What A Difference A Day Can Make For Pioneer - One Day Down 3% The Next Day Up 3%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had a very good Q1 2017. The company beat earnings and revenue expectations by $0.09/share and by $470M, respectively, and year-over-year (YoY) Q1 2016 results handily. But Pioneer's shares traded lower on earnings release day due to a lower Q2 production guidance outlook and a lower oil weighting in the Permian Basin from 62% to 60% due to an asset sale in 2017. Second-quarter oil production outlook was lowered to a range of 254,000 to 259,000 boe/day below analyst consensus estimate of 262,000 boe/d. For a commodity resource company lowering production expectations can be a reason for concern. But for Pioneer, this is not the case. If PXD had announced that it was lowering its long-term production outlook that would be a reason for concern. Pioneer is maintaining sustained production growth over the long-term and that is a fundamental positive catalyst for its shares.

I have not always been a fan of Pioneer. The company employs a heavy use of financial engineering or financial hedges. Its net operating cash flows (NOCF) is too often a deficit that is operating cash flow (OCF) after deducting capital spending (capex) is in negative territory. The company too often dilutes earnings to shareholders through equity financing to fund growth. I discussed these reasons in an earlier article on PXD on March 23 of this year titled "What Is Driving Pioneer Natural Resources' Shares Higher?"

But, I must concede respect for Pioneer that has been able to deliver on oil production growth over the years without weakening the balance sheet or running the risk of bankruptcy as some U.S. E&Ps have done. Despite deficit NOCF, PXD has safeguarded the balance sheet by not over levering it with debt financing. Company may understand better than other operators that oil exploration and production is a commodity business that is highly cyclical. The cyclicality of the business demands first that you protect investors capital by maintaining a healthy balance sheet while growing your commodity resources. PXD appears to have the right formula for higher equity share performance: grow production and use hedges to limit your downside, but guarantee a positive revenue stream above your operating costs. Sounds simple, but not that many companies have raised it to the art form that PXD has done over the years, with the results to back up the success record.

Q1 2017 Financial and Operating Highlights

Below are the Q1 2017 highlights. A few key takeaways are that production continues to be weighted to oil, and Q1 production came in at the top of the company's guidance range. Spraberry/Wolfcamp production continues to be the prime catalyst of growth for PXD, and production costs per barrel continue to move lower with higher production. The balance sheet remains strong with relatively low debt to capital at 21% and cash of $2.4B. Total company oil production jumped 19% at an overall oil weighting of 77% up from 73% YoY.

Source: PXD Q1 2017 Presentation

Source: PXD Q1 2017 Presentation

Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Report

Full-Year 2017 Positive Production Outlook

The full year (FY) production outlook for PXD remains intact. PXD's 2017 drilling program is still expected to deliver production growth ranging from 15% to 18% compared to 2016, with oil production to be up 24% to 28%.

Source: PXD Q1 2017 Presentation

Production growth in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp basin is still expected to increase by 30% to 34% compared to 2016, with oil production to be up 33% to 37%.

Source: PXD Q1 2017 Presentation

The company's FY 2017 capital spending program remains at $2.8B. For Q1 2017, OCF jumped three times YoY while capital spending dropped 80%, driving NOCF to a surplus at $66M from a deficit of $1.4B YoY.

Source: PXD Q1 2017 Presentation

Conclusion

The Permian is the heart of Pioneer's portfolio, where the company has a firm footprint. It is a basin that continues to record upside growth. With the Permian providing the lever, the long-term production outlook continues to look promising for Pioneer. Add a tailwind of higher oil prices to its production potential, and you have a positive equity share response as you did last Friday when oil prices spiked higher.

Source: PXD Q1 2017 Presentation

Year to date, PXD's equity shares are down roughly 9%, but may be poised to break to the upside. Currently, PXD's shares are trading just below its weighted moving average, and just above the broader energy index the XLE. Momentum indicators as the relative strength index (RSI) and price to volume (PVT) have been on a downward trend. These indicators jumped higher on Friday, but it remains to be seen if the shares can reverse the downward trend on a sustained basis. In the chart below, PXD is the orange line, XLE is the blue line, and the weighted average is the green line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

