Disney - Trade It!

Walt Disney Inc. (NYSE: DIS) is scheduled to release earnings after Tuesday's close. The stock hit a record high of $122.08 in 2015 and is currently trading near $112. The stock is prone to moderate moves after reporting earnings. There seems to be more volatility priced into the May weekly options than is warranted.

For the 1Q17, Disney is expected to have a $1.45 Earnings Per Share (EPS) on $13.48B in revenue. Last quarter's EPS was 1.36. The whisper number for 1Q17 EPS is $1.47. The whisper number is the Street's unofficial view on earnings.

Longer Term

China should be a great value creator for Disney as it's a huge untapped market. They are following the same successful model that Disney has had in other parts of Asia. I have been to several of these parks in Asia and the one in Europe - its amazing to see how the American culture of Disney is brought overseas, adapted, and presented in a culturally-positive and pleasing manner.

However, there continues to be concern with ESPN, but these issues should have been priced in the stock by now (e.g. DIS shed 4 points in the last two weeks. In addition, there have been new movies coming out from Disney which should offset some of this disappointment with ESPN. Good coverage of ESPN is covered here.

Shorter Term

According to Dow Jones & Company:

'The company's theme-parks unit is also likely to get attention at the one-year anniversary of Shanghai Disney Resort approaches in June. Investors will want an update on the park's performance -- particularly whether it is on track to meet its goals of 10 million visitors and break-even financial results. Wall Street may also want to set expectations for the new "Avatar"-themed land opening at the Animal Kingdom park at Walt Disney World in Orlando this month and whether it could help maintain growth in the domestic parks business, which has been on a tear recently. Wall Street has been expecting a comparatively slow 2017 from Disney's (DIS) film business. It is releasing only eight films, compared with 13 the prior year -- two of which were on behalf of partner DreamWorks, under a deal that has expired -- and 11 in the next. But with March's "Beauty and the Beast" grossing $1.1 billion-plus and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" on its way to a total nearly that big, following the hits "Rogue One," "Moana" and "Doctor Strange," declines at the studio could be quite minor after all. Investors will want to know what impact "Beauty" is having on the movie studio and consumer products this year before contemplating what looks like a few blockbuster years to come, with an accelerating pace of Marvel and "Star Wars" films as well as a "Frozen" sequel.'

Company Profile

Many still think of Disney as a theme park business in Florida and California. However, Disney is so much more than that. For Disney's profile, please see Reuters write up. Below is a brief synopsis of the profile:

'The Walt Disney Company, incorporated on July 28, 1995, is a worldwide entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. The studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays.

Media Networks

The company's cable networks consist of ESPN, the Disney Channels and Freeform. Its cable networks provide various programming services. The Company also sells the programs developed by its cable networks around the world to television broadcasters, and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services. It also offers the programs to in-home entertainment formats, such as Digital Versatile Disc (DVD), Blu-ray and iTunes. As of October 1, 2016, ESPN operated eight 24-hour domestic television sports networks.

Disney Channel is a cable network airing original series and movie programming targeted to kids aged 2 to 14. Hungama is a general entertainment cable network for kids in India, which features a mix of animation, Hindi-language series and game shows.

The company's broadcasting business included a domestic broadcast network, television production and distribution operations, and eight owned domestic television stations. In the domestic broadcast television network division, the company operates the ABC Television Network (ABC). ABC broadcasts programs during prime time, daytime, late night, news and sports.

Parks and Resorts

The Company owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; the Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; the Disney Vacation Club; the Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney. The Walt Disney World Resort is located 22 miles southwest of Orlando, Florida. The resort includes theme parks, such as the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom; hotels; vacation club properties; a retail, dining and entertainment complex; a sports complex; conference centers; campgrounds; golf courses; water parks, and other recreational facilities.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is located in Lantau Island. As of October 1, 2016, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort included one theme park and two themed resort hotels. Shanghai Disney Resort is located in the Pudong district of Shanghai, which included Shanghai Disneyland theme park; two themed resort hotels; a retail, dining and entertainment complex, and an outdoor recreation area. Tokyo Disney Resort consisted of two theme parks, such as Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea; four Disney-branded hotels; six independently operated hotels.

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) offered 13 resort facilities located at the Walt Disney World Resort; Disneyland Resort; Aulani; Vero Beach, Florida, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Disney Cruise Line is a four-ship vacation cruise line, which operates out of ports in North America and Europe. The Disney Magic and the Disney Wonder are approximately 85,000-ton 877-stateroom ships, and the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy are its 130,000-ton 1,250-stateroom ships.

Studio Entertainment

In the theatrical market, the Company produces and distributes both live-action films and full-length animated films. As of October 1, 2016, the Company had released domestically approximately 1,000 full-length live-action features and 100 full-length animated features. The Disney Music Group (DMG) commissions new music for the Company's motion pictures and television programs, and develops, produces, markets and distributes recorded music around the world. DMG includes Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing and Buena Vista Concerts. Disney Theatrical Group develops, produces live entertainment events on Broadway and around the world, including The Lion King, Aladdin, Newsies, Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida, TARZAN and The Little Mermaid.'

The trade

Reviewing Disney's price movements on earnings events, we generally do not find big price moves. Currently, Disney's May weekly 112 straddle is priced for movement of 3.3%.

I believe that Disney will not move that much - at least not down. Disney already has taken a hit over the last few weeks as seen in the chart below moving from 116 to 112.

Disney blew through the recent 113 support level. Current support appears to be at 110 with resistance at 114.7. RSI is hovering at 42. The MACD is positive; the MACD has not gone below zero (if it did, it would signal further downside). The stock is trading under both its 20 and 50 day moving average.

With these factors in mind, the trade one might look at would be the following:

May 12 weeklies expiring this Friday.

Bull put spread: Sell to open 110 puts / buy to open 109 puts. Net money to you is 0.22 which is your maximum gain per share. Your maximum loss is the difference between the strike prices (110-109) less the premium received of 0.22 equaling 0.78. A ratio of 0.78 / 0.22 or 3.5 - well within my normal risk/reward ratio.

Additionally, you might also consider also adding a bear call spread by selling the May 12 115 calls and buying the 116 calls. These will provide you with a 0.16 premium with a max loss of 0.72 per share.

Combining the two creates an iron condor. Where your max gain is the two premiums added together: 0.22 plus 0.16 or a total of 0.38 per share and a max loss as the difference between the strikes (116-115 or 110-109) less the 0.38 credit received totaling 0.62 as a max loss - a ratio of 0.62/0.38 or 1.6.

Break even under the condor scenario is 115.38 and 109.62. As such, the stock would have to move up 3% or down 2% before the position would start to be in a loss position.

