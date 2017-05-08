Exxon Mobil: Lagging The Market, Outperforming The Competition

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was left for dead by investors earlier in the year, and one could say that the stock is still out of favor. In the chart below, we can see that the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1600 bps this year.

However, if we compare the company against its peers, we can see that the stock has trounced its competitors by a wide margin over the past quarter.

XLE, XOP, OXY, CVX

As I correctly noted back in February, the energy sector was overvalued as a whole (and continues to be), but Exxon was one of the safest energy investments that you could make.

With oil falling below $45/bbl for the first time in months, investors have gotten jittery, as evidenced by the decline in XLE. The same has not happened to Exxon Mobil. Why is that the case?

I believe that there are two reasons. The first is that the unjustified decline earlier in the year softened the subsequent downward pressure as the sector sold off. Having market technicals on your side is a nice plus, but I think the better reason for Exxon's outperformance is that the market is finally seeing the stock's relative attractiveness against its competitors.

Better Performance Over A Cycle

Most energy stocks had great year-over-year results due to commodity prices recovering from historical lows. But to gauge how energy companies performed over the cycle we need to look at how far they have fallen from their peaks.

The chart above shows that Exxon's cash flows have deteriorated much less than its peers'. This reflects its attractive leverage and high-quality assets as I discussed in my previous article (read Exxon vs. Chevron).

It's important for investors to understand that the 70% increase in operating cash flow year-over-year in Q1 from $4.8 billion to $8.2 billion is coming from a harder comparison. In other words, the company didn't lose 90% (or more than 100%) of its peak cash flows then rebounded to 20%, which is what we are seeing with many highly levered producers (those that survived anyway).

Attractive or Not?

If you care about absolute performance, then I believe that it would still be prudent to stay on the sidelines. I remain bearish on the commodity sector as OPEC seems to be losing its grip (read OPEC Can't Save Oil), meaning that there is a lack of value driver for the stock. It's hard for multiples to expand if the macro environment is weak. Due to Exxon's size, I will say that it's nearly impossible for the stock to go up if commodity prices go down. The company is relatively well understood and covered, so unless there are favorable (or at least neutral) macro drivers, I believe that stock performance will continue to be anemic.

But if we are talking about relative performance. I believe that Exxon is set to outperform its peers in the foreseeable future. First-quarter results established a good baseline, showing that the company can still generate billions of dollars of profits even when oil is still well below its peak. I don't think that the recent outperformance is sufficient to cover the gap in relative value. Compared to its peer Chevron, Exxon is still trading at a substantial forward P/E discount despite its lower leverage profile.

In summary, I believe that Exxon will continue to be a laggard to the general market. Given my expectation of a challenging macro environment, I believe that Exxon's stock will continue to be under pressure on an absolute basis as well. However, I believe that there is relative value available for investors who are looking to allocate a certain amount of capital to energy stocks and wish to bet on a tried and true industry leader.