Applied Optoelectronics: Optical Network Woes? What Optical Network Woes?

In fact, their business is booming and they're selling all they can and building out capacity as fast as they can.

Here is another optical networking company that has escaped the concerns about a slowing demand from China.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) escaped the woes besetting other optical networkers, a China slowdown. One way to do that was shown by Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in the form of speculation about a big order win from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for a new line of business generating above average margins: 3D sensing.

Applied Opto showed us another way that depends equally on having a big customer, although in this case it's for their more traditional business, networking gear.

The big customer is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the business is building the connections between and within datacenters, Amazon's cloud business. This market is known as 'hyperscale.'

Amazon isn't Applied Opto's only customer in this space, but it is its most important one. During the quarter they scored contracts with three new data center customers.

Its total hyperscale sales grew 104% for the year, comprising 82.7% of revenue. That is pretty explosive growth, but there is room for more.

For starters, the company is scrambling to build out capacity fast enough. It's not demand that is the constraint, it's supply. They're selling everything they can produce.

Then there is product migration. The hottest products in hyperscale are 100G products, but 'legacy' 40G products still make up 62% of data center revenue.

There is more product migration with a potentially favorable impact on margins and earnings. There are two sorts of transceivers, CWDM and PSM (both for the 40G and 100G category) but Applied Opto's demand for CWDM is rising considerably faster simply because data centers are becoming bigger.

And it just happens that CWDM transceivers (suitable for longer distances compared to the PSM transceivers) also produce higher margins compared to PSM transceivers and the company believes that they have a significant cost advantage here over the competition. The CWDM transceivers, now comprising 54% of data center revenue; a ratio that doubled from Q1 2016.

Then there is innovation, with stuff like a CWDM for 10 kilometer 100G data center interconnections and several next generation 200G CWDM products. Then there is the 10G electro absorption modulated laser for the next generation fiber to the home telecom and CATV networks.

Then there is leverage. Non-GAAP gross margin rose to 43.2%, 520 basis points higher sequentially. Most of this is simply the result of rampant sales, but also a favorable product mix plays a role. Leverage is visible as cost categories decline as a percentage of revenues:

R&D declined from 8.3% of sales in Q4 2016 to 7.4% in Q1 2017

S&M declined from 2% to 1.9% of sales sequentially

G&A declined from 7.7% to 6.8% of sales sequentially

So total operating expenses declined from 18% to 16.1% sequentially

We would almost forget that the company also has a couple of other divisions, CATV (cable TV) networks. This performed pretty well also, growing revenue 69% for the year, reaching $13.1M. The only 'laggard' was the telecom division, growing at just 3$ to $3.2M.

The above graph shows GAAP margins not yet reflecting Q1 2017 and you see that 43% (there is not a huge difference in GAAP versus non-GAAP figures) is quite an outlier (also for the industry as a whole). One also sees quite a notable upward trend in operating margins.

Q1 figures

For reference, from the 8-K

First Quarter 2017 Financial Summary:

Total revenue increased to $96.2 million, up 91% compared with $50.4 million in the first quarter 2016 and up 13% compared with $84.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

GAAP gross margin increased to 43.1%, up from 28.3% in the first quarter 2016 and 38.0% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 43.2%, up from 28.3% in the first quarter 2016 and 38.0% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

GAAP net income increased to $19.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.08 per basic share in the first quarter 2016, and net income of $14.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2016. The effective GAAP income tax rate for the quarter was 15.6%.

Non-GAAP net income increased to $21.8 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per basic share in the first quarter 2016, and non-GAAP net income of $15.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Capex was $7.6M for the quarter

The company has $60.6M in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, an increase of $$8.6M for the quarter.

The company paid down $13.7M in debt ($23.8M remaining)

Guidance

The company guides 2017 data center revenue growth at 85% compared to 2016 and Q2 revenue between $106M-$112M (92%-103% yoy growth). Q2 non-GAAP gross margin will be 41%-42.5%, a small decline sequentially. Non-GAAP EPS will come at $1.09-$1.19.

During the Q&A session, Troy Jensen from Piper Jeffrey noticed the following:

If I look back at some of your investors slide deck and I think it was exiting the year, you said, you are making 400,000 lasers per month at that time. And you expect to be at 700,000 to 1 million by the end of this year.

Management answered that they were on track with that and that almost all of these lasers were going straight into data transceivers. When asked whether a doubling of these meant a doubling of revenue, the answer is also enlightening:

Obviously, we see a trend towards more 100-gig and more CWDM as I mentioned in the remarks. So those generally carry higher ASPs without getting too much into the details on specifics but certainly those carry higher ASPs than 40-gig, PSM type products. The trends are all there that would anticipate not a reduction in unit prices.

Doubling of revenue itself is likely to carry additional leverage, and this is reinforced by the shift in products, as discussed above. They haven't yet reached the crossover point where the 100G revenues overtake the 40G revenues (they even had a record quarter for the latter, as it happened).

And they even added a significant new customer which orders mainly 40G transceivers, so they are expecting growth even in that space this year. They ain't done yet. They expect to maintain or even increase their market share with the transfer from 40G to 100G.

Asked whether they "feel" they are the market leader in 100G web scale transceivers, management answered with a "yes, for PSM and CWDM."

However, before you rush out and buy, Q2 guidance for margins is actually a little below Q1 margins because of more demand for CATV products, which carry lower margins.

Risks

Can the growth continue?

Increasing competition.

With respect to the hyperscale market, here is a study from ReportsnReports.com (per MarketWatch our emphasis):

The Hyperscale Data Centers: market size at $86.97 million in 2016 is anticipated to be $359.7 billion in 2023. The market has astoundingly rapid growth for a market that really is not yet well defined. The increasing scope of applications across different industries, manufacturing, medical, retail, game, and automotive, all industries really, is expected to drive demand over the forecast period to these unprecedented levels, reaching into the trillion-dollar market arenas soon. The major driving factors for Cloud 2.0 mega data center market are cost benefit, growing colocation services, need for data consolidation, and cloud.

Of course, this is just one report and growth might very well not be as linear as suggested by these figures. It's likely that in the torrid build-out that's going on there will be pauses and a couple of disappointing quarters for Applied Opto.

On the other hand, other regions will almost certainly follow, especially China. What seems fairly certain is that the move to the mega data centers is still in the first innings:

The report analysts wrote the optical transceiver study, interviews revealed a startling observation: "The linear data center is outdated, it has become a bottleneck in the era of the digital economy, the quantity of data has outpaced the ability of the data center to manage and the traditional data center has become a bottleneck. Have you seen what is going on in the mega data centers?" The mega data centers are different from cloud computing and different from the enterprise linear computing data centers, the mega data centers are handling data at the speed of light. This represents a huge change in computing going forward, virtually all the existing data centers are obsolete. This study and the one for CEOs addresses these issues.

The competition is supposed to come mostly from companies that are disaggregating the supply chain. Here is Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold explaining (Q1 CC):

my next question is we've sort of heard this bear case of companies that would sell merchant elements. They would sell lasers and semiconductors to other manufacturers or to contract manufacturers that could then compete with you.

Against that, management touts the advantages of their vertically integrated business model, doing most in-house. The advantages are obvious (no multiple companies and profit margins involved, logistical issues, etc.) and the relatively high margins Applied Opto enjoys seems to underscore these advantages. Here is how management answered these concerns:

We've done the modeling and there is no way that that results in a product is less expensive for the end customer than buying it from AOI even the profit margins, the gross profit levels that we're at today. Yes, it's possible to do it that way, potentially but it doesn't result in a lower cost product.... And all of that assumes that they would be as good as AOI at all those operations which we don't think it's possible given the fact that we are the demonstrated leader in this industry

They're not lacking confidence, but they have numbers to back that up. However, in our view, there are still two potential threats here:

Specialization

Commodification

The specialization threat (a parts supplier becoming very efficient in the production of a single part and/or innovating improvements that others struggle to match) seems fairly theoretical, at least for now. Applied Opto has three big cloud companies as their customer, Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). That's quite a stamp of approval; each of them are 10%+ customers.

A parts glut that could drive prices down seems a more realistic threat, at least in principle. It is well known that the space is too fragmented and in need of consolidation. However, as management pointed out, at no point in the data business cycle has there been any lack of competition and the company was able to grow revenue and margins throughout.

While the 40G market, as a more mature market is fairly stable, in the 100G segment, there is already quite a lot of competition and ASPs are moving down as a result, but this is normal in these markets. Management argues it's key for them to maintain or grow margins despite falling ASPs and they have confidence in doing that. So far, the figures prove them right.

Valuation

Average EPS estimates for this year are $3.9 and $4.17 for 2018. While these are non-GAAP figures, unlike many other tech names, there isn't a huge difference with GAAP figures as they had just $1.5M in stock-based compensation.

So the shares trade at roughly 14 times earnings, whether that's expensive or cheap depends mostly on how cyclical these earnings are. If we look at the past, we don't really see much cyclicality. Growth seems to have taken off last year, and then the question becomes whether this can last.

We would say that is pretty likely, which would make the shares fairly cheap, especially on a GAAP basis.

Conclusion

Applied Opto has escaped the woes of much of the rest of the optical network sector. They've done this by having no exposure to China (the main source of those woes), and getting most of their revenues from the booming hyperscale market.

That market will likely keep growing for quite a while, and while there are worries about competition, so far this hasn't slowed down the company in any material way. They sell all they can produce.

Investors might be a little apprehensive about investing at what might be a top in margins, but we think that for now, the company deserves the benefit of the doubt. We base this on their guidance of another year of near triple-digit growth and favorable product migration from 40G to 100G and from PSM to CWDM, it's not likely margins will fall back significantly; in fact, quite the contrary could happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI, FNSR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.