Inflation Analysis: Why Spaghetti With Chicken Livers Is A Bargain In 2017

The stock market has been the best hedge against inflation since 1963. Is that a positive thing? Or an omen?

There's a restaurant in my hometown - Charlotte, N.C. - that has been in business continuously at the same location on West Morehead Street since 1952. The restaurant business draws a notoriously fickle clientele, so that's pretty remarkable.

The Italian restaurant was founded by Steve Kokenes, who was Greek, not Italian. His menu of pizza, lasagna, spaghetti and other 'international' cuisine was a rarity for Charlotte in those days. The city didn't get an 'authentic' Italian restaurant - meaning, run by actual Italians - until the late 1980s. But that didn't matter, the Open Kitchen specialized in simple, tasty comfort food and it prospered.

The restaurant is still run by members of the Kokenes family, who wait tables and run the cash register. And they have a remarkable collection of Charlotte memorabilia displayed all over the walls. But what really caught my attention on a recent visit was a 1963 menu posted by the entrance to the dining room. It's especially interesting since today's menu contains many of the same items - with exactly the same names - 54 years later. Aha! This offers a unique look into inflation over the last 54 years, and ... what could be in store for our future.

Looking back 54 years ...

Anyone who drove a car before the 1973 gas crisis fondly remembers gasoline at 25 cents a gallon. That's what it was selling for back in 1963. Those were the days! But in reality, gas prices are almost as cheap today as they were in 1963. Take a look at the chart. Inflation has run 802% since 1963, and gas prices are up 880%, pretty close to inflation. Gas prices are still a bargain.

But look at the median US home sales price - $306,000 in 2017 - up 1,700% since 1963, more than double the inflation rate. So even with the home price collapse 10 years ago, home prices have been running well above inflation. Same with the stock market, which has endured two major bear markets in the last two decades and yet is up 3,247% since 1963, more than triple inflation. Do these numbers bode well for the stock market and housing prices? Or are they an omen of rough times ahead?

At the same time, the U.S. minimum wage at $7.25 has lagged well behind inflation.

The Open Kitchen menu items are remarkably in line - but just slightly higher - than inflation over the last 54 years. Spaghetti with Meat Balls and Mushrooms (one of my favorite Open Kitchen offerings, by the way) costs $12.50 today versus $1.50 in 1963, an 850% increase and just slightly higher than inflation.

Want the more exotic Spaghetti with Clam Sauce? That will cost you 1,040% more than it did in 1963.

The inflation-adjusted bargain on this menu is Spaghetti with Chicken Livers, which at $13 is only 743% more expensive than in 1963, running under the inflation rate. The Open Kitchen now calls this dish 'Spaghetti a la Caruso,' but kindly adds Chicken Livers in parenthesis because ... people ought to know.

I am imagining that the Open Kitchen doesn't sell a lot of Spaghetti a la Caruso, but it's a testament to their sense of tradition that they keep it on the menu.

What this all means for investors

Even when it is running at near-silent levels like today, inflation is relentless. In the last 54 years, inflation has increased 802%. The stock market has been an excellent hedge against inflation, even with the troubling volatility of the last 18 years.

I am a fan of inflation-protected investments - I Bonds and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities - as part of an overall asset allocation that includes stocks, bonds and real estate. Super-safe investments like I Bonds and TIPS can protect your assets from volatility, offering a stable ballast in rocky seas.

Remember, gas prices remain historically cheap and overall inflation has been muted for a decade. This could turn around fast. Inflation protection is insurance against a dire future.

But you need the asset mix. You will need to outrun inflation in the long term, at least a little, to avoid having to dine on Spaghetti with Chicken Livers as a main-course staple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.