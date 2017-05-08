Johnson & Johnson: Own This Fairly Priced Stock Of Vulnerable Healthcare Products Managed By Happy Employees

Welcome to the 15th installment of the Main Street Value Investor (MSVI) series, the happy people edition, exclusively on Seeking Alpha. (Subscribers to MSVI Member Forum got the first look at this research.)

As a holding company, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) manages a portfolio of globally recognized — and perhaps universally expensive — health and beauty products, medical devices, and over-the-counter and prescription drugs. As a stock, JNJ appears neither grossly underpriced nor overpriced.

The company’s legacy of sound fundamentals and dividend aristocracy presents an enduring opportunity as a core portfolio, multi-year holding.

We take caution from liability claims and lawsuits involving several of J&J's products. However, Main Street Value Investor is bullish on the stock as we anticipate the company ultimately preserving its sterling reputation and remaining a dividend aristocrat for years to come.

A Card Carrying Member of the S&P 500 Upper Class

JNJ is a large-cap stock in the pharmaceuticals industry within the healthcare sector. As of this writing, its market capitalization was approximately $336 billion. JNJ’s price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), or current stock price relative to earnings per share for the trailing 12 months, is approximately 21 times versus about 23x for the pharmaceuticals industry as a whole. The healthcare sector is trading at ~32x P/E against ~22x for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Our perpetual skepticism in forecasting aside, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for JNJ is approximately 17 times compared to about 19x for the healthcare sector and ~16x for the S&P 500. The current and trailing P/E ratios for JNJ appear in-line relative to the pharmaceuticals industry and the market as a whole but somewhat discounted to the healthcare sector.

As of April 18, 2007, Johnson & Johnson’s earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) was $5.95 annualized, netting a 4.82% earnings yield, i.e., EPS divided by the most recent stock closing price. The company's next earnings announcement, covering second quarter 2017 results, is scheduled for July 18, 2017.

As of this writing, J&J is paying a moderately generous 56% of its EPS to shareholders in an annual dividend of $3.36 per share, paid quarterly, resulting in a 2.72% dividend yield.

According to J&J investor relations — one of the most user friendly and informative IR sites among the MSVI universe — the company has increased its dividend rate each year since 1972. Such dividend nobility brings Johnson & Johnson the shared title of Dividend Aristocrat, defined as stocks in the S&P 500 with 25-plus consecutive years of dividend increases.

Like a Mutual Fund of Healthcare Products

An understanding of a company's goods or services and its competitive advantages are essential to the Main Street value investor. To own a company, we must first understand the business that generates the numbers that comprise the stock's analysis.

Johnson & Johnson divides itself into three business segments: consumer, medical devices, and pharmaceutical. Take a peek at revenue by segment from the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the period ending January 1, 2017.

Consumer Segment 2016 Sales by Franchise

Consumer includes a broad range of products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty (previously referred to as skin care), over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Medical Devices Segment 2016 Sales by Franchise

Medical Devices includes a broad range of products used in the orthopaedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, and vision care fields.

Pharmaceutical Segment 2016 Sales by Area

Pharmaceutical focuses on five therapeutic areas: immunology (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis), infectious diseases and vaccines (e.g., HIV, hepatitis, respiratory infections and tuberculosis), neuroscience (e.g., Alzheimer's disease, mood disorders, and schizophrenia), oncology (e.g., prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, and lung cancer), and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases (e.g., thrombosis and diabetes).

J&J is attempting to increase its biotechnology footprint with the acquisition of Swiss drug maker Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) for $30 billion in an all-cash deal. The acquisition, expected to close this quarter, is widely seen as a boon for Actelion shareholders given the premium offered by J&J and analyst concerns about long-term growth prospects for its main products.

The Intrinsic Value of a SEC Filing

I challenge readers that may be inclined to skip annual reports and other SEC filings to find organizational, product, regulatory, and financial facts about the company that you were previously unaware of, as I often do. To be sure, these documents are largely avalanches of legalese and numbers crunching, but deep dives will often uncover slices of information that bring us virtually inside the company's hallways.

In reviewing Johnson & Johnson’s most recent 10-K annual report, we discovered that the company had reported several product liability claims and lawsuits involving multiple products. J&J has established accruals for legal defense, settlements, and damages for potential claims and lawsuits. The most publicly visible cases are claims that cosmetic talc found in certain Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder products causes ovarian cancer.

On May 4, 2017, J&J was ordered to pay over $110 million to a Virginia woman who alleges she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using its talc-based products for feminine hygiene. J&J denies its talc-based products are unsafe but now offers corn starch-based products as an alternative to its talc powders.

One week ago, Seeking Alpha reported that J&J was hit with a $20 million verdict against pelvic mesh products produced by the Ethicon subsidiary.

Inevitably, JNJ investors are forced to mull the potential consequences, both morally and financially, of any further product recalls, manufacturing issues, or legal actions as well as drugs facing increased competition.

Johnson & Johnson’s Raritan River Moat

I grew up near Johnson & Johnson’s New Brunswick, New Jersey, headquarters and remember family reunions at nearby Johnson Park on the other side of the Raritan River, J&J's moat so to speak.

Within investing parlance, an economic moat is the subjective measure of the competitive advantages of a company's goods or services in the marketplace. A wider moat creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors. In the highly specialized healthcare space, wide moats are common. According to Morningstar analyst Damien Conover, Johnson & Johnson’s moat is among the most extensive in healthcare:

We believe Johnson & Johnson carries one of the widest moats in the healthcare sector, supported by intellectual property in the drug group, switching costs in the device segment, and strong brand power from the consumer group. The company's diverse revenue base, strong pipeline, and robust cash flow generation create a very wide economic moat. An extensive sales force makes J&J a powerful candidate for a smaller biotechnology company looking to partner on a new drug, which strengthens Johnson & Johnson's ability to bring new products to market.

To be sure, Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio of consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical products is an ideal complement to a buy-and-hold dividend value investor’s commitment to a diversified portfolio of stocks and funds. As a holding company, J&J is like owning a mutual fund of healthcare products.

Product Portfolio Managers Delivering Excellent Returns

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth. We look for positive, trailing five-year increases in revenue, earnings, cash flow, and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

In the most recent five-year period, Johnson & Johnson’s compounded annual revenue and earnings per share growth rates were 2.03% and 11.22%, respectively. The relatively flat, top-line increase is typical for an S&P 500 company. However, we welcome the double-digit bottom line growth from any company, big or small.

J&J’s most recent five-year compounded annual dividend growth rate is a modest 7.0%. As with its revenue, we take caution in the company’s single-digit growth of dividend payouts to shareholders, but JNJ’s aristocrat status tempers much of that concern. Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the company's stock over the long term.

Returns on Management

We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers and investors. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky, the leadership team and ~126,000 other employees of Johnson & Johnson are serving customers in 60 countries. The group is delivering a trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes) at a robust 27.83% of revenue, netting an equally impressive 22.87% net profit margin, i.e., trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales. We prefer double-digit margins, especially when both operating and net margins are in the 20th percentile such as J&J.

From J&J’s cash flow statement for the year ending January 1, 2017, we are impressed by the 21.89% increase in five-year average growth in total cash from operations: $15.4 billion in 2012 to $18.8 billion in 2016. J&J’s positive annualized trend in generating cash is further demonstrated by the company’s recent 28.23% cash flow margin, well above our minimum threshold of 10%. Cash flow margin is operating cash flow divided by sales, each measured over the trailing 12 months.

At MSVI, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense. Although modestly growing sales, J&J is converting those revenues into free cash flow for potential reinvestment into research and development (R&D) and shareholder payouts.

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC. J&J’s ROIC at the time of this writing was an attractive 16.84%.

The return on capital is only as good as the company’s weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC). When a business’ cost of capital increases, this typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. At just 5.93% WACC, as of this writing, J&J is generating returns on invested capital that are close to three times the company’s average cost of that capital.

Stock buyback manipulation notwithstanding, the return on equity (ROE) - or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock - is another excellent measure of management effectiveness. Since we seek a minimum of 15%, we view J&J’s most recent ROE of 22.78% as net positive.

In an R&D intensive healthcare manufacturing operation such as J&J's, we also want to take a peek at return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to use the company assets to generate earnings. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at an above average 11.84%.

Fundamentally, Johnson & Johnson is a global healthcare holding company with $72 billion of slow-growing, but predictable, annual worldwide sales netting double-digit operating margins that are driving a decent earnings yield and consistent dividend payouts to shareholders.

Expensive Drugs Underlie a Fair Stock Price

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is a primary tenet of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana, or alpha.

As of this writing, JNJ appears a fairly priced stock of a fundamentally sound company in the context of its healthy margins, steady cash flow, and consistent dividends. Current valuation indicators are arguably in the neutral to bullish range depending on an investor's multiple of choice.

JNJ was recently trading at 13.61 times enterprise value to operating margin (EV/EBITDA). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBITDA is a useful indicator of whether the stock is overbought or oversold on the market. JNJ appears to be trading closer to a market perform level.

JNJ’s price to sales ratio was 4.74 times as of this writing. We interpret <2.00x as a good value when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream. As of this writing, JNJ’s peers in the pharmaceuticals industry are trading at a virtually equivalent ratio of 4.16x. However, the collective healthcare sector had a significantly lower P/S of 1.83x versus 2.05x for the S&P 500.

JNJ also appears in-line with its competitors when considering its price-to-book or P/B ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 4.75 times its net asset value. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00 or at least below the industry average. In JNJ’s case, its P/B is trading comparable to the 4.14x of its peers.

Some investors prefer a measurement of tangible book, where intangible items such as patents, intellectual property, and goodwill are absent from the denominator. As of this writing, price to tangible book for JNJ was 16.23 times, reflecting approximately $26.9 billion of intangible assets on the company’s balance sheet as of January 1, 2017. Accounting for intangible assets is more often an exercise in balance sheet bloat, and we are mindful of J&J’s apparent reliance on stating such assets as a research intensive operation.

PEG: I Know They're Gonna Love It

The price-to-earnings growth ratio (NYSE:PEG) is a favorite among Wall Street’s growth and momentum crowds.

As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness. We prefer a PEG ratio below 2.00, and JNJ was recently trading at a slightly elevated 3.21 times based on a five-year growth projection The pharmaceuticals industry was trading at a similar 2.79x PEG.

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. JNJ's price-to-cash flow ratio (P/CF) was 16.47 times, compared to 17.11x for the healthcare sector as a whole. At MSVI, we look for stocks trading at a single digit P/CF, or at least significantly below the sector or industry average.

JNJ is trading at reasonable valuations when measured against enterprise value, trailing sales, and projected earnings growth, but arguably expensive in terms of book value and cash flow. Overall, the stock’s current price appears reflective of J&J’s strong performance as the manager of a portfolio of diversified healthcare products.

For investors seeking a more attractive stock price based on valuation multiples, JNJ may need an external black swan event or a short-sighted internal micro occurrence such as a quarterly earnings miss, or two.

That written, we do not know what the price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week.

Stock's Aristocracy Threatened by Product Safety Claims

A company's balance sheet liquidity, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt (CA/LTD) was a favorite of the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets.

Our most recent measure of Johnson & Johnson’s CA/LTD was a solid 2.90. In theory, the company could pay off its long-term debt obligations nearly three times using liquid assets such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, accounts receivables, and inventories.

Current ratio (NYSE:CR) is another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better. J&J’s most recent quarterly balance sheet had a CR of 2.47, demonstrating that liquid assets are more than adequate in funding near-term liabilities, such as accounts payables, accrued expenses, debt service, and income taxes.

The MSVI Model Portfolio ranks J&J’s overall market risk profile as below average. We like profitable, dividend paying, wide-moat companies with low volatility that have the free cash flow and liquidity to pay its bills, both short and long term. J&J entices us with its earnings growth, operating and cash flow margins, balance sheet liquidity, and management returns on capital, equity, and assets, but gives us pause when analyzing its revenue growth and valuation multiples.

The safety of the company’s products is being challenged in civil courts, but is there any palatable margin of safety in the stock?

Margin of Safety

A stock's "margin of safety" is an estimate of the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and its current market price. Some professional value investors prefer to calculate margin of safety with discounted free cash flow projections. For example, Morningstar recently published its view of JNJ’s "fair value," at $108.00 per share, about a 12% discount to the stock price as of this writing.

These types of overly sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value measurements are what allegedly justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. However, we are suspect of the projection nature of these formulas. If we have to start predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures, haven't we become more a speculator and less an investor?

At Main Street Value Investor, we take a modest and frankly realistic approach to estimating margins of safety. We prefer to measure intrinsic values in a broader sense, as opposed to Magic 8 Ball specificity. Wall Street, in general, continues to regurgitate complex, assumptive financial models of predominantly pie in the sky price targets. If those models consistently worked, wouldn't we all be overnight stock market millionaires?

To the contrary, the MSVI Margin of Safety calculation (MoS) follows a concept created by infamous value investor and author Joel Greenblatt that looks for cheap stocks with good earnings yields (EY), returns on invested capital (ROIC), and cash flow margin (CFM). We simply add the sum of EY, ROIC, CFM, and the reciprocal EBIT/EV, and weigh against CA/LTD to determine the overall profitability, management effectiveness, market valuation, and financial stability of the company.

We believe our Greenblatt-based calculation of margin of safety is a useful measure of a company's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices as opposed to assumptive future cash flows and other crystal ball projections.

In contrast to the one-year get in and get out laddering approach of Greenblatt's theory - similar to the Dogs of the Dow philosophy - we measure MoS for longer-term value investing as opposed to shorter term value trading.

As of this writing, the Main Street Value Investor margin of safety rating for JNJ reiterates a bullish view based on our expanded formula.

JNJ: EY of 4.82% + ROIC of 16.84% + CFM of 28.23% + EBIT/EV of 5.92% = MSVI MoS of 55.81%.

32.00% and higher MoS is interpreted as bullish.

20.00% to 31.99% MoS is interpreted as neutral.

19.99% or lower MoS is interpreted as bearish.

As of April 30, 2017, JNJ holds the highest margin of safety rating of all the stocks in the Main Street 20 Watchlist. When bordering on any tier, we weight holdings against CA/LTD to make the final MoS determination. Because of the company's strong balance sheet, JNJ needs no such tie-breaker.

It is important to stress that our measure of margin of safety is a screenshot of our research and not a buy, hold, or sell signal.

We own common shares for the long-term benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

However, attempting to predict explicit future prices or percentage gains and declines is a Wall Street game that we respectfully choose to avoid on Main Street.

So Happy Together

As Main Street value investors, we do not interpret market consensus as a definitive buy or sell signal, but a suggestion to perhaps run the other way. However, evaluating the Wall Street consensus on a stock is an entertaining if not serious dive into a contrarian's treasure trove.

According to data miner TipRanks, the Wall Street analysts' consensus on JNJ, based on the models of eight analysts, is bullish with a price target of $134.33, a 9% upside to current trading levels.

The financial blogger consensus, including contributors from Seeking Alpha, is bullish, per TipRanks. At MSVI, we place most weight on the blogger consensus as it tends to be more of a Main Street view, although we are mindful that many bloggers focus on fundamentals, growth, and dividends, not necessarily value.

Short interest, or the percentage of shares that are traded based on a bet the stock price is poised to drop, was bullish for JNJ at 0.6% of shares outstanding, as of this writing. We think of short interest as the hedge fund consensus, since the Wall Street money manager elite executes a significant shorting of stocks. Per TipRanks, hedge fund holdings of XOM had increased in the most recent quarter, suggesting a bullish view.

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is worth the peek to quantify a company's cultural dynamic.

According to Glassdoor, approximately 3,300 alleged present and former Johnson & Johnson employees that submitted online reviews have collectively rated the company 4.0 out of 5 stars. The most-cited positive comments are "work-life balance," "good pay/bonus," and "good people at J&J.” The most mentioned drawbacks are "flexible hours for better work/life balance" and "J&J style of working.” Welcome to the American workplace. Nevertheless, 4.0 is a relatively high score on Glassdoor.

Based on over 1,000 reviews, J&J employees give CEO Alex Gorsky a 95% approval rating, making him one of the highest rated CEOs on Glassdoor in 2016. Anytime a company CEO is respected - or disrespected - by those that work within the same culture as him or her, we take notice.

Happy employees’ producing quality products and services typically translates to loyal customers and sustainable profitability.

A Diversified Healthcare Sector Core Holding

Despite challenges with product liabilities and maintaining a growing pipeline of consumer health goods, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, we have positioned JNJ as the number one company on the Main Street 20 Watchlist.

As disciplined value investors, we are inclined to wait for the macro black swan or micro company event to enter the stock at bargain prices, but haven’t we learned in this eight-year secular bull market that waiting on the sidelines has been an overall losing proposition? Nonetheless, we do not want to overpay for J&J.

As a stock, JNJ is a debatable trade based on mixed valuation multiples and continued product litigation. As a company, J&J is a like a mutual fund of enduring healthcare products produced and sold by happy employees led by a highly respected CEO.

Thus, for investors committed to a buy-and-hold dividend-oriented portfolio, Johnson & Johnson offers a stellar core position representing the healthcare sector.

