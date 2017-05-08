First Data's (FDC) CEO Frank Bisignano on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Good day and welcome to the First Data First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Peter Poillon, Senior Vice President Investor Relations.

Peter Poillon

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to First Data’s first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Our call today is being hosted by Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data. Joining Frank on the call is Himanshu Patel, Chief Financial Officer. Himanshu will be referencing a slide presentation during his prepared remarks. A copy of the slide presentation, as well as our earnings press release and supplemental schedules, are available on our website at investor.firstdata.com.

Throughout this call, segment revenue, expense and EBITDA growth rates referenced by Frank and Himanshu will be on a constant currency basis and excludes the impact from the divestiture of the Australian ATM business. After Frank’s and Himanshu’s prepared remarks, we’ll open the call up to Q&A and our standard ground rules will apply. We request that you limit your questions to one question and one follow-up in order to be fair to as many participants as possible. If we have time at the end, you can come back into the queue for another question.

Now, I’d like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made during today’s call are subject to risks and uncertainty. Factors that could materially change our current forward-looking assumptions are described in today’s presentation, and in our 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. We’ll also discuss items that do not conform to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. We’ve reconciled those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation and in the supplemental schedules of the earnings release.

With that, I’ll hand the call over to Frank.

Frank Bisignano

Thank you, everyone. It’s a pleasure to be on the call today. As we have in the past, I’ll open with a brief recap of the first quarter’s financial results. And then, I’ll update you on some of our key initiatives.

Our adjusted EPS improved by 17% to $0.28 per diluted share. Segment revenue growth was 3% constant currency in the quarter and was fairly evenly spread across all segments. Segment EBITDA increased 4% constant currency in the quarter.

Free cash flow was healthy at $261 million in the quarter, that’s up $50 million or 24% over the prior year quarter. And since the beginning of the year, we’ve refinanced over $5 billion of debt, as we continuously seek to lower our borrowing cost and extend maturities.

Now, I’d like to update you on few key initiatives. Let me start with the enterprise client space. I feel great about our enterprise sales force and its continued ability to sell our broad array of products across all our businesses around the world.

I’ll start with the deal that Jack Henry announced last week, a strategic partnership between us, Jack Henry and PSCU. This is very exciting to us, to partner with these two great organizations to help Jack Henry expand its services. And PSCU has been a fantastic partner and client of us for more than 20 years.

This deal really exemplifies the collaborative nature of First Data with its partners. Moving to processor for both debit and credit for Jack Henry and Jack Henry has agreed to become referral partner for our STAR Network. This sizeable transaction represents a takeaway from competitors in the network and card processing space, as well as an outsourcing win for First Data.

We expanded our partnership with First Citizens Bank, a longtime client, has decided to leverage our single issuer processing platform and convert their credit portfolios to First Data. We started processing installment loans from Barclays in the Unites States. We also began processing loans on behalf of our client, Citizens Bank, for their Vivint Smart Home Loan portfolio.

We won a significant end [ph] deal to be the payment provider for a large pay bank [ph] in the e-commerce space. We’ve recently expanded our relationship with McDonald’s by payment enabling their order-ahead app. And we’re partnering with Sunoco on the roll out of their mobile payment strategy.

We’ve been very successful at renewing our bank acquiring partnerships in recent years. I’m pleased to report that so far this year we’ve renewed important acquiring agreements with three significant banking partners, including Independent BankersBank and Pinnacle Bank.

I also like to highlight a deal, where we renewed and significantly expanded our acquiring partnership relationship at TD Bank with its more than 1,200 branches.

On this call and the past several calls, we talked a lot about our success in the enterprise space. We will come back to you later this year with metrics that help you to mention the size and duration of our enterprise backlog of signed but not implemented wins.

Next, on the SMB direct business, we completed another quarter, where we saw progress across a number of metrics including better sales force and merchant retention. The initiatives that we put in place last year are working and we remain confident that we will continue to see steady improvement in this portion of our GBS North America business.

I am pleased with the progress that we’re making in the ISV space. While it’s still early days, we’ve seen solid interest from developers and becoming evident at our Clover platform is the key differentiator for them.

Since we last spoke in February, we’ve been busy signing up ISV partners like MiCamp [ph] and Breadcrumb in the popular restaurant vertical, and the inventory software management software provider Shopventory. In the e-commerce space, we have also new ISV partnerships with Flywire and Barracuda SignNow.

And lastly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t touch on the momentum we are seeing in all of our financial businesses. For example, one of our largest GFS clients in Asia-Pac recently acquired new portfolios, and the client has chosen First Data to be their provider for these portfolios.

Now, let me spend a moment, discussing our recently announced acquisition, Acculynk. Acculynk is the leader in online debit solutions. In particular, Acculynk solution set is the sweet spot of helping merchants lower their cost of acceptance. We have worked with and admired this company for a few years. And in the short time since our acquisition announcement, it’s clear that First Data will be an accelerator for Acculynk and its product set.

Now, before I close, I think it’s important to briefly discuss our U.S. JV acquiring business. While the lead flow softness in this business has been well telegraphed, it’s important to also know that we’re in close partnership with all three banks to improve results, and are very confident that the current weakness is transitory. Himanshu will provide more details on this later.

In closing, we feel really good about our momentum over the remainder of the year. We are weighing enterprise mandates across all three of our segments, whether its new logos or expanding existing relationships. And I honestly believe, we can and will get even better at it.

We are in the early innings in developing an ISV channel and are encouraged by the progress we are making in the level of interest in our products and capabilities from the developer community.

The SMB business within GBS North America is on path to recovery and we will stay focused on that business. Each of our international regions is seeing great business momentum. We are, as always driving productivity and expect positive operating leverage for the full year. We continue to manage our balance sheet by paying down debt and opportunistically refinancing. And for these reasons, our confidence in meeting our guidance for 2017 and in the medium is high.

Now, I’d like to turn it over to Himanshu.

Himanshu Patel

Thank you, Frank. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. I’m going to start on Slide 4, the summary of our Q1 results. I’ll focus on the non-GAAP and segment financial metrics, which more closely reflects how we manage our business.

Segment revenue, which modifies consolidated revenue primarily to exclude certain pass-through costs and to proportionately consolidate the revenue of our major joint ventures was $1.7 billion in the quarter. This was up 2% on a reported basis or up 3% excluding the impacts from currency and the divestiture of the Australian ATM business in September 2016.

Q1 adjusted net income, a measure of earnings that excludes amortization of acquisition related intangibles, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring costs and other items, was $258 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, up 17% versus the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven primarily by improved operating results and lower interest expense.

Q1 total segment EBITDA of $651 million was up 2% on the reported basis, or up 4%, excluding the impacts from currency and the Australian ATM divestiture. Both our revenue growth and EBITDA growth in Q1 were negatively impacted by previously disclosed benefits reflected in the prior year’s Q1 results, including an $8.5 million licensing fee resolution in GFS Latin America last year, the revenue tailwind associated with interchange rate changes in GBS EMEA last year, one extra calendar day of transaction revenue from leap year last year, and finally, on the expense side of the ledger, last year period saw a $5 million positive impact from the devaluation of the peso in our Latin American operations.

We estimate that excluding these items from the prior year period, our constant currency growth rates for both revenue and EBITDA in Q1 of this year was comfortably within our annual guidance growth rate ranges for these two metrics.

Despite the items I just mentioned, which do create noise in year-over-year comparability, our reported Q1 2017 segment EBITDA margin improved slightly by 10 basis points to 37.7% in the quarter. During the quarter, we generated $261 million of free cash flow in what typically is a seasonally weaker cash flow quarter. That is up $50 million over the prior year period. I’ll discuss cash flow in detail in the later slides.

Slide 5 is an information slide, that summarizes financial performance for Q1, including a breakout of results by segment. You can see on this slide, for example, that our 3% total segment revenue growth reflects 3% growth in GBS, 5% in GFS, and 3% in NSS.

Let’s discuss the segments separately, beginning with GBS in Slide 6 and Slide 7. GBS Q1 segment revenue of $971 million was up 2% on a reported basis or up 3% excluding the impacts from currency and the Australian ATM divestiture.

GBS segment EBITDA grew 2% on a reported basis or 3% excluding the impacts from currency and the Australian ATM divestiture, and its reported margin declined 10 basis points to 39.3%. Let me discuss, GBS revenue results by region.

GBS North American revenue grew 2% in Q1. This figure includes 100 to 150 basis points in estimated benefits from the Clover accounting change net of the impact of leap year in the prior year period. Therefore, we believe the underlying growth in GBS North America was slightly better than Q4 2016’s 0% level, but below the reported 2% figure in this quarter.

Transaction growth remains solid at 7%. I think it would be helpful to provide some color on the GBS North American results by distribution channel, because there was a measurable difference in the growth rate performance this quarter, between our JV channel and what I’ll collectively refer to as our non-JV channels, which primarily includes our SMB direct business, our midmarket business, our enterprise business, and our ISO business.

Our revenue from the JV channels, which makes up over 40% of GBM North America’s annual revenue, declined modestly in Q1. The revenue decline primarily reflects the impact of the lead flow softening that we started seeing in the second half of last year from our JVs due to some of the well-telegraphed issues in the media.

We continue to believe that our JVs are fundamentally good businesses that are going through a transitory soft patch. We know that lead flow at our JVs has improved in Q1 2017 versus the fairly weak Q4 levels we saw, although the softness in our JV revenue growth is likely to take the few quarters to recover.

The remaining portion of our GBS North American business or what I refer to as our non-JV channels, collectively posted low to mid single digit growth in Q1, led by strength in our enterprise and midmarket businesses.

Overall, our message on GBS North America remains unchanged, we expect a gradual recovery in this business, underpinned near-term by the strengthening of our non-JV channels.

Moving to results outside of North America, GBS EMEA revenue declined 3% on a constant currency basis. However, we estimate this units underlying constant currency revenue growth to be positive mid-single-digit, when normalizing to exclude items such as the EMEA interchange rate reduction benefit in the year-ago quarter. We believe we have a solid business in GBS EMEA.

GBS Latin America continues to be an outstanding performer. This constant currency revenue grew 52% in the quarter driven by the ongoing growth of our Brazilian acquiring business as well as strong growth in Argentina driven by good transaction growth and inflation. We remain bullish about our ability to continue to post double-digit constant currency growth in this geography.

GBS APAC revenue grew 10% constant currency and excluding the impact of the Australian ATM divestiture. This divestiture coupled with the improved growth that we are announcing in India and across several of our smaller markets in the region has made us increasingly comfortable in the growth outlook of our GBS APAC business.

Let’s turn to GFS, covered on Slide 8 and 9. GFS Q1 segment revenue was $393 million, representing growth of 2% or a healthy 5% excluding currency impacts. GFS segment EBITDA was $155 million flat on a reported basis, or up 3% on a constant currency basis. GFS reported margin declined 80 basis points to 39.4%.

GFS North American revenue grew 1% in the quarter. We continue to see good mid-single-digit growth in credit and retail processing driven by new business and internal growth.

Within output services, our plastic card personalization business continues to see notably lower volumes, as it did in the latter part of 2016. We believe volume declines in the card personalization business will moderate in the second half of this year as the industry works through the hangover effect of strong EMV related card reissuance.

GFS EMEA revenue grew 9% on a constant currency basis in Q1, primarily driven by new business, internal growth, and increased professional services revenue primarily in the UK. GFS Latin America grew 8% on a constant currency basis in Q1, strong growth in Argentina and Colombia was partly offset by the benefit from the previously disclosed $8.5 million licensing fee resolution in the prior year.

GFS APAC grew 25% on a constant currency basis in the quarter driven by new business and internal growth primarily in Australia. The pipeline of potential new contract wins in GFS both in the U.S. and each of our three international regions is robust.

Please turn to Slide 10 to cover NSS. NSS Q1 segment revenue was $361 million, up 3% from the prior year. NSS Q1 segment EBITDA was $156 million, up 3% and its margins improved 30 basis points to 43.2%.

Let me talk a little bit about the three main business lines within NSS. EFT Network Solutions revenue was flat as transaction growth was offset by modest yield decline, we remain excited about STAR, and expect the business to see growth from the continued rollout of our new product enhancements, signature and PIN-less, and from new wins in the coming quarters.

Security and Fraud Solutions revenues were up 3% in the quarter reflecting mid-teens growth in our core Security and Fraud products partly offset by high-single-digit decline in TeleCheck revenue. Stored Value Network revenue was up 5% driven by solid growth in our open loop money network payroll card business.

Moving to free cash flow shown on Slide 11, we think free cash flow largely as cash flow from operations, less CapEx and distributions to minority interests. We provide reconciliation of cash flow from operations to free cash flow in the appendix of the slide deck. This table on Slide 11 walks you from total segment EBITDA to free cash flow. We had a healthy cash flow quarter in Q1 with free cash flow coming in at $261 million. The improvement in free cash flow this quarter was primarily driven by improved operating results as well as improved working capital. The working capital results can vary from quarter-to-quarter, we should expect some lumpiness there over the course of the year.

I’d also like to draw your attention to the second row of this table, cash interest payments where you see repaid $245 million in cash interest in Q1. Two things to note on this, first, as you can see in the call out box at the bottom of the slide, we expect full-year cash interest to be about $900 million, which if you do the math will imply lower quarterly cash interest costs over the remaining three quarters of 2017 relative to the Q1 level.

Second, just a clarification on the $59 million year-over-year increase in cash interest in Q1 2017. This negative comparison should not occur in any of the remaining quarters of 2017. The increase this quarter primarily reflects unusually depressed year-ago cash interest that resulted from the significant early debt pay off and refinancing activities we did in the fourth quarter of 2015, shortly after our October 2015 IPO, which served to effectively pull cash interest costs from Q1 2016 into Q4 2015. So over the remainder of the year, we expect to see quarterly year-over-year improvement in cash interest payment.

Now let’s discussed our balance sheet, Slide 12 lays out our debt balance and presents it at the end of 2016 and at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Net debt declined by $30 million in Q1 2017. Given our performance in paying down debt over the last three quarters of 2016, that may come as a surprise in our net debt declined only marginally this quarter despite generating $261 million of free cash flow. There were three primary reasons for this.

First, our capital lease balance, which First Data includes in its net debt calculation, increased $110 million in Q1 2017, and this was driven by the renewal of a few particularly large multiyear technology vendor lease contracts. Second, we incurred approximately $60 million in debt refinancing costs, which show up in cash flow from financing in the cash flow statement and therefore are not part of free cash flow.

Debt refinancing costs of this magnitude are typically only incurred when we refinance or repay one of our bonds like we did this past quarter. We do not expect to incur debt refinancing costs of similar magnitude in the near future. Third, in Q1, we incurred approximately $60 million in cash costs related to withholding taxes that we pay on vested employee stock compensation, which tends to be seasonally high in Q1. This is another cost that shows up in cash flow from financing in the cash flow statement and therefore is not part of free cash flow.

As an additional insight, when we paid the withholding taxes for vested employee stock compensation, we withhold shares from the employees’ grant, so we are essentially buying back shares with that cash. I note that, if you look back at Q1 2016, it was also a quarter when net debt reduction was well below free cash generation and it was for many of the same reasons I just cited in that quarter as well. Yet, we were still able to reduced net debt by over $1 billion last year.

Lastly, our leverage ratio defined as net debt-to-EBITDA is 6.2 times, down modestly from year-end. And our coverage ratio using 2017 cash interest guidance is now 3.2 times.

Turning to Slide 13, we provide color on recent refinancing activity and our debt maturities, we continue to be opportunistic in the market. On our fourth quarter call, we discussed the January refinancing of $1.4 billion of 6.75% first lien bonds due in 2020. We replaced those bonds with $1.3 billion of amortizing term loan 8-debt [ph] at LIBOR plus 200 basis points.

Then in April, we announced that we refinanced $4.2 billion of term loans, savings 50 basis points in interest and extending the maturity from 2021 to 2024. You can also see from this page that we have no significant maturities until the $1.3 billion of amortizing term loans mature in June of 2020.

Lastly, as mentioned by Frank, we reiterate the financial guidance we provided at our Investor Day. As a reminder, we stated our guidance for full-year 2017 as the following, constant currency growth excluding the divested in Australian ATM business to be 3% to 5% for segment revenue and 5% to 7% for segment EBITDA. Adjusted EPS growth of approximately 15% and 2017 free cash flow to be in excess of $1 billion. And we also said that we expect the second half of the year to be stronger than the first half.

In closing, we feel good about our business and financial outlook, our U.S. merchant acquiring business is seeing healthy foundational improvements. Our global enterprise business, which covers GFS, GBS and NSS is moving from strength to strength, and we are clearly taking share in this space in our view. Each of our three international regions are pointing to healthy growth in the balance of this year.

And we are maintaining a right balance of expense discipline to ensure positive operating leverage. And all of this coupled with the significant improvements we have made to our balance sheet should allow us to generate substantial free cash flow in the coming quarters and years, which we plan to use to primarily delever the balance sheet and/or for strategic opportunities.

With that, let me hand it back to the operator to open it up for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Darrin Peller of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Darrin Peller

All right. Thanks guys. Nice job. Just want to start off, look, GBS revenue did come in better than our estimate despite obviously some concerns around tough comps and with the JVs as well. Just to be clear, I know you mentioned lead flow is improving, should revenue headwinds be similar to the first quarter levels, because it will take longer? I know you said revenue made through a couple of quarters. And then, just from your conversations with them, is that just pent-up demand?

And then, Frank, just to be clear, can you just give us more - level of comfort on these JVs in the sense that, your comfort level at both your largest partners continue to look at these structures as the way of they want to handle merchant acquiring business going forward despite any of the challenges they’ve had. And I know it had very - nothing to do with the JVs specifically, but just to reiterate your view on them. Thanks, guys.

Frank Bisignano

Yes, why don’t I start on the JVs and my view on them and our view on them? The first thing I’d say is we in my tenure here, and I can’t talk about before me, have never had as closer relationship with our bank partners as we do today. And so, it is quite common for us to be talking at the senior most levels about how to improve our business on at least a monthly basis that meeting myself with senior people at the institutions and really very focused on how to add value to both institutions.

So I would say we feel very, very strong about these partnerships. I think if you ask those banks, they’d tell you the same exact thing. And for that, we think they have great opportunity. Obviously, everybody knows the media events that occurred. And that’s just one element of it. But we have a lot of partnership going on. And it’s deep and it’s close and I talk to guys who are on these businesses and these places all the time.

So I feel very, very good about it. And the best we felt since we’ve been in the company about how they act, how we act as partners together.

Himanshu Patel

And, Darrin, your question on lead flows, so our comment on lead flow sequentially improving was deliberate. We did see a noticeable improvement from the fourth quarter level, above and beyond normal seasonality. That said, as you can imagine, there are multiple factors that go into the revenue print for any of our distribution channels. Lead flow was the one we highlighted, because it was the main item that actually change, all of the other core KBIs in the businesses has been fairly healthy.

So it’s hard to exactly call the timing on these things. But I would say, in short it’s sort of behaving as we would have expected in Q1, so…

Darrin Peller

All right, that’s helpful. Himanshu, just a quick follow-up now and then I’ll turn it back to the queue. But the list of variables that impacted the quarter from a tough comp standpoint or discrete items, there is just a fair amount of them. And I think without them, growth would have even been obviously better on the top line. Can you just remind us those things, I mean, those interchange pricing that are touch comps, some others like EMV, anything else we should remember and how much those were?

Himanshu Patel

Yes, your big items are we had a $8.5 million good guy in GFS Latin America in the year-ago period, that was related to a licensing fee resolution. Those happen by the way pretty regularly in our business, it was just that was a lumpy one. That was large so we called it out last year. Number two, we also had leap year, which is a comparability issue on a year-over-year basis, obviously for everyone, not just First Data.

Number three, there was, if you remember it, European interchange rates were altered over the course of 2015. A big change actually happened in December of 2015. That led many acquirers to have a sort of an overly strong set of net revenue in kind of Q1 of 2016, so we’re facing a comp related to that. And those are kind of the main items that, that we’d call out related to our top line.

On our expenses, which does not impact our top line, there was also a $5 million benefit from the Argentine peso devaluation, which shows up as a - essentially a benefit to First Data’s expense line, because we’re in a net asset position on some U.S. dollar denominated assets in that business. But that doesn’t affect revenue.

Darrin Peller

Right, all right, that’s helpful, guys. Nice job. Thanks again.

The next question comes from Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Thanks. Good morning, Frank, Himanshu. Good quarter. My first question is just taking that last one forward, the cadence of how revenues and EBITDA might pan out as we look at the rest of the year, if you could kind of take into account, I guess, the benefit of Clover accounting, will that be ratable, timing of the recovery of JV channel, easier EMV comps. So putting it altogether should we in general expect sequential improvement as the year progresses?

Himanshu Patel

Well, look, Ashwin, I don’t want to provide explicit quarterly guidance. But we’ve obviously given some texture by saying first half was going to be softer in terms of growth rate versus the second half. So you got a data point right there. Your other question, there are no - there is always year-over-year comparability noise issues in any given quarter. The list of items in Q1 was particularly large. I wouldn’t say the items are that large in Q2, so it should be more of a normal quarter.

And then, obviously, we have good business fundamentals going on that aren’t on the P&L. We have a very good enterprise business that is ramping up. We talked to you guys over the last several quarters about a handful of new merchant acquiring bank, RSA partnerships, which are, call it, somewhere between 30% to 60% ramp, but definitely not at full speed. And we’ve got some good turnarounds happening in GBS North America, our non-JV channel, some of which you guys saw on the current quarter.

So it’s the collective of all of those that’s influencing our comment, that second half would be better than the first half. Obviously, the JVs are a little bit of an unknown right now. But as I mentioned one of the most critical things we’ve been watching in lead flow and that did show a movement in the right direction in Q1.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

That’s good to hear. And then, in terms of GBS transaction and revenue growth, obviously, one element you have dealt with is a sort of large merchant weakness related specifically to store shutdowns and lower mall traffic. Can you give me comment on the offset to that, which is growth of omni-commerce, e-commerce, how’s that business doing for you. And what’s the overlap of your omni-commerce work specific to your large merchant exposure?

Himanshu Patel

So you should think about First Data’s e-commerce business is having a really good balance between merchants that our customers of ours on physical point of sale as well as online. We also have a lot of wholesale e-com relationships for large e-com only clients. So there are not necessarily omni-channel, but we’ve got a lot of get exposure there. But I think the bigger point I’d make is, all of that for the most part shows up, when you talk about big box retailers, and the weakness there in the First Data’s GBS enterprise business.

And one of the things we called out deliberately in this quarter was you saw strength in our mid-market and enterprise business, this is - were really re-draw [ph] of lot of the strength in our non-JV channel. And so - I think that’s reflecting the collective benefit over two years of us not losing a lot of business or any business in that space, and us generally winning new customers in that space.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. Thank you.

The next question comes from Tim Willi of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Timothy Willi

Thank you, and good morning. I had two questions around GBS. I guess first was in the ongoing efforts to improve sort of the direct North American sales channels that you’ve been working on now for two to three quarters. Could you talk about anything you sort of learned, midstride that you know where you’d find within particular geographies or verticals around attrition, retention, best practices that you’ve been able to find and employ it, you still think to further add to the progress you’re seeing. Are there any major learning’s out there so far?

Frank Bisignano

Yes, I just start off with - I commented was that; one, sales force attrition is down; two, I think our client SMB attrition’s probably at the best level that I’ve seen in the company since I’ve been here. We are doing a lot around that space. But I think when you look at the company also have to look at Clover has had an impact. And we see - I mean, talk about the ISV community really thinking about Clover, now that we’ve opened it up.

And a tremendous amount of change in people’s emotion around it where I was a competitor before and now I can be a partner. I think that’s a big strategic change that that isn’t in the number yet. You won’t probably see the outcome till next year in the number. But we’ve seen that that has a lot of desire. And then, I do think when you think about us, you should think about alliances and we’re going to talk about those.

And then the rest of our business, and all the work we’re doing in the enterprise space is paying off. And that’s why I talk about - us talking about it in the future to you all. And we have real traction in the mid-market. So I think across the board, we feel like all the seeds we planted, that we have a bunch of good outcomes coming up in our North America business.

Timothy Willi

Great. And then the follow-up was that you mentioned at sort of the initial, I guess, signs of success in ISV, and how Clover is coming to play there. And I guess, as you think about the - that market, and everybody just sort of trying to get into that. Is Clover and your opinion probably the single differentiator versus the competition is it size and scale, the first data that the developers have really come to recognize just sort of curious there’s a way to sort of think about what is the real winning point here on a go forward basis in that channel?

Frank Bisignano

I think it’s a few things. First of all, we hadn’t focused on that channel ever in the company. And in fact, we’ve changed how this company operates. If you look at the Jack Henry deal and that would have been a deal that was done that’s back to collaboration. We found out that the ISV community wouldn’t build to a closed Clover, but it build to an open Clover. So I think that’s one component of it.

I think our distribution breadth and ability to help developers be able to get the places they couldn’t get to before is really very attractive to them. We can source a lead to the best available place. And that is the unique position where you have. Once again all these things take time, but we are completely engaged in it and then we have global connectivity.

So I think early innings as I like to say very, very early innings. But the receptivity is large and we’re executing on the field in all three of these cases that I highlight.

Timothy Willi

Great. Thank you very much for the time.

The next question comes from Lisa Ellis of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Lisa Ellis

Hi. All right. First question on margins, with margins up about 10 basis points year-to-year. Is the implication that much of the cost program that was a big focus last year is complete? And from here any additional margin expansion will largely just to be leverage in the business.

Frank Bisignano

No, no. As you know, we love to look at our technology investment and our process, and the side how it was continuously drive operating efficiency. And you will watch us continually stay at that. So I mean, yes, it was a small margin improvement, but as we talked about there a whole lot of factors in the quarter, so quarterly view. But you should expect us to stay vigilant cost opportunity. Now we are not doing anything at the expense of growth, or the expense of investment in technology. But we continue to work on how to improve our UOR [ph] and drive expenses out.

Himanshu Patel

Lisa, I would just also say, if you step back and take the collective of all of our margin commentary over the last six quarters. We’ve been talking about the rate of year-over-year margin expansion moderating. At the same time, if you look at our guidance, right, EBITDA growth rate is higher than revenue growth rate. So we are clearly implying margin expansion on a full-year basis. And if you were do the math that’s greater than what we get in Q1.

What happened in Q1 is worth understanding that list of comparability issues that Darrin ask about, but I mentioned earlier whether the natheling [ph] our licensing fee resolution or leap year or EMEA interchange most of those things have exceptionally high contribution margins. So you have a comp issue on margins as well. So most of the things don’t really have a lot of cost associated with it.

So I wouldn’t read too much into the 10 basis points on a year-over-year basis. That said, the rate of margin expansion for the company definitely going to be added different rhythm this year than what it was over the last year. But I’d say that will be consistent with our guidance for the full-year.

Lisa Ellis

Perfect. And then my follow-up just on the Acculynk acquisition, exciting little tuck-in, can you just give us a sense for the timing in the magnitude of that, I guess, it going to impact cash flow for the year, and then also sort of - how we should think about it sitting within the overall First Data portfolio was that going to be part of NSS and part of that product suite. Just a little more color there would be helpful?

Himanshu Patel

Yes. So your characterization of it is, right. It’s a very strategic tuck-in for us, it will impact our financial starting in Q2. But there is really very negligible impact from it today, because it’s obviously a very small company. But really the purchase price will actually show up in Q2. It will not show up in free cash flow, it will show up as an acquisition obviously. So that’s how it will impact our financials in terms of what division it shows up in - the results will be - over time, you will see it more prevalently, but it will all be in GBS.

Lisa Ellis

Perfect. Thank you.

The next question comes from Ramsey El-Assal of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ramsey El-Assal

Hi, guys. I wanted to ask about just your view on the medium-term trend for the revenue per transaction metric in your GBS business. Can you just kind of parse out for us the different drivers over time and what do you expect that to settle in?

Himanshu Patel

Yes. Ramsey, it’s a tough one for us to opine on medium-term, because unlike any other publicly traded acquire that you’re potentially using as a comp. The diversity of First Data’s GBS North American business is second to none. So we don’t have a large SMB business, we have that plus a very large enterprise business. We also have proportionate consolidation with alliances, which affects our calculation.

So we really don’t manage the business to RPT that’s probably the most useful statement to provide you guys. We manage the business to total revenue growth in terms of revenue. We don’t really think about RPT. Now, RPT sometimes can be a useful piece of analysis for you guys, as you’re trying to unpack what happen on pricing. But as we talked about in many of our previous calls, a very large portion of RPT changes that First Data have nothing to do with pricing, they can often have a lot more to do with mix that would be channel mix and customer mix being large client versus small client.

So in an ideal world, you’d say revenue is growing, transaction is growing, RPT is growing. But you can have many situations where revenue grows, but RPT doesn’t grow. And that would really just be largely impacted by lot of the items, we are talking about it.

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. That was a good segue into my next question which was on pricing in North America GBS direct. Any - have you’ve been able to implement any selective pricing actions, is that showing up a number, is that something we can expect to contribute as the year goes on?

Himanshu Patel

Yes. We won’t talk regularly about any individual pricing actions, because we have competing distribution channels inside of GBS North America, and each one had its own pricing strategy for lack of a better world. But I think it’s fair to say, our foot was off the accelerator pedal on pricing actions for the better part of the last 18 months, as we were trying to really work on attrition in our SMB direct business.

And I think, it’s fair to say that as attrition has improved. And it is that level where - would likely to get better, but quite honestly, it’s actually at a pretty decent level now. I think it gives us the privilege to start considering surgical price activity going forward.

We are not going to be anything that’s blunt or peanut butter. We’re going to be very thoughtful and surgical about it. So you’ll see some of that sprinkled in over the course of this year, more of it next year. But I’d consider more BAU in terms of how we were do that. I don’t think you’re going to see any one big quarter we notice on impacts on that.

Ramsey El-Assal

Terrific. Thanks a lot.

The next question comes from Andrew Jeffrey of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Andrew Jeffrey

Hi, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Frank, I wonder, if you could just sort of qualitatively talk about your data proposition in - pardon me, your value proposition in the enterprise offering. And I’m thinking specifically in GBS. So the resonate, you have the pitch around lowering merchant card acceptance cost versus driving value. And I’m thinking about security and tokenization and other things like that, is contributing to the success we are having in enterprise sale sort of the relative importance of the different value props that First Data brings to the table.

Frank Bisignano

Yes. I take - first of all, when we talk enterprise sales, we are talking about the whole comp for me. And so there is many times that were any large institutions office, and we are bringing the full power of the franchise. We do recognize that generally the lower cost of acceptance is a high value prop. And that you could look across our product set. It could be a retail private label card. It could be the debit network. It could be gift card. We had some actual big TeleCheck win this quarter even. So, TeleCheck even still exist as lowering in cost of acceptance and enhance applicability. We’ve modernized that product.

We on the front-end think we have very good security solutions, we think in the middle to the back. Our fraud product and our talent against fraud is very large. We do believe that we have an industry-leading position, when you take all of that. So it’s lower the cost of acceptance, global connectivity, we have the best global connectivity you’re going to find out there. We have the best security in the industry.

And bringing all of that to the client’s office, so along with information in gift really is a powerful offering. And I just like to make a point that when we talk enterprise, we talk full firm. One of the big things we’re darn product of is this is no longer a siloed company. And we show up with big partnership model how to win business.

Andrew Jeffrey

Thank you very much.

And the next question comes from George Mihalos of Cowen. Please go ahead.

George Mihalos

Great. Good morning, guys. Just wanted to start off, you talked positively about some of the progress even if it is early days on the ISV channel side. Just curious if there are any metrics you can share with us where we can kind of gauge the progress going forward in 2017. And then, Himanshu, the North America GBS segment, the $3 billion or so of revenue, is there a way you can kind of give us a sense as to how much of that revenue would you consider being tied to an integrated payment?

Himanshu Patel

Yes, that’s the right way of thinking about it. $3 billion is a large part of revenue. And so, obviously, we’ve been deliberate in our choice of words that our ISV channel is really in its early days at this stage. So we’re not prepared to give out a revenue target for that business at this stage, although we will at some stage, because we genuinely have been pleasantly surprised that the number of inbounds we’ve gotten as soon as we sort of opened ourselves for business.

Your question about how much of existing revenue comes through integrated providers, it’s an interesting one to think about. The short answer is it’s more than you think, but not for the reasons you think. First Data does have a lot of ISVs and gateways that connect to First Data. So it’s not like we’re starting an integrated business with - where we’re trying to find these guys. Lot of these guys actually are connected to us, mainly because over time if you’re going to build an integrated business it was pretty dangerous to not have the connection to the largest processer in North America.

So that’s a little bit of our early start if you will in this space. But that number of connections doesn’t necessarily translate into revenue that is being - acquiring revenue that is being feared by an ISV to First Data. You could have a situation where a bank partner of ours, one of our JV alliances, for example, may have a merchant that’s coming to us through an ISV. In that scenario, the lead really originated from the bank partner, not the ISV.

So technical connections to integrated providers is pretty significant, and that’s probably one of our biggest inherent advantages in getting into this space. On the other hand, we’ve never really had a business model of historically where those integrated providers were commercial partnerships of First Data.

Obviously, we grew up as a company much more in the bank space. But that’s also the opportunity for us, because going back to our existing guys as well as new ones and putting essentially a commercial partnership in place where they’re sending us traffic is really the business model we’re trying to create.

George Mihalos

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, just maybe as a quick follow-up, in the GFS segment, the account on file growth was solid again. I think it accelerated now for three quarters in a row. Just curious what you’re seeing there. Is that predominantly coming from your existing customers or are you seeing a pipeline of new wins that’s starting to come through? Thank you.

Himanshu Patel

So remember GFS is mainly credit and credit for us is general-purpose credit and retail private label primarily. And we did see a good 7% growth in AOF in North America this quarter. I would say it’s primarily internal growth. There is a little bit of benefit there from new wins but nothing material at this stage. There will be more though as the enterprise pipeline over the course of this year and next year. But the majority of our growth is really organic or internal growth.

George Mihalos

Thank you.

The next question comes from Jim Schneider of Goldman Sachs. Please ago ahead.

James Schneider

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just following up on the earlier question on GFS, if you look at the pipeline as it extends forward, can you maybe give us a sense about when that pipeline of booked but unconverted business starts to really flow into the numbers in a big way? And maybe just a broader sense about what’s going on in the competitor landscape for GFS deals, especially North America and with respect to pricing?

Himanshu Patel

Your question, Jim, on timing, you’ll definitely see some of that this year, that’s partly influencing our comment on second half versus first half. But in all fairness, the majority of it you’ll start feeling over an 18-month period. We always give everyone the example that in the enterprise space, from the time we meet the client to the time it actually hits your P&L, there could easily be a two-year gap between the two and all of that is not just us. Lot of it is client work they got to do on their side to start the relationship.

So I think you will see a little bit this year, you’ll see probably more in the next year, is probably the best characterization on timing right now.

Your second question was really around competitive wins and sort of what’s happening on the landscape. Look, I don’t think we need to overcomplicate it. We don’t have great external data from industry sources on what our competitors are seeing in the enterprise space, whether it’s the GFS space or GBS. But we feel pretty adamant that we are taking market share in that space over the course of the last 18 months.

And that’s a combination of not losing business, which First Data did actually have a decent amount of that as an issue three, four years ago. To date, we don’t really lose any material large enterprise clients on renewals or anything like that. And we generally see that, when we’re - when we show up in a client’s office we have a very good shot of lending that deal, because many times the clients don’t even know the breadth of offering we are offering. And they may have had a RFP on one product, but we’re going in often times with three or four offerings, and they’re very delighted to see First Data at the table on that.

So I can’t speak for our competitors, but we know what we’re seeing in our pipeline. We know what we’re seeing in our backlog and I’m sure our competitors are feeling First Data at this stage.

James Schneider

That’s great. Thanks. And maybe just as a quick follow-up. On the - the GBS, transactions have been rock solid at 7% for some time now. But can you just give us a sense about what you’re seeing from the big-box retailers in particular? Clearly, there’s been kind of an overall weakness in that space.

So at this point, is it going to be a situation where the mix shift from GBS North America on the small merchants starts to really improve, they can offset that, your confidence level, and you kind of maintaining that same level of transaction growth going forward?

Frank Bisignano

I mean, as we probably had said a couple of times here, between our e-com and our physical presence with large institutional clients and that’s a bucket I’d put the big-box retailers in. It’s been strong for us. It’s been strong and it’s been good for us. I don’t equate all store closures to necessarily volume decreases. We had a rotation there. But we’ve seen a very, very good national client base in both volume and in growth.

Himanshu Patel

Yeah, and it’s not just transactions. I would say revenue growth for us in the GBS enterprise space was very solid in Q1 and has been for the last six quarters.

James Schneider

Thank you.

Himanshu Patel

Good.

The next question comes from David Togut of Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

David Togut

Thank you. Good morning. Could you comment on your strategy for PSD2 in Europe, and specifically how you’re positioning first data for ACH consumer payments?

Himanshu Patel

We view that as something we’ve obviously watched and studied. I’d say, our current assessment is on the GBS side. We’re viewing it as another payment type. So we offer merchants many ways to accept payments and which will be one additional item there. And I think we’re fine with that. And I think on the GFS side, which is half of our European revenue and it could create some revenue opportunities as well.

So obviously, we’re still getting more into it and we’ll have strong reviews on it over time, but our initial assessment is I’d say neutral to positive for us.

David Togut

As a follow up, what do you see as your major revenue opportunities for GFS coming from PSD2?

Himanshu Patel

Really just helping banks deal with it, right? I mean, they’re not really accustomed to sending payments to merchants directly. So that’s new business for them. Usually, they’re working with issuer processors who sent to card brand. So, I think for them it’s a new landscape, so we provide a lot of services to issuers and there is no reason why that couldn’t be in the repertoire of what we do for them.

David Togut

Understood. Thank you very much.

The last question will come from Sanjay Sakhrani of KBW. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking the question. This is actually Steven showing in for Sanjay. I just had a question around your relationship with FLEETCOR and the new prepay gift car JV. Can you provide some color around it, and what the revenue and potential synergies are? Thanks.

Frank Bisignano

Well, right now. We’re in regulatory review. Obviously, we and FLEETCOR like it or we want to have done it, right? And I think it’s - when we come out of regulatory review, we’re happy to walk you through on much more detailed level.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And is there any expectation around when this regulatory approval would happen?

Frank Bisignano

No comment.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Frank Bisignano, CEO, for any closing remarks.

Frank Bisignano

As always, we appreciate everyone joining us in the call this morning. Look forward to talking to you all as we move forward and seeing in the coming days ahead, and appreciate the degree of interest. Thank you very, very much.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.

