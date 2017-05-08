Enerplus Demonstrates Its Potential With A Strong Q1

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) turned in an outstanding quarter demonstrating the effective management of the oil and gas downturn by a superb management team. In Canadian funds, debt is now only $350 million, down from almost $1 billion a year ago. Net income (again in Canadian funds) of $76 million is a dramatic reversal from the 2016 loss of $174 million.

Source: Enerplus Q1 release

Enerplus has reasonably solid hedge book with over half of its oil production and 25% of its natural gas production hedged for the balance of 2017. With the recent decline in the Canadian dollar, Enerplus' Canadian production will benefit from lower costs relative to its U.S. peers in respect of its Canadian waterflood and Fort Berthold operations.

Enerplus' guidance for 2017 is for average production of 81,000 to 85,000 boe/day which should result in cash flows in excess of $450 million Canadian which should substantially fund the planned $450 million capital budget and the nominal dividend.

Net income was $76 million in Q1 and I expect full year net income to come in at $300 million or $1.25 per share in Canadian funds ($0.90 per share U.S. dollars). That puts Enerplus' price to earnings ratio at less than 8 times. This is an inexpensive stock with good growth and low debt leverage.

Enerplus can earn extraordinary returns from its key plays. Often ignored by investors, Enerplus' Fort Berthold properties offer internal rates of return 45% to 84% at current commodity prices.

Source: Enerplus corporate presentation

A well and associated facilities costing $8.8 million yields first year production of 267,000 barrels worth $13 million and, based on operating costs in the $12 per barrel range adds $8 million to cash flow. Enerplus $450 million capital budget will add materially to income and cash flow in 2017 and beyond. I expect earnings to grow by as much $1 per share in each of the next two to three years.

As a result, I remain bullish on the outlook for ERF. Enerplus will benefit from its Fort Berthold, Bakken and Marcellus plays as commodity prices remain reasonably firm and transportation bottlenecks ease. Growth in net income and cash flow will in turn lead to higher prices for ERF stock. A reasonable expectation is that the stock will double within the next 3 to 5 years. Downside risk is mitigated by Enerplus' well managed hedge book. Overall, Enerplus is a compelling story.

I am long the stock.

