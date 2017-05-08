OCI Partners' (OCIP) CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OCI Partners, LP (NYSE:OCIP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Hans Zayed - Director of Investor Relations

Ahmed El-Hoshy - Chief Executive Officer

Fady Kiama - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Daniel Jester - Citigroup

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors

Kunal Banerjee - Brigade Capital Management

Hans Zayed

Yes, good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2017 results conference call.

Today, we will provide certain forward-looking statements on the Partnership’s outlook. In this regard, we direct you to the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in the Partnership’s most recent reports and other filings with the SEC.

As you review the press release posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ocipartnerslp.com and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize that they contain forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our press release and from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC filings.

These forward-looking statements are made as of today and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. We will also include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures section of our earnings press release reconciles EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

On Friday, we also announced an addition to the earnings release that Mr. Frank Bakker resigned as President and CEO of OCI Partners. On today's call we have OCIP's incoming President and CEO, Ahmed El-Hoshy, who will start off by providing an update on our business. He will be followed by our CFO Fady Kiama, who will provide an overview of our financial highlights for the quarter.

I would now like to turn over the call to Ahmed.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Thank you Hans, and thank you all for joining us today. First of all, I would like to thank Frank Bakker for all his contribution to the Company. During his tenure, the Company has made significant progress towards achieving our strategic goals, which is included initial plant restart back in 2012, the 2013 IPO as well as the debottlenecking and turnaround program after that. We wish him well in the next stage of his carrier.

Going forward, I’m excited to work with the highly experienced OCIP team in this new role with the unwavering focus on safety, operating liability and efficiency to create long term value for shareholders.

Before I give you an overview of our performance during the quarter and our outlook, let me take a moment to comment of the termination of the exchange offer from OCI N.V. During the last month on the April 17, we announced that OCI N.V terminated negotiations with the Conference Committee of our Board of Directors regarding OCI's offers to acquire all publically held common units of OCIP and exchange for OCI’s share. The exchange ratio was offered at 0.52 OCI shares for each common unit.

After negotiation of recent impact, OCI informed the representative of the Conference Committee the non-acceptable agreement could be reached. We cannot speak to what the conference committee's rational was, furthermore there is no longer any outstanding offer to OCI Partner's fourth unit by OCI N.V. So you will appreciate that we can't go into more details on the call.

Let me now give an update on the business for the quarter. Operating rates were down slightly from the very high levels achieved last year, but upfront had minimal downtime in the first quarter. The methanol plant was running at 96% in Q1, compared to 99% last year and ammonia plant at 102% in Q1 of 2017 compared to 107% in the same quarter last year.

Our underlying markets turned significantly more positive in the first quarter, robust price increases from both methanol and ammonia contributed to a significantly improved operational performance for the quarter, compared to the first quarter of last year, despite somewhat lower utilization rates and higher natural gas cost.

Our average realized methanol price was $353 per metric ton in the first quarter, an increase of 87% from $189 per metric ton in the same quarter last year and 37% increase from $257 per metric ton in Q4 2016. Our average realized ammonia price was $247 per metric ton in the Q1 2017, down 16% from $295 per metric ton in the Q1 2016, but up 24% from $199 per metric ton in Q4 2016.

Now let me give some color on the market and our expectations for the short to medium term. Methanol prices improved rapidly during the quarter and started to decline towards the end of March and into the second quarter. This was largely due to the return of supply from various methanol fans following turnaround as well as reduced operating rates for MTO in China.

Nevertheless, we expect global demand remained underpinned by the growth in MTO sector which is benefitting from improved economic and additional MTO capacity starting up. The lower prices are likely to lead to lower realized methanol prices in the second quarter compared to the first, but current levels are still higher than those achieved in 2016 and continue to generate healthy margins and returns for our operations.

Ammonia Tampa prices reached a multi-year low of $210 per metric ton in November 2016, but have improved throughout the first quarter to $330 per metric ton in March reflecting tight U.S. and global supply. Ammonia markets remain firm in the second quarter of 2017, have been on average above the level of the first quarter.

Following Q1 on the volume side as you have seen in our press release, both the methanol and ammonia plants tripped. The ammonia plant was restarted on May 2, but the methanol plant is still down for repair. When the trip happened on April 27, we would have started up straight away except that there was a leak discovered in one of the waste heat boilers and we are now repairing leak as a preventive measure and to restart operation.

Therefore, we have also decided to take the opportunity to carry out several other repairs including the reformer roof. These repairs are expected to significantly improve the operating reliability of both plant and potentially increase methanol product capacity marginally above nameplate.

During the improvements to the methanol plant, the ammonia plant will only be able to run up to 70% rates depending on availability of over-the-fence hydrogen. We estimate the total downtime for the methanol plant is approximately 16 days and looks like that’s on track.

This concludes our business update. I’ll now hand it over to Fady, who will provide a review of our financial performance.

Fady Kiama

Thank you Ahmed. During the first quarter of 2017, we reported consolidated revenues of $93 million, representing 33% increase over the same period last year. Methanol revenues went up by 73%, driven by higher prices and despite a decrease in methanol sales volumes of 7%. A combination of lower volumes and lower selling prices compared to the first quarter of 2016 resulted in a drop in ammonia revenues of 26%. The higher prices resulted in the strong improvement in our results.

On the cost side, our natural gas price averaged $3.15 per MMBtu during the quarter, up from $2.15 per MMBtu during the first quarter of 2016, offsetting some of benefits of the higher pricing. As a result, we had EBITDA $40 million more than double the $18 we had in the first quarter of last year. We had a net profit of $14 million, compared to a net loss of $6 million in the first quarter of last year.

EBITDA and it's income margins were 43% and 15% respectively compared to 26% and negative 9% respectively during the same period in 2016. On the balance sheet side, as of March 31, 2017 our total senior secured debt outstanding was $267 million. Total debt outstanding was $467 million including intercompany facilities.

Moving on to distributions, based on the results of the three months ended March 31, 2017, our Board of Directors and the general partner of the partnership has approved a cash distribution of $0.23 per common unit, or approximately $20 million in aggregate. Partnership distribution including the distribution of $0.23 being declared for the first quarter remains largely consistent with our prior run rate guidance, where the run rate distribution amount is primarily affected each quarter for changes in average realized prices for methanol, ammonia and natural gas.

Our distribution with respect to the three months ended March 31, 2017, reflects an average realized methanol price of $353 per metric ton and average realized ammonia price of $247 per metric ton and an average natural gas price of $3.15 per MMBtu, and has taken into accounts cash requirements for working capital, capital expenditures, debt service and other contractual obligations and reserves for future operating and capital needs.

The cash distribution would be paid on June 5, unit holders of record at the close of business on May 19. To assist investors and making the linkage between these prices and potential future distributions, we provide below our sensitivity analysis.

Whereby $0.50 per MMBtu change in natural gas prices results in an approximately $0.23 impact on annual distributions. A $10 per metric ton change in methanol prices results in an approximately $0.10 impact on annual distribution. A $10 per metric ton change in ammonia prices results in an approximately $0.04 impact on annual distributions.

We intend to continue making distributions consistent with our run rate guidance. But there can be no assurance we would be able to do so. In addition to the impact of commodity prices, our distributions are subject to fluctuation in capacity utilization, working capital, capital expenditures, debt service and other contractual obligations, reserve for future operating and capital needs and other factors including overall business regulatory and financial considerations that might affect the availability of cash to distribute. Please see Forward-Looking Statements in the press release.

Thank you again for joining us. We will now open for questions.

Daniel Jester

Hey good morning. Can you give us any color about how much CapEx you spent for this incremental repairing the plant?

Fady Kiama

We are in [indiscernible] of our contractors right now to different fixes. As we said in the press release, we opted to use that period to increase or to do other repair that we deem necessary to improve the reliability and slightly increase the production capacity of the plants. So the final figure would not be known until the whole process of repair is done. But we expect that to like probably cover some $200 million of repairs.

Daniel Jester

Okay. And then recently U.S. methanol prices have kind of wind out relative to some of other prices globally, I was just wondering kind of in your view especially that some new class becomes online in the U.S. later this year, how you think about the relative pricing of U.S. methanol relative to rest of the world?

Ahmed El-Hoshy

So obviously we can't speculate on what is going to happen in the forward methanol markets, but our view is that the U.S. remains an import deficit market with additional capacity coming online later this year with not gasoline, obviously that could take a quarter or two for that to settle in and the trade to balance. But it would still be marginally that importer. So we think that China is going to continue to drive the global market and the U.S. should remain at a premium, but that’s going to be tested as a trade slows down.

Daniel Jester

Okay and then similarly how on ammonia, I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks, you have seen a little bit of recovery in the ammonia market, but again the U.S. has a lot of capacity in the process of starting up on ammonia, urea, UAN, et cetera. So just wondering kind of how you guys see the ammonia market playing out for the rest of the year?

Ahmed El-Hoshy

So right. There is additional capacity coming online also in the Gulf expected later this year for ammonia. We think similarly as the market kind of rebounds bringing on the additional supply, that could cause some fluctuations in ammonia pricing. But the U.S. remains in that importer of ammonia and will continue to remain in that import of ammonia.

And the Ag market a good balancing agent where there is still significant agricultural demand for ammonia. And the nitrogen value of ammonia needs to remain in line with the nitrogen value of other ammonia derivatives including urea and UAN and that should help continue to balance market and keep prices relatively firm in the medium term.

For both methanol and ammonia, our view is that just over the medium term the outlook looks good from a supply versus demand perspective where demand growth is expected to outstrip supply given, how many projects are actually reaching financial close and getting developed and constructed over the next few years.

Daniel Jester

Okay. Thank you very much.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Thank you.

Hassan Ahmed

Good morning gents. As I take a look at the last couple of months, pricing wise for methanol they have been a bit interesting, we starting seeing a big run up in pricing from the January through call it March, April time period and then relatively decent sort of declines thereafter. Now stepping back a second, the question really as I sit there and look at these gyrations in pricing, my question is and I’ll give you the background to my question in a second.

The question is how much of these moves up and down are determined by MTO operating rates versus methanol affordability into MTO? And again the backdrop to this is, if you take a look at January February, essentially you had four MTO facilities in China, which were down for turnarounds, right, then late February three or four facilities came back on line.

So in theory there was a large junk of demand that was not there in the market list in Q1, despite that pricing went up, now most of that demand came back online through the course of Q2 yet pricing went down. So hence my question was it methanol affordability into MTO that resulted in these decline, would love to hear your views about this.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

I think it's hard to exactly pinpoint the factor, I think the methanol affordability for MTO production goes hand-in-hand with the operating rates of this MTO plants. We are encouraged by the restart of some of these MTO plants continuing to drive demand and we look forward to having increased methanol demand over the next few quarters.

We think no matter what from a supply side affordability for methanol production is still going to weigh in at floor for methanol prices in China. We see that the fluctuations whether they are in olefin or methanol prices are going to continue to set the feeling going forward. And it's the common integral part of the cost curve where MTO has to be functioning to fulfill the olefin demand that we have globally right now.

And I think it's going to be hard to pinpoint some of these factors where some plants can continue to operate with either their MTO not integrated plant or MTO integrated into downstream. So it's hard to pinpoint what the factors. I think it's ultimately because some of these Chinese producers are continuing to make a margin all the way to polyolefin not just on the olefin side.

Hassan Ahmed

Understood, very helpful. And as a follow-up again going back to the Q1 side of things. As I understand it, demand continue to be actually quite robust, my understanding is that on a year-over-year basis demand in Q1 2017 globally for methanol was up as much as 9% again with a backdrop of several MTO facilities being offline. So to me that suggest that conventional sort of end-market demand must have been quite strong, were you guys seeing that [indiscernible] and alike?

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Right, I mean both MTO and non-MTO methanol demand has continued to go strongly. We have seen kind of call it kind of 4% non-MTO growth and 9% MTO driven growth. So both markets continue to be robust. And we have a growing share of the methanol demand globally now being driven obviously by MTO and being more of the price setter.

Hassan Ahmed

Perfect. And one final one, if I may. Can you just speak a bit about the pace of new builds on the MTO side of things, particularly keeping in mind some of these pricing and non-integrated and integrated MTO margins regulations, are you continuing to see sort of new builds, near to medium term ramp up at the same pace as we have seen in recent history?

Ahmed El-Hoshy

I think we see obviously some trepidation in the markets, whether it's MTO build or methanol plant themselves builds, but there is still a need foot in the market like we have said on the supply side in the olefin’s markets. And we have seen several project announcements and we continue to expect over the next kind of year so another three plants coming online.

Hassan Ahmed

Another three, perfect thank you so much.

Kunal Banerjee

Thank you. Just a few questions on the bridge from EBITDA to cash distribution. I’m just looking at the 10-Q, I think you have debt service of 11.4, given that you did the pick all those shareholder loan, is it safe to assume that was actually cash pay end of quarter, but as a cash interest didn’t go down from Q2, Q3, Q4 of last year?

Fady Kiama

Yes, it's cash biz and we did not apply the pick feature in quarter one.

Kunal Banerjee

Okay, and then just in terms of the reserves, reserves for CapEx and reserve for future turnarounds that’s about 3 million, I know in the past you kind of did that in one of the quarters typically the later quarters of the year, in those case you have done it in Q1, but is it still safe to assume that that’s a one-off and you won't be reserving for CapEx and turnarounds in the other quarters, the balance of the quarters this year?

Fady Kiama

Let me clarify that. So you have the turnaround reserve which we do since the beginning back in 2013 which is $1.5 million every quarter. So that we can reach $24 million over a four year period to have enough cash to do the turnaround every four years, so this ongoing item, $1.5 million every quarter.

And then on top of that you have ongoing CapEx, so in quarter one, we did spend $1.3 million, $1.4 million of cash on CapEx most of that actually pertain to previous year, but it was spent during the year. That why it had to be reduced out of the cash available for distribution. So the turnaround is an ongoing item and it's fixed at $1.5 million every quarter, the other one reflect actual cash spent on CapEx during the quarter. So it is not a one-off item.

Kunal Banerjee

That’s one-off, okay. And then the reserves for future operating or capital needs, I’m assuming that’s also a one-off and I’m just wondering what - and you said two of that , is it accurate that two of that is for this repairs and reliability improvements on your plants?

Fady Kiama

No, let me clarify that as well. This $4.85 million is a one-time reserve that we talk for quarter one, because if you see the balance sheet and the cash flow, our working capital went up by $16 million during the quarter, behind the increase in methanol prices, so basically the same quantity that we have in the receivable of product translated into much higher value given the increase of methanol from $200 something almost to $500 per ton.

So during the quarter, we have an increase working capital of $15 million, it was a joint decision by management and by the board not to fully reserve for that amount, but to reserve only for $5 million just to make sure that we maintain healthy cash balance on hand for the rest of the year.

Kunal Banerjee

I see. So that’s just a working capital delta, I mean part of it. You didn’t reserve for the entire. Okay good. And that might reserve as the pricing come off, so the working capital base or maybe that’s the delta between the 15 and rough 5 million that you reserve, the fact that pricing is coming off. So you will be able to unwind some of that 15 million whole that you incurred in Q1, is that a way to think about it?

Fady Kiama

Yes, that’s correct. As prices go down then we will be releasing some of the reserve and we think that effect of the whole year will not be $15 million for sure, but it can be around $5 million or so.

Kunal Banerjee

Okay, that’s good to know. And then lastly on ammonia, you are realized price was 247 and that’s roughly at a 17% discount to [indiscernible] green markets or even Tampa, I think it's more Tampa. So I’m just wondering historically you hadn’t run at such a big discount, in fact just going back to last couple of years, quarterly it was never above 10%. So I mean can you just give us a sense of is there a timing lag there and that your realizations come in with a lags. So Q2 should show more of the regular discount on your realizations?

Fady Kiama

Usually there is a one month time lag between the contract price and our sales price, because our prices are based on last month's price. So we don’t see the increase in the current month's price until next month and so on and so forth. So that’s one factor. And then we also have some export sale so it's a combination of both.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

And also just generally if you look at the discount that we achieve on a percentage basis growth to the price and we have lower prices that discount ends up being a higher percentage, because a lot of that’s driven just by craze. So we have got a fixed dollar per ton, you get to a specific market. If you ever [indiscernible] ammonia prices was 400, you would necessarily going to have higher discount.

Kunal Banerjee

Okay that make sense. Okay, thanks very much.

Fady Kiama

Thank you.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Thanks Kunal.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Okay, well I would like to thank everyone for joining today's call and their interest in OCIP. Look for to speaking with you again during our next earnings conference call. Thank you very much.

