Welcome To Albright Investment Group's Research Service Launch

Welcome to the launch of our research service, where you can trade alongside Albright Investment Group and receive high-quality long/short stock, ETF, futures and other high-alpha ideas.

What We Do and Seek to Accomplish

Our organization performs rigorous research concerning various areas of financial markets. Our main areas of focus right now include technology, energy, gold, and mining.

Our main objective is to find the most appropriate entry and exit points concerning various trading instruments to create maximum value for short, intermediate and long term market participants.

Who We Are - Albright Investment Group

Albright Investment Group is a private investment company that has been in business since 2006.

Our enterprise performs stock and financial market research, actively manages a growth/value equity fund and a strategic fund for hedging positions.

Over time we have developed a unique investment strategy that has a proven track record of producing returns well above major market averages, while at the same time mitigate risk during times of increased volatility.

Through the use of our strategies we have been able to generate high double-digit annual returns throughout our fund's existence, significantly outperforming most major market averages, creating substantial value for our partners and clients.

Thus, our portfolio has delivered net returns of more than 500% over a 10-year period (2006-2016), in comparison to the S&P 500's 55% return over the same period.

Areas of Extensive Knowledge and Expertise

Sectors : Technology, Precious Metals, Retail, Automotive, Energy and Oil Services, Manufacturing, Mining, and others.

: Technology, Precious Metals, Retail, Automotive, Energy and Oil Services, Manufacturing, Mining, and others. Other Areas of Extensive Knowledge : Overall Financial Markets, Oil, Volatility, Gold, Silver, FX and other Commodities.

: Overall Financial Markets, Oil, Volatility, Gold, Silver, FX and other Commodities. Trading Instruments Expert Knowledge, Experience, and Strategies: stocks, options, futures, ETFs, ETNs, leveraged ETFs/ETNs, currencies.

What We Offer Our Guests and Members

At least one extremely high-quality long/short stock idea from various sectors/industries every week.

Periodic in depth sector ETF analyses (gold mining), (oil services), (banking), etc.

Recurring high alpha ideas which can produce double/triple digit returns within relatively short time periods (days-weeks).

Detailed ideas regarding stock, options, ETFs/ETNs, FOREX and futures strategies.

Periodic macro views on the economy and how current developments may impact major indexes.

Clear price targets with time frames regarding recommended stocks, ETFs and other trading vehicles.

Our Mission

We are dedicated to providing the most relevant and high-quality trading and investing ideas for short-, intermediate- and long-term market participants. We would like to share our beneficial and highly profitable trading strategies with our guests and members. We also take enormous pride in our research and in the accuracy concerning the data we provide.

Thank You Note

I would like to personally thank everyone for joining our community and I'm confident that this is the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship for all who chose to take part in our network.