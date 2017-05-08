Chevron: The New Powerhouse

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) recently reported Q1 2017 earnings and easily beat street expectations. There was a large improvement across multiple time horizons in terms of earnings and it's a positive sign that the internal developments being made at Chevron are having a large impact. Additionally, the higher crude oil prices YOY significantly help increase realizations. In terms of the dividend, the yield has improved to nearly 4% thanks to the YTD slump and may represent a buying opportunity for long-term investors. With such a positive earnings report, investors really need to consider adding this name to their portfolio, if not already long.

Source: Sun Herald

Q1 Results Detail Significant Progress Made

The key takeaways from this report are as follows:

Chevron's sources exceeded uses and covered the dividend and nearly $1 billion in net debt repayment

The dividend did not receive a raise this quarter, rather we must look to 2H 2017 before there is a dividend raise

The company showed a massive improvement in bottom line earnings both QOQ and YOY, which really shows the strength of this major

Higher realizations were the key driver of higher earnings, so we may actually see a pullback in Q2 2017 earnings

Refinery earnings also nearly doubled YOY

Taking a look at the sources and uses Chevron has provided, we can see that the $3.9 billion in OCF was the bulk of sources this past quarter, aided by the $2.1 billion in asset sales. The important thing here is that the company remains in the black with free cash flow, and they did just that, where OCF exceeded capex by nearly $600 million. Interestingly enough, this level of operating cash flow was relatively flat QOQ, as the Q4 2016 amount was $3.86 million, reflecting the minimal change in the average crude price realized QOQ. More emphatically, however, this is a large change from the $5.3 billion in operating cash flow posted back in Q3 2016. During that quarter, the company received a higher level of operating cash flow due to a positive change in non-cash working capital, a lower level of depreciation and amortization, and a lower level in non-cash items that were impacting earnings.

Source: Investor Presentation

As for the dividend, we can see that it was left unchanged for this quarter. Considering that the $1.07 quarterly dividend that was changed to $1.08 back in Q4 2016 is a relatively new development, we may have to wait until Q4 2017 until we see another increase. The five-year growth rate is strong at 6.22%, but it could undoubtedly be higher towards the 8-10% region. Additionally, the shorter-term growth rates, the 1-year and 3-year, aren't anything to run home about. Yet, given the YTD downtrend in CVX, the yield has improved to above 4% and that may be enough to give new investors the conviction they need to buy in.

Source: Bloomberg

Moving forward to the actual earnings of the company, higher realizations were really the boost this company needed. This time last year, crude was already picking up out of its lows but in Q1 2016, crude, for a solid part of the quarter, was hanging around $30/barrel. Thus, the $1.69 billion increase in realizations really helped to improve earnings. There were other items that contributed to the nearly $2.68 billion in earnings this past quarter, but nothing quite helped improve the bottom line like realizations did.

Source: Investor Presentation

The improvement in earnings can also be viewed from the QOQ perspective. Here, realizations are a much smaller driver, as the average price received really only increased a marginal amount, but rather it was strength across all segments that allowed this company to see a significant increase in earnings. For example, all key items influencing downstream earnings provided a positive benefit to Chevron over the last quarter, with reductions in operating expenditures and a slightly more favorable crack spread increasing margins. The only negative impacts experienced QOQ were due to FX, among a small "other" item in the upstream segment.

Source: Investor Presentation

What this strong earnings report does is create a bountiful amount of free cash flow and who benefits from a higher level of free cash flow? Shareholders. The company had free cash flow this past quarter of $564 million and while that doesn't seem like a lot for a major O&G company with a massively global footprint, keep in mind that this is only the second time the company has posted positive free cash flow in the last two and a half years. Back in Q3 2014, we saw free cash flow at $416 million, when crude oil was trading above $90/barrel. So, shareholders have to be happy with this development because it sets the stage for a large dividend increase later this year, as well as a higher authorization for the buyback of shares.

Buying CVX On The YTD Dip

While the long-term thesis has a far greater level of transparency than the short-term thesis, it may be the case that the dip experienced on the YTD time frame is an opportunity to get in at an attractive entry point for the long-term. The stock is down nearly 10% YTD and the yield, as previously mentioned, has improved to 4.08%. Yet, this YTD dip is really a blessing in disguise. Crude oil, at last check, is trading at just $46.07/barrel on the front month contract, which is absurdly low. Considering that this stock was on track at the beginning of the year to reach levels not seen since $70-80/barrel crude oil, the YTD downtrend takes pressure off the table and allows investors time to reevaluate the current scenario.

Source: Bloomberg

It's tough to ignore the benefit that a 4% yield might have over the long-term, too. If crude oil can edge back above $50/barrel and finish the year towards $60/barrel, then we'll see this stock likely trade in the $125-130 region. That means a 4% yield, when added to a near 20-25% return, means investors can take home a sizable and probably outperforming total return. Should crude's recovery over the next two to three years continue, then the stock could see a repeat of this total return each and every year. Thus, CVX is a quality stock because it has a strong current income component with the 4% yield and significant annual capital gains potential. That's something investors can't ignore.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

With crude oil sitting at just $46/barrel, times remain tough for major O&G companies; however, Chevron showed this past quarter that even with relatively low oil prices, they can generate a significant improvement in the bottom line thanks to cost cuts, high project IRRs, and higher levels of efficiency. With production slated to grow 4-9% this year, a positive level of free cash flow projected, and a 4% yield, there's really a lot to be excited about if you're a current or prospective investor in CVX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.