The Weakness In Gold Is Over

Introduction

Another week in gold and (NYSEARCA: GLD) lies ahead, and I will be talking about some of the factors that I see moving prices.

To start off, I will give an overview about interest rates and Federal Reserve policy, starting from a historical overview and narrowing down the focus to recent price action relating to the federal funds rate. Next, I will talk about the French election results on Sunday, and the effect I think it will have on movements in the euro, the dollar, and gold. I will also talk about the US economy and recent economic data. At end this article, I will be showing what technical analysis is saying about gold.

Interest Rates & Federal Reserve Policy

In the graph below, I've shown the interest rate history of the Federal Reserve since January 2000, up until now. I've also marked the FOMC interest rate trends, grouping decisions as either easing, tightening, or unchanging policy.

(Data Source: Quandl/LBMA)

Since markets are forward looking, they frequently defy the conventional wisdom that interest rate hikes lead to a stronger dollar and weakness in gold. This phenomenon is commonly known as "buy the rumor, sell the fact."

If markets are anticipating a rate hike, gold traders buy the rumor of a hike, buy the dollar, sell gold, and gold prices fall. When the rate hike materializes, gold traders reverse by selling the fact, buying gold, and gold prices rise.

Looking at the period from 2004-2007, the Federal Reserve under Alan Greenspan raised interest rates by 500 bps. Gold climbed steadily upward the whole time. When you look at the easing from 2008-2009 due to the financial crisis, when interest rates fell 525 bps to zero, the easing didn't necessarily result in a strong upward move for gold. Instead, only after the fed funds rate was completely lowered to 0, and the Fed held a ZIRP (zero-interest rate policy) environment, did the gold rally begin.

During the QE programs from 2008 to 2013, gold enjoyed a strong bull market, which ended with Ben Bernanke's announcements that he wished to begin tapering. The markets began to anticipate rate hikes, the tightening up ahead, and gold traders bought the rumor by selling gold. For three years, gold traders bought the rumor, and on December 16th, 2015, the first rate hike since '08 materialized. To sell the fact, gold has been recovering since that rate hike.

(Data Source: Quandl/LBMA)

The dotted red circle represents a predicted rate hike after the June FOMC meeting. The dotted blue arrow is an expected rally in gold after gold prices decline into the meeting.

Let's observe the first realized rate hike in mid-December 2015. It resulted in a huge reversal in gold movement. However, as the Fed begins more and more talk about tightening, and we see an increased frequency of red circles appear above, the anticipation-realization trade seems to be having a more diluted effect.

To track the movements in gold, it is most advantageous to make use of the CME FedWatch Tool, which uses 30-Day Fed Funds futures to calculate the probability of a rate hike expected by the market.

Looking at the second "anticipate" arrow in the graph above, we notice that gold began to decline from 1350$/oz in July 2016, and did not stop until the "realize" rate hike took over in December 2016.

(Source: CME Group)

Meanwhile, looking at the fed funds futures data graphed above, we can see a strong inverse correlation between the probability of a rate hike in December 2016 and the price of gold. Starting in July 2016, the futures began to creep up steadily, corresponding to the decline in gold prices beginning in July. As the percent chance of a hike goes up, the higher the anticipation of a hike, and the more gold collapses ahead of the FOMC meeting.

So, when the probability of a hike rises ahead of the next meeting, we should expect gold to decline.

(Source: CME Group)

From the graph above for the June 14 FOMC meeting, we see that the probability of a hike to the 100-125 bps range is currently at 83.1%. This has been increasing since a May 5 probability of 78.5%, and the lower probabilities at the start of May and early April. By keeping a watch on this every day, we can forecast gold's movements through futures.

As expected, the Fed did not raise interest rates during their May meeting. In my previous article, I mentioned that this could have an amplifying effect on the move in gold on the day, and gold indeed tumbled from 1255$/oz to 1237$/oz, a 1.43% decline on the day.

Another way to anticipate the Fed's interest rate policy can be achieved by comparing the Fed's dot plot with that of the market. According to the Fed's dot plot, the Federal Reserve consensus is a planned range of 125-150 bps by the end of 2017. This would require two rate hikes. The CME Group's market dot-plot prices a little less than two hikes this year, and if the current rate of inflation continues, the Fed will obviously be behind the curve. Higher inflation and lower interest rates will be a strong long-term factor in holding up gold prices.

The French Election, the Euro & the Dollar

Geopolitical factors tend to be short-term influences on gold prices. They may result in a strong intraday move, providing a boon to speculators betting on those events. They mainly serve to breach technical supports and resistances.

Nevertheless, France is an important part of the European Union, and the euro as a currency would have been substantially weakened without France in the EU.

^DXY data by YCharts

As I mentioned above in the interest rate section, markets are forward looking. After the first-round results of the French election on April 23rd, polls indicated that Macron was set to trounce Le Pen in the following election. The markets were anticipating a win for Macron. From the chart above, we can see that the risk-on sentiment was back in the European markets, the eur/usd exchange rate strengthened considerably in favor of the euro, and the dollar index fell. As of writing, the dollar is currently sitting around the 98.88 handle.

Normally, the dollar moves inversely to the price of gold; when the dollar weakens, gold strengthens. However, as we can see from the daily gold chart below, gold did not strengthen on the back of a weak dollar. Instead, it weakened alongside the dollar.

(Source: goldprice.org)

This rare move was a result of investors selling both dollars and gold in order to buy into European assets. This selling drove down the exchange rate of dollars and gold relative to the euro, and the purchases of European assets meant that demand for the euro increased. The anticipation of Macron's win is the buy the rumor part of the move.

The sell the fact movement will come in the week ahead. Traders and speculators of the French election will unwind some of their positions. Those that piled into euro will liquidate while the euro is strong, and buy back into gold, and back into dollar. This should be able to keep gold from further collapse early in the week. If it breaks technical indicators, we could see some significant upside as well.

Economic Fundamentals

We got the Q1 GDP numbers on April 28th from the BEA with an advance estimate of 0.7% growth. A number this low hasn't been seen since a negative Q1 2014 number, and the GDP hasn't been able to break through 1% to start 2017 despite all of the enthusiasm for the Trump trade and promises from businesses to hire American. Further down in the BEA report, we saw that the PCE price index increased from 2.0% to 2.4%. The core PCE is now at 2%. The markets will expect more hikes from the Fed in order to believe that the Fed will not be behind the curve.

The New York Fed, as of May 5th, is forecasting Q2 GDP of 1.8%. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed is forecasting Q2 GDP at 4.2%. With such a big disparity, only one of these predictions will be closer to reality, and I would put my money on the New York Fed. Both tend to overstate the GDP. The Atlanta Fed had a 3.4% prediction for GDP in the first quarter before a string of bad economic data forced them to lower their predictions to 0.2%. The New York Fed was predicting 2.7% for Q1 GDP a week before the numbers were released. Weak fundamentals for the US and the dollar bode well for gold.

The recent NFP numbers showed 211k jobs added in April, while the 98k jobs from March was further revised down to 79k. The headline unemployment rate did not change significantly, although notable job gains occurred in mining.

Employment in mining rose by 9,000 in April, with most of the increase in support activities for mining (+7,000). Since a recent low in October 2016, mining has added44,000 jobs, with three-fourths of the gain in support activities for mining.(Source: bls.gov)

This should help some of the gold mining stocks, which were crushed last week. As I have mentioned in previous articles, gold miners may lead gold prices, and if the miners recover this week, that would be a welcome sign for gold as well.

Technical Analysis

The technical indicators all show that the selling in gold is overdone.

(Source: goldprice.org)

Price is beginning to rebound from the lower standard deviation of the Bollinger Bands. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram is seeing its first day of shrinking. That signals a potential reversal as the MACD moves back towards the signal line. The RSI, although not deep in oversold territory to break through 30, is already turning upwards. Nevertheless, sustained oversold territory is possible, as seen in late 2016 as markets anticipated a December rate hike. While anticipating a June hike, it is quite possible for gold to linger in oversold territory as gold traders buy the rumor.

GLD data by YCharts

Similar technicals can be found for GLD. As seen above, the RSI is sitting at 35.07, barely above the 30 which indicates an asset is oversold.

Conclusion

The unwinding of the euro trade will keep the dollar and gold from collapsing too much further. Technical indicators also show support for gold. We must be aware of a potential sustained oversold territory for gold if the fed funds rate probability continues to increase for the June FOMC meeting. In the near-term, I am looking to take profits on my cost-averaged gold holdings that I bought on the way down. I expect gold to have a positive week ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNUG, GDXJ, GDX, ABX, OTHER GOLD MINERS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own gold bullion. This article is based on public information that I assume to be true and correct. My assumptions and forecast may be wrong. This investment may not be suitable for all investors. Always consider your specific investment goals and styles before investing money.