Immunomedics Pushes Forth On Sacituzumab Govitecan

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) "is committed to be a leading, innovative biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to improving patient's health and quality of life with novel antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases", per company web site. IMMU is best known for its development of Sacituzumab Govitecan (IMMU-132), an immunotherapy being developed for the treatment of cancers. The company was granted FDA breakthrough therapy designation for phase 2 results showing promise in triple negative breast cancer (previously described briefly here), and is engaged in studies for lung and urothelial cancers.

The company's phase 2 results for triple negative breast cancer (and others noted below) are quite compelling (yet still incomplete) given the lack of treatment options for this indication. In 85 patients, two complete response and 23 partial response scores are notched. Patients treated with IMMU-132 displayed an 81% prevalence of tumor shrinkage. Clinical benefit rate at six months is reported at 44%, with a response median duration at well over 10 months. A combinatory therapy with PARP inhibitors in TNBC models is also being investigated for patients in earlier stages of the disease.

The company has also reported positive findings in both NSCLC and SCLC lung cancer types with IMMU-132. Interim studies of 50 patients showed about 20% partial response with 64% of patients exhibiting tumor shrinkage in patients previously treated with several lines of therapy. Clinical benefit at 4 months was 43%. Positive findings were found for phase 2 urothelial cancer. In 36 patients one complete response and 10 partial responses were notched, with an overall response rate of about 30%.

Some controversy splashed over the company as the technology emerged, as short-sellers scrambled for cover. The stock market bandits even went as far as to start no less than two dozen seemingly frivolous legal investigations over the matter in an attempt to what can be interpreted as stock shorting promotion. And with good reason, the market for breast cancer is estimated to be over 20 billion dollars in 2024. The market for triple negative breast cancer is estimated to be approximately 15% of all breast cancers, or 3 billion dollars per year. The stock has displayed a highly volatile behavior as the 100 million market cap has risen and fallen between 500 million and 200 million several times. Anyone caught by the market shorting IMMU over the past year has surely felt the horns of the bulls, indicating great risk.

The company exited a 2 billion dollar licensing deal with Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN). Critics of the deal cite the large 3 billion dollar annual market for triple negative breast cancer, finding the total payout of the deal by SGEN inadequate. Legitimate support for the deal was best be described by SGEN CEO Clay Siegall, "The Immunomedics transaction would have effectively utilized our substantial expertise in antibody-drug conjugate (NYSE:ADC) development to advance IMMU-132 for patients in need". Strong Bio has to concur with VenBio in the matter; the deal was absolutely exploitative and woefully inadequate. IMMU estimates the total annual market for all indications and combination therapies for IMMU-132 to be as high as 7 billion dollars. Strong Bio believes that current management did their best and certainly wants what is best for them as they have advanced this ground-breaking technology to its late stages. While SGEN pretends to have bigger things to worry about, one has to wonder if they just let something spectacular slip through their fingers. A confirmational phase 3 study in triple negative breast cancer is to begin with selected CRO in late third quarter, 2017. Venbio seems to have reached a peaceful agreement with ex CEO Goldenberg as well, which is likely to help provide a smooth transition of progress. Goldenberg will continue on the board of directors but will not carry an executive responsibilities.

As for cash runway, IMMU was able to raise 125 million in cash by selling convertible preferred stock in early May 2017 with a private placement. As of end Dec 2016 IMMU reported having 47 million dollars in cash, but with about 100 million dollars in convertible debt. Total cash on the books expected to be approximately 150 million. It remains to be seen what VenBio can do in terms of securing a fair deal on the business-side.

Lastly, Strong Bio wants to investigate and describe for the reader an analysis of the IMMU-132 technology that is making this splash in the markets. It is an anti-Trop-2 monoclonal antibody linked with irinotecan (a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor, resulting in cell damage mediated by damage to DNA), its active ingredient. Linkers are associated with more targeted delivery of common cytotoxics, and are a really hot area in biotechnology now. FDA has been very favorable of the use of targeted linkers for replacement of systemically toxic chemotherapies, including irinotecan and even doxorubicin (the "red devil" or "red death"). Doxorubicin has been used with Trop-2 to target cancers as well. As expected, the side effects are consistent with those of the cytotoxic payload, with similar irinotecan and doxorubicin-mediated adverse events, but much less drastic. Dosing regimen testing of IMMU-132 has helped control neutropenia and grade 3 diarrhea (which can cause severe dydration and painful constipation) has been much less as well. Linkers can often be antibodies (which bind molecules on cancer surfaces by immunoaffinity), ligands (which bind specific cancer types via receptors that can be diagnostically screened), serum (enhances stability of antibodies and serves as a ligand itself), complex polysaccharides, glycoproteins, and novel peptides.

Trop-2 is a type-I transmembrane glycoprotein characterized by Alberti et al. in 1992. It was originally discovered by Lipinski et al. by its high expression on human trophoblast cells, and cloned by Fornaro et al. in 1995. Activation of Trop-2 causes calcium influx, can be regulated by phosphorylation, and (over)expression is associated with activation of ERK. It is overexpressed in some tumors. The Trop-2 signal transduction cascade can cause proliferation, metastasis, neovascularization, and migration of cancer cells. These qualities make it a perfect target for specific delivery of anti-tumor agents to malignant cancers.

Strong Bio encourages anyone still awake to watch this video for a nice visual display of how angiogenesis helps cancers proliferate.

Strong Bio is long on IMMU and other linker delivery system discoveries with pathways for NDA approved by FDA. Specific risks to investors of Immunomedics might also include that although over 450 patients have been treated with IMMU-132, the therapy has not yet made it through a large international phase 3 clinical trial. This article available on the FDA web site provides examples of how phase 2 and phase 3 results can differ. Phase 3 trial endpoints are often set up based upon similar but different phase 2 endpoint results, which generates statistical hazards. Phase 2 studies have not been perfectly predictive of phase 3 results. Large scale GMP-compliance (manufacturing and production) risks are also significant. In addition, Immunomedics IMMU-132 is a hot prospect, but its pipeline is not well developed and somewhat limited. The company will need quite a bit of cash to run clinical trials on its prospects. The company investor web page has a complete list of risks that can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMMU, CYTR, SGEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.