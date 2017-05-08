3M Company: Buy On Dips

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has been generating significant returns to shareholders for years. The stock has doubled since 2013 and is still making new highs. 3M still is an amazing company that without a doubt will see its business improve in the next few years. But while the company may improve its results, I believe that this will be harder for its shares, as these have already appreciated so much lately. Therefore I see this company as one with lots of opportunities, but I would not recommend investing in its stock until the share price sees a correction.

Recent results

3M's results have seen an obvious uptrend over the years, although lately this uptrend has seen some difficulties. This can be seen below in the chart that show the annual results up until FY 2016:

In the first quarter of FY 2017, the company saw its revenue return to growth yoy. The revenue growth rate of 3.8% yoy was the highest for a quarter since the second quarter of FY 2014. Its EPS grew to a record $2.16 for the first quarter of FY 2017. Most of this recent growth was driven by its Industrial segment, which has been underperforming for at least a year. Between FY 2015 and FY 2016 this segment's revenue was more or less flat. But over the most recent quarter, its revenue grew by 6%. This segment is still the largest of the company, thus it has a big impact. But other than Industrial, the company is also seeing Safety & Graphics (5%) and Health Care (3%) pick up in terms of revenue growth. I believe that these results show that the upward trend of the financial results is still very much intact.

Investing in growth

I believe in a further uptrend of the financial results not because of one quarter returning to growth yoy, but because management is working very hard on the company's future. In the first quarter alone for example, 3M invested $136 mln to accelerate further growth and increase productivity. This was about 10% of the total net income that was earned in that quarter. It is expected that this will contribute 50 to 100 bps in growth for the current year alone. But it does not stop here. In the first quarter 3M also invested $470 in R&D. The goal of this is to support organic growth by adding more resources in the field to bring scientists and application engineers closer to customers.

What investors should be keeping an eye on is what the company describes as business transformation. The backbone of this transformation is the new ERP system. ERP's rollout in Western Europe has been nearly complete. Management expects to share more on this on June 7.

Acquisition

Management also shows that it is willing to grow by acquisitions, as was made clear by the Scott Safety acquisition:

" And in March, we announced the acquisition of Scott Safety for $2 billion. This will further strengthen our position on the fast-growing personal safety market."

Updated outlook

Because of these recent developments, management is more positive about the (NEAR) future. While it expected to see organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% for FY 2017 before the first quarter, it raised its expectations to an organic growth rate of 2% to 5%, a significant upgrade. EPS is expected to range between $8.70 to $9.05 vs. an earlier expected $8.45 to $8.80. Either one would by the way be a significant improvement from FY16's EPS of $8.16.

Returning cash to shareholders

Besides having a very capable management that is currently taking steps to spur further growth, 3M's have been very kind to investors in terms of returned capital. In the chart earlier in this article the uptrend in FCF is quite clear. What's more interesting is what is done with this FCF. Management spends its FCF on paying out dividends to its investors, which it has raised annually for 59 consecutive years. This usually makes up around 50% of FCF:

What is left after this is used to buy back shares. Last fiscal year, about $5.24 bln was earned in FCF. $2.7 bln was used to pay its dividend and $3 bln was used to buy back its own shares. With a market cap of $106 bln at the end of FY 2016, this means that around 5% of its market cap was returned to its investors in that one year alone. This way of using its cash also means that it lays the foundation for lower valuation metrics in the future, making the stock more attractive to investors since its earnings have to be divided by less shares outstanding.

Current valuation and conclusion

So as mentioned, I believe that 3M will keep growing in the future as management has already proven itself quite capable and is currently taking the right steps to improve its business. That being said, 3M's share price has been going up significantly as of late. This is partly due to the great results the company made in the first quarter along with an upgraded guidance. As a result, the P/E ratio currently stands at 24 with a forward P/E rate of 21. Its P/S stands at 3.93 vs. an industry average of 2.2 and its P/B stands at a whopping 10.8 vs. an industry average of 3.9.

While I do believe that this company deserves to trade at a premium due to its results picking up, I do not think it is wise to pick up shares at the current valuations. The strong price action that has been seen this year creates a dangerous situation. If you already own the stock, then I do not see any reason to close your position so I would suggest you hold. But for those looking for an entry point to benefit from the return to top line growth, I would suggest looking for a correction. There is currently no real safety margin and it is therefore too dangerous to get in. Buy the dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.