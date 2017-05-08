Capital Bank: A Safe Bank Merger With 25% Annualized Return

Recommendation: Long Capital Bank (OTCQB:CBJC) at $28.50

Target Price: $32.00

Thesis

We believe the acquisition of Capital Bank by Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCPK:SCBH) is a safe deal. The takeout valuation is reasonable, and the strategic benefits are clear. Given the attractive takeover premium, we believe the deal is likely to receive the requisite shareholder approval. We believe the 25% annualized return is very lucrative given the low-risk nature of the acquisition, so we recommend a long position in CBJC.

Business Description

Capital Bank's two branches are located in San Diego Country and Orange County, California. The bank specializes in making commercial real estate loans in its market area. As of March 31, 2017, Capital Bank had assets of approximately $305 million, loans of $246 million and deposits of $271 million. Capital Bank carried a negligible amount of nonaccrual loans and earned annualized ROA of 1.22% by the end of Q1 2017.

I had the chance to talk to Capital Bank's founding COO, John McGill, two years ago. He is one of the best community bank executives I have known, and he had a clear strategic plan for the bank to grow independently. It was a great loss to Capital Bank that Mr. McGill passed away late last year.

Background Information of the Merger

On May 2nd, 2017, Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings announced that it will acquire Capital Bank. For each share of Capital Bank, shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash or 1.7297 shares of Seacoast shares, subject to a 80%/20% stock-cash mix. Closing of the merger is subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder approval, and the deal is expected to close early in Q4 2017. Seacoast projects that the merger will be 19% accretive to Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings' FY 2018 EPS. Furthermore, the Seacoast management indicated that no branch will be closed following the merger.

Merger Valuation

The merger consideration represents a 38.8% premium over the unaffected price of $23.06. The $60 million merger consideration equals to 12% core deposit premium and 1.93x tangible book value. Based on our calculation, the deal values CBJC at 17.5x LTM earnings. We think CBJC's profitability and earning quality can justify the relatively rich merger valuation.

Rationale of the Merger

Seacoast will financially benefit from the acquisition of Capital Bank. As we mentioned earlier, the acquisition is expected to be 19% accretive to Seacoast's FY 2018 EPS. In addition, the deal has an IRR of 19% and tangible book value earn back period of just three months. All these metrics show the deal is financially attractive to Seacoast. On the cost saving side, since Capital Bank is operating efficiently under the current management with ~55% efficiency ratio, we are not expecting much cost savings from this deal. On the revenue side, there will be substantial cross-selling opportunities after the merger. Seacoast has an expertise in standard SBA real estate lending and recently announced that it would be retaining more SBA loans rather than flipping them in the future. Seacoast's expertise can be easily combined with Capital Bank's strong relationship banking culture and business banking expertise. As a result, Seacoast will be able to offer new products (such as line of credit) to both banks' customers.

Strategically, the deal enables Seacoast to become the largest locally-headquartered community bank in San Diego County. After the deal, the combined company may become an attractive target for larger competitors like Pacific Premier Bank.

Financing of the Merger

As of March 31st, 2017, Seacoast had $86 million of cash and cash equivalents. The bank only needs $11.6 million of cash to pay the current CBJC shareholders and option holders while the remaining consideration will be paid in SCBH shares. Seacoast's equity/asset ratio was 7.5% by the end of Q1 2017. Therefore, the financing is not a concern to us.

Expected Closing Time

In the press release, Seacoast estimated that the deal will close in early Q4 2017. We estimate the deal will close by Oct. 31st, 2017, or less than six months from now.

Position Setup

Since the merger consideration consists of 90% stock and 10% cash, normally we would need to short the acquirer to hedge the share price risk. However, the borrow of Seacoast's shares is difficult to locate and the annualized cost of hedging is 9% as of writing. We think the arbitrage position can be set up without shorting Seacoast shares for two reasons. First, Seacoast is making a private placement at $18.50 per share prior to the closing of the deal. Investors in the private placement include current management of Seacoast. Hence, we believe that it is unlikely that the Seacoast management will allow the share price to stay far below $18.50. Second, after accounting for the accretion from the deal, Seacoast sells for ~14x FY 2018 earnings even if we assume no organic growth. At this valuation, the Seacoast shares have relatively limited downside.

Annualized Returns

Assuming that the deal closes by Oct. 31st, 2017, and assuming the Seacoast shares remain unchanged from current price of $18.90 ($18.74 after Seacoast pays two quarterly $0.08 dividends), CBJC shareholders will be receiving $32.33 in stock and cash at closing. The annualized return is 29% for CBJC shareholders. If we assume the Seacoast shares to trade at $18.50 prior to closing, the annualized return for holding CBJC until deal closing is 25%.

Why the Shareholders are Likely to Approve the Deal

We expect CBJC shareholders to approve the deal because the one-day premium of 38.8% is attractive. While CBJC is one of the best performing banks in the region, the limited liquidity on OTC market determines that its stock is unlikely to trade close to the deal multiple in the near future. After the merger, CBJC shareholders can still benefit from the economic growth in the San Diego region and Orange County region while holding the shares of Seacoast. Therefore, we believe shareholders are likely to approve the deal.

Why this Opportunity Exists

The implied probability of the deal at the current price is only 60.8% (assuming the merger consideration is $32.00 at closing), which we think substantially underestimates the true probability of deal consummation. We think the market fails to price the deal correctly because 1) both the acquirer and the target trade over the counter and 2) short-selling Seacoast is not widely available and costly, causing arbitrage funds to pass on the opportunity.

Conclusion

We think it is likely that the deal will close by Oct. 31st, 2017. There should be sufficient liquidity to accumulate a sizeable position in CBJC. We think the deal rationale is solid and completing the deal is a win-win situation for both banks. Therefore, we recommend a long position in CBJC.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBJC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.