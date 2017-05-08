American Superconductor: Why The Drop From India's Wind Tariff Auction Is A Gift

For investors closely following the Navy and REG projects in the grid segment, the unrelated wind industry news from India has created a gem of a buying opportunity.

The benefits from the long-term growth of the Indian market will outweigh the downside of lower margins in the near term.

On April 26, 2017, shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) plunged 40% when the company announced preliminary financial results for Q4 2016 and the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. This drop provides contrarian investors an excellent opportunity to add to or open a position.

In mid-February, solar tariffs at an auction in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh dropped below the 3 rupees (₹) mark per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the first time ever. (This price is equivalent to about $0.045/kWh.) Though the tariffs include a small escalation each year for 15 years, the new all-time low price began to worry many in the wind industry. Shortly thereafter their worries came true, when the first ever wind tariff auction was won by bids that brought the rate per kWh down to ₹3.46/kWh. The table below shows what current rates were at the time of the auction.

Feed-in tariffs (FIT) are the rate paid by utilities to independent power producers (IPP) for the energy they contribute to the grid. While usage of FITs has been slowly growing in the United States, usage internationally is fairly common.

The wind industry in India has long resisted the move towards auctioning off wind power rates via a competitive bidding system for fear that the rates paid by utilities would drastically come down. Until now, the FIT has been mostly set by the various state electricity regulatory commissions. So while industry participants expected prices to come down a bit, the drop to under ₹4/kWh caught many by surprise.

WHY IT MATTERS TO AMSC INVESTORS

The reason wind turbine manufacturers dreaded the move to competitive tariff bidding is because IPPs being paid a lower rate for their wind energy would invariably pressure wind turbine manufacturers to drop prices as well.

Inox Wind, Ltd. (INOXWIND.NS), a large Indian industrial conglomerate that manufactures wind turbines accounts for about 70% of AMSC's total revenue. In December 2015, AMSC announced a $210M, multi-year supply contract pursuant to which AMSC would supply its electronic control systems (ECS) to Inox, along with a license agreement allowing Inox to manufacture a small number of ECSs on its own. This deal brought a much-needed sigh of relief to AMSC investors, given the mounting losses, as it seemed to indicate a steady cash infusion for a few years. But the recent surprise in the wind tariff auction has injected some doubt.

Previous Q4 2016 revenue guidance had been in the range of $22M to $26M, but the preliminary results announced on April 26 slashed it to $15M-$16M. As a result, net loss is also expected to be higher than anticipated. The reason given for the drop in revenue: "... fewer than anticipated ECS shipments to Inox, due to what is believed by Inox to be a temporary demand dislocation caused by the reaction in certain states in India to a recent national wind energy auction that resulted in a record-low power purchase tariff."

With the cash balance as of March 31, 2017 at $27.7M, cash burn of less than $2M per quarter (though it might increase) still provides some quarters of breathing room. But the news of the drop in demand was not well-received.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE FUTURE OF INDIA'S WIND INDUSTRY

The record-low tariff has clearly caused spillover effects. Before the auction, regulators in two high wind states, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, had set the tariff for 2016-2017 at ₹4.84/kWh and ₹4.19/kWh, respectively. But now, neither are willing to sign power purchase agreements (PPA) at a rate higher than ₹3.46/kWh. This refusal has put into question the future of 500MW worth of projects - projects that have been planned and completed on the belief that the tariff would be higher, but have yet to sign PPAs with the states. It would seem natural that other states would also want a lower rate.

In the short term, margins will be squeezed, as will investment returns. But there are three good reasons to be optimistic.

REASON #1: INNOVATION

Through advanced manufacturing techniques, improved design and construction, and economies of scale, the industry will find a way to increase profits. A report from June 2016 by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), titled "The Power to Change: Solar and Wind Cost Reduction Potential to 2025" highlights some of the drivers in cost reduction.

REASON #2: MORE CUSTOMERS

Previously, IPPs were forced to sell energy in the state where they were located. But the terms of the auction grant developers open access to sell to any state. As only 9 of 29 states have sufficient wind speed to produce power, the benefits of the growth in the market size should outweigh the negative effects of lower margins. Suzlon Energy, Ltd. (SUZLON.NS) chairman Tulsi Tanti, head of one of India's largest wind-turbine makers, thinks the wind energy auctions may ultimately benefit the industry for this very reason. Other manufacturers, such as German turbine maker Senvion SA (SEN.DE), also echoed this sentiment.

REASON #3: THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

In October 2016, reports surfaced that the Indian states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh together owed $400M to wind developers. Though the bad financial health of the state utilities played a part, conventional and even solar power producers were being shown a preference for being paid ahead of wind producers. One of the reasons given by industry people (presciently, it turns out) was the perception that wind tariffs were too high. Given that solar prices were being pushed down over time through competitive bidding, the utilities were reluctant to lock themselves in to long-term contracts at higher wind rates.

Aware of the negative impact on the sector, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy intervened and asked the delinquent state utilities to pay up at the earliest date possible, and to not discriminate against wind power producers over other generators of power.

Though currently in a state of flux, the central government has made it clear that it supports a large push to increase renewables, especially wind. In addition to signing the Paris Agreement (thereby agreeing to produce 40% of energy from renewables by 2030), the Indian government has also set a target of 60 GW of wind power by 2022. This will require installing 10 GW a year for the next 5 years. (For context, the 4 companies that recently bid at rates of ₹3.46/kWh each won the right to install 250 MW, so together they combine to install 1 GW.)

To calm all industry participants, the central government has intervened again, this time releasing a new policy draft for auctions and asking for feedback. Among the proposals that should be well-received by both wind power producers and distribution companies are:

Competitive bidding on capacity instead of tariffs, with wind companies bidding on installations from 5 MW to 25 MW, with a ceiling bid of ₹4/kWh.

A revolving letter of credit and payment security fund to ensure utility payments to producers are on time.

A partial compensation mechanism in the event that transmission to the grid is not possible due to grid congestion, lack of demand, technical difficulties, etc.

A possible state government guarantee to producers that will be legally enforceable.

Understanding the need for a uniform and robust wind energy policy, the central government has taken the lead and put forth proposals that acknowledge the concerns of all parties.

Though again, margins will be lower in the near future for Inox and other window producers (and their suppliers, such as AMSC), the commitment shown by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy should alleviate long-term concerns regarding the viability of India's wind sector.

WHY THE DROP PRESENTS AN EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN AMSC

American Superconductor has two operating segments: wind and grid. In a previous article, I went into some detail about the potential of the Navy and electric utility projects that are currently being explored. Management estimates that the addressable market with the Navy for high-temperature superconductor (HTS)-based ship protections systems will be between $75M and $120M by 2020. For AMSC's resilient electric grid (REG) solutions, management said on the Q2 2016 conference call that orders per city might start at $20M and go up to $400M, depending on the scope.

For a company with a market cap of about $60M (as of May 7, 2017), the grid segment alone represents an enormous potential revenue channel. As such, the big drop in price due to the temporary uncertainty in the wind segment offers an excellent opportunity for investors closely following the grid segment as well.

On May 1, 2017, AMSC was awarded another contract with the Navy, this one also for about $8M. While this second contract is good news, what investors are anxiously waiting for is a commercial order from an electric utility. Below are the four active cities where REG systems are currently being tested, along with the date the study was announced. An order from Chicago would go a long way toward validating the commercial readiness of the REG solutions.

In the time since the Sinovel crash, AMSC has yet to recover to profitability. Over time, investors have experienced predictable dilution through share offerings. The most recent came on May 5, 2017, when a $16M public offering was announced and dropped the share price about 20%. But if you are long AMSC, dilution is a risk worth bearing, and the recent plunge in price from the slow-down in Inox orders offers an excellent opportunity to buy more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMSC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.