game changer, and in areas where it is the only available option due to either access or speed, its 'monopoly' could help it secure additional revenue from some kind of content package that makes it very difficult for subscribers to leave. Those reasons are why I am placing my bets on Verizon. I feel that longer term, it will outperform AT&T given its current flexibility content choice and existing strong network.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.