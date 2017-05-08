Snyder's-Lance (LNCE) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Snyder's-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE)

Kevin Powers - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Thank you. Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Brian Driscoll, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Pease, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, we will discuss our first quarter results and discuss our outlook for fiscal 2017. As a reminder, we are webcasting this conference call under the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at snyderslance.com.

As a reminder, during today's presentation, management may make forward-looking statements about our company's performance. Actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measures is available in earnings release, which is posted on our website.

I'll now turn the call over to Brian Driscoll, our Interim President and CEO. Brian?

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our first quarter earnings conference call. My comments this morning will be focused on providing more texture to the priorities I outlined on our last conference call. I'll then be followed by Alex Pease, who will review our Q1 performance and outlook. As we discussed during last month's conference call, our first quarter financial results were very disappointing and significantly behind our expectations. Category softness, lower net price realization, unfavorable favorable mix, cost headwinds and certain execution lapses converged stalling our earnings momentum and pressuring our full year outlook.

As we examine the issues and challenges behind our disappointing results, substantial underlying cost and complexity drags were exposed, which were not sufficiently addressed in the past. As a result, we determined the need to launch a comprehensive and aggressive performance improvement plan. While we continue to diagnose the issues and gather more facts, we have coalesced around a set of priorities and actions designed to deliver a step change in our level of profitability and margin expansion going forward.

By later this summer, we should be in a position to share more specifics regarding our cost reduction and margin targets for the next one to three years. Suffice to say, the work has begun and progress is being made. We are approaching this with an extreme sense of urgency and focus and are looking to capture value quickly.

With that as context, I'd like to spend some time expanding on the five priorities we shared during our last conference call. First, we plan to significantly improve our net price realization. Since early 2016, our average retail price per pound has declined by approximately 2%. Over that same timeframe, our peer group has been moving in the opposite direction with an average retail price per pound increasing approximately 3%.

We intent to significantly improve this position through more strategic promotion, merchandising and trade spend planning, greater focus on optimizing price size architecture, strategic pricing actions, where we have clear competitive advantages, and a more proactive approach to vol mix management. We've already identified the most compelling opportunities and have begun making refinements, which will begin taking effect in the back half of this year and accelerate into fiscal 2018 and beyond.

Second, we must sustainably reduce our manufacturing and supply chain complexity – I'm sorry, substantially reduce our manufacturing and supply chain complexity, resulting in a more cost efficient footprint and a more seamless distribution model. For perspective, capacity utilization levels across our footprint range from the low-20s to the high-90s with 8 of our 11 manufacturing facilities falling below best-in-class utilization of 80% to 85%.

Streamlining our manufacturing and supply chain footprint to better align resources should enable us to unlock significant costs-of-goods savings. In addition, we will develop next-level procurement excellence to extend beyond the Diamond Foods acquisition synergies, to more value engineering, specification standardization and SKU simplification.

We will evaluate the entire logistics network and push aggressively to optimize the efficiency of our DSD operation to better compete with our peer group. Third, we are launching a broad based SKU rationalization effort intended to reduce enterprise-wide complexity, while providing focus to the core drivers of performance.

Roughly, 50% of our approximately 2,000 SKUs are contributing only 5% of our total branded gross sales. On average, those products are delivering annual sales of around $90,000 each, each versus the remaining 50%, which drive annual sales of about $2.3 million each. This proliferation of lower volume SKUs is having an adverse impact on our manufacturing and supply chain productivity, and presents a meaningful opportunity for improvements in efficiency with minimal top-line sales impact.

In fact, we believe that a substantial reduction in unproductive SKUs will have a liberating effect on our DSD network, resulting in improved productivity and selling effectiveness. Relatedly, this optimization will also focus on orienting our R&D efforts around bigger ideas, resizing our co-manufacturing portfolio and evaluating our branded portfolio for non-core divestiture candidates.

Next, we plan to accelerate the deployment of a rigorous zero-based budgeting initiative, while building and then preserving the culture of cost discipline that we have lacked. When benchmarking our SG&A spend adjusted for advertising, R&D and shipping and handling costs, it's apparent that our level of inefficiency provides a significant cost reduction opportunity.

Our ZBB approach will target over $500 million of non-head count indirect costs with a target of unlocking significant value against that baseline. We are also evaluating our organizational structure and our appropriate staffing levels moving forward. Finally, we are planning to accelerate top-line momentum on core brands through greater focus and investment on base business fundamentals and margin-accretive innovation.

We have historically been over-reliant on promotional spend to drive sales. And as a result, our volumes sold at a discount has accounted for nearly 150% of our sales growth since 2014. In contrast, we spend 2.5% of sales on advertising, where best-in-class CPG has spending closer to 4%. Over time, we plan to shift unproductive promotional spending to consumer-facing equity-building activity.

Before I turn it over to Alex, I'd like to make a few final remarks. Snyder's-Lance remains a growth story in our view, but growth will not come at any cost. We will continue to target organic top-line sales growth that outperforms our respective subcategories. But we'll plan to do so with less emphasis on discounting and more on equity-building activities on our core brands. We will take a thoughtful and gradual approach to this as we work to minimize inherent transition pressures on volume and market share.

With that said, we are estimating margin expansion to begin gaining momentum later in fiscal 2017 with accelerating progress plan in fiscal 2018 and beyond as our efforts take hold. Linked with our goals to deliver consistent operating margin expansion, reaching low to mid teens over the next few years, we anticipate a more moderate organic top-line growth trajectory through fiscal 2018.

Lastly, as we balance growth with margin expansion, we will be more disciplined in our capital spend. We will focus capital expenditures on higher return-on-capital opportunities that support core product profitability and growth, which will result in better returns for our shareholders.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Alex for more detail on the quarter and to review our financial outlook for 2017. Alex?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Thanks, Brian, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to expand on Brian's first quarter financial results commentary, and then take a few moments to discuss our full-year 2017 outlook.

Total first quarter revenue increased 18.7% to $531.5 million driven by the additional two months of Diamond revenue and Snyder's-Lance legacy growth. On a pro forma basis, as if we'd own Diamond for the full quarter, the revenue growth in the quarter would have been closer to 1% to 2% (9:59).

Total branded revenue increased 29% to $420 million, while Partner Brand net revenue decreased 5.1% and contract manufacturing revenue declined 14.3%. Partner Brand revenues declined as a result of weaker sales of third-party brands, which we need to manage more proactively. The decline in contract manufacturing revenue was the result of lower volumes in our Charlotte bakery due to the loss of a key customer. Organic growth for legacy Snyder's-Lance business was 3.3%. Legacy-branded net revenue increased 8.8% with Allied-branded growth about flat and core brands increasing 10.2% on approximately 10.5% of volume growth.

The branded growth partially offset the declines in Partner Brands and contract manufacturing. The core branded net revenue growth was led by Snack Factory, Cape Cod, Snyder's of Hanover and Late July, partially offset by a slight decline in Lance.

Turning to operating income, the first quarter operating income, excluding special items, decreased 22.4% to $28 million or 5.3% of total revenue. The decline in operating margin was due to weaker-than-expected gross margin performance and SG&A expense deleveraging. Gross margin was negatively impacted by lower net price realization, adverse mix of branded sales, higher input cost and lower overhead absorption, partially offset by synergy realization by the Diamond Foods acquisition.

SG&A expenses as a percent of sales increased as a result of higher planned marketing and advertising expenses to support growth of the company's core brands, higher service and distribution costs and incremental amortization expense resulting from the Diamond Foods acquisition. These expenses were partially offset by synergy realization from the Diamond Foods acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA declined 6.7% to $52.8 million or 9.9% of revenue. The decline in adjusted EBITDA margins reflect the margin drivers we just discussed. Net income, excluding special items, decreased 36.5% to $13.2 million or $0.13 a share.

Turning to cash flow, we generated $197 million of free cash flow in the trailing 12 months period that ended April 1, 2017. This included $268.5 million of cash from operations and nets out $73 million in capital expenditures, largely related to growth investment. In addition, we reduced our leverage to 4 times at the end of the quarter. Given the first quarter performance, we revised expectation for the year and now anticipate reducing leverage to approximately 3.5 times by the end of 2017.

In order to provide greater financial flexibility, we amended our credit agreement effective today to extend the covenant period for the maximum total debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.25 times through the first quarter of 2018. The total debt to EBITDA ratio will then step down a quarter of a turn through the next three quarters, eventually to the 3.5 times where it will continue for all quarters thereafter.

Now, let's move to our full-year outlook. Based on our first quarter results, expectations for the remainder of the year and our performance improvement initiatives in flight, we are reaffirming our recently revised full-year 2017 guidance. For 2017, we continue to expect to generate revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.25 billion and expect adjusted earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.20. We forecast adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $290 million to $315 million. As you consider the profitability drivers and the cadence of our results, I'd like to offer a few additional assumptions to help you with your modeling.

For the full year, we expect modest operating margin expansion resulting from gross margin expansion, and for SG&A expenses as a percentage of net revenue to be relatively flat. We expect second and third quarter earnings per share consistent with last year and earnings growth to meaningfully accelerate in the fourth quarter. The acceleration is the result of expected promotional trade spend efficiency improvement, incremental synergies from the Diamond Foods acquisition that we intend to unlock, the pull forward of zero-based budgeting cost-saving initiatives from early in 2018 and the ramping of our performance sell (14:41) cost-savings initiatives.

Finally, some additional assumptions for the full year include CapEx in the range of $75 million to $85 million, net interest expense in the range of $32 million to $35 million and effective tax rate in the range of $33.5 million to $35.5 million and the weighted average diluted share count of approximately 98 million shares.

Again to reiterate on Brian's comments, we're at an exciting and critical inflection point for the company as we pivot towards unlocking our margin potential, while delivering on our longer-term growth aspirations.

Now, operator, we'd like to open the line up for questions. Operator? Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question comes from the line of Brett Hundley of the Vertical Group. Your line is now open.

Brett Hundley - Vertical Group

Hey. Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Hey, Brett. Hey, just before you ask your question, I understand the line cut out. When did it cut out? Do I need to reread some of the prepared remarks before we get into Q&A.

Brett Hundley - Vertical Group

No, I heard you the whole way through personally.

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Okay. Thanks. Okay. Well, your question.

Brett Hundley - Vertical Group

Sure. So, my first question to both of you. Alex, you went through kind of how you get to your guidance on the last call. And I've been thinking about, specifically, the seasonality piece that you talked about. And I think you put that at around $0.30 to $0.35 kind of building up from Q1. So, I wanted to look into kind of how you measured that over time. You can clearly see it over time and I was trying to think what would put that seasonality piece at risk, because I think that's an important part of your getting to full-year expectations.

And one of the things that I was thinking about was how a number of competitors of yours that have already reported, as you go through their call transcript, a lot of them are not only talking about innovation, but they're about that increased brand support spend as a firm reason why they believe that they can deliver on their own full-year expectations following the soft Q1 that you've all talked about.

And Brian, you had mentioned in the last call, in April, and you expounded on it today, about the changes that you want to make to your own A&P spend retirement, and you mentioned that some of that will be in place in the back half of the year here and accelerating to early next year. So my question is, do you guys believe that as you take some of these actions to correct the business that you will have the proper type of brand support spend in place in the back half of the year, not only to compete against competitor actions, but also to deliver on that seasonality aspect?

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

So let me – before Alex gets into the seasonality effects, let me clarify a point. We think that we will begin to see the benefits of our net price realization and some of our cost reduction activities as we get into the back half of the year, but most prominently as we get into 2018 and beyond. I don't think we'll see a significant shift in the spending profile. So, in other words, our campaign executions, deciding the role of particular brands within our portfolio, et cetera, will take more time.

So, I don't think we'll see the kind of increased investments in consumer-facing activity in the back half of 2017, but we will begin to see it much more prominently in 2018. So, the back half really will be the benefit derived from improvements in net price realization. And we are beginning to identify activities that we were planning to engage in from a trade promotion perspective that we're going to begin to minimize. So, that's really the bigger impact of the back half.

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

So Brett, let me get into your seasonality question. So you're right, the number that you quoted, in our guidance, we're contemplating between $0.30 and $0.35 of natural seasonality. Really, as you think about it, that's largely – and we see this, historically, when we look over the last number of years that Q1 tends to be soft, people coming off New Year's resolutions, those sorts of things, combined with, obviously, as you get into the summer months, there's more events and occasions for snacking, particular in the salty snacks area. And so, that's just a trend that we typically see. If you combine that with the deleverage effect, that's where you get the real softness in earnings in the first quarter. So, you see much better, much improved leverage off the fixed asset base as the volumes increase.

There is another couple of things that are probably anomalous with our first quarter that you need to understand, at least the first quarter that we're talking about here. So one is, in anticipation of the growth rates that we'd articulated towards the end of last year, the 3% to 5% growth range that you'll remember, we did pull forward a bunch of our planned advertising and promotional spending. So, you did see us running hotter on both advertising as well as trade spending. As part of the plan, obviously, the volumes didn't materialize the way we'd hoped, but you'll see that naturally start to abate towards the last half of the year just in conjunction with the plan that we've put in place.

The other thing that you saw in the first quarter, which is anomalous, was the pre-build for some of our innovations, particularly around the variety pack. So, we had effectively no sale in variety pack for the first two months of the year. They're starting to ramp now. But you'll see that begin to reach a better level of scale, which will have a favorable impact on both service and distribution expense, as well as, obviously, the leverage in the plant (21:41). And then you're continuing to see the ramp of our other innovations throughout the course of the year. So, those are sort of natural tailwinds.

On the seasonality and then the third impact – and sorry, I'm going on a little long here, but it's important for you to understand. The third impact, there's some one-time costs. We were operating under the TSA related to the Diamond of California divestment. So, we were incurring incremental costs associated with the TSA. We were also in process of moving the Emerald production line from Stockton, California to the Charlotte location and we were incurring both inventory pre-build expenses as well as just the expenses associated with that redeployment of capital. We expect that to be behind us in June and fully ramping Emerald production in June. So, those are sort of all the tailwinds on the seasonality that we can point to.

Brett Hundley - Vertical Group

That's really helpful. I appreciate it. And then just my other question, I want to make sure I'm kind of working through the math right, but on the numbers that you give us, top-line growth, it implies some pretty big declines for the Diamond business. And I'm trying to make everything apples-to-apples, excluding culinary and looking at things on a like-for-like basis as it relates to a three-month period. And I'm wondering if you can, kind of qualitatively if you want, call out the different pieces of that softness for the Diamond business so that we can get a better understanding of trends there. You've talked of Pop Secret? But I wanted to ask you whether there was a pretty big deflationary component in the top line for Diamond and anything else that you would want to call out there? I'm basically trying to look at – I'm trying to isolate Pop Secret and understand the softness there, but I also wanted to be aware of any deflationary component?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah. Let me take sort of the quarter specifics and obviously here's where we have the benefit of Brian's history with the business and he can talk little longer historical trends. So, Pop Secret is by far the biggest driver of the softness in the acquired brands. So, that was down, on a net basis, in the order of around 14%. Obviously, that's pro forma since we didn't own the brand for the first two months of last year. But on a pro forma basis, that would be down in the order of 14% net sales. So, that's a significant decline on a very profitable brand, which also points to some of the mix effects that we've talked about.

If you unpack that negative 14%, there is really two things. One is more temporary in nature and the other – well, three things. One is – two of those are more temporary in nature and one is more structural in nature. So, the two things that are temporary in nature, we had a – one of our large mass customers made some changes in their store layout that caused basically distribution loses for the business. We are behind that now. So, we have a plan in place for that to all be in the rearview mirror. The other thing that's temporary in nature is, we had some supply chain disruptions that basically caused us to cut customers, which were fairly significant in nature. Again, that is behind us and so we don't anticipate that headwind going forward.

There is a structural issue, which is just the overall softness in the category. I believe – my numbers may be wrong, but I believe the category is declining around 1% overall. So, we need some support in the category to really get to more sustainable growth rate. The good news is, in the most recent trends, we appear to be holding share relatively constant. So, we feel good about the performance of the brand in the category overall. We've also rolled out some innovations, which you'll see on the shelves around new flavorings, new packaging and so forth and are optimistic that that will basically get the brand back on the right track.

The other big driver of the decline in the acquired brands is the KETTLE Chips business in the UK. So, obviously, private brands in the UK have been gaining strength. So, we're seeing some headwinds there, as well as the impact of Brexit sort of encouraging people to move toward more value consciousness rather than the premium product line. We are optimistic that we can get ahead of those trends, but that's where we've been seeing some headwinds. In terms of both the KETTLE U.S. business and the Emerald business, we feel pretty good about those. Growth is moderate for those. We feel pretty good about the health of those two brands. So, that's at least as the quarter looks – and I don't mean to interrupt you, Brett, but maybe Brian can give some of the longer and more historical context.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Go ahead, Brett, you were going to piggyback on that?

Brett Hundley - Vertical Group

Yeah. I want to yield the floor to others here. But I just – I basically want to – with that as context, you don't expect any impairment over the near term of the Diamond assets?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Obviously, Brett, we are always evaluating the impairment risk. We don't see a triggering event in this quarter. And we'll continue to monitor that, but we won't have a formal impairment review until year-end as is the normal process. (27:22).

Brett Hundley - Vertical Group

That answers my questions. Thanks so much, guys.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Thanks, Brett.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Feeney of Consumer Edge Research. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Thanks very much. A couple of questions. Welcome, Brian. First is, wanted – officially, anyway. First, I wanted just a detail and secondly a bigger picture question for, Brian. A detailed, could you comment about the marginal profitability, Alex, of this co-manufacturing business? Obviously, we saw that loss. I wouldn't think it's that profitable. How big of a driver of the profit shortfall this quarter versus your plans was that and what risk is there going forward? And then, I have a question after that.

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah. So, the co-man business is actually – the piece of the co-man business that we lost is actually quite profitable. So, it's in the bakery in Charlotte. It's around 40% to 50% contribution margin. So, that was a pretty significant driver of the miss (28:34). In terms of going forward, we see that softness abating, but not going away completely. So, really, what was behind that was, as I mentioned, the loss of one key customer who moved from a sole-sourced arrangement to more of a dual- or tri-source arrangement and has been diversifying their source of supply over time. We're obviously working hard to get in front of that and address that. And also to the extent there is fixed costs that we can take out of the system, we're moving to sort of right-size the manufacturing footprint, as Brian mentioned.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Thank you. And Brian, you mentioned a rationalization and gave us some really helpful stats about discounting activity over the past two or three years. It strikes me that maybe one of the drivers of some of this behavior by Snyder's-Lance has been the distribution network itself is that you're chasing that marginal profitability. I mean some version of this seems to have been going on at least for the 15 years I've covered the company. As bringing a perspective, you know a thing or a two about distribution, particularly different modes of costs and maybe decisions that are too distribution-centric. I guess two questions really. How do you manage a reduction in the total product available to a distribution network, while still keeping their economics viable; the distributors, the IBOs themselves?

And secondly, when you look at, whatever 18% or 19%, gross cost of your – of just the DSD side of your business as an offset to revenue, plus the total cost, it would seem like on anyway you look at this, per route, per dollar of sales. This is a relatively expensive route to market for these kinds of longer shelf-life products. If you could put that in maybe some of your historical context with products of different shelf lives, and why is that that the opportunity – what gives you confidence that there is an opportunity to expand margin so much in this business? Thank you.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah. It's a great question and I appreciate it. And it, frankly, is the reason I put the comment in about this effort having a liberating effect on DSP productivity and sales effectiveness. Yeah, first and foremost, as you think about the long tail on SKUs, I know the audience here hears quite a bit about SKU rationalization, et cetera. I think an element of it, that's not often spoken about, is the amounts of promotional spending or trade spending that goes against that long tail just to keep them on the shelf. I mean, as you think about the average of that 50% of SKUs I referred to, that doing average of $90,000 a year, it is safe to say that there is a fair amount of trade spending that goes against those SKUs just to enable them to hit the minimum thresholds allowable to stay on the shelf. So, we're spending money on unproductive SKUs that could be deployed in other ways, whether that's towards better promotional, more strategic, a better lift promotions with retailers or on equity-facing activity.

So, first and foremost, there is an enormous amount of spending or a healthy amount of spending that goes against the tail that we believe can be redeployed. In so doing, that's less unproductive units that our direct store universe is merchandising in store, which allows them to spend more time on our core. What tends to happen in the DSD network, and I think you know I have a fair amount of experience there, is to the extent that you minimize the emphasis on the tail, the DSD network will magnify the amount of focus on the core, and they will flex up the core. So, you'll have them spending more time on the products that drive better profitability, that have better productivity in store, and will actually enable them to get in and out of stores quickly enhancing their coverage. So, I think that the liberating effect this can have is no small matter. I think it can have a substantial effect on our ability to make this transition in a very smooth manner. So, that's the first element of it.

As far as the DSD network goes in and of itself, I really believe that in our categories, it can be a strategic weapon. In fact, I think that we have an opportunity to invest in ways that allow us to optimize that potential in terms of technology at store level, in terms of having more seamless communications with our routes, et cetera. And I think that effect could make it even more of a weapon for us than it is today.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Understood. Thank you very much.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Amit Sharma of BMO. Your line is now open.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Hey, Amit.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Good morning.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Alex, a couple of questions for you and then one for Brian after that. Just so that I – make sure I heard it, there was a little bit of a disturbance in the line. So, you were calling for second and third quarter EPS to be relatively flat versus year ago, and then a ramp up in the fourth quarter. Did I hear that correctly?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

That's right.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Got it. And then that just driven by the seasonality discussion that we had earlier?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Combination. Obviously, seasonality is somewhat of an impact, but then we anticipate some of the cost improvement initiatives that we have put in place in Q1 to begin realizing sort of full run rate by Q4.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

And this is what you had adjusted EPS that was the last year, it doesn't take out the Diamond of California divestiture, right?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

No. We're talking on a – maybe I misunderstand the question. I'm talking on a continuing operations basis. So, it would not include Diamond of California in those numbers that we quoted. Is that your question?

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Yeah. No, I'm saying you're not taking it out of the last year's number, right, you're just comparing the number that...

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

No, it is out of the last year's number. These are continuing operations only.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Okay. And then on interest expense, you lowered it by $5 million today this morning. What happened? Why were you able to lower it? And why didn't it flow down to the EPS line?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

So, the interest expense, basically, we amended the debt, which I mentioned in the results. We were able to address that through just an amendment fee rather than an increase in rate. The original guidance had an increase in rate embedded in that assumption. So, we obviously relaxed that in our revised guidance. The reason it didn't flow through to EPS is, is really just because the range of EPS right now is sufficiently wide, that we chose to keep the range where it stands absent better information.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. And then Brian, really helpful to lay out those five priorities and I think it helps – obviously, helps you, but it helps us also to sort of look at the opportunity and perhaps be able to monitor it as you deliver on those. Can you just outline – so you talked about today $500 million cost bucket on the operating line. I think you mentioned $500 million of trade spending. Is that sort of the big bucket of opportunity combined almost $1 billion of COGS (36:51) that you think that over the next 12 months, 18 months, that's the opportunity or that's the size of the opportunity available to you to act against?

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

I think it's certainly perhaps the most significant opportunity. But I do believe that all of these initiatives that we're working on are inextricably linked. Go ahead, I'm sorry.

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Also just – I mean, the numbers you quoted, Amit, so $500 million trade, that's directionally right. $500 million, just to be clear, that Brian referred to, that's indirect costs, so that's both indirect in the operating expense line as well as indirects in COGS. There is additionally opportunity Brian referred to in just looking at the overall staffing levels of the organization. And then Brian also referred to the optimization of the manufacturing footprint and procurement, which would not be in that baseline that we're talking about here.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

But all of these things are inextricably linked, we believe. We think that we'll be able to get the full effect of our efforts by doing – the accumulative effect of all of these together will be significant.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Last one from me. When you talk about realigning trade spending and maybe focusing a little bit more on brand investment, in terms of if you look at your total sales bucket, can you quantify for us like what's the dollar number of sales that are potentially addressed as you realign your manufacturing or pull back on trade?

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

I appreciate the question. As I mentioned earlier, we're going to take a thoughtful and gradual approach to this. I have some indication of what the impact could be, but I'm not prepared to be specific at this stage. We're still evaluating everything and examining all the numbers just to make sure that before we reveal anything, we're accurate.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

But that's included in your 2017 outlook?

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

The reason I'm asking is, I believe, there is no risk that that number could be lowered down as you provide more detail on to do (39:26) that.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

It's already contemplated in our outlook.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you so much.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

You got it.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Steven Strycula of UBS. Your line is now open.

Steven Strycula - UBS Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Good morning.

Steven Strycula - UBS Securities LLC

Quick question for Alex on the top line. Just wanted to get a sense as you have a few moving pieces between Partner and Allied brands in contract for the balance of the year, how should we think about the like-for-like sales in the branded segments for the remaining nine months of the year? Should we be thinking about that as a like a 2% to 3% growth rate for that portion of the business, looking forward, again 2Q through 4Q combined?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yes. I think our aggregate number for growth is around 1.5% on the top line that includes, obviously, the Partner and the contract brand. We expect the softness in Partner and contract to continue, although it will abate somewhat. And then I think when you think about the core branded growth, yeah, we're in the 2% to 3% range for the balance of the year.

Steven Strycula - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And then Brian, how do you think about the need for advertising spend to drive household penetration? Within the brands that you're most familiar with, with Diamond and then this legacy Snyder's-Lance portfolio, where do you think the brightest opportunity is going forward over the next 24 months where you can put real ad dollars customer-facing into the portfolio to extract a reasonable return?

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Well, let me talk about that at a high level. I'm not prepared today to provide specifics around the role of each brand within our portfolio in that regard. But I do believe there is a significant opportunity to increase household penetration. And I think dollars spent against that in core markets go further, in many cases, than trying to spend similar dollars in new markets. We saw that effect on KETTLE, where we began to spend more heavily on the West Coast and spend less around the expansion we had initially deployed going East on the brand and we found very favorable results in that regard, doubling down, if you will, in core markets to improve household penetration.

I think that's the first place to look. What tends to happen is you feel like you've got a strong market share in a region. And therefore, the great temptation is to move to new geographies. But when you dig deeper and you look at actual household penetration, there appears to be a substantial opportunity for upside there. And then of course, the investment spending against that has a better ROI, because you're investing it in a market where your brand already has equity and your hope is that you can grow share that way. So, we think there are very significant portions of our portfolio that will benefit from that investment profile, and we think the return on that will be better than the return we're getting on spending today.

Steven Strycula - UBS Securities LLC

Great. And then a quick follow-up for Alex. Alex, as we think about the lower bracket of $1.05 and an upper bracket for earnings of $1.20, what type of macro scenario or operationally has to happen within your portfolio to get to either one of those scenarios? Just to understand kind of the spectrum that we're dealing with.

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah. So, there was an earlier question around the seasonality. The biggest delta, if you just kind of project out where we are right now and take a four-quarter average that'll get you to roughly $0.52, then you add on sort of what we see as one-time expenses, that's another $0.07. So, that gets you to $0.59. Just continuing to do what we're doing now, then the biggest walk from there is this $0.30 to $0.35 seasonality impact. I feel as though that's relatively conservative given all of the actions that we have in flight. But that's going to be basically the biggest headwind. So, then if you move from there to what gets you closer to the high end of the range versus the low end of the range, obviously, improved seasonality, if you get something north of $0.30 to $0.35, that gives you a much more favorable leverage on the fixed asset. So, you'll see gross margin improvement from there. And then, we have some operational improvements kind of in flight that are contributing, call it, in the range of between $0.08 and $0.15.

So, if you believe that we took action quickly, when we saw what needed to be done in the first couple of months of the year, then you'll believe that we can hit the high end of the range. If you think maybe it's a little more difficult to turn the ship around, then we're at the low end of the range. But we feel like the $1.05 to $1.20 is pretty achievable. Most of the stuff that Brian's talking about, those are obviously the big unlocks to get us to something like a low- to mid-teens margin profile. And most of the value from those won't be flowing through the P&L until 2018 and into 2019.

Steven Strycula - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Bill Chappell of SunTrust. Your line is now open.

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Hey, Bill.

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hey, Brian. As we look back at the quarter, it seems like the issue wasn't that you missed it, the issue was that the company didn't realize they were going to miss until pretty late in the quarter, at least after CAGNY. So, I guess, the thought is coming in, do you have the systems in place to kind of really understand how to turn things? Do you need to add more investment? Do you have all the information really to make changes or is it still work in progress?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Hey, Bill, I'll let Brian talk about what he has observed in the first couple of weeks on the job, but let me give you a sense, because this is obviously very important for everybody to know. We did anticipate softness in January when we came to CAGNY. We hadn't closed the books yet on the February results. So, we did see softness in January. What we didn't have a solid point of view on was the persistence of the softness and the magnitude of the overall deleveraging trends. So, what we anticipated and what we, frankly, deliberately did was pull forward advertising spending, pull forward some promotional spending. And so, we knew that we were going to have a slightly inflated P&L in January. And while we were concerned, we weren't overly concerned headed into CAGNY and it all tied with the growth story that we were articulating.

Where the concern got elevated was when that result persisted into February and we saw a combination of continued softness in the top line and then, frankly, increasing deleveraging in the bottom line. And that was when we had indications that this may be something more systematic in place. And we started doing a much broader forensic diagnosis of what all was going on in the P&L. And in the process of doing that, we uncovered things that were more structural in nature that had been really effectively concealed by a lot of the synergy value-capture work that happened throughout the course of 2016 as well as a lot of the complexity related to the disentanglement and divestment of Diamond of California. So, that's sort of what happened and why we didn't have a better lens on things going on while we were speaking at CAGNY. But Brian's gotten into things pretty deeply here over the course of last month, so I'll let him give a bigger picture for you.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

I mean, look, we need to make sure we have in place early warning systems to make sure that there are no surprises. And so, we have been working hard on understanding exactly what happened learning from it and doing everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen again. So, that's the first thing. Secondly, the areas that we're honing in on, Bill, are areas that have always existed as opportunities. They just were masked by a series of transactions that have occurred, frankly, not just the Diamond of California – it's not just the Diamond Foods acquisition, but other transactions that took place prior to that. And I think what it's done is kind of like the tide goes out and you see some of the rocks, and that's what we've exposed here. But these things, we have plenty of data, we have sufficient recognition of where those rocks lie. I think, we have good systems capability to assure that we're approaching this the right way. And I have a high degree of confidence that we have visibility to what we need to have visibility to in order to execute this thing in a very strong way. So, hopefully, that answers your question.

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Yeah. I think so. And then the second, Brian, just as we look out to the back half, I mean how does the conversation go when you call up Walmart and say, hey, by the way, we're going to raise prices now and later in the year we're going to cut trade promotions, so what do you think about that? And how do you expect volumes to be reacted? I mean, in the past, Walmart has penalized Snyder's-Lance for not kind of going along on certain pricing. But same with other retailers. I mean, how does the trade promotion kind of change work with the retailers, but also with your different brands where some brands like Pop Secret probably are more reliant on trade promotions whereas KETTLE or Cape Cod might not be? How do you evenly do this across the platform?

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah, it's a great question. The answer is somewhat complex. I'll do the best I can to kind of frame it. But what we're talking about really is a net price realization, as you know, and you've heard me talk about this many times in the past. And improving net price realization is not just the function of reducing trade spend in absolute, it's frankly deploying that trade spend against more profitable activities, more profitable events and more profitable brands, and reducing the amount of emphasis that exists on the tail of SKUs, if you will. So, as I mentioned on an earlier question, we spend a fairly healthy amount of trade, if you will, on that tail in many respects just to keep those brands and distribution, because they're not meeting minimum thresholds of velocity. And that's just not the way we should be spending our money. So, if we can – and that's not good for the retailer and it's not good for us. I think the whole system would be better if we redeployed those dollars against higher traction activities and brands that are going to produce the best outcome. I think that's better for retailers, I think that's better for us and the entire economic profile of our relationship with our customers. But that's only one element of it.

I mean, there's other ways in terms of better managing our mix, our innovation pipeline, our price, tech (51:52), architecture, et cetera, all will be involved – all are being reassessed to assure we optimize our net price realization. I'll also say that we're not planning to do anything abrupt. It's not as if we're going out to retailers now and pulling programming. What we're doing is, as we're planning new activity, we are incorporating this thinking into that new activity. So, that phone call you referred to is probably not one that I'll have to make quite in that way. It'll be more around spending against activities that produce a better outcome.

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And last one. Is there – and maybe I missed it, reason why there's such a big range on the tax rate, I would expect it's fairly predictable this year?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

The biggest driver in the tax rate is going to be the domestic manufacturing credits and which way that goes, which is largely driven by how contract manufacturing performs and the overall mix. So, that's going to be the biggest one. Obviously, the other big driver is the UK. So, depending on the mix of domestic earnings versus foreign earnings, that will drive that, the – an advantage that we see in the UK versus the U.S.

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Thanks, Bill.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question come from the line of Akshay Jagdale of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Good morning. Thanks for the question.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Good morning.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

So, I wanted to ask about conversion costs or basically cost of manufacturing. There hasn't been a lot of discussion about that today. I know that you talked a lot about pricing and so on. Can you talk a little bit about the conversion costs? I mean that's a big bucket of your total $2 billion in addressable cost, right. It's in my estimate at least $650 million to $700 million worth. But just be curious to get your perspective, maybe it's part of your strategy down the road once you figure out what the SKUs look like on a ongoing basis type of thing and that's why it's not a discussion point today. But isn't that a big area of improvement, just reducing the overall sort of cost per pound of products that you're manufacturing?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah. So, help me out, just on a definitional question, when you say conversion cost, in my mind, that's cost of goods sold. But your $600 million number would be way off if that's what you're referring to.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. I'm just taking cost of goods sold minus raw material costs?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Okay. Yeah, you...

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

I'm assuming (54:45) raw materials like 50%, so...

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah. Yeah. You're probably directionally right. Okay. So, there's a couple of things going on if you use that. One is, we've got a very high level of temp labor spending in the facility, primarily in the packing areas. And that's driven a lot by some of the small bag work that we do, variety packs, some of that stuff. So, we have – actually are in the process of implementing some automation projects that will not only, first and foremost, eliminate the temp labor issue, but then you get a twofold benefit, because not only do you eliminate higher price temp labor, but you also eliminate the labor in its entirety. So, that's a piece of what's going on. The second piece of what's going on in the conversion cost use, to use your word, is fairly high scrap rates. And so, particularly in the bakeries, our scrap rates are in the order to 15%, which is problematic. You anticipate higher scrap rates in cracker manufacturing, just the nature of the manufacturing, but 15% feels high. So to the extent we are able to address that, you obviously drive fairly significant yield improvements.

And then Brian mentioned that we have a reasonably high number of our plants that are operating subscale. And so, there is active work going on to figure out what the right manufacturing footprint should be and do we really need all of these plants operating at 50%, 40%, 30% capacity utilizations or can we consolidate some production. So, that's really how you get after the conversion cost. And then, I probably should mention there is always the traditional taking a look at indirects and spends and layers (56:47), Brian mentioned just taking a look at the organizational staffing overall will be an opportunity. There is no question that there is opportunity to address fixed head count expense as well.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Perfect, but overall pretty sizeable opportunity there as well in this area?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah. For sure.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Okay. And then, Brian, can you help sort of compare and contrast your tenure? Obviously, at Diamond, you took over in some pretty tough conditions and you turned that business around. And you took some brands that were pretty good brands, that were managed relatively well, I guess; KETTLE, Pop Secret, didn't have that much of unwinding of bad habits to do, and you did it while your hands were tied to your back, I guess, because you had some constraints on the balance sheet and all these issues with the Diamond of California brand. So, can you just compare and contrast what you're dealing with here and give us a sense of how much of the issues that you see here are controllable completely in your hand as the company and management and how much are sort of market related in the sense that there is element where if you lower prices or the net price realization, as you promote less on certain brands, that you're going to see a lower level of sales, right? So, that's hard to, I guess, predict accurately. But can you just compare and contrast for us, like, what you did back there and here, and give us some sense of magnitude in terms how difficult this is going to be? Thank you.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Sure. Thanks, Akshay. Well, I think, the for formula that we applied at Diamond is the same formula we're applying here, which is to cost reduce and net price realize in order to sharply improve our margin profile, and then reinvest a portion of that back into high-traction activities. And I think the real challenge for a leadership team is making the right decisions on that deployment, because oftentimes you see restructure efforts and cost-reduction efforts, et cetera, but then that money gets spent back in ways that don't produce a great outcomes. So, the critical linkage is driving that margin expansion and then freeing up the company to put fuel against the high-traction brands and activity. So, I think that kind of high-level philosophy that we applied at Diamond is very much what we're applying here. The difference is the nature of the challenge at Diamond was fundamentally different. What we were faced with, when I went in there, had – there were a lot of external pressures that we're not faced with here. And so, that element of it is certainly not the same. And I do view the lion's share of the issues that we're confronting here to be in our hands. I think that it is really substantially up to us to make a difference here.

I don't see much externally that I view as barriers to what we say we're going to do here. I mean, look, I've been doing this for a long time and there is always issues around softness in categories, and changes in retailer strategy, et cetera. And in many cases, they're cyclically, you hear them, the same kind of themes over the course of several years. And so, I'm not looking at any of the external factors confronting us or many of the external factors confronting us as the kind of barriers that would stand in a way of us getting this done. I think it's largely in our hands and I feel confident that we can pull it off.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

And just one last one. This is more on culture and organizational structure, if I may. So, there has clearly been an emphasis on growth that may be tilted too far on the growth side here. And a lot of food companies are having trouble shifting or finding a balance between growth and margin management. And cross-functional collaboration is sort of becomes a key element in finding that balance. So, can you help us understand sort of structurally, way the teams are structured, maybe what you think you could change that could easily switch this culture from very growth oriented to finding a balance between growth and profitability? And am I generally characterizing the culture issue correctly?

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

First of all, it's a great question and I'm glad you surfaced it, because I think that I've had quite an enlightenment in this role over the past few weeks as I've done a number of town halls plant visits, et cetera. And what I'm finding is that the core of our organization is actually anxious for us to make this shift. I think our folks actually believe – kind of the broader organization believes that our effort on growth, with a discounting approach and SKU proliferation, has impeded our ability to optimize our growth profitably over time. I think the sense I'm getting is that the organization feels very strongly about this and has felt strongly about this.

The way we've been going out, we've been going about getting growth, in many respects, has been tied to this proliferation and to excessive discounting, and I think reorienting our focus on bigger ideas, on our bigger brands, on our core business and on consumer-facing activities, I think, is widely viewed as more sustainable by organization. And I think we've already begun to rally the troops in ways that I think will have a solid benefit for us.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Thank you. I'll pass it on.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Thanks, Akshay.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Rob Dickerson of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Rob Dickerson - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you very much. So, just a couple of questions. I'll try to keep it as short as possible, you're getting late. So, just to go back to the entire savings opportunity. I know it sounds like you said it's about $500 million trade. There is a stacking opportunity, some footprint optimization. And then, there is obviously the reinvestment piece. But I mean, even if you reinvest that, let's call it, at 50%, right, and we just take the $500 million number for the sake of argument. I mean, that does still leave you with a net $250 million, which is frankly on a percent of sales basis, that's like much more in line with the Kraft Heinz model than it is relative to your larger cap peer average. So, I'm just curious, is this level of improvement just as simple as this is a long-time coming catch-up and there's just – there's significant inefficiencies that have just kind of been let go for too long? And then two, I think you got that number at least directionally the right way. And then lastly, it sounds like the board is – you have signed off from the board as well. Thanks.

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

So, Rob, just I wasn't exactly following your math and I want to clarify the numbers that we're throwing (1:05:17) around. The $500 million in trade and the $500 million in indirect cost, that was a baseline. That was not – those weren't savings targets. So, obviously the savings would be some percentage of the baseline. And I don't think we're prepared yet to say exactly what we think that percentage savings is. In addition to those two items on the baseline, we do have the additional issue of the head count and the facility restructuring that we mentioned. So, I just want to clarify your numbers. And then I'll let Brian comment on the state of conversations with the board and our aspirations to migrate towards something more like an industry normal margin profile.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah. Well, I can assure that we wouldn't be talking about these initiatives the way we're talking about these initiatives unless we had alignment from the board. We are also keeping the board engaged as we begin the further – as we continue to define the approach going forward. But, yes, we have a strong board support.

Rob Dickerson - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. And then, regarding the comment you made around non-core brands, I believe you said you would consider there some strategic divestment, if it comes to that. So, just to clarify. I guess, the first question is just, what do you consider core brands at this stage? And then, regarding the non-core brands, are all those under review and, essentially, anything is on the table, or are these kind of part of that smaller tail that you refer to?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah. So, it's worth a little bit of clarification. So when we talk about the core brands, what we're referring to is Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Cape Cod, Snack Factory, Late July, KETTLE, KETTLE Chips, which is the UK piece of that, Emerald and Pop Secret. So, those – when we talk about core brands, those are the core brands that we're referring to. We have a whole bundle of brands that fall under the basket of Allied brands. So, you will have heard me or Carl talk about that those are brands like Tom's, Jays, Archway, O-Ke-Doke, all these sort of brands.

So when we talk about evaluating SKU rationalization, simplification work, we're talking about, yes, evaluating where brands fit in the whole – in the portfolio. So to the extent brands aren't accretive to either our margin or our growth story, what is a – what role do they play in the portfolio and is there a more logical home for them. There is also the next level of analysis, which is even within those core brands, we've seen significant SKU proliferation. And so, what is really the role of the individual SKUs within that brand, how does that support the net price realization, how does that support the growth strategy and so forth.

So, really, we're looking at the issue kind of in its entirety. And to the extent there are options around divesting aspects that aren't core to the business, that's certainly on the table, if there is – if a better option is to manage that brand for cash and just slowly wind it down over time, that's also an option. So, I would say, there is a pretty broad based strategic look at what the overall portfolio looks like today and what it should look like going forward.

Rob Dickerson - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. And then just my last question is on cash flow allocation. Obviously, if you have a larger, let's call it, restructuring plan at this place – sorry, at this point, in place. And I just think, though, historically, if I look at your dividend payout ratio, it is fairly high relative to peers, while at the same time, you really haven't been known for repurchasing shares. So, I'm just curious, kind of two you are now in the seat, there is larger plan in place. Sounds like there's board sign-off. As you think, going forward the next two, three years, call it, is there a potential that you'll look to touch – to bring that dividend payout maybe a little bit more in line with pure average considering stock repurchase?

Alexander W. Pease - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Yeah, I'd be interested in taking a look at the analysis. When I did the analysis, the payout ratio was in line with peers. It was a little bit on the low side, but it certainly wasn't dramatically low. You're absolutely right about the history of share buybacks. I don't think the company's really ever bought back a material number of shares. And I think, look, as there is more work for us to do to figure out what the growth algorithm is for the company, and to the extent we cannot deploy the cash flow towards accretive value-added growth, then it certainly should be on the table to look at the dividend and share buybacks.

I think, right now, as Brian said, I think we're all optimistic that this is a growth story, given the categories we play in, given the execution, given the strategic advantage of the DSD. So, I think, the first priority is really around growth, but – well, the second priority is around growth. The first priority is around getting our returns to be delivering in excess of our cost of capital, because obviously any dollar we deploy towards growth, if we're not delivering our the cost of capital, is dilutive to shareholder value. But first and foremost, it's let's focus on margins, then let's redefine the growth algorithm. And then to the extent there is surplus after that, I think, obviously, returning cash to shareholders is on the table.

Rob Dickerson - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Super. Thanks so much, guys.

Brian J. Driscoll - Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further question at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

