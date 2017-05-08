American Airlines: The Factors To Consider

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has been trading at a remarkably cheap valuation during the last two years. To be sure, it has been trading at a single-digit P/E ratio most of the time and it currently trades at a trailing P/E=9.7 and a forward P/E=8.3. While the attractive valuation has hit the radar of most investors, they should consider some factors before initiating a position in the stock.

First of all, the plunge of the oil price during the last 3 years has been a game changer for airlines, as it has greatly reduced their operating expenses and hence it has boosted their earnings. Although the price of oil has rebounded off its bottom a year ago, the US shale oil producers have markedly increased their output within the last 12 months. As a result, the total US output has rebounded 10%, from 8.5 to 9.3 M barrels/day. This has caused the price of oil to plunge once again in the mid-40s, levels not seen since the last OPEC meeting. All in all, the power of the cartel has diminished due to the boom of shale oil and hence the price of oil is likely to remain suppressed for the foreseeable future. This is a very strong tailwind for all the airlines including American Airlines.

It is also worth noting that American Airlines does not hedge its fuel cost at all. Therefore, it reaps the full benefit from the depressed oil prices. While most shareholders probably prefer the company to hedge its fuel cost, I believe that it is better that the company does not hedge. While hedging seems attractive on the surface, it is a loss-making endeavor most of the times. In practice, most managements modify the hedging strategy based on their own outlook for the oil market and their outlook is usually influenced by human emotions. Therefore, it is better for the company that the management does not hedge the fuel cost.

As a side note, the company lost an excessive amount of money due to its hedges when the oil price collapsed three years ago. I hope that the management does not reinitiate a hedging strategy if the price of oil strongly rebounds in the future because such a move will be equivalent to selling low and buying high.

It is also important to note that American Airlines benefits from the leverage of the airline industry to the global economic growth and the increased tendency of people to travel more and more often in recent years. This is a secular trend that is likely to persist for several years. As a result, while other companies find it hard to grow amid lackluster economic growth, airlines are likely to keep thriving even amid relatively slow economic growth. This is particularly true now that the US airlines have pronouncedly consolidated. The consolidation of the sector was also quoted as the main reason behind the recent investment of Buffett on the four major US airlines. While Buffett had always advised investors to stay away from airlines due to their boom-bust cycles, he recently bought significant stakes in the four airlines, stating that their consolidation will save them from collapsing upon the next downturn.

American Airlines has also taken advantage of the cheap valuation of its stock and has thus repurchased its shares aggressively. More specifically, the company has reduced its share count by 33% during the last two years, from 756 M to 512 M. Moreover, the company still has an aggressive buyback program in place and hence its share count will continue to shrink for the foreseeable future. When a stock trades at a remarkably low P/E ratio, its earnings are sufficient to reduce the share count at a fast pace and hence this is the most opportune time for aggressive share repurchases. The management of American Airlines seems to be well aware of this fact and is trying to make the most out of it.

On the other hand, the airlines are infamous for spending excessive amounts on capital expenses in order to expand their capacity during good times. Unfortunately, this results in the accumulation of a huge debt load, which is prominent in the case of American Airlines. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) has escalated from $25.6 B in 2012 to $38.9 B. This is an immense debt load, which puts the company at risk whenever the business conditions deteriorate. For instance, if oil rebounds to much higher levels, it will decimate the earnings of the company and hence the debt load will become really hard to service. During the last 12 months, the interest expense has "eaten" 22% of the operating income of the company. This is a remarkably great portion of the operating income, which renders the company highly leveraged to its business conditions.

The management seems to be ignoring this risk and has been heavily spending on capital expenditures. During the last 3 years, it has spent a total of $17.2 B on capital expenses. This amount is higher than the total operating cash flows of the company, which amounted to $15.8 B. If one adds the dividend and the share repurchases, one easily understands why the debt of the company has accumulated in recent years. And while this stretch of leverage seems benign during good times, it exposes the company to great risks if the economy takes a turn for the worse. Of course there are no such signs on the horizon yet but economic downturns usually show up without any warning in advance.

Investors should also keep in mind that the Fed is for the first time determined to raise interest rates. Even if the Fed does not implement all the interest hikes it has promised, interest rates are poised to significantly rise in the foreseeable future. This trend will certainly render the huge debt load of American Airlines even more burdensome. To provide a perspective, the management of the company recently stated that a raise of interest rates by 100 basis points would boost the interest expense of the company by approximately $30 M per year.

To sum up, American Airlines is trading at a markedly cheap valuation, particularly given the fully valued status of the broad market. However, there are good reasons for this seemingly attractive valuation. If the price of oil remains suppressed and the US economy keeps growing, even slowly, the company is poised to keep thriving. On the other hand, due to its excessive debt load, the company will be severely beaten if the price of oil strongly rebounds or the economy takes a turn for the worse. As it is my principle to never purchase stocks with a huge debt load, I do not consider buying this stock. Nevertheless, if some investors are confident that the oil price will remain suppressed (I agree) and the US economy is not going to face a significant downturn (this is highly unpredictable), they can purchase the stock for a short-term profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.