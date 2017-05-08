Japanese Fiscal Flow Growth Is Among The Highest In The World

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Japan.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that private credit creation is growing since 2005. Before 2005 loans to the private sector declined. The trend is positive.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The stock market made a huge high in 1990 not yet topped. The massive high was the pinnacle of the what is known in the USA as the Savings and Loans financial crisis. It was the same as the GFC boom-bust of 2007 in that it involved land speculation and an over saturation of private debt and the populations capacity to take on more debt and pay the debt service charge on existing private debt. The Japanese stock market has barely reached the midpoint of the previous 1990 high. From a technical charting point of view, there is a lot of overhead resistance to further highs as old support and resistance lines are met and stop loss and limits orders fired off.

Japan is the home of the stock chart candlestick trading style, and so one can be sure that all the previous key highs and lows are staked out with sell and buy orders.

Another point is that there would still be owners of stocks that are still underwater from the 1990s and sell each time the market reaches their old buy point. This is a human characteristic to stubbornly hold onto something until one gets one's money back, even if in deflated money and at the expense of other opportunities. In short, this is one market with a lot of overhead technical resistance, all the way back to 40 thousand points.

A colleague of mine has produced the following chart showing how the Yen may react with the USD and also the Yen against a basket of the main currencies. This is important as generally speaking the stock market moves in the opposite direction to the currency (unless one has the sovereign privilege of having the world's reserve currency). In this case, the currency is most likely to fall, and this means that stocks go up. This is particularly the case for Japan given that is a net export land and a lower currency makes its export products more attractive to overseas markets meaning that Japanese companies make more sales and revenue and their shares go up in price with their incomes.





The chart below shows GDP.

The chart shows that GDP has been flat since the peak of 1993. In 2012 GDP broke over the 1990s peak for the first time and has since declined by other one-third. GDP is now at the same level as in 1990, over twenty years ago. This is not a good trend.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply. Despite a falling GDP the money supply has grown at a steady rate since 2008.

The chart below shows inflation.

The inflation rate has been around zero since the bottom of the 1990 boom-bust in the stock market. Despite GDP falling and the money supply increasing, inflation has not increased. Some other part of the economy was able to absorb the inflationary effect.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population.

The chart indicates that the population growth has flattened and gone negative. This is not a good basis for economic growth. Japan has not chosen to reverse its population trend with overseas migration even though at present there are plenty of people wishing to migrate from their homeland to a more prosperous and stable new homeland. Japan has instead opted to look at high tech automation as an alternative, this preserves social harmony, unity and culture.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and makes sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals that the growth in the number of employed persons flattened in 1992, after the stock market boom-bust and have moved in a narrow range ever since. This means the same numbers of people in the economy with pay packets to spend on the goods they have made in combination with others. But no growth.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that after the boom-bust of 1990 unemployment rose to over 4-5% and stayed there for 18 years and began falling again in 2010 to the present level of under 3%. Inflation was controlled by maintaining a stock of unemployed people. Pre 1992 history shows these people would have worked if the jobs had been available, this is clear government policy failure as it could have employed this idle labor that the private sector had no demand for.

Employment can be expressed in terms of capital and plant usage as the chart below shows.

The chart shows that capacity utilization is at 100% and falling. Since 1971 capacity utilization has fallen in half. What this shows is that plant capacity is not growing year on year as it was in better times. It shows that less and less of the capacity that was built in the past is now in use. This is where the economy has shown its decline since the 1990 boom-bust. Unemployed plant capacity belonging to the over-indebted private industry that over invested in the speculative boom in commercial real estate and then were caught in the global recession of the early 1990's. Such debt from over speculation should have been allowed to be written off, not preserved.

Banks loans for speculation create deposits and generate reserves at the central bank. In essence out of thin air and could have been allowed to return to thin air.

House prices in Japan are rising again after bottoming in 2013 as the chart below shows.

The Home ownership rate is steady at around 61-62% as the chart below shows. It is hard to put a deposit together for a home and then obtain and service the debt given how high the taxes are in Japan, which we will get to in due course.

The rate of new building is also showing a modest increase after many years of contraction as the chart below shows.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows.

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 182.9% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP 62% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME NA

(Sources: World Bank, Trading Economics as marked)

The debt in Japan is carried by the business part of the private sector. Japanese households have relatively low debt in comparison as the table below shows. Certainly, by western world standards household debt is low.

The private household sector is in no way fragile and susceptible to a steep fall should an economic shock occur such as a dot-com or GFC boom-bust. A country with little private debt can sustain levels of aggregate demand for much longer given that it will take generations for the population to reach "peak debt" of around 150% of income and a collapse in aggregate demand. Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150% are the critical point.

What is fragile in Japan is the corporate sector who account for most of the 182.9% of the private debt to GDP. GDP is falling so this percentage is rising.

The bottom line is the private sector is growing in terms of credit growth but declining in all other areas. One ray of hope is that the low household debt levels mean that internal aggregate demand is effective demand not dampened by debt deflation from loan service costs. It is however dampened by taxation as explained below.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding money to the private sector.

Important for the external sector is the currency exchange rate. Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. Rising GDP and employment levels normally give the currency strength and vice versa.

From the low term chart below one can see that the Yen did indeed gain strength from the 1970's to the mid-1990's after which time it then traded in a range 90 to 150. This shows that as the Japanese economy went through its strongest growth phase marked by rising GDP, and employment and capital utilization the currency gained strength with it and was over three times stronger in 1995 than it was in 1975.

When growth stopped so did the currency appreciation. The chart below shows the near term trend.

The chart shows that the currency is weakening over time. Between 2012 and 2016 the currency lost over 30% of its value.

This is excellent for the export business, as export goods are now cheaper for foreigners to buy and reduces the demand for imports. One should see the current account continue to improve and with them the profits of export companies.

The bottom line is that the external sector is a large net add to the private sector and business in particular who with favorable tax treatment and exchange rate can expect increased profits in the future.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that with few exceptions the government adding to the private sector since at least 1970. In more recent times the net add to the private sector peaked in 2010 and has declined ever since which is not a good trend for the private sector.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets.



(Source: Trading Economics)

The tax rates compared with the rest of the world are high and complicated.

Household income is and thus aggregate demand in the economy is cut down by a massive 78.35%. This is a combination of taxes and social security payments. Social security is income that cannot be spent now and is in effect a tax.

Personal incomes are relatively high in Japan. However, the money is taken off workers in the form of taxes and social security so that they cannot enjoy those high incomes.

The personal taxes in Japan have to be so high because household debt levels are so low that aggregate demand is not dampened enough by debt service charges to banks. This must be so to deter imports and thus lower the exchange rate to support export businesses.

Business income and thus aggregate demand is reduced by 46.06%. This is a combination of taxes and social security payments. The 8% value added tax is not paid by export companies on exported goods and is not in the total, but does apply to businesses with no exports.

Japan has further complicated business with a value added tax that is notoriously hard to administer and favors larger firms with more bureaucratic administrative muscle over smaller ones. Lots of dead-weight losses. And gives exporting industries a free pass.

As a net exporter (unstated) economic policy is to promote international competitiveness with low taxes for export companies and high labor taxes to suppress internal demand for imports. This policy mode tends to stop the currency exchange rate rising but also stops the standard of living and well-being rising as well. Such a policy setting benefits export business owners at the expense of the rest of the population.

A standard neo-liberal channel for aggregate demand control is to encourage high indebtedness among households through high accommodation costs (house prices and mortgages) as this reduces aggregate demand to the benefit of banks.

Given the banks are loaded with corporate debt dating back from the 1990's boom-bust, there is no great market for further credit in Japan. Household aggregate demand and the demand for credit is instead held in check with high taxes. This is the worst outcome of all for the private sector as the income stream leaves the private sector altogether and flows back to the currency sovereign who has money in the same way as a referee at a football game has points to award for kicking goals.

Japan is a currency sovereign and does not need to tax or borrow money from the private sector to fund itself as it is the source of the money. Draining the private sector with taxes, or borrowing from it is akin to putting seawater back into the sea. Public taxation policy uses an obsolete gold standard ideology. The gold standard has not applied internationally since 1971, and yet its theology remains.

Japan is aware of its currency creation powers given that it uses them to buy long-dated bonds of all types as part of its open market operations. This money it keyboards into existence in the same way that Ben Bernanke did to bail out the US banks in the GFC.

Here is a quote from the then Federal Reserve Bank Chairman, Ben Bernanke, on 60 Minutes for support:

SCOTT PELLEY: Is that tax money that the Fed is spending?

CHAIRMAN BERNANKE: It's not tax money. The banks have accounts with the Fed, much the same way that you have an account in a commercial bank. So, to lend to a bank, we simply use the computer to mark up the size of the account that they have with the Fed.

One could do the same thing for education, healthcare, and infrastructure, in fact, all government spending could be funded in this way, limited by an agreed inflation rate.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards. Japan gets top marks as all three are positive.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is declining, so the flows also decline in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 2.2% 3.1% 4.5% 9.8%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

At present, this is one of the best scorecards on the planet regarding overall flows. The three sources of private sector income generation are similar in magnitude, and none are negative. The current account and private credit growth are trending upwards. The only dark shadow is the decreasing government spending.

The combined flows into the private sector are over 9% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present. This represents a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

Japan is an export land featuring low internal domestic demand caused by high domestic taxes aimed at producing a weak currency and weak imports. This is fertile soil for business profit growth and bodes well for the stock market as the largest share possible of the profit surplus will go to business and be expressed as capital growth and share dividends.

Business costs are further reduced by the zero interest rates on credit enabling firms still indebted from the boom-bust of 1990 to not only enjoy cheap financing but also to have their old debts bought up by the central bank as part of its open market operations keeping the long end of the yield curve down and the value of long-dated debt up.

If you wish to share in business owners profits and growth in Japan, you can do so using the following ETFs

Symbol ETF Name (NYSEARCA:EWJ) iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:DXJ) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBJP) Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:DFJ) WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:SCJ) iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (DJXS) WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:JPXN) iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NASDAQ:FJP) First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJF) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) iShares MSCI Japan Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXJ) IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:QJPN) SPDR MSCI Japan Quality Mix ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDG) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JPN) Deutsche Trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (BATS:DEWJ) iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HGJP) Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (BATS:JPNH) Deutsche Trackers JapanJPX-Nikkei 400 Hedged Equity ETF (BATS:DDJP) WisdomTree Dynamic Currency-Hedged Japan Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HJPX) iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:FXJP) PowerShares Japan Currency Hedged Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

One is spoiled for choice. A recommendation is that one inspect each fund to see which has the greatest exposure to export companies given that the economy has been trimmed to funnel the most profits to them at the expense of other business sectors and the domestic population who not only export the things they make but also having exported them cannot enjoy them themselves.

Given that Japan is a net exporter and wants a low exchange rate a hedge fund makes sense so that exposure to exchange rate fluctuations is minimized.

For trading the downside there is the following fund:

(NYSEARCA:EWV) Ultra-Short MSCI Japan ETF

And for trading short-term volatility, not recommended, there are these leveraged funds. They do not mean you make three times your money long term, they simply magnify short-term gains and losses and over the long term perform slightly less well than the unleveraged funds.

(NYSEARCA:EZJ) Ultra MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPNL) The Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares ETF

The next country on the list is Saudi Arabia with 9.6% of GDP annual fiscal flow growth.

