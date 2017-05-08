G1 Therapeutics Proposes Terms For $100 Million IPO

Given its early stage and lack of ability to quantify the potential upside, my recommendation is to avoid the IPO.

It is in very early Phase 2 stage clinical trials for its lead candidate trilaciclib, and topline results won't be known until sometime in 2018.

G1 Therapeutics aims to sell 6.25 million shares at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for its IPO.

Quick Take

Cancer treatment company G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) has filed proposed terms for its $100 million IPO, aiming to sell 6.25 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

G1 is in early Phase 2 trial stage for its promising lead candidate, trilaciclib, which has the potential for action against a number of cancers.

Given the very early stage of the trials process in which we won’t hear topline results until sometime in 2018, my recommendation is to avoid the IPO.

Company Recap

Research Triangle Park, NC-based G1 was founded in 2008 by Dr. Norman Sharpless and Kwok-Kin Wong and has developed an early clinical stage pipeline of CDK (cyclin-dependent kinase) inhibitors that hold the promise of improved treatments for various types of breast and lung cancers.

The company’s efforts are headed by CEO Mark Velleca, MD, Ph.D., who was previously co-founder of CGI Pharmaceuticals, which was ultimately acquired in 2010 by Gilead Sciences for up to $120 million.

G1’s current pipeline status is shown in the graphic below:

(Source: G1 Therapeutics)

G1’s lead candidate, trilaciclib, acts by preserving bone marrow loss during chemotherapy, which can reduce a patient’s immunity, ability to carry oxygen and blood clotting capacity.

Major investors include venture capital, private equity and strategic investors such as Hatteras Venture Partners (19.79% ownership pre-IPO), MedImmune Ventures (16.70%), Eshelman Ventures (15.38%), RA Capital Healthcare Fund (10.66%) and Lumira Capital (7.00%). CEO Velleca holds 2.78% of common stock pre-IPO.

The market for such treatments is growing due to the increasing prevalence of blood cancers and expansion of bone marrow transplants, according to a 2016 report from Persistence Market Research, and is expected reach $2.7 billion by 2021.

However, direct and indirect competition includes competing treatments in development as well as vendors that provide bone marrow transplant technologies such as:

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis (NVS)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Lonza Group (OTCPK:LZAGY)

Merck (MRK)

Sanofi-Aventis (SNY)

AllCells

STEMCELL Technologies

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

FLX Bio

Commentary

G1 management intends to sell 6.25 million shares at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share, receiving gross proceeds of $100 million with a proposed post-IPO market capitalization of $426 million, excluding issuable stock options and other shares which account for another $93 million.

G1 intends to use the IPO proceeds as follows:

Approximately $45 million to advance development of trilaciclib

Approximately $20 million to advance development of G1T38

Approximately $15 million for drug manufacturing and to advance development of G1T48

The balance for working capital and general corporate purposes

Management is rightly focusing the IPO proceeds on its lead candidate, trilaciclib, which has the greatest number of potential indications and which is the subject of a collaboration combination study with Genentech’s Tecentriq drug.

Unfortunately, G1 is just started Phase 2 trials and management states that initial topline data won’t be available from these trials until sometime in 2018.

Investing in clinical stage biopharma companies is risky business, especially when we don’t have any idea of the potential for success due to being very early in the Phase 2 trial cycle.

As a result, my recommendation is to avoid the G1 IPO. The company may very well succeed, but it is too much time before we know, and there are no hard indicators of the prospect for success.

