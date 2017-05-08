Zendesk Acquires Outbound.Io For Proactive Customer Communication

Zendesk should win with the capability addition to its suite of customer service offerings.

Quick Take

Customer support technology company Zendesk (ZEN) has acquired communications software firm Outbound.io for an undisclosed amount.

Outbound’s customer and prospect communications system will build out Zendesk’s proactive offerings to its clients, enabling them to better manage the full customer lifecycle.

I like the deal, assuming ZEN didn’t overpay and integration is prompt.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based Outbound.io was founded in 2013 by CEO Dhruvkaran Mehta and Chief Experience Officer Josh Weissburg to develop a web-based system for enterprise marketers to analyze user activity and automatically send emails, notifications, SMS message or voice mails to their customers and users regarding product usage and information.

CEO Mehta was previously a senior software engineer at Nest Labs and transportation company Getaround.

Outbound raised at least $2 million in primarily seed stage venture capital investment from Subtraction Capital, Y Combinator and a group of angel investors.

Acquisition Terms

Neither company disclosed the amount of the acquisition or terms.

Since Outbound likely had little if any revenues, the deal was probably a ‘team and technology’ acquisition, which are typically made for $20 million or less.

The two companies knew each other prior to the acquisition process, as Zendesk’s president of Products, Adrian McDermott, explained,

We first met Outbound while exploring partnership use cases with a joint customer. Through this process, we observed that Outbound’s philosophy of ‘fewer, better messages’ aligns well with our vision at Zendesk — helping businesses have authentic, sustainable relationships with their customers through beautiful, intuitive software experiences.

Rationale and Commentary

Zendesk has been known historically for its customer response software, which enables enterprises to more quickly and thoroughly respond to customer and prospect questions or usage issues.

With the Outbound.io deal, it is signaling that it wants to develop capabilities for its clients to become more proactive in their customer and prospect communications processes.

Outbound has created the ability for non-technical marketers and product managers within companies to proactively analyze customer activity, easily design communications processes and track the results of their outreach to deliver better experiences to users and prospective customers.

The company’s system enables enterprises to send dynamic content across an ever-increasing number of channels while providing robust A/B testing to give marketing and product teams better feedback on their messaging, resulting in improved customer loyalty and prospect attention and engagement.

Zendesk plans to fully integrate Outbound into a ‘single, multichannel solution’ where customers will be able to ‘bring together various sources of customer data using Segment, Amplitude, or our API.’

As competition for customers and prospect conversion becomes ever greater in the digital arena, Zendesk appears to be making the right move by focusing on providing an expanded toolset for its clients to manage the entire lifecycle of customer touchpoints.

Future upgrades to Outbound.io’s system include the ability to connect with third-party services such as Email Service Providers to build out its interoperability functionality.

Assuming a smooth integration, the deal should add important capabilities to Zendesk’s offering suite.

