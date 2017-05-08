Web.com's (WEB) CEO David Brown on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEB)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Ira Berger

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Web.com's First Quarter 2017 Financial Results. With me on the call today are David Brown, Chairman and CEO; and Kevin Carney, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session.

In the Investor Relations section of our website, we have provided our financial summary slide presentation, which is intended to follow our prepared remarks and provides a reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Please note that our remarks today contain forward-looking statements. The words expect, believes, will, going, begin, see, plan, continue, guidance, outlook, project, intend, estimate and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based solely on our current expectations, and there are risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results and the timing of such results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our filings with the SEC and the risk factors contained therein, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, for more information on these risks and uncertainties and our limitations that apply to our forward-looking statements. Web.com expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements made herein.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, David Brown. David?

David Brown

Thank you, Ira, and thank you all for joining us on the call. In our prepared remarks, I'll start with an overview of the quarter and an update on our progress against our objectives for 2017, followed by a recap of our financial and operating performance. Kevin will finish with a detailed financial review and update to our guidance for the second quarter and full year.

Turning to our business highlights. We started 2017 on a strong note, with first quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA that exceeded our expectations. We made meaningful progress on all of our strategic initiatives and we expect the first quarter to be the trough in revenue for the year. We still have more work to do to reach our long-term objectives, but the improvements we've made in recent quarters demonstrate our strategy is working. At the same time, we continue to generate strong levels of profitability and free cash flow that can be deployed through deleveraging, stock buybacks and M&A to generate shareholder value.

As expected, in the first quarter, we used our free cash flow to pay for the DonWeb acquisition, covered the deferred consideration for Yodle and buy back some stock. As we enter the second quarter, we will continue our balanced approach to capital deployment. Also, we reached a significant milestone in the quarter by delivering on our Yodle cost savings goal of 32 million of run rate synergies. Successfully completing our cost integration plan is reflective of our ability to execute on M&A opportunities and positions us for further margin expansion as revenue growth accelerates over time.

Now I'd like to take a few minutes to review our progress against our four major objectives for 2017 which are: one, stabilize and optimize our retail business; two, complete the integration of Yodle; three, invest in and grow the areas of our business with attractive returns; and four, execute on our international expansion.

We were pleased with our performance in retail this quarter. In order to stabilize and optimize in this area, we are doing two things: first, our team is targeting our marketing to the customer segment that most need our solutions, brick and mortar small businesses; second, they are focused on trough and up selling to our large existing base of subscribers. We saw a positive traction on both fronts and continue to test different value propositions to attract small businesses that will benefit from our large and diverse portfolio of online solutions.

For the quarter, retail was ahead of our internal expectations and domains in particular showed more strength than we planned for. This was due in part to activity in the domains aftermarket. Retail also includes a significant value-added services portfolio and we saw a positive traction across many product lines, including our Do It For Me websites, Facebook, email and security products. We feel good about the market opportunity and product differentiation we have in value added services and we will continue to invest in this part of our business.

In terms of the integration, the cost synergies have been achieved. Moving on, as a reminder, after the acquisition, we decided to restructure the premium services product mix and hold back on making marketing investments until we saw enough progress in customer satisfaction and retention. I am pleased to report that as a result of improvements in customer retention and sales productivity in premium services, we believe that we have achieved an inflection point and begun a return to growth in this product group.

We've hit several project milestones in regards to the launch of Leads by Web 2.0. The product development is complete and over the course of the quarter, we rolled out the improved Leads by Web solution to our sales -- to our entire sales organization. Leads by Web 2.0 is replacing the old Web Leads by Web product and the legacy Yodle local maps product. The early signs we are seeing around stronger retention, improved sales productivity and lower fulfillment costs are all encouraging. Building on the progress we saw in the first quarter, premium services remains a priority for us for the rest of the year.

Turning to our other growth opportunities. We are seeing great traction in vertical market solutions, Web Brand Networks and international. Vertical market solutions are an exciting area for Web.com that leverages our broad small business expertise with industry unique tools and services that provides significant value for specific industry segments. There's a significant opportunity in this area and we are focusing on certain verticals that we believe we can penetrate the most quickly.

Specifically, we made strides with TORCHx, one of our newest vertical market products. We have fully introduced this solution to the market, hit our sales headcount goals and are seeing increasing sales productivity. We are now selling TORCHx in place of Essentials to the realtor and real estate brokerage community. It's important to note that residential real estate businesses make up a significant portion of our essential sales prospects. TORCHx provides much greater value to our real estate customers and for Web, it is a higher ARPU solution with much better retention than the Essentials product which it replaces. TORCHx is a good example of the broader opportunity to take a vertical approach to other industry segments that we service today.

Web Brand Networks, which is our multi location and franchise channel, is the other area where we are currently investing for growth. We had a solid quarter in this area, with strong activity at both the franchisee and franchisor level. Usage of our updated version of Centermark, which has now been available for over a year continued to grow during the quarter. This is a relevant metric for WBN as it demonstrates our effectiveness in becoming operationally embedded in our customers' daily operations, which should improve retention over time. More importantly, WBN is competitively positioned in a large market where we have low penetration. We will continue to invest in sales and marketing efforts to increase share and accelerate growth. We are confident in the ability of WBN to deliver and sustain double-digit revenue growth.

Lastly, we significantly expanded our international reach in the first quarter with the purchase of DonWeb, which increases our presence into the Spanish-speaking portion of Latin America. It's been two months since the acquisition close and we've been pleased with the early results. We believe there is a meaningful opportunity in both domains and value-added services in the region, and we're in the early stages of cross-selling our broad portfolio of solutions to DonWeb's 74,000 existing subscribers. We're very excited to have the talented DonWeb team on the ground in the local market, which will enable us to effectively sell our differentiated value-added solutions across the region. We're encouraged by what we've seen in the early days and believe Latin America represents a substantial long-term growth opportunity.

As you can tell, there's a lot we are working on at Web.com to position the company for faster growth and improved profitability going forward. We're proud of what we've accomplished since we acquired Yodle and we have a clear line of sight on what we need to do in order to reach our goals. Ultimately, we are focused on providing small businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing and increasingly competitive business environment.

At the same time, everything we are doing is with an eye towards how we can enhance the company's cash flow generation. We make investments in the business only if we believe it can deliver attractive returns and increase cash flow. We had a strong cash flow quarter to start the year and are well-positioned to deliver on our full year guidance of 133 million to 140 million. We're confident that the substantial cash flow-generating capabilities of our business model will provide numerous ways for web.com to generate significant long-term shareholder value.

Turning to our financial summary results for the first quarter, we generated non-GAAP revenue of 186.8 million, which was above our guidance range of 181 million to 184 million. From a profitability perspective, we delivered another strong earnings quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was 47.2 million or a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin, which exceeded our guidance of 43.5 million to 45.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. As a reminder, adjusted EBITDA is now our primary profitability metric, which we are guiding to on a quarterly and annual basis. We are pleased with our profitability performance and believe it demonstrates the inherent scalability of our business model as we saw the additional revenue relative to our guidance flow through to adjusted EBITDA.

A key driver of our strategy is to invest and redeploy resources where we earn the greatest return. These resources include marketing dollars and salespeople. As we successfully execute against our plan, we expect to see some changes in our operating metrics. We believe the most attractive returns are in our value-added services portfolio, which are high ARPU and low volume solutions. This compares to areas like domains and DIY solutions that we have deemphasized that are low ARPU and high-volume products. Also, domains, by their nature, are very high retention products. The way this mix shift in our business will manifest itself is through higher ARPU, but less subscribers with lower overall retention. While we would expect this to be slightly dilutive to our company wide retention rate and subscriber growth, we believe this strategy will drive greater cash flow, greater top line growth and better returns on our marketing investments.

Net new subscribers increased by approximately 45,000 in the first quarter and we ended the quarter with a total subscriber base of approximately 3.5 million customers. Included in our subscriber metrics are approximately 74,000 customers that came to us from the DonWeb acquisition. Excluding the DonWeb impact, net subscribers declined by approximately 28,000 in the quarter. This is in line with our pre DonWeb expectation for a decline in the low tens of thousands in our subscriber base. Retention on a trailing 12 month basis was 84.9%. Improving retention within the portfolio of the legacy Yodle products, as we rotate our sales force to an improved product mix, is a top priority of our integration and it will also drive stronger revenue growth and returns.

To summarize, Web.com got off to a strong start in 2017 that reflects good progress on our strategic initiatives. We're beginning to see positive signs that the steps we have taken over the past year are beginning to work. We're focused on building on this early success and believe it can return us to our long term financial targets of mid to high single digit revenue growth and high single to low double digit adjusted EBITDA growth. We're confident 2017 is the year Web.com returns to growth while continuing to generate high levels of profitability and free cash flow.

With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin. Kevin?

Kevin Carney

Thank you, David. Let me begin with the review of our financial results for the first quarter, and then I'll finish with our updated guidance for the second quarter and full year of 2017.

Beginning with the first quarter P&L, non-GAAP revenue was $186.8 million, which excludes the $1.7 million impact of the purchase accounting fair value adjustment to deferred revenue in the quarter. On a reported basis, non-GAAP revenue was up 22% year over year. For comparison purposes, the first quarter of 2016 reflects partial ownership of Yodle. Also, I would note that DonWeb, which we closed on January 31 of this year, contributed a little over $1 million of revenue in the quarter.

Now turning to a more detailed discussion around revenue. Our Q1 results were ahead of our expectations, driven by outperformance in retail and Web Brand Networks. On a pro forma basis, revenue was down 3% from the same period a year ago, with Web Brand Networks up and premium services and retail down, as expected. Web Brand Networks was up 19% year over year. We are pleased with the progress we are making in WBN planning on further investments, and expect it to be a meaningful contributor to growth going forward. In the quarter, we benefited from the implementation of several new enterprise accounts that were signed in prior quarters, as well as the addition of new network locations. We expect consistent double-digit growth in WBN, but given the lumpiness in this channel around the timing of new corporate accounts, we are not assuming that WBN hits this high growth rate over the next few quarters.

In premium services, we are encouraged by the continuing strong growth in our vertical market solutions and Leads by Web, which are areas we are investing in. As anticipated, the reduction in sales resources, as we work through our integration efforts, resulted in softness in Essentials and Local MAX, both Yodle legacy products. We have remained committed to improving these offerings to drive higher retention and lifetime values. As David discussed earlier, we are seeing positive metrics around retention, sales productivity and fulfillment costs and we believe premium services has hit an inflection point in its sequential growth trajectory. These initial indicators, plus the additional of sales resources, will be a driver of growth as we progress throughout the year.

Premium services was down 11% versus last year. However, this was primarily due to the termination in a legacy Yodle partnership early last year. Yodle had started the process of exiting this arrangement prior to the acquisition. Excluding this partner, premium services would have been down 4% year-over-year. This transition took place in the first and second quarters of 2016, so the year-over-year comparison in the second quarter will also be negatively impacted by this.

Overall, retail was down 3%, which was better than our expectations and domains, in particular, were ahead of our forecast. We saw more strength in the aftermarket than we had anticipated. On a year-over-year basis, our value-added services solutions experienced growth, offset by the projected declines in domains and DIY, driven in part by lower marketing investments in these areas. We remain disciplined in allocating our customer acquisition dollars where we can achieve appropriate returns. Also, please note that DonWeb revenue is included in retail. As David mentioned, we believe the first quarter will represent the trough for revenue and we anticipate flat to modest sequential growth in the second quarter, with some acceleration in the second half of the year.

ARPU in the first quarter was $17.67, which, as expected, was down $0.40 from last quarter and up $2.57 from the same time last year. The addition of DonWeb was dilutive to our previous quarter in the $0.10 range. Compared to the prior year, ARPU was up due to the inclusion of a full quarter of Yodle's higher-ARPU revenue. The sequential decrease in ARPU was driven by the decline in higher-ARPU Yodle subscribers due to the lower sales and marketing spend in this area during the integration. As we said previously, we expect our focus on value-added services to result in lower gross subscriber additions but improving ARPU over time. As revenue increases through the year, we would expect ARPU to follow. The midpoint of our guidance implies flattish ARPU in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

We ended the quarter with approximately 3.5 million subscribers, which was an increase of approximately 45,000 from the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusting for DonWeb's 74,000 subscribers, net subscribers declined 28,000, which is in line with our expectations. Going forward, our strategy of focusing our sales and marketing spend towards value added digital marketing solutions and away from our lower priced, higher volume domain and DIY products will likely result in similar subscriber declines for the next few quarters.

Turning to profitability. Our first quarter non-GAAP income from operations was $41.6 million, representing a 22% non-GAAP operating margin. Moving on, our adjusted EBITDA was $47.2 million for the first quarter, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%, reflecting cost synergies from Yodle and disciplined spending in sales and marketing.

Turning to our GAAP results for the first quarter. Revenue was $185.1 million. Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, was $57.9 million. Income from operations was $20.5 million. Net income was $6.5 million, and net income per diluted share was $0.13.

In terms of cash flow, we generated $33.2 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter compared to $14.5 million in the same period a year ago. On a year over year basis, cash flow is up due to the realization of cost synergies, higher earnings and lower deal related costs, offset by higher interest expense related to the debt we took on to finance the Yodle transaction. Capital expenditures in the quarter was $5.2 million, which led to $28 million of free cash flow. This compares to $10.6 million in the same period a year ago in which there were capital expenditures of $3.9 million.

Moving to the balance sheet. Unrestricted cash and investments were $24.5 million at the end of the first quarter, which compared to $20.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter. We ended the quarter with a total debt balance of $695 million.

We are very comfortable with our current leverage levels given the amount of free cash flow we generate and our intention to use that free cash flow to delever over time. As David mentioned, we used our free cash flow this quarter for the DonWeb acquisition, the Yodle deferred payment and a small amount to buy back stock. That increased slightly by $4.6 million as we temporarily utilized our revolver to help with our acquisition related payments. Finally, we have $108 million of unused capacity in the stock repurchase program that is available through December 31, 2018.

With that, let me turn to our guidance. For the full year, we are updating our revenue and profitability guidance to reflect our strong performance in the first quarter. We are now expecting non-GAAP revenue for the year to be between $748 million to $760 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $188 million to $192 million. Our free cash flow guidance of $133 million to $140 million remains unchanged.

Looking at the second quarter of 2017, we're targeting non-GAAP revenue in the range of $185 million to $188 million, which assumes professional services revenue will be similar to Q1 2017 levels and adjusted EBITDA of $46 million to $48 million.

As discussed in our fourth quarter call, we are no longer reporting or guiding to non-GAAP net income or earnings per share. Many of the components of this discontinued metric are available within our press release and are being provided as supplemental information. We will no longer provide a cash tax number, which was our estimate of cash taxes due for a specific period. As a proxy for this number, you can look at the income taxes actually paid, which is supplemental to our GAAP cash flow statement. Please keep in mind that there are usually timing differences between estimates of cash taxes due and when the income tax is actually paid. To help investors, I will provide some color on some of these components for the remainder of 2017.

As a starting point, we ended the quarter with gross debt balance of 695 million and a weighted average cost of debt of 2.4%. Depreciation expense is running about 5.5 million per quarter. In the first quarter, income taxes paid that shows up on our cash flow statement was 361,000. For the second quarter, we anticipate this being about $1.4 million. And for the full year, we now expect this to be about $4.5 million. Finally, we estimate we will have 50.7 million diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter and 50.8 million diluted shares outstanding for the full year, assuming no additional repurchases.

In summary, we had a strong quarter and are making progress on all of our key initiatives. We remain excited about our prospects in the coming quarters.

And with that, I would now like to take questions. Operator, if you could please begin the Q&A session.

Samuel Kemp

First, on DonWeb, can you give us an idea what the growth rate is right there? And then on your -- I seem to be all over the place, sorry about this -- on your marketing spend, can you give us a rough idea of the breakdown between domains, DIY and then your premium services? And then finally, Kevin, can you talk about capital allocation and just a rough idea of how much of your free cash you expect to put towards share repurchases versus debt paydown going forward?

David Brown

David Brown

Samuel Kemp

Samuel Kemp

David Brown

David Brown

Samuel Kemp

Samuel Kemp

Kevin Carney

Kevin Carney

Having said that, we're talking about modest investments in sales and marketing, I had indicated last quarter that you should see sales and marketing dollars continue to move with revenue sort of consistently as a percentage of revenue. So if you kind of look back at the historical trending since we did the acquisition, sales and marketing has stepped down fairly significantly over several quarters. And I'd expect now that to begin to grow, but grow very, very modestly.

And then from a capital deployment perspective, I think as we said in our prepared remarks, I mean, obviously, we used all our capital this past quarter for the DonWeb acquisition and the deferred payment for Yodle. Going forward, as we said, we'll be back to a balanced approach, and I think we have a lot of flexibility and it will really depend on the circumstances that we face in the quarter, whether it be stock repurchases, deleveraging or other M&A opportunities.

Operator

And we'll take our question from Gray Powell with Wells Fargo Securities.

Gray Powell

Just a couple, if I may. So maybe can we dig in a little bit on retail. Within that segment, you obviously have DIY and domains, which has been under pressure. And then you have the growth component, which includes Do It For Me, Facebook, email, security. Can you just give us a sense what the mix is between the good stuff that's growing within retail and the products that are challenged? And then, what's the taste that the good stuff is growing -- that the good stuff is actually growing at?

Kevin Carney

Kevin Carney

Gray Powell

Gray Powell

David Brown

David Brown

Gray Powell

Gray Powell

David Brown

David Brown

Operator

We'll take our question from Lloyd Walmsley with Deutsche Bank.

Seth Gilbert

Seth Gilbert

David Brown

David Brown

Kevin Carney

Kevin Carney

David Brown

David Brown

Operator

We'll take our next question from Walter Pritchard with Citibank.

Walter Pritchard

Just a question, David, on the M&A front. Can you talk to us about -- I know you've done deals of different sizes over the last couple of years and mostly been, I guess, a mix? And I'm wondering, how should we think about size of deals? Is there a portion of your free cash flow you're looking to allocate to M&A? The return profile, anything around, is it technology you're looking for? Are you looking for customers? You mentioned international, just would love to hear some parameters around your criteria for M&A.

David Brown

David Brown

And DonWeb was very much of a geographic entry point. It's a platform acquisition. It gives us access to all of Latin America because they did business in practically all of the Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. Going forward, our focus is likely going to continue to be very similar with a focus on smaller acquisitions that can help us enter markets, develop management teams and use them as platforms, or supplement a market that we've already entered into, such as further acquisitions in the Latin American market.

We don't see a lot of product acquisitions right now, other than in the vertical market space, where we think there's an opportunity to acquire technology, really, software assets to help us serve the different vertical markets than we may be serving today or that we're not serving on a vertical market perspective. We have lots and lots of customers in our mass market portfolio. If we bunch them together and provide better solutions to them, on a vertical basis, we think that is very consistent with our going-forward strategy.

So I think, you have international there, smaller acquisitions generally. And then finally, we are opportunistic. From time to time, we run across a company that fits into our strategy and we can do very economically and create significant value for our customers -- or for our shareholders, and so we'll continue to keep that in mind. We don't have a specific allocation. We really are very opportunistic. So we'll look at things like paying down our debt, buying back shares or M&A based on what we think is the best use of capital at the time.

Walter Pritchard

Walter Pritchard

David Brown

David Brown

So that's a winner for us and it's driving, improving retention. Our sales productivity is improving because it has higher ARPU associated with it. It creates a lot of value. Customer satisfaction has improved, and we will continue to work in that product category to improve the product and make sure that it serves the market. So that's one example.

Another example was the TORCHx product. That's a vertical market product that is focused on the real estate industry, specifically realtors and brokers. And we really began aggressively launching it in the first quarter. The good news for us is we had a plan to ramp up our sales headcount to a certain level, we had a plan to ramp up sales productivity to a certain level and we've met both of those parameters in the quarter.

So we're off to a very good start. It replaces the Essentials product, which was a Yodle product that used to be sold to realtors. It was a very large component of their lead source and we have now put in a much improved product that creates a lot more value for realtors. They're much stickier and they pay us a lot more money. So those are two great examples in the premium services category where we're having good success and we're going to continue to invest.

Kevin Carney

Kevin Carney

David Brown

David Brown

Operator

We'll take our next question from Deepak Mathivanan with Barclays.

Deepak Mathivanan

I wanted to follow up on the Brand Networks. You called out double digit growth and you mentioned that it's going to be lumpy. So is that coming from the acquisition of new accounts or are you seeing expansion of seats within the franchises? And is go-to-market strategy still there pretty much consistent with prior approach, as part of Web.com? Perhaps more color on that would be helpful. Thanks.

David Brown

David Brown

The lumpiness generally comes from signing on a new brand, because that initial sale usually brings with it a significant amount of revenue. It steps up and so we can't always predict the timing of that. So I think what you will see is still very strong double-digit growth. And we said that we believe this will contain to be very strong, we just can't be sure that it will always be a specific number like 19%.

Deepak Mathivanan

Deepak Mathivanan

Kevin Carney

Kevin Carney

Operator

We'll take our next question from Andrew Bruckner with RBC Capital Markets.

Andrew Bruckner

Thinking about your gross margin, has product mix played a part in the expansion here? And how should we think about that going forward? And then, also just thinking about R&D going forward, if you can help us frame how you're thinking about the investments there.

Kevin Carney

Kevin Carney

And then in terms of R&D, I would say, we've seen R&D come down over time here with the integration. I would say that we're probably here, kind of looking off the first quarter, fairly stable over the course of the year.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Naved Khan with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Naved Khan

So I guess given all the positive commentary around the premium services and the things that you're seeing with Leads 2.0, what are you thinking in terms of adding to the sales headcount for the remainder of the year? And then, I had a question on the guidance for the year. So looks like you took the low end by as much as you outperformed by in Q1 but still maintaining the high end. So just wondering why you plan to -- why you don't expect the outperformance to sort of continue for the remainder of the year? What's baked into your numbers?

Kevin Carney

Kevin Carney

David Brown

David Brown

We think focusing on retention and productivity and then adding sales resources is the proper order, given where we are in the integration of Yodle. So we're looking at a, what I would call, a relatively modest additional of sales headcount beginning in the second quarter, but mostly in the latter half of the year, because we're still making progress, we still see progress in retention and in sales productivity. When we make progress there, we drive even more cash flow and profit in the business. And we're really focusing on the right thing, which is value creation for the customer, but we will be looking to add a modest number of sales people in the latter half of the year.

Naved Khan

Naved Khan

David Brown

David Brown

Operator

And we'll take our final question from Hamed Khorsand with BWS Financial.

Unidentified Analyst

It's [indiscernible] calling in for Hamed. Do you have any statistics you can provide on Yodle on what that retention is now compared to before the acquisition?

David Brown

David Brown

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Kevin Carney

Kevin Carney

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

David Brown

David Brown

David Brown

David Brown

