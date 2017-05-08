OncoMed Pharmaceuticals' (OMED) CEO Paul Hastings on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Peter Rahmer - Managing Director, Trout Group

Paul Hastings - Chairman and CEO

Sunil Patel - CFO and SVP of Corporate Development and Finance

John Lewicki - EVP, Research and Development

Robert Stagg - SVP, Clinical Research and Development

Analysts

Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the OncoMed Pharmaceuticals 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Peter Rahmer, Managing Director of the Trout Group.

Peter Rahmer

Thank you, Brian. Hello, everyone, and welcome to OncoMed Pharmaceuticals financial results and corporate update call for the first quarter of 2017. Leading the call today is Paul Hastings, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Paul is joined by Sunil Patel, our Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Finance; John Lewicki, our Executive Vice President of Research and Development; and Robert Stagg our Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will make a number of forward-looking statements, including the future financial performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, our quarterly report on form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 and our other financial filings with the SEC. These filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call.

Except as required by law, OncoMed disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances, that occur after this call. Although, this call may be replayed as of a later date, its continued availability does not indicate that we are reaffirming or confirming any of the information contained in the live conference call today.

With that, I’d like to now turn the call over to OncoMed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hastings.

Paul Hastings

Good morning everyone, and thank you for all joining us on OncoMed's first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate update call. Despite recent setbacks, we continue to focus on discovering and developing all anti-cancer therapeutics with a goal of having a meaningful impact on patient outcomes. With the cash runway greater than two years, we have internally discovered a broad pipeline of investigational drugs intended to address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, its resistance, recurrence and the metastasis.

OncoMed is advancing its immune-oncology R&D pipeline, including anti-TIGIT, our wholly owned GITRL-Fc trimer and additionally novel undisclosed discovery programs. The Company's Celgene partner programs, anti-TIGIT, our bio-specific DLL4 VEGF antibody navicixizumab and rosmantuzumab or our RSPO3, are expected to advance to $98 million in potential opt-in payments within two years and the Company is beginning to evaluate potential partnering opportunities for its Wnt pathways and immune-oncology agents.

Today, we will briefly review recent developments, including top-line results of the DENALI Phase 2 clinical trial and an update on our Wnt pathway programs, while also providing a pipeline overview and the Company's first quarter financial results. So let's start with DENALI, the demcizumab arms did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of overall response rate, or the secondary efficacy endpoints of clinical benefit rate, progression-free survival and overall survival, the safety data, were generally in line with expectations.

Now, as a reminder, DENALI was a three-arm randomize Phase 2 trial compared to carboplatin with pemetrexed plus placebo to carboplatin and pemetrexed plus either one or two 70-day truncated courses of demcizumab in front-line non-small squamous-cell lung cancer.

Originally, DENALI well into enroll approximately 200 patients. However, last fall due to the evolving treatment landscape in non-small cell lung cancer with the PD1 inhibitors, we decided to discontinue enrollment at 82 patients. So of the 82 patients, 25 receive carboplatin and pemetrexed plus placebo while 57 received carboplatin and pemetrexed plus either one or two 70 day courses of demcizumab. Although, these data were not fully mature at the time of the analysis, the demcizumab arms failed to meet the efficacy endpoints when compared to the placebo arm with better outcomes apparent in the placebo group. Specifically, the overall response rate was 28% versus 52% and the clinical benefit rate was 79% versus 92% in the pooled demcizumab arms and placebo arm respectively.

Median PFS was 5.5 months versus 8.7 months and Median OS was 15.5 months versus not reached in the pooled demcizumab arms and the placebo arm, respectively. No statistically significant differences and efficacy were observed between patients receiving one course or two courses of demcizumab. demcizumab was generally well tolerated in combination with chemotherapy with nausea, fatigue, constipation, anemia and most common reported toxicities. There were no cases of grade 3 or greater heart failure or pulmonary hypertension in the study. The overall safety profile was consistent with that observed in our other studies, and no new safety signals have been identify in this study.

As you may recall, we have a phase 1B combination study ongoing with pembrolizumab in which enrollment has been stopped. We will discontinue dosing in that phase 1B trail and conduct a complete program review of demcizumab with our partner Celgene on. We anticipate the conclusion of that review to be the discontinuation of all future development of demcizumab.

As announced earlier April, Bayer decided not to exercise its option to license OncoMed Wnt's Biologics’ vantictumab and ipafricept and as a result OncoMed retained worldwide rights, and also will conduct an internal portfolio review and prioritization, including the evaluation of strategic partnerships release assets. At the time four Wnt pathway inhibitor Phase 1 trials were ongoing; subsequently, one patient on the Phase 1b HER2 negative breast cancer trial who’s receiving vantictumab plus paclitaxel experienced the bone fracture.

Since the risk in dosing Wnt antagonist for long periods of time include bone tox, as seen when this recent drug related adverse event, we won't continue dosing in these Phase 1b studies but we’ll analyze the data from those studies based on treatment to-date. Dosing Wnt inhibitors in combination with immune-oncology agents, utilizing Wnt enhibition to assist and turning cold tumors into hot tumors would likely be very different however and not require continuous dosing for long durations. And that would be our plan going forward, looking for those types of partnerships.

We still plan to pursue potential partnering opportunities for vantictumab and ipafricept and continue those discussions that are already going, focused on immune-oncology combinations. We expect to realize additional savings from discontinue in the clinical trials for our Wnt programs that can be utilized for immune-oncology pipeline, including anti-TIGIT, GITRL-Fc trimer, and our undisclosed new IO discovers.

Now, in mid-April, OncoMed reported negative results from both the Phase 2 YOSEMITE trial of demcizumab in paretic cancer patients and the PINNACLE clinical trial of tarextumab in small cell lung cancer patients. As a result of these two events, the Company’s undertook a strategic review and reprioritization of its pipeline that ultimately lead to the very tough but necessary decision to reduce its workforce by 50%. But through the implementation of the resulting plan, OncoMed now project sufficient cash to fund operations for the third quarter of 2019.

With those cash resources, the Company's focus is now on developing its immuno-oncology pipeline of three clinical stage programs, and driving programs with its Celgene collaborations to what could be 98 million in potential opt-in payments and to continue its immuno-oncology drug discovery and development.

Concurrently, the Company is also evaluating partnership opportunities for select pipeline assets, including the Wnt and GITRL-Fc trimer programs and the emerging discovery stage immune-oncology portfolio. The Company is hard at work on its portfolio prioritization and review, working quickly but by no means rushing decisions to be made overtime which will determine the future direction of OncoMed. With that, there’s tremendous value within the OncoMed pipeline and still to be delivered in remainder of 2017. I’ll now give a brief overview of this opportunity.

OncoMed's first-in-class clinical stage immuno-oncology pipeline consists of the Celgene partnered program anti-TIGIT and the wholly owned GITRL-Fc trimer program. Anti-TIGIT recently enrolled the first patient in an open-label Phase 1a dose escalation trail in patients with advanced metastatic solid tumors. Anti-TIGIT is administered as a single agent every two weeks, and once a maximum tolerated dose has been achieved an expansion cohort will enroll patients with certain tumor types.

To provide some context on this target, TIGIT or T-cell immune-receptor with IG and ITIM domain, blocks T-cells from attacking tumor cells and a similar instructor and function to the inhibitor protein PD1. OncoMed anti-TIGIT and antibody is intended to activate the immune system through multiple mechanisms and enable anti-tumor activity. In preclinical studies, anti-TIGIT antibodies increase cytotoxic T-cell activity against tumor cells and decrease T-cell suppression.

A surrogate anti-TIGIT antibody used in syngeneic mouse models of different solid tumors demonstrated dose dependent potent single agent anti-tumor efficacy. And further, in preclinical models anti-TIGIT antibodies demonstrated combination activity with checkpoint inhibitors, anti-PD1 and anti-PDL1.

For the wholly owned GITRL-Fc trimer program, OncoMed will file an IND before the end of first half of this year. We believe GITRL-Fc trimer is differentiated from other efforts to target GITR because its candidate does not use an agonist antibody but instead uses OncoMed's for proprietary linker less gene trimer to activate the receptor.

In our preclinical studies, we've observed potent anti-tumor activity for both GITRL-Fc trimer alone and in combination with anti-PD1. The trimer technology developed by OncoMed can be applied to other receptors in the tumor necrosis family of receptors and ligands. There are over 20 of such targets, each with their own role in the immune system. Effective activation of targets in the TNF family, which include OX40, CD27 and several others, could provide a number of ways of stimulating immune response against tumors as well as complementing existing targeted immuno and chemotherapeutic approaches.

So in addition to the anti-TIGIT program, OncoMed has two additional program that are currently partnering with Celegene, rosmantuzumab and anti-RSPO3 and navicixizumab and anti-DLL4/VEGF bio-specific. When taken together, all three programs, as I mentioned before, could be eligible for up to $98 million in potential opted milestones over the next couple of years.

Breaking it down by program, anti-TIGIT has a potential for 35 million opt-in payment following the completion of our ongoing Phase 1a clinical trial; rosmantuzumab, which has focused on RSPO3 high and RSPO gene fusion patients has the potential for 38 million opt-in payments following the completion of ongoing Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials; and navicixizumab has the potential for 25 million opt-in payment following the completion of its ongoing Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials.

Now, that concludes our review of our pipeline programs and the pipeline outlook. We’ll have more clarity as we make decisions resulting from the ongoing review. I'd like now to turn the call over to Sunil.

Sunil Patel

Thanks Paul and good afternoon, everyone. I will now review our first quarter 2017 financial results. First, our balance sheet continues to be strong. Cash and short-term investments totaled $156.9 million as of March 31, 2017 compared to $184.6 million as of December 31, 2016.

Revenues for the first quarter 2017 totaled $6.2 million as compared to $6.4 in the first quarter of 2016. The slight increase in revenue over the same period in 2016 was primarily due to slightly lower revenue recognized from reimbursement from our strategic partners, primarily Bayer and Celgene of R&D cost for services performed in the first quarter of 2017.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter 2017 were $24 million compared with $28.4 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to lower external research and development costs attributable to the decrease in Phase 2 clinical trial costs of demcizumab and tarextumab, partially offset by an increase in internal program cost.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $5 compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2016. Decreased expenses during the first quarter 2017 were due to lower consulting and outside professional service cost. Net loss for the first quarter 2017 was $22.6 million or $0.61 a share compared to $27.2 million or $0.90 a share for the same period of 2016. The change in net loss from prior year quarter was due to lower R&D and G&A expenses.

Now, let's move to 2017 financial guidance. We anticipate 2017 full year cash expenses will be approximately $90 million, including the impact of one-time severance related charges in the range for approximately $2.6 million to $3.1 million related to our previously announced workforce reduction. Based on the current plan, OncoMed anticipates that its current cash balance is sufficient to fund pipeline development and Company operations through the third quarter 2019, or considering potential opt-in milestones under our Celgene collaboration.

As Paul mentioned, there are opt-in milestones that it could occur during the next two year time frame; anti-TIGIT has a potential $35 million opt-in following the completion of our ongoing Phase 1a clinical trial; Rosmantuzumab or anti-RSPO3 has a potential $38 million opt-in, following the completion of our ongoing Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials focused on RSPO3-high and RSPO gene fusions patients. Now with Demcizumab, our anti-DLL4/VEGF bio-specific antibody has the potential $25 million opt-in, following the completion of our ongoing Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials.

Following potential opt-in, OncoMed would be eligible to co-develop and co-commercialize Rosmantuzumab and/or Navicixizumab with Celgene, while Celgene was being all downstream cost and development activities for anti-TIGIT program post option exercise. The Company would be eligible to receive approximately $1.5 billion of downstream milestones related to these three programs, plus potential royalty and/or profit sharing. In summary, we have a strong balance sheet and believe that the actions we have undertaken in recently weeks around restructuring while challenging, help us to more efficiently conserve our capital for our important R&D efforts.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Paul for Q&A.

Paul Hastings

Thanks, Sunil. OncoMed has always been a Company that tried to protect against unforeseen risks by building a broad pipeline with diversified sources of capital; maintaining the opportunity to deliver value for shareholders. We continue to be well positioned to create shareholder value. We started the Company with a vision of building a platform for the discovery of therapeutic candidates in tackling tough targets that are central to fundamental cancer biology. The Company continues with that vision with a deep pipeline providing multiple shops on goal and continued to capitalize on diversified sources of funding, including a significant strategic alliance with Celgene. We have a strong immuno-oncology R&D pipeline and look forward to updating you on it and our broader strategic directions as time goes on.

I would now like to open the call to Q&A. As a reminder, Sunil, John and Bob are with me and available to help answer any of your specific questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator instructions]. Our first question will come from the line of [indiscernible] with Jefferies. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

For demcizumab, I'm just wondering if anything to be learned from the preclinical work regarding the DLL4 target and translatability and any thoughts on what happened mechanistically in DENALI and YOSEMITE?

Paul Hastings

Well, with respect to the second question, I mean I'll address the first one also. But we're obviously doing a lot of self searching here to really understand what happened in both YOSEMITE and DENALI. We certainly have a number of hypothesis here including effects on the vascular [indiscernible] that may have been untoward, but it's really purely speculation at this point in time. Similarly, with respect to the preclinical models; obviously, we didn’t reproduce the data in the clinic that we observe pre-clinically. We do think that there are certain things that we’ve learned from models with respect to mechanism with various programs biomarkers and that sort of thing. So we think that model was not only obviously clearly valuable but wasn’t predictive of the outcomes in the demcizumab or tarextumab trials.

Unidentified Analyst

And then for the TIGIT program, I was wondering if you could talk about the prevalence of PVR expression in different solid tumor types?

Paul Hastings

So that's actually quite exciting because TIGIT is a checkpoint inhibitor similar to PD1. As you appreciate, PD1’s activity is really restricted to tumors where its ligand PDL1 is highly express, so settings like melanoma, bladder cancer, non-small cell lung cancer obviously with TIGIT and its ligand PVR; PVR is actually expressed in a quite ubiquities manner. It's present on many or virtually all tumors and we've seen variations in its expression level, but it's prevalence on a range of tumors suggest the possibility that anti-TIGIT could be active in tumors that are not impacted by anti-PDL1 -- or PD1 or PDL1. So we're really enthusiastic about that and hope to get insights into range of responsive tumor types as we go through our Phase 1a and Phase 1b studies.

Unidentified Analyst

And then as far as the TIGIT expansion goes any ideas on what type of or how that would look, would there be another combination, would it be a combination study?

Paul Hastings

Yes, so we are doing the 1a of the trial and Celgene would be doing the expansion portion of the trial, which they’re working with us right now on planning. So they’re looking at a number of different arms right now, and I'm not ready to quite comment on, but it would be a traditional basket type study on the backend of a robust single agent Phase 1a.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Michael Schmidt of Leerink Partners. Please proceed.

Michael Schmidt

Jonathan Chang, standing in for Michael, thanks for taking my questions. First question, can you talk about when we could see data from the anti-RSPO3 DLL4 VEGF bio-specific and anti-TIGIT programs?

Paul Hastings

So anti-RSPO3, the bio-specific and which?

Michael Schmidt

And the TIGIT program…

Paul Hastings

So anti-RSPO3 is currently in a phase 1a/1b, where we’re enrolling RSPO3 fusions patients are trying to enroll RSPO fusion patients in that trial; we’re expecting to hopefully have data in 2018 on that program. And we've had data looking at the Phase 1a/1b experiments. And the completion of that trail also triggers the milestone opportunity that Sunil mentioned before, so that would be sometime in '18. And for the bio-specific anti-body, likewise, is dosing patients and currently in two phase 1b trials, second line colorectal cancer as well as platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. And we would expect results sometime in the 2018 time frame for those two trials. And again that would be $25 million milestone payment, followed by co-development co-commercialization; a same co-commercialization, co-development with RSPO3 in the Celgene collaboration. Anti-TIGIT, we just enrolled the first patient last week and the important point there would be how rapidly we're going to be able to enroll the TIGIT trial and it could be a very rapidly enrolling trial and when that trail is completed and we’ve enrolled that trial I think right now we're planning on that to have sometime in 2018, mid to late 2018, for that to be in that.

Michael Schmidt

And then can you talk about how your TIGIT program differentiated from other TIGIT programs in development?

Paul Hastings

There are several TIGIT programs in development. And as you’re probably aware, we presented a series of posters, highlighting our program into recent ACR meeting in April. Obviously, we don’t believe that all TIGIT anti-bodies are going to be created equal. And specifically, what we observe pre-clinically is we observe that single agent activity of the anti-TIGIT was contingent on factor function, most notably in [indiscernible] back bone in the mouse or an IGT1 backbone in human. So we are moving forward at this point in time with G1 antibody. And we think that is contrast with the activities of other companies, which we believe are moving forward with IGT4s.

Now the IGT4s may have something to do with combinations with PD1 in the anti-PD1, and is also on G4 backbone. But we believe the greatest probability of seeing potent single agent activity is going necessitate G1 backbone mediating effective function.

Michael Schmidt

And then last question, can you expand on the IO plus Wnt combination opportunity and the reasons for confidence in these potential combinations? Thanks.

Paul Hastings

We’ve been having a number of discussions in Wnt IO. There’s a number of publications out there in Wnt simplifications in turning cold tumors to hot tumors. You may be familiar with the work of [Gayeski] and we’ve just been having discussion with people about how one would go about combining Wnt with IO and mostly from a preclinical and early clinical stage point of view, looking at lower doses less frequently in combination with IO as a way to trigger the mechanism of turning cold tumors into hot, and that's where we are at the moment. Anybody want to add anything to that?

John Lewicki

Only thing I would add is that the Wnt pathway has been known implicating cancer for a long time, but it’s been very difficult to target. And we believe that our programs are actually the only biologic education to the clinic; people have tried small molecules. They’ve been challenging as well as not materially a straight forward path, but we believe would get the unique reagents and that's really sparked a lot of conversations with folks outside in the community and other pharmaceutical and biotech companies that seem to be interested in trying to figure out with Wnt blockade the important in trying to overcome or prevent PD1 resistance. So we’re definitely having and will continue to have those discussion and where they lead we’ll find out. But that's where we currently are with Wnt IO. Jonathan.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Peter Lawson with SunTrust. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Soumitra on behalf of Peter Lawson. Just a quick question, with following demcizumab results, what's the thinking behind and navi being showing some meaningful result itself for targeting the DLL4? And as I remember you’re mentioning demcizumab also effective -- clearly [27.23]. So what's the other thesis behind the navi being a successful target?

Paul Hastings

So the question is, what's the thesis behind the bio-specific antibody, you want to…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, especially in light of demcizumab failure with via targeting DLL4. So trying to triangulate how you are thinking through the process?

Robert Stagg

This is Bob, so thanks for the question. Let me, obviously, DLL4 failed in these Phase 1 or Phase 2 randomized studies. But if you recall in the Phase 1a, it did have single agent activity. It was pretty clearly demonstrated. So I think targeting DLL4 still can have an anti-tumor effect, and we've seen that non-clinically with the bio-specific where we see the targeting both DLL4 and VEGF are superior to targeting this VEGF alone. And then we obviously have our Phase 1a data with the bio-specific anti-body that was presented at the [triple] meeting last year, where it clearly showed significant single agent activity. So I think we're still very encouraged with taking the bio-specific form.

Paul Hastings

And I'll just add a component to that. Because as I mentioned previously when asked a potential explanation to DLL4 results, one of the things that DLL4 blockade does is to activate VEGF and cause a [dis-angiogenesis], which can't be certain how this might have contributed to the outcomes in the demcizumab trial. But one way to think it should be pointed out is obviously when you simultaneously block DLL4 and VEGF what you’re basically doing is you’re basically blocking any endothelial sub-proliferation in effectively blocking the [dis-angiogenesis] produced by anti-DLL4 alone. In other words, you’re getting activity that’s more similar to anti-VEGF by itself and we think that's another differentiating factor that could be important with respect to the unique mechanism of the bio specific versus navicixizumab, but obviously this is something that we’re still working through and contemplating based on the recent data.

Robert Stagg

So we are carefully looking at that right now, we’ll continue to carefully look at that. And they are clearly different drugs, and particularly, one is a bio-specific which combines the effects of the DLL4 anti-VEGF and that’s how we view at the moment. But we will definitely carefully review whether the demcizumab results have any impact on our bio-specific antibody.

Unidentified Analyst

Just is there biomarker selection for the study for the navi trial?

Paul Hastings

We are collecting biomarker samples and we’ll be analyzing those. We don’t prospectively have any biomarkers identified.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our next question will come from the line of Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually [indiscernible] [Ian-Andrew] in for Jim today. Just a few questions, first again on the demcizumab, only because of use to have the bio-specific ongoing, so trying to understand there seems to be detrimental fact in DENALI trial, although there is no effect, it seems like same results from the control arm versus the demcizumab arm. But nevertheless since DENALI -- the effect, I'm trying to understand is there any imbalance in the baseline characteristics, so that can we start with that. Thanks.

Paul Hastings

So let me just make it clear that we received a top line DENALI results just Friday, and we’re going to continue to receive information from the analysis. But with that I’d ask Bob to make a comment on as much as we can on the question two.

Robert Stagg

So given the data we received to-date, there are no obvious imbalances between the groups.

Unidentified Analyst

So I think in primitive to bio-specific, would the scenario play out where as the anti-VEGF side of the antibody is doing one thing and then the anti-DLL4 arm is doing something else through the vascular disruption process, but those two might affect each other.

Paul Hastings

Well, we think at the end of the day what that would translate into is the anti-VEGF like effect on the vascular cure, because when you block DLL4 VEGF is activated you get endothelial cells to proliferate but fail to form functional vessels. Now when you simultaneously block VEGF, you're basically blocking those endothelial cells from being generated with so ever. So we think the vascular effect with bio-specific is going to resemble that of anti-VEGF, and we indeed shown that pre-clinically. So we know that to be the case.

Robert Stagg

So this drug is clearly a different drug has been through Phase 1a and shown single agent activity and is now in a Phase 1b and is helping to clear it-self to us in the Phase 1b dose escalation cohorts. And as by all intensive purposes a very different drug we’re not expecting it to act like DLL4 alone but by as a combination agent. And as I mentioned before, we’re carefully reviewing whether the results of demcizumab in the DENALI trial would have an impact on what we would do going forward with the bio-specific antibody. That was a study that was only in 82 patients, it was fall numbers for Phase 2; nonetheless, there was benefit in the placebo patients in the trial versus those who are on demcizumab plus the standard of care. And we understand that and we’ll be looking at that carefully.

Unidentified Analyst

And for the Phase 1b KEYTRUDA demcizumab combination, I think previously on the call, on the last quarter's call, you said data first half this year. But now you have discontinued the program. Do you still expect to plan to report the data?

Robert Stagg

We’ll probably report those data out right now we’re in the middle of assessing this whole program. But that's a trail that we’re looking at safety I think that's probably the result, we’ll see some safety results in that trial, it won't be a lot of follow-up on those patients; so unlikely to see anything there other than safety signal.

Unidentified Analyst

And last question on RSPO3 on that program, I think RSPO works the pathway -- and then works through the potentiating Wnt. So is there any potential for the similar bone adverse events in RSPO study? And then given that perhaps it's a shorter duration which might avoid that problem, but thanks for any comments on that.

Paul Hastings

Having treated a significant number of patients to-date, we've not seeing any bone events whatsoever associated with anti-RSPO3. And that actually meshes with what we observed re-clinically and at the effects of anti-RSPO3 on bone are substantially less -- substantially less than those observed with Wnt blockade. We think the reason for that is that there is actually redundancy in the RSPO pathway. There are actually four RSPOs, RSPO1, 2, 3 and 4 and we believe that multiple RSPOs are probably involved in regulating bone turnover, bone formation. And as the consequence, blocking RSPO3 by itself does not appear to mediate any significant adverse impact on bone.

Unidentified Analyst

That prompted an additional question actually, the fusion and the increased high expression of RSPO3. Is that also seeing with other RSPO bone -- performance?

Robert Stagg

There has actually been some gene fusions in colorectal cancer reported with RSPO2 also, albeit at a significantly less frequency than that observed with RSPO3.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions in queue. So now it's my pleasure to hand the conference back over to Paul Hastings, Chief Executive Officer for closing comments or remark.

Paul Hastings

Thank you again. We appreciate you being on the call today, and your continued support. We’ll look forward to updating you on progress across our research and development efforts in the months to come and our team is always accessible to answer any questions. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everybody, have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.