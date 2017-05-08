Verizon's Dividend Just Suffered Another Blow

Image credit

I haven't exactly been bullish on Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in the recent past because I view it as an inferior stock to its closest rival, AT&T (NYSE:T). There are a few reasons for this, but one of them is that I no longer view Verizon's vaunted dividend as being as safe as it was. In fact, I don't really find it to be safe at all irrespective of what it used to be. That's a huge problem, and given that it is more highly levered to a wireless business that is quickly becoming commoditized, VZ has many significant headwinds. The result of these factors and others is that Verizon has a lot of debt on its balance sheet. That's fine if you can service it, and VZ can, but it is growing increasingly expensive. Then, last week, Verizon told us that it wasn't going to be able to raise its credit rating as quickly as it thought given that S&P toughened its stance on the matter. That has potentially significant negative consequences for Verizon not only with respect to debt coverage but also the dividend as well.

Verizon spends just under $5B annually servicing its debt compared to almost $10B in dividends. That's fine, and as I said, it isn't like VZ cannot afford to handle the debt it has taken on, but if its credit rating is at risk in terms of not being able to get back to where it once was - S&P's report would suggest that is the case - that will increase VZ's borrowing cost over and above what both the company and investors thought it would be in the coming years. For most companies, borrowing cost is worth mentioning but isn't a huge deal either way. But for a company that is as highly levered as VZ, it is a matter of enormous significance. It has so much debt that the cost to service existing debt and issue new debt is absolutely paramount and having its credit rating languish for possibly years longer than previously thought can cost Verizon dearly. Put simply, given the state of its dividend, that is money it does not have.

In addition to this factor, the cost of borrowing is ostensibly going up for everyone as inflation picks up and rates move higher. We've seen a taste of what this looks like - although longer term rates have pulled back a bit - so if rates do indeed go higher, that will simply add to the increased borrowing cost for VZ. It has enjoyed years and years of very low rates where it could simply issue whatever debt it wanted and deal with the consequences later, but with better than $100B in debt on its balance sheet and its average rate near 5%, VZ is especially vulnerable to rising rates.

Indeed, just have a look at what VZ is on the hook for in the coming years in this table from its most recent 10-K:

This year is pretty light with just over $2B coming due, but look at the out years; the next two years have $12B+ maturing and the two years after that have another $21B. That's a lot of debt that VZ is going to have to reissue - it cannot afford not to - and those will almost certainly be done at higher rates than what is being replaced. The combination of higher rates for everyone and VZ's languishing credit profile means that it is going to be saddled with even higher debt costs than it is now. This is a tough situation with respect to not only earnings, but the dividend as well.

I didn't like Verizon much before the credit announcement last week and now I like it even less. VZ is so levered to debt that any move up in borrowing costs will have to come from somewhere else, and while I don't doubt VZ will keep its dividend payment going, the only two ways to raise cash continuously are through equity and debt issuances. That means that even if VZ's borrowing costs go up - and it certainly seems that will be the case - it has no choice but to keep binging. That is bad news for the dividend as higher debt costs will afford VZ even less flexibility than it has today, and that is really saying something. If you want a high-yielding dividend payer, you're much better off with AT&T as it doesn't have nearly the assortment of long-term structural issues that plague Verizon. The latest news is just one more step in the wrong direction in terms of Verizon's dividend.

