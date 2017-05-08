Dollar General: Recession-Proof Business At A Fair Price

Business Overview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is the largest dollar store chain in the United States. It's the largest discount store retailer in the country if measured by sales, and the second after Dollar tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in terms of the number of stores operated. The company operates through a small-box format with an average store size of 7,500 square feet. Its stores are primarily concentrated in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The value proposition of the company is clear and simple - providing a relatively low assortment of highly consumed products at convenient prices. In order to be able to offer these products at attractive prices, Dollar General needs a smooth supply chain, the reason why the company maintains direct relationships with its suppliers. Dollar General offers a variety of product types, but in a limited number of options. In marketing terms we would say the assortment has a significant breadth and a limited depth, but these terms are more confusing than useful. This strategy guarantees good relationships with suppliers and a certain amount of bargaining power.

The company relies on a small-box format in order to reach a high number of customers in a variety of rural, suburban and urban communities. Dollar General tries to locate its stores in close proximity to its customers, which, in management's opinion, helps drive customer loyalty and trip frequency and makes the company's stores "an attractive alternative to large discount and other large-box retail and grocery stores". In other words, they try to be as close as possible to customers providing most necessities such as basic packaged and refrigerated food and dairy products, cleaning supplies, paper products, health and beauty care items, greeting cards, basic apparel, housewares, hardware and automotive supplies, at convenient prices.

The general concerns investors have about brick and mortar retail is that the shift to e-commerce is a significant threat for a large number of retailers. This is true for many operators. In general, I would say that there are certain categories of retailers that are less exposed to the threats of ecommerce growth. For example, luxury retailers are in a strong position, as people usually don't go to websites to buy jewelry or expensive apparel, or luxury accessories. Similarly, retailers that sell expensive goods, such as home appliances, are also well-positioned against e-commerce players, as people like to check the product before buying it and often rely on consumer credit in-store to buy such products. To the other extreme, discount retailers are protected from e-commerce competition for a number of reasons. For example, many customers don't want to pay for shipping or for an annual subscription, like for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Others don't like or can't wait for the goods to be shipped. Others prefer to walk through the aisle of a supermarket and see the products before deciding what to buy, and so on. Whether it is for the lower prices, the convenience or to avoid the shipping delay, discount retailers seem to be well-positioned to face the e-commerce threat. It's for these reasons that I don't see particular threats for Dollar General business model, despite some recent relative weakness.

Recent Developments

Some doubts on the solidity of Dollar General's business model have recently started to spread, after a significant deceleration in comps growth. In 2016, same store sales grew only 0.9%, the lowest rate since 2000. If we see the historical same-store sales chart, we can see that after every low, same-store sales growth spikes and continue to grow at a nice rate.

Source: Author's Elaboration

Recessions, with the higher unemployment levels they bring, tend to boost Dollar General sales, as consumer behavior changes and people start to be more price conscious and often rely on assistance programs. Conversely, same-store sales tend to slow down when the economy is booming. It's not a case that same-store sales growth has reached lows in 2000 and 2007, right before the recessions. And it's not a case that they are again at such a low level, with unemployment rate near 15-year lows. There is a clear correlation between same store sales growth and unemployment rates:

Source: Author's Elaboration

We should not be too concerned of what's happening with same-store sales, nor we should find to identify reasons that go beyond common sense. Same-store sales are not growing fast because falling unemployment is reducing customers' price-sensitiveness. This is a phenomenon that is particularly clear on a macro level. Should unemployment start to rise again, consumers' behavior would change again and start to benefit convenience stores such as Dollar General, Dollar Tree and their competitors.

Related to this topic, and as pointed out by management, a factor that has been affecting sales growth is cuts to the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Dollar General depends on price-sensitive customers, which often belong to lower income brackets. With unemployment falling, many states have been cutting benefits. Management said it estimates that SNAP cuts and food price deflation have negatively impacted same store sales growth by about 115-125 bps, in 2016.

Future Prospects

Dollar General has a recession-proof business, which contributes to increase its attractiveness as an investment, thanks to the low correlation it would have with other stocks. The lower unemployment levels, with the consequent reduction of spending for SNAP, alongside competitive deflationary pressure have been affecting the company and could continue to affect it for a while. On the other side, we are in a period of very low unemployment, relative to recent history, and inflation has recently started to head a bit higher, reaching 5-year highs.

From a medium-to-long-term perspective, I doubt the business is exposed to significant risks. Same store sales will continue to fluctuate according to economic cycles, unemployment, inflation and temporary phenomena. Nonetheless, I see positive long-term prospects in Dollar General's value proposition. After all, this business model has shown to be successful for decades, and on a constant growth path despite short-term fluctuations. The fact that the company reported 27 consecutive years of rising same-store sales is indicative of the resilience of the business. I think people will continue to like shopping at discount stores in the foreseeable future, since it remains a convenient option for many, in terms of money and time. The company can continue to open new stores and I even think this model could be exportable outside the United States.

The stock is trading at 16.5 times 2018E earnings (Fiscal year ends on January 31st) and 14.9 times 2019E earnings. Besides the fluctuations in same store sales, the company's growth largely relies on the opening of new stores. For 2017, management forecasted that 1000 new stores will be opened, a 7.4% increase from the current level (13,429 stores). Management also forecasts 0-2% growth in same store sales. Even with flat same store sales and constant margins, I think a 7%+ growth rate for EPS is a good deal at this valuation. Relative valuation also helps. I think the best peers to choose for a relative valuation are Dollar Tree and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). Those retailers are similarly sized, show similar growth rates and compete in value segments as well.

As we can see in the chart below, DG is trading at a small discount.

Source: Author's Elaboration

Takeaway

Dollar General has a solid and flexible business model with anti-cyclical characteristics. It has shown constant growth for decades, with accelerations during recessions, and slowdowns during economic expansion, but never contractions. The current slowdown is, once again, a direct effect of economic expansion and very low levels of unemployment. The growth rate would rise again when the economy will face some headwinds, and the stock would start to trade at higher multiples. I am considering buying DG because I think it would be a nice counter-cyclical addition to my portfolio, with the current valuation offering a fair entry point.

