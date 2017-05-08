Kite Pharma (KITE) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 08, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Christine Cassiano - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Arie Belldegrun, M.D., FACS - Kite Pharma, Inc.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Shawn Tomasello - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Paul Jenkinson - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Analysts

Eric Schmidt, Ph.D. - Cowen and Company, LLC

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Tony Butler, Ph.D. - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Corey Davis, Ph.D. - H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

John Lawrence Newman - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Reni Benjamin, Ph.D. - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Peter Lawson, Ph.D. - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Jason McCarthy, Ph.D. - Maxim Group LLC

Mohit Bansal - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Dane Leone - BTIG LLC

Jim Birchenough, M.D - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Kite Pharma's First Quarter 2017 Conference Call. My name is Eric, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be aware that today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Christine Cassiano, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Ms. Cassiano, please go ahead.

Christine Cassiano - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Before market opened today, Kite issued a press release that provides the corporate update and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This press release is available on our website at www.kitepharma.com. We remind listeners that today's call is being webcast on our website and will be available for replay.

Joining me on the call today are Dr. Arie Belldegrun, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. David Chang, Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; Shawn Tomasello, Chief Commercial Officer; and Paul Jenkinson, Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These may include statements regarding the success and timing of our ongoing and planned clinical trials, regulatory filings, review and approval, future research and development, manufacturing capabilities, plans regarding commercialization, our cash burn, and other 2017 financial guidance, among other things.

These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions, and expectations that are subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are described in our periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2017. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Arie Belldegrun.

Arie Belldegrun, M.D., FACS - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Thank you, Christine. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. The first three months of 2017 have been a turning point for Kite. We are no longer a company just talking about the potential of CAR-T, we are now a cell therapy company with data that demonstrate positive results.

As a founder of Kite, I can't help but be proud of the teams who have helped us meet the goals we have set forth to create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, and most importantly, keep our promise to patients, who have been diagnosed with one of the toughest challenges in cancer, refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

We are proud to have completed our BLA submission at the end of March, and we continue to build and strengthen our relationships with institutions and clinicians, so they are prepared for a potential approval of axicel. While the excitement for completing the BLA submission is second only to that of a potential approval, the many small achievements along the way and enthusiasm that comes from forging a new path can be just as exhilarating to those of us involved in the day-to-day.

We remain focused on taking the steps necessary to cross the finish line with a potential FDA approval for axicel. This include the less visible, behind-the-scenes work to be prepared for launch on day one in the U.S. and submission to the European Medicines Agency in the third quarter of this year. In parallel, we have been actively pursuing a robust clinical development program across KTE-C19 to expand beyond our initial proposed indication with axicel and to deepen our understanding of cell therapy.

By doing so, we continue to gain significant experience in managing patients, in anticipating potential side effects, and in studying the effects of early interventions. After successful completion of the ZUMA-1 registrational study, we initiated a safety expansion cohort to investigate options to improve the adverse event profile. A total of 30 patients will plan for this cohort in the U.S., and all 30 had been enrolled and treated. David will provide an update for this safety expansion cohort momentarily.

Our pipeline continues to advance as we look ahead to other indications that can potentially benefit from cell therapy. We will soon begin enrolling patients in KITE-718, our MAGE-A3/A6 TCR therapy for the treatment for solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer.

In addition, we have made important steps in solidifying our China joint venture with Fosun Pharma by hiring Richard Wang to become CEO of Fosun Kite Biotechnology. The joint venture has begun operations in Shanghai. And we also made significant progress with our partner, Daiichi Sankyo, to progress development of axicel in Japan. I feel very fortunate to be on the threshold of innovation and continue to look forward to the exciting months ahead, as each day moves us a step closer to potential commercial launch.

I'd like to now turn the call over to David.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Thank you, Arie. The last few months have been exciting for Kite. And as a scientist, I see the recent progress in engineered cell therapy to be an exciting time for cancer research in general. Completing (06:57) the BLA submission to the FDA for axicabtagene ciloleucel in aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma signifies just the beginning of what is to come in the months and years ahead for axicel and other cell therapy candidates.

We have spoken quite a bit about our extensive pipeline over the past few months, but today, I want to focus on the ongoing progress in the KTE-C19 development program, as well as KITE-585, our anti-BCMA CAR candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma. We have carefully advanced our KTE-C19 development program, which in addition to having delivered a pivotal data in aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that form the basis for our BLA submission, continues to expand our knowledge of anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy. Foremost is our continued effort to characterize cytokine release syndrome and neurologic events, with the intent of further refining the management strategy for these events, which can be severe or fatal.

With that in mind, we have completed the U.S. portion of the safety expansion cohort, having enrolled and treated the planned 30 patients. The key measures studied in this cohort is the use of Keppra, an anticonvulsant; and early use of atezolizumab, an I-L6 (08:24) receptor inhibitor, to minimize the risk of severe CRS or neurologic events.

While we anticipate submitting the data from this safety expansion cohort for future medical meeting, an early analysis of the adverse event profile suggest that this approach may indeed reduce the risk of severe CRS. In the 30 patients treated to date, we have only two reports of grade 3 CRS.

In this safety expansion cohort, there was one grade 5 or fatal event. In late April, we learned of this event in a very sick patient, with explicit disease, meaning a rapidly progressive and symptomatic disease. This patient has shown inadequate responses to both first and second line therapies. And those involved in the care felt that CAR-T therapy was the best and only remaining option. The treatment course was complicated by CRS and neurologic event, and despite best attempts, the patient developed multi-organ failure and then fatal cerebral edema.

In the KTE-C19 clinical program, including the safety expansion cohort, we have built-in extensive laboratory correlative studies from blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples to collect any additional information available. In this particular case, the explicit nature of the patient's lymphoma immediately prior to and up to the day of axicel therapy is a consideration and is being further investigated. We have reported this case to the FDA, the Data Safety Monitoring Board, and study investigators. We will be amending the patient consent form to inform the current and future study participants of the potential risk of fatal cerebral edema.

All axicel and KTE-C19 studies will continue as planned. This was the first grade 5 cerebral edema event in over 300 patients, who had been treated with KTE-C19 CAR-T, including studies from the early days at the NCI. In approximately 200 patients, who have been treated with KTE-C19 in our own clinical studies to-date, the rate of grade 5 events related to KTE-C19 is tracking at approximately 2%, a figure that is consistent with what we have previously reported from our pivotal ZUMA-1 trial of 101 patients. While grade 5 events are not unexpected in studies involving patients who are suffering from rapidly progressing cancer that is refractory to treatment, we will continue to invest in trials that advance our understanding of adverse events and further improve the treatment approach.

We continue to advance development of KTE-C19 in ZUMA-2 in relapsed and refractory mantle cell lymphoma; ZUMA-3 and ZUMA-4 in adult and pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which we plan to move into Phase 2 trials later this year; and ZUMA-6, where axicel is being studied in combination with PD-L1 blocker atezolizumab. Data on many of these trials are planned for the end of this year. In addition, we have recently initiated ZUMA-5 in follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and ZUMA-9, which will provide patients with access to axicel, while we await for the regulatory decision on our BLA submission.

As we look ahead to the remainder of 2017, we are on track to submit our marketing authorization for axicel in aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in Europe and expand our clinical footprint in that region. In addition, we will have one year follow-up data from our pivotal ZUMA-1 trial by year end.

Beyond the KTE-C19 development program, we are also advancing KITE-585, which we believe has the potential to become the next significant product candidate for Kite. During AACR, we gave a presentation on KITE-585, where we described the role of BCMA in the growth of multiple myeloma, as well as its unique expression profile, which, we believe, makes this a promising target for the chimeric antigen receptor B-cell technology. KITE-585 uses single-chain variable fragment derived from a fully human anti-BCMA antibody to minimize immunogenicity. Based on preclinical studies, we know that this construct has acted in both low and high BCMA expressing myeloma cells, which is important as BCMA expression in multiple myeloma varies significantly.

Another important match with our (13:31) KITE-585 is that it works well, without any diminution of activity in the presence of soluble BCMA. This is significant because many patients with multiple myeloma have circulating BCMA, which can potentially interfere with the chimeric antigen receptor B-cell therapies. We believe this product characteristics, along with our next-generation cell manufacturing technology and the cell therapy development expertise demonstrated and applied to axicel, will translate directly to the development of our BCMA program. Our planned acceleration effort to advance KITE-585 has already yielded results as we now intend to move up our IND filing to third quarter this year and initiate the KITE-585 clinical trial by year end.

I would now like to invite Shawn Tomasello to provide an overview of commercialization activities we have underway, as we look ahead to potential approach and launch of axicel.

Shawn Tomasello - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Thank you, David. I'm delighted to have the opportunity to discuss Kite's plan for a successful launch of axicel. A key success factor in bringing a potentially transformative therapy to market is people. And we've spoken in the past about the proven and capable commercial and medical affairs teams we've assembled at Kite.

Collectively, the leadership group has lunched 14 blockbuster brands, with oncology and hematology background at top oncology companies. And we continue to add exceptional talent to the organization. Many of us in the group have worked together previously over the years. We have a strong track record of successfully defining a market and launching a disruptive and innovative therapy into that market. We also have strong experience working in areas of great unmet medical needs and executing with a very patient-centric approach. We are ready to make history together again at Kite.

Our market research indicates that the commercial opportunity for axicel is highly compelling. Aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma remains a major unmet medical need. Despite the high rate of response to chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant, there is a significant portion of patients who do not respond to chemotherapy, are not clinically eligible for transplant, or relapsing after the transplant. This is how we understand and estimate the CAR-T addressable patient population, resulting in about 7,000 patients in the U.S. and nearly 7,000 in the EU.

The U.S. launch of axicel will be different from your traditional go-to-market oncology launch. Our primary goal is a solid start, ensuring a positive prescriber and patient experience, not just a rapid launch. We believe it is our job to set the standard for service, reliability, and speed for the entire field. We intend to build trust and confidence with the customer base that understands CAR-T therapy and axicel. It will be critical for Kite to ensure an exceptionally positive experience for the prescriber and patient every step of the way.

So, to that end, our launch strategy is a controlled, but not limited launch. Our launch plan focuses on 70 to 90 large academic centers, and we estimate that these targeted institutions represent approximately 90% of addressable DLBCL patients in the U.S. In most instances, these targeted centers already have experience with CAR-T and transplant therapies and are actively evolving their transplant centers to become cell therapy centers.

At launch, we expect that at least 10 to 15 of these top centers will be ready to administer CAR-T therapy. We believe this will increase to 20 sites at three months, 40 sites by six months, and 60 sites by nine months. Key sites are already in full preparation mode. They are formulating and executing business plans to create dedicated cell therapy units within their respective institution. And they are thinking holistically across the administrative, financial, and clinical dimensions.

We're hearing from the hospital leadership that key hires are being made, apheresis suites expanded, supportive care services enlarged, and other resources being lined up in anticipation. With this swell of anticipation for the introduction of approved cell therapies, we are already working directly with many of our targeted sites to understand their needs, to educate them about our systems, and to coordinate implementation processes in advance.

We go in with a multidisciplinary team that includes medical affair, quality, market access, account management, information technology, and, of course, clinical. We feel this cross-functional, high-touch model will help ensure that systems and workflows at the site are in place ahead of time. Based on our conversations with the cross-functional teams at the multiple academic institutions we're focused on right now, we expect that these centers will be equipped with the reserve of apheresis chairs, hospital beds, and the staff needed to deliver CAR-T therapy.

In addition to our meetings with the academic transplant centers, we are in active dialogue with payers. These activities have been ongoing for more than a year. We've met with all the national payers, and nearly all of the regional payers. And these meetings have been consistently positive and productive. Commercial payers are enthusiastic about being able to offer a cell therapy to their patients with refractory aggressive NHL. All payers have been enthusiastic around the clinical trial results shared by our medical affairs colleagues and have consistently asked us to come back with subsequent updates.

On the government side, Kite has held multiple meetings with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS, and our exchange with CMS had been highly positive. We've also met with all 12 Medicare Administrative Contractors or MACs. And the MACs have jurisdiction to process Medicare claims. And they serve as the primary operational contacts between Medicare and healthcare providers.

In summary, we expect axicel to be approved by FDA in 2017, and yes, we will be ready to launch upon approval. We are very confident that we have a robust value proposition.

For more on our financial update, I'll turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Jenkinson - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Thank you, Shawn. We have provided details on our first quarter financial results in our press release and 10-Q filing this morning.

During the first quarter, Kite significantly strengthened its financial position. We ended the quarter with $804 million of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This compares to $414 million of cash and securities at the end of the fourth quarter last year. This increase was due to our most recent $410 million financing and the $50 million upfront payment received from Daiichi Sankyo, offset by our first quarter net cash burn of $60 million.

We expect full year 2017 net cash burn of between $325 million and $340 million, which is unchanged from guidance in February. Our cash burn guidance for 2017 assumes GAAP operating expenses of between $490 million and $515 million, which includes approximately a $135 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Operating expenses for the full year are split approximately 60% to research and development and 40% to general and administration. As discussed in February, we do not currently expect product revenues for 2017, but Kite will be ready to launch axicel, following either the normal approval timeline or in the event of earlier approval.

With that, I will turn the call over for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. And our first question comes from Eric Schmidt from Cowen and Company. Eric, your line is now open.

Eric Schmidt, Ph.D. - Cowen and Company, LLC

Morning, and thanks for the questions. Maybe two quick ones for David. First, do you have any disability on whether an FDA AdComm (23:28) will be required? And second, around this first case of cerebral edema, was there any pause or halt to trial recruitment in of the ZUMA-1 studies that was required, as you amended the protocol? Thanks.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Yeah, Eric, thank you very much for those two questions. In terms of the status of the filing, as we have announced, we (23:54) completed the BLA filing at the end of March. And we are currently undergoing the period so-called the validation period, where there are ongoing discussions back and forth. But so far, there has not been any formal communications regarding the AdComm (24:10). I think we have previously stated that we expect an AdComm (24:15) and preparing for that upcoming AdComm (24:21) if it were to happen.

So, let me go to the second question, which was whether there was any pause on the clinical study, and the answer is no. The event happened towards end of April, and we have completed providing all the details about this particular case that are available to-date to the FDA.

Operator

And our next question comes from Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thanks for taking my questions. So, just a couple here. With regard to reimbursement preparedness, could you maybe just comment where you stand in terms of the NTAP process? And then with GE manufacturing, have you started using the pilot automation technology? When can we expect an update here? And then, finally, just on the TCR platform, it looks like you started the study with MAGE-A3/A6 T-cell receptors, just wondering what the outlook is for that platform this year.

Shawn Tomasello - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Salveen, this is Shawn, I'll take the reimbursement question. So, we have applied for NTAP. We've already done the town hall presentations that's opted (25:41) the presentation for NTAP. The public comments on our application have been posted. So, now, we just are in a waiting period. There's a 60-day period for public comment, and then we need to get approval by July 1 in order to get a formal approval from CMS on NTAP. But we have done everything that we can possibly do at Kite to make sure that we're in a good position for an NTAP.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

And this is David Chang. I'll take the second question about the MAGE-A3/A6, so this is a Phase 1, which will transition into Phase 2 once the safety portion is completed. So, there is already a proof of concept coming out of the NCI study, where approximately 15 patients have been treated, out of whom three patients had responses. What we have done with MAGE-A3/A6 is introducing additional modifications, including new manufacturing process with the intent of making the cells more potent. And for that reason, and for the general reason of carefully proceeding with the clinical study, we are repeating the Phase 1 portion, which we expect to enroll sufficient number of patients perhaps to deliver the data sometime towards the end of the year, if not early next year. And the Phase 2 portion, obviously, will take a little longer time.

Operator

And our next question comes from Biren Amin from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. Thanks for taking my questions. Just on ZUMA-6. I guess, how many patients should we expect when you present the preliminary data in combination with TECENTRIQ? And what type of follow-up should we expect from that trial? And then, I guess, just on the patient death, what was the time from the onset of symptoms to the grade 5 event? And also, have you amended all protocols to exclude this type of patient going forward? Thanks.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Hi, Biren. Thanks for those two questions. In terms of the ZUMA-6, which is a combination study, where we are testing KTE-C19 together with atezolizumab. Let me just provide in terms of the number of cohorts that we expect to complete before we present the data. The way that the study is designed, the Phase 1 portion is really testing the timing of when atezo is given (28:19) relative to the KTE-C19. There is no dose exploration. So, currently, it looks like that we would complete the entire – the Phase 1 portion by the time when we plan to present the data towards the end of this year.

And the second question is on the grade 5 event, about how soon it occurred from the initial symptoms. It took about two days progressively worsening in neurologic events. And also, at this time, patient's overall condition was deteriorating. I think I did mention something about the patient's initial condition becoming a sort of our focus of attention. So, let me just provide a little more color to that.

So, this patient had a refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. At the time of enrollment, he had, as I said, explicit disease that was rapidly progressing and having a lot of symptoms from the tumor. That includes having fever. And there were lot of concerns about underlying infection, however, patient's repeated blood culture and viral culture came back negative. Patient had worsening liver functions, which was attributed to his progressive disease. And also, during the initial chemo conditioning therapy, patient developed a new onset malignant perfusion. So, in all, patient had a pretty rapidly progressing disease.

And also as part of additional work-up, we have generated initial blood and cerebrospinal spinal fluid cytokine levels. And this patient had one of the highest level of certain cytokines that we have ever seen in all ZUMA-1 patients. So, all those things indicate that patient's baseline underlying inflammatory conditions were extremely at high level.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tony Butler from Guggenheim Securities. Tony, your line is now open.

Tony Butler, Ph.D. - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Good morning, and thank you. David, can we go back to the HERMOSA-1 study with KITE-718, and given that the dose that NCI was using may or may not be the correct dose that you all would use. I'm just curious how you actually determine a good starting dose realizing that this trial was a dose ranging study?

And the second question, I guess, for Shawn, understanding that you may get great feedback today on number of apheresis beds that may be expanded or the amount of staff that may be expanded at any of these centers, does it actually include also the fact that those centers may be engaging, not only in commercial opportunities, but also in an expanding clinical trial program, not only with Kite, but with other companies? That is to say, are they thinking beyond just the commercialization component? Thanks very much.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Right. Tony, Dave Chang. Thanks for that question on our KITE-718 clinical study. So, in the NCI study, they have tested up to 100 billion cells dose to patients. In terms of determining that initial starting dose, that's always very complex question. We have a lot of different factors go in. In our case, putting the safety on focus, we have gone several logs below what has already been tested. And they will be the starting dose, and we will progressively increase the cell dose, once the safety has been established.

Shawn Tomasello - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Yeah. Tony, this is Shawn. Thanks for the question. The conversations that we've had with most of our targeted institutions have been pretty much focused around their commercial readiness. And universally, less than 20% of patients end up in a clinical trial. I don't expect that number to change, moving forward, that will fit the CAR-T or the medical community in general. But in the first 12 months, I really don't see capacity issues for a commercial execution.

Operator

And our next question comes from Corey Davis from Wainwright. Corey, your line is now open.

Corey Davis, Ph.D. - H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Thanks very much. Can you just remind us simply what percent of patients you would expect to go through CMS and be reimbursed through that process?

Shawn Tomasello - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Sure. This is Shawn again. So, we anticipate that our patient mix will be at least 50% commercial. We think about a third of the patient mix will go through the CMS/DRG. And the rest of the patients will be treated under PPS-exempt hospitals.

And the PPS-exempt hospitals are not exposed to the DRG payment process.

Operator

And our next question comes from John Newman from Canaccord. John, your line is now open.

John Lawrence Newman - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Hi, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I thought you initiated the ZUMA-9 study. I'm just wondering if those patients will receive drug from your new facility. And also, I know very early in the process, but just wanted to get some general thoughts around pricing and if you would look to price in line similar to above, below Novartis? Thanks.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

So, John, let me take on the first question about, how the ZUMA-9 study patients will be treated. ZUMA-9 is our expanded access study, where the intent is to provide axicel to patients who are in need, while the regulatory discussion is ongoing. So, currently, the commercial manufacturing facility is fully approved for the production of clinical materials. And in addition, we have our clinical manufacturing facilities. So, in terms of providing the cell products, we will be using any operational clinical facilities that we have on our hand, including the commercial manufacturing facility.

Shawn Tomasello - Kite Pharma, Inc.

This is Shawn. I'll take the pricing question. So, we're currently fielding pricing research that integrates the primary analysis. And the early observation that we had continue to hold and that is that regardless of stakeholder, whether it's a prescriber, a payer, or a patient, the more they know about the product and the data, the higher value they assign to it. So, I'm very, very confident that we have a good value proposition.

I think, the second part of your question was how do we think about pricing relative to what Novartis might or might not do? And clearly, we'll have some backup plans and strategies on the shelf depending on what Novartis does. I don't have any insight at this point in the time what their pricing will be, but we'll be ready to integrate that into our thinking.

Operator

And our next question comes from Reni Benjamin from Raymond James. Reni, your line is now open.

Reni Benjamin, Ph.D. - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the questions, and congratulations on all the progress. Maybe just stating off with a commercialization question. What is the right size of a sales force? And frankly, if you even really need one, because I know you're getting cell therapy account mangers onboard.

Can you talk a little bit about the logistics involved, and how this is going to work out during commercialization? Will there be some sort of a direct communication, or there'll be another party involved to help with the logistics? And what are your plans in terms of handling Europe in terms of commercialization?

Shawn Tomasello - Kite Pharma, Inc.

All right. This is Shawn, I'll talk those in chunks, if you don't mind. There were multiple questions in there, so we'll do our best. If I miss something, go back to it, okay? So, what is the right size of the customer-facing organization? And you're right, we're not hiring traditional sales representative. I don't think this model integrates that at all. So, we're very confident that with 25 cell therapy account managers that we can service at a high level the targeted accounts, especially for the first 12 months.

If we see that we need to go beyond those accounts, we can always adjust accordingly. And we've already hired 24 of those 25 cell therapy account managers. We posted 25, we had over 1,000 inquires. Interviewed 75, and we're very happy with the caliber of professional account managers that we were able to attract to Kite.

The go-to configuration, no surprise to anybody, is not just one individual at Kite. It's what I would call a pod of functional folks that have to work together to make all this happen smoothly for the customer. So, in that pod, you have the cell therapy account manager, as I would call, like the quarterback of what's happening in all of these accounts. And surrounding that individual is all of the functions that we need to make this happen smoothly. And that would be medical affairs; that would be quality; that would be market access; and then, of course, the Kite Konnect customer-facing function that we've built as well. So, a lot of internal coordination to make things go smoothly for the external customer.

And then with respect to Europe, we're making great progress in Europe. I think you guys already know we've hired Chris Nowers as the Head of Europe. We've established our location in London in Stockley Park. And we're executing on some critical hires in clinical development, medical affairs; and the three top country managers we're moving; and our market access function, building that out as well. So, making good progress.

Operator

And our next question comes from Peter Lawson from SunTrust Robinson. Peter, your line is now open.

Peter Lawson, Ph.D. - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Hey, David. You mentioned of high cytokine levels of the patient that died. How did that signature look like in (40:33) using that to exclude further patients?

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Yeah, Peter. So, I guess, your question is regarding some of the biomarker work that was done, and whether we are finding any signature to pre-identify patients who had high risk. I think those are excellent questions. And that's something that as a drug developer, we are striving to get to that point. I mean, certainly, we only have a single case, and for us to make a generalizing comment or actions based on a single patient, that's always hard. But we will be looking at various information that we already have and also analyzing additional data as a part of the general program in all throughout, not just KTE-C19, in any clinical programs, to identify information that could be predicted in terms of efficacy as well as safety.

Peter Lawson, Ph.D. - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Great. Thank you. And then just thinking about the ZUMA-3, ZUMA-4 data, how many patients should we be thinking about at ASCO?

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

So, those studies are ongoing. What we have done is we started the studies at the same cell dose that we are using in the ZUMA-1 study, 2 million cells per kilogram. After what we have seen in terms of efficacy, we're doing something interesting, which is testing lower cell dose. And, so far, we have not seen such diminution of the efficacy. And that's the way that this study is ongoing.

We will be presenting the updated data coming from the ZUMA-3, which is the ALL study in adult patient population at ASCO. And it will have data that was obtained towards end of last year, early this year. So, it will have about little more than 10 patients.

Operator

Our next questions comes from Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group. Jason, your line is now open.

Jason McCarthy, Ph.D. - Maxim Group LLC

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I want to just divert a little bit to KITE-585. Can you give us an update on the potential size of the trial and the timing of data? And also, if you can give us an update on the clinical plans for development of KTE-C19 in China? Thanks.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Okay. So, let me take on the first question, Jason. So, in terms of KITE-585, which is our anti-BCMA CAR program, our current plan is to submit the IND in the third quarter of this year and initiate Phase 1 study in 2017. So, in terms of the size of Phase 1 portion, it really depends on how well it progresses. Usually, Phase 1 portion of the study, we'll enroll about 12 to 15 patients, maybe a little bit less. And once it goes to the Phase 2, the sample size will go up. At this point, it's little bit too early for us to provide any information about the size of the Phase 2 study.

And, about the studies, KTE-C19 study in China. As we have announced earlier this year, we have created a joint venture with Fosun. And now, as we are sort of hiring team in China, our first engagement will be heading a regulatory discussion with CDE and Chinese FDA. And based on that, we'll provide further guidance on the timing of the clinical studies in China.

Operator

And our next question comes Mohit Bansal from Citi. Your line is now open.

Mohit Bansal - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Filling in for Robyn. Just going back to the case of cerebral edema you have seen. So, can you help us understand, if you looked at this case and how it compares to the previous cases of lower-grade neurotoxia seen with axicel, and if you do see any common factor there that could help in the future?

Thank you.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Yeah. So, the question is how this case compares with other cases of neurologic event. I mean, the certainly, the main difference is the severity of the symptoms, and that there was a evidence of swelling, cerebral edema. I mean, this is the only case of fatal cerebral edema out of over 300 patients, who have been treated with KTE-C19 in our own, as well as in NCI study. So, trying to see how this case is different, other than the fact that there was evidence of cerebral edema.

And to our patients' underlying question, as I've said during the prepared statement as well as in earlier responses to early questions, the patients in a high inflammatory condition, including some of the abnormalities that we have seen in the cerebrospinal fluid before the start of the treatment, I think, that's really coming to the question.

Operator

And our next question comes from Dane Leone from BTIG. Dane, your line is now open.

Dane Leone - BTIG LLC

Hi. Thank you very much for taking the questions. Maybe a couple for me, if you don't mind. Maybe just few on the cerebral edema case. I'm just curious, what was the performance status of that patient? And then, can you just remind us of the actual dose level being used in the safety expansion cohort?

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Okay. The dose level – hi, Dane.

Dane Leone - BTIG LLC

Hi.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

In terms of dose level in the safety expansion cohort, it's the same dose that we have studied in the ZUMA-1 study, so nothing has changed. Only significant change in the safety expansion cohort is the addition of anticonvulsant Keppra and also early use of atezolizumab. Those are the sort of treatment differences. And we do also collect more extensive blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples. And in this case, there was a baseline cerebrospinal fluid collected before patient received any cells, which is really helping us to understand the unusual nature of this particular patient. I forgot your first question.

Dane Leone - BTIG LLC

What was the actual performance status for that patient?

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

The performance of this patient was probably a low one. I mean, we only allow patients with performance status of 0 and 1. And that usually is determined by the investigator. And the fact that he had intermittent fever that was going up to 39 degrees even before the start of the treatment; patient was symptomatic from pain and other things; and also, rapidly rising liver enzymes before any treatment was given; and all those things really tells you how sick this patient may have been before he received the cells.

Dane Leone - BTIG LLC

Okay. And then maybe one on KITE-585 for me. The topic on the discussion on antigen escape for BCMA has come up a bit. Is there anything in your early work, or how you thought of the design that kind of plays into that construct if patients might experience antigen escape, or is that not a problem? Just curious to hear your thoughts.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Yeah. So, excellent question. I think the antigen escape is something that always is coming up. I mean, when the antigen escape occurs, I mean, the construct CAR in BCMA would be no longer effective. So, within that program, that will be somewhat hard to address directly. However, having said that, the way that the construct was designed was really trying to get a good cell expansion from the beginning. I think studies repeatedly had shown that cell expansion correlates with efficacy. That's the data coming from the anti-CD19 CAR trials, both ours and others in that space. So, design of the CAR construct really favors that.

And in terms of the antigen escape, if that were to occur, the approach should be coming up with a secondary target. And in our program, that's directed towards multiple myeloma. We have other targets towards which we are developing chimeric antigen receptor program. So, once they are sufficiently mature, we will be presenting those data in the scientific meetings.

Dane Leone - BTIG LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Jim, your line is now open.

Jim Birchenough, M.D - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Yeah. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. One clinical, one commercial. On the commercial side, I was just trying to get a sense of how fluid your controlled launch will be? I'm assuming that as you go into centers, you're going to want them to be commercial-ready in terms of ancillary services and that sort of thing. If you're finding centers already earlier, would you control the launch more rapidly? And if the centers are not ready, would you still go into those centers?

And then on, the clinical side, just wondering if you can give a bit more detail on how the protocol's been modified, following the grade 5 event? Are patients with simple rising liver enzymes treated differently? Are patients with fever baseline treated differently? Thanks.

Shawn Tomasello - Kite Pharma, Inc.

So, thanks for the commercial readiness question. We're actually not waiting until launch to go into the centers. We've been into the targeted centers, probably the top 20 already. So, we're working with them from a standpoint of process and helping them to think about the things that they need to think about to get ready for commercial CAR T and learning on our own as well, things that we might be able to do prior to launch in order to help with the logistics in the process of CAR T therapy.

So, the answer to your question is if someone is ready to go and they have everything in order from a standpoint of the patient experience, we would, of course, engage with them. But at the same time, we are committed to making sure that wherever we go first with axicel, that everything is in the order and ready to go to make sure that it's a positive patient experience and a prescriber experience. So, we're not inflexible, but we are very firm on making sure that it's a positive experience.

David D. Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - Kite Pharma, Inc.

And Tim, let me take the second question about what we're doing about the study conduct, all right. As I've said, the first thing that we are doing is properly communicating this potential risk of fatal cerebral edema to the study participants. And that will be the first thing that we're doing. The second thing is reviewing the details of study protocol. And keep in mind that since we have initiated ZUMA-1 study, we have treated close to 200 patients, over 300 patients if we include the NCI side effect concept (53:15) in the program. So, we have quite a bit of experience in how to screen the patients and how to manage some of the emerging events that happens between the study enrollment and the actual treatment of axicel.

In this particular case, patient met all the eligibility criteria when he signed the informed consent and was enrolled into the study. So, all the events that happened subsequent to that between signing of the informed consent and actually receiving the axicel is when he had this rapid progression of the disease. So, we will be reviewing the period, which usually ends up being about 14 to 17-day period to see what else we could do to avoid situations like this.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for additional comments.

Arie Belldegrun, M.D., FACS - Kite Pharma, Inc.

Thank you, all, for your time and participation on an early Monday morning. We look forward to the months ahead and the milestone on the horizon as we near a potential approval.

Operator, you may now disconnect.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your participation on an early Monday morning. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.