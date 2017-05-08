Milacron Waiting For Its Recovery To Take Hold

Milacron doesn't enjoy much benefit of the doubt and has underwhelmed since its IPO, but management is delivering on margin improvements and the underlying market seems to be getting better.

Milacron has been seeing improving growth in recent quarters, with hot runner sales driving growth into the double-digits in its most profitable (by far) segment.

Although Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 since my last piece on the company, the reality is that a great many industrial stocks have been strong since late October and Milacron's relative performance isn't so impressive. While this is admittedly a hodgepodge, if you consider a group of peers that "sell stuff that companies use to make stuff," Milacron doesn't stack so well against the likes of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Then again, compared to a more limited sampling of companies in the machine tool space - companies like Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG), Hurco (NASDAQ:HURC), and DMG Mori - then the performance looks a little better again. Simply put, it's still not easy out there for machine tool companies, as order growth has remained in the low single digits in developed markets.

I'm still fairly bullish on Milacron, as I believe underinvestment in capex will start to reverse and that the company will benefit from increasing adoption of automated solutions. Add in some expense-side self-help to my underlying low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth expectation and Milacron should be able to produce free cash flow growth in the high single digits to low double-digits. That, in turn, would seem to support an expected annual return around 10%, making Milacron a name that is still worth considering.

It's Still Tough Out There...

Milacron actually had a pretty decent first quarter, as revenue rose more than 4% on an organic basis and beat expectations by more than 5%. Although Kennametal did a little better (up 5%), companies like Hardinge and MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM) have been reporting weaker growth, and U.S. machine tool orders actually fell more than 1% in the first quarter of 2017 (Milacron gets more than half of its revenue from the U.S.). Again, while these comps are certainly "apples to oranges," I want to make the basic point that Milacron is doing reasonably well in a market that is still pretty tough for machine tool companies.

For its part, Milacron reported modest growth in its machinery-skewed Advanced Plastic Processing Technology (or APPT) after a double-digit decline in the prior quarter and a modest mid-single-digit decline in the third quarter. Strength in the electronics, consumer goods, and building products end-markets was welcome news, but weakness in auto, medical, and packaging is more concerning.

Growth was really driven by the Melt Delivery and Control Systems (or MDCS) segment, the more consumables-type business. Revenue was up 10% in the first quarter, building from the strong growth in the fourth quarter and the respectable mid-single-digit growth of the third quarter. Hot runner sales continue to do well, which I think is encouraging in terms of customer capacity utilization and automation adoption.

Margins Still A Work In Progress

Milacron's margins are not good, though there is an evident upward trend over the past few years. Gross margins are kicking around in the low-to-mid 30%'s, with adjusted operating margins in the low double-digits. Looking at the segment level, there remains a sharp divide between the MDCS business and its mid-20%'s segment margins and the high single-digit margins of the APPT business.

Milacron is about halfway through a four-year restructuring program that has delivered around half of the targeted savings. Management is consolidating production to lower-cost facilities and pursuing assorted "lean" initiatives. With what is left to achieve, I think over $0.20/share in incremental savings (pre-tax) are at least plausible.

I'd also note that the company has been making "investments" in its Field Services operations that are likely only going to start to show benefits later this year. Milacron generates a substantial amount of aftermarket revenue by providing parts and service to a wide range of competitors' tools and systems - while Milacron's share of equipment sales/orders is in the mid-single digits, it has over 20% share in the North American parts and services market and I think the efforts made to expand this business will pay off down the line.

Leveraging The Recovery

Companies have been relatively cautious about spending on capex ever since the Great Recession and I don't necessarily believe that this lower level of spending (in terms of capex/sales) is sustainable. Many companies appear to be realizing that they have underinvested in plant and equipment and need to modernize to continue to meet investor targets/expectations for margin improvements as well as the standards/demands of their customers. This should be a positive driver for Milacron, as companies replace/upgrade old machinery that was bought 15+ years ago.

The metal-to-plastic substitution trend is likewise still a valid driver. Not only is plastic lightweight (an important consideration in markets like autos), but resin costs have been very supportive of substituting plastic in for metal. As such, I expect ongoing substitution to lead to market share increases in markets like autos, consumer packaging, consumer durables, and building materials - supporting mid-single-digit consumption growth.

An ongoing push toward automation is another positive driver for Milacron. I expect this to show up most significantly in the MDCS segment with the company's hot runners. Hot runners are more expensive up front, but they are more efficient in the long term and fit in with an overall trend toward automation and labor substitution - a trend which is picking up steam in markets like Asia where lower-margin cold runners and less automated systems have had more traction (because they're meaningfully cheaper).

The "but" is that this is not going to be a smooth process. Auto volumes are fading, and that is likely to create headwinds in what has long been Milacron's biggest addressable end-market. By the same token, though, there could be ongoing growth opportunities from the MDCS side of the business as new line introductions and retooling demand new hot runners. I'd also note that packaging has been a sluggish area overall, with companies like Nordson, Dover (NYSE:DOV), and Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) seeing somewhat more sedate trends in food/beverage packaging capex.

The Opportunity

Amidst a challenging backdrop, there has still been progress. Management refinanced its debt and will likely save close to $0.25/share in lower interest costs. Milacron should add close to that amount from further cost rationalization efforts, and the expanded Field Services business should generate a greater level of higher-margin revenue going forward (though much harder to quantify).

The biggest questions now are whether management can establish credibility for its self-improvement targets, whether the company can leverage a turnaround in capex demand, and whether that turnaround materializes. Numerous industrial companies have confirmed that they are seeing increased spending now, but it remains to be seen if this emergency/catch-up spending needed to keep their businesses going or whether this is a longer-term reinvestment cycle. For its part, Milacron has talked a good game about driving increasing sales from new and innovative products, but it has to show that it can deliver on that - particularly if/when tool orders start to meaningfully increase in developed markets like the U.S. and Western Europe.

I continue to look for 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth from Milacron. I may be underestimating the growth potential if Milacron can drive (or at least benefit from) greater hot runner adoption in emerging markets and/or if Milacron can gain share in a large ($27 billion), highly-fragmented market with no meaningful leader and a lot of generic me-too players. On the other hand, I'm also looking for sustained margin and FCF improvement, and my long-term target of high single-digit/low double-digit FCF margins may be too optimistic. Nevertheless, I continue to believe that high single-digit to low double-digit FCF growth is attainable, and that supports a fair value in the high teens.

The Bottom Line

With the double-digit rise in the share price since my last update, Milacron is close to my fair value, but still below it. That's exceptionally rare in the industrial space right now and I'm paranoid/cynical enough to wonder if that means I'm too bullish on the company's prospects. I don't think so, and I think the market is undervaluing this company's potential leverage to a reasonable capex-driven recovery/growth cycle. Milacron certainly hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt yet, but investors who aren't averse to risk could stand to benefit if and when the company delivers the goods and sentiment turns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HURC, MSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.