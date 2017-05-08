3D Systems: A Breakout Coming?

The Background

Quite some time ago, I published an article about 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), making the case that after it's meteoric rise and subsequent fall, the stock presented quite a bit of upside. In my mind, DDD is the epitome of the classic momentum stock, battered and belittled, abandoned by the first round of investors and traders and band wagon jumpers and thus possibly representing a great opportunity. The greatness of this opportunity, of course, depends on the fundamentals of the company. Now, as always, this is debatable, but I said then and I still believe now that DDD is one of the strongest if not the strongest players in a nascent market with massive growth potential. They have plenty of cash and improving revenue and they continue to make headway in developing products for the health care industry, and area that could provide significant growth opportunities.

In my analysis of the stock's chart, I concluded that the stock was in the process of developing a constructive base and was heading towards a breakout in the near to medium term. In the time that has passed, the chart has continued that formation and, in my view, only gotten better.

The Charts

Below is a long-term chart of DDD (six year weekly), just for some context.

You can see the quite dramatic rise and fall and the following rebound which could have been thought to be a dead cat bounce, and would have been, if the company itself didn't still hold actual value and growth opportunity. It's this period of consolidation that has occurred after the rebound that I want to look into more in depth. To do that, we need to look at a few more charts.

Here's a three year weekly chart:

Take a look at the base the stock has hammered out for itself over the past year and change. To me, this is a clear consolidation pattern, and an indication of a breakout. Now this kind of pattern can occur prior to a upside breakout as well as a downside breakout, or a breakdown if you will. In this case, however, there are some convincing pieces of evidence to indicate the former is much more probable.

First of all, and not at all technical, the nature of the business and the overall fundamental state of the company, which I touched on earlier. DDD isn't a dying business in a decaying industry, quite the opposite. Now, obviously the fact that DDD operates in a nascent industry with significant growth potential does nothing to indicate that the company isn't failing. But the valuation, balance sheet and the latest earnings report certainly do.

And from a technical perspective, there is little reason to believe this consolidation is likely to lead to a breakdown. First of all, most if not all of the investors that jumped onto the stock when it was hot have since abandoned ship. They sold out in a flurry as the stock was falling apart the first time, obviously thus driving the plunge downward. Almost anyone who didn't get out then took the opportunity to get out after the stock rebounded back to almost $20 per share. That's in part why the stock again sold off so strongly and abruptly in April of last year. The last remaining hold outs have taken every opportunity to get out, while a new round of investors has gradually and continually filtered in, which is why the chart has formed the pattern it has. You can see more extended periods of buying on solid volume as the stock moves steadfastly upwards, and then when the stock reaches that resistance level (or perceived resistance level) in the high teens, it sells off quite sharply. Only to find support a bit higher than it did the previous time. This is a chart purging itself of the old guard, the profit takers, the followers.

Now take a look at the one year daily chart:

Here you can see in detail the buying and selling patterns I'm describing, and you can see the strong buying on significant volume that occurs off the gradually increasing lows. And take a look at last Thursday. It was an interesting day worth noting, as the candlestick formed a big hammer on fairly big volume. Followed up by a strong day on Friday, the stock looks poised to test that resistance level in the high teens once again.

Whether or not this current test will be the one that finally breaks resistance is very tough to say, but it is certainly possible. I'm looking for the stock to make a move up to $19 or so, and if it pushes past that, I believe we will be looking at a chart that is breaking out with room to run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DDD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.