Monster Beverage - Regulatory And Headline Risk Should Not Be Underestimated

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is loved by many growth investors and it's not surprising. Since 2006, the company has managed to grow revenue at a 17.54% CAGR and net income at a 22.81% CAGR, with diluted EPS growing at a 21.86% CAGR. The company has been successful despite the direct competitive pressures of Red Bull and the indirect competition of a large numbers of sugar-sweetened drinks producers.

The sentiment toward this stock is good, and despite the recent correction that led it to fall more than 20%, MNST still trades at growth multiples, with a P/E ratio close to 40. The company is still delivering good growth numbers - last quarter, revenue grew 9.1% YoY, while diluted earnings per share rose 15.8%. Reading last quarter's results, I didn't find anything investors could complain about. Besides the strong revenue and earnings growth, margins were good - net margin was basically flat, while operating margin contracted a bit, from 37.4% to 35.6%, nothing to be concerned about. The decline in operating margin is a natural consequence of international expansion, since the company pushes general and administrative expenses in order to gain brand power.

Investors can read the earnings report and maybe find more warning signs than I did. There is something else I would like to focus on, and has something to do with the company's growth prospects and related risks.

What We Know, What The Company Knows

Last year, Citron Research issued a report where they indicated Monster Beverage as an attractive short, due to the excessive valuation in comparison to peers such as The Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and several business risks. One of these business risks was related to headline risk and the possibility of regulatory actions that could limit energy drinks consumption.

Several studies show that sweetened drinks and energy drinks are bad for our health. Any debate about this is usually not very serious. Several studies, including one published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, confirm that energy drinks are bad for health and for our heart in particular. As a consequence of rising concerns for public health, many institutions are pressing regulators to put taxes on consumption of sugary drinks and energy drinks in particular.

Monster Beverage is aware of the challenges and risks related to government regulation. In the risks section of the annual report we can read:

Legislation may be introduced in the United States and other countries at the federal, state and municipal level in respect of each of the subject areas discussed below. Public health officials and health advocates are increasingly focused on the public health consequences associated with obesity, especially as it affects children, and are seeking legislative change to reduce the consumption of sweetened beverages. There also has been an increased focus on caffeine content in beverages, as discussed below.

Moreover, the company recognizes headline risk as a potential threat - as we can read :

"An unfavorable report on the health effects of caffeine, or criticism or negative publicity regarding the caffeine content and/or any other ingredients in our products or energy drinks generally, could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Articles critical of the caffeine content and/or other ingredients in energy drinks and/or articles indicating certain health risks of energy drinks have been published in recent years. We believe the overall growth of the energy drink market in the U.S. may have been negatively impacted by the ongoing negative publicity and comments that continue to appear in the media questioning the safety of energy drinks, and suggesting limitations on their ingredients (including caffeine), and/or the levels thereof, and/or imposing minimum age restrictions for consumers. If reports, studies or articles critical of caffeine and/or energy drinks continue to be published or are published in the future, they could adversely affect the demand for our products.

Regulatory Concerns Have Grown Constantly

Regulatory pressures have been mounting for a few years and several laws that would impose a tax on sweetened beverages have been proposed in Congress, in some state legislatures such as Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Oregon, Rhode Island and Texas and by several governments in Europe and Asia. Berkeley, California was the first jurisdiction to introduce a tax on sweetened drinks, including energy drinks. Despite the initial skepticism, the tax seems to be working and actually reduced the consumption of sweetened drinks. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health showed that Berkeley's soda tax has pushed sugary drink consumption down in low income communities. The study by the University of California, Berkeley, shows that consumption of sugary drinks fell 21% in Berkeley, while it increased by 4% in Oakland and San Francisco, nearby cities that don't have similar taxes.

Other measures don't imply taxes, but can be equally harmful for energy drinks producers. The City of San Francisco recently enacted an ordinance that would require health warnings on advertisements for certain sugar-sweetened beverages, though enforcement has been delayed due to a lawsuit challenging the ordinance. It is demonstrated that this kind of advertising can reduce the willingness to consume a product, as it happened for cigarettes consumption in developed countries. Considering that energy drinks don't give dependence like cigarettes, the potential harm to producers could be higher.

The increasingly unfavorable regulatory environment is not just an American phenomenon. Taxes on sweetened beverages have been introduced in several countries and many others may introduce them soon. For example, Mexico has a 25% excise tax on certain energy drinks, which doesn't affect Monster drinks for the moment, and a $1 MXN tax per liter on all sugar-sweetened beverages. Nonetheless, several laws that would impose excise taxes on energy drinks have been recently proposed. In Europe, several countries have introduced taxes on energy drinks and sweetened beverages. For example, Hungary has introduced a tax on sweetened drinks in 2011 - as an effect, 22% of people reduced energy drink consumption and 19% of people reduced their intake of sugary-sweetened soft-drinks. In the United Kingdom and in Ireland, soda taxes have been passed and will come into force in 2018. Estonia and Ukraine are considering proposals that would impose an excise tax on energy drinks. Several countries outside Europe have recently passed similar measures as well. For example, Saudi Arabia declared that it will introduce a tax of 100% on energy drinks as early as the second quarter of 2017, and several other countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to introduce similar measures as well.

Recent Studies And Implications

In the last few years, a series of studies and reports about the potential damage of energy drinks have been published. Several studies suggest that such drinks can have several negative effects on heart, including high blood pressure, increases in the stress hormone norepinephrine, heart palpitations, and abnormal heart rhythms, in general, even in people with no cardiovascular risk factors.

I would like to focus on one study in particular, which was published on the Journal of American Heart Association just a few days before the last earnings report.

The study has once again linked energy drink consumption to some heart issues. The difference with the vast majority of studies so far is that this study has shown that the high amount of caffeine may not be the only factor behind the heart issues. The study compared a caffeinated drink mixture to a commercial energy drink, and found that caffeine alone in energy drinks may not be responsible for the heart issues.

The study was conducted on a group of 18 healthy men and women aged 18 to 40. Half received 32-ounces of an unspecified commercially available energy drink, while the other half received a control drink made of 32 ounces of carbonated water, cherry syrup, lime juice and caffeine.

Researchers found that the group who drank the energy drink showed abnormal electrical activity, while the control group didn't show strange effects. Moreover, the group who took the energy drink reported an increase in systolic blood pressure until 6 hours after finishing their beverage, while the blood pressure of those who took the control drink had returned to normal.

Researchers think that the energy drink's proprietary blend - made of B vitamins, amino acids taurine and L-carnitine, the sugar alcohol inositol, panax ginseng extract and guarana extract - could have additional effects on the heart or may prolong the effects of caffeine in the body.

If more studies confirm these findings, there could be some important implications. Energy drinks have been "attacked" by health advocates for a while. Part of the discussion was about sweetened drinks in general, or about the excessive intakes of caffeine. If some issues are found in the ingredients included in the "proprietary blend", energy drinks will be the target of additional regulatory pressures and exposed to further headline risk. Pressures from health advocates may have more direct effects, as legislators could be more willing to take some measures in the relatively small market of energy drinks, rather than the bigger market of sugar drinks.

I think it's still worth thinking about regulatory and headline risk when assessing this stock's attractiveness. I see that regulatory pressures are actually increasing, and I think it's not time to underestimate the potential effects of bad publicity.

